Anita Rachvelishvili, mezzo-soprano

Borodin’s defining Russian epic, famous for its Polovtsian Dances, comes to the Met for the first time in nearly 100 years. Dmitri Tcherniakov’s new production is a brilliant psychological journey through the mind of its conflicted hero, with the founding of the Russian nation as the backdrop. Gianandrea Noseda conducts. Bass Ildar Abdrazakov sings the title role and is joined by soprano Oksana Dyka, mezzo Anita Rachvelishvili and tenor Sergey Semishkur.

Listen to Prince Igor right here on WCLV 104.9 Saturday, March 1st at 1:00PM.

