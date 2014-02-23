Program Guide 02-23-2014

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Dennis Moore: Edo de Waart, conductor; Joyce Yang, piano; Twyla Robinson, soprano; Richard Croft, tenor; Hugh Russell, bass; Milwaukee Symphony Chorus, Lee Erickson, director

00:04:00 00:12:47 Sergei Rachmaninoff The Rock Op 7

00:21:00 00:26:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 1

01:00:00 00:38:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff The Bells Op 35

02:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Laura Claycomb, soprano; Gerhild Romberger, mezzo-soprano; Chamber Choir of the Palau de la Musica; Orfeo Catalan - “On Tour from Barcelona”

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 in c "Resurrection" (1894)

Encores: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Excerpt from Bassoon Concerto—Milan Turkovic

Jean Sibelius: Excerpt from Violin Concerto—Nikolaj Znaider

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs (Ballet Suite), Op. 28: 4. Two-step; 6. Gallop

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Schenk, conductor Koch 7005 - Music: 04:23

Niccolo Paganini: 24 Caprices for Solo Violin: Caprice No. 5 in a minor: Prelude - Agitato - Finale; Caprice No. 16 in g minor: Presto; Caprice No. 24 in a minor: Tema quasi presto - 11 variations - Finale

James Ehnes, violin Seattle Chamber Music Society Winter Festival, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA - Music: 8:28

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Abigail Cross from Somerville, MA - Time: 6:42

Puzzler Payoff: Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time: 8. Praise to the Immortality of Jesus

Amici Ensemble Naxos 554824 - Music: 6:20

Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1 Op 9

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Jacques Lacombe, conductor Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH - Music: 22:31

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ferde Grofe: Death Valley Suite: 2. 49er Emigrant Train

Capitol Symphony Orchestra; Ferde Grofe, conductor EMI 66387 - Music: 4:34

Paul McCartney (arr Time for Three): Blackbird

Time for Three Music from Angel Fire, Ilfeld Auditorium, Las Vegas, NM - Music: 5:03

Ferde Grofe: Grand Canyon Suite

Sinfonia da Camera; Ian Hobson, conductor Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Urbana, IL - Music: 30:41

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo Capriccioso

Inon Barnatan, piano Steinway Hall, New York, NY - Music: 6:34

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Sublime Port—Voices of Istanbul 1430-1750 - Yet another journey to the resonance point of eastern and western musical cultures—a Jordi Savall specialty.

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:04:48 George Frideric Handel Ode for St. Cecilia's Day: The trumpet's

Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Richard Croft, tenor; Louvre Musicians Chorus Naïve 5183

07:10:00 00:10:28 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem "The King Shall Reign"

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110

07:22:00 00:32:56 George Frideric Handel Dixit Dominus in G minor

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Kiera Duffy, soprano; Meg Bragle, mezzo-soprano; Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Avie 2270

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 8, 2013 in San Marcos, TX

Festival Duo: Jeremy (J.T.) Hassell, age 16 and Melvina Kuoshu, age 14

Moderé & Brazileira from Scaramouche Suite for 2 Pianos Op.165b by Darius Milhaud

The Brioso Trio featuring Hannah Ryu, violin, age 11, Evan Hsu, cello, age 12, and Andrew Li, piano, age 13

Allegro from the Piano Trio in C Hob. XV:27 by Franz Joseph Haydn

Elbert Gong, piano, age 16

Ondine from Gaspard de la Nuit by Maurice Ravel

J.P. Redmond, composer, age 13. (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist): Three Poems to Sing

featuring FTT alum Kara Sainz, mezzo-soprano and Christopher O'Riley, piano

I. There Was an Old Person (Edward Lear)

II. The Eagle (Lord Alfred Tennyson)

III. How Doth the Little Crocodile (Lewis Carroll)

5-piano concert finale: Stars and Stripes Forever, Homage to Cohan and Sousa by Peter Petroff

Piano 1 – Christopher O'Riley

Piano 2 – Martin Kesuma, age 18 from Jakarta, Indonesia

Piano 3 – Jenny Park, age 23 from Fort Worth, TX

Piano 4 – Helen Nebeker, age 15 from Austin, TX

Piano 5 – Eunice Lee, age 14 from Austin, TX

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:17:21 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

12:30:00 00:13:44 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in F major Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

12:47:00 00:06:35 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80344

12:55:00 00:03:15 George Frideric Handel Finale from Organ Concerto No. 13

Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi 807447

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:11:15 George Frideric Handel Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia

Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Players Archiv 474510

15:17:00 00:07:02 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in G major Op 3

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354

15:26:00 00:02:14 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: Their land brought

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Ashley Stafford, counter-tenor Philips 432110

15:28:00 00:02:01 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: He spake the word

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110

15:30:00 00:02:01 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: He gave them hailstones

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110

15:32:00 00:03:06 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Donna Deam, soprano; Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110

15:36:00 00:03:47 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Bourrée

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

15:40:00 00:14:22 George Frideric Handel Organ Concerto No. 4 in F major Op 4

Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Paul Nicholson, organ Hyperion 67291

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Julia Fischer, violin – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:10:22 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80

16:17:00 00:41:22 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77

17:03:00 00:40:31 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98

17:47:00 00:11:03 Robert Schumann Overture to Byron's "Manfred" Op 115

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:12:47 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in C "Alexander's Feast"

Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 415291

18:16:00 00:11:58 George Frideric Handel Harp Concerto in B flat Op 4

Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Maxine Eilander, harp Atma 2541

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

18:58:00 00:01:25 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Tourbillon

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:31 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 2 "Tasso: Lament & Triumph"

Sir Georg Solti Orchestra of Paris DeutGram 4779525

19:24:00 00:21:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Concerto in C

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca 443176

19:47:00 01:09:20 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 9837

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Donald Erb: Harold’s Trip to the Sky (1972)

Lisa Boyko, viola; Amy Tarantino, piano; Donald Miller, percussion (private CD) 10:48

Fredric Lissauer: 3 Sketches + 2 Studies (2006)

Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 5:12

Fredric Lissauer: Two Tapestries for piano quartet (2001-02)

Karin Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 13:49

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano (1994-96)

Karin Harrell, violin; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 19:45

21:54:00 00:04:53 David Del Tredici Farewell

Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: In the Spotlight - concert performances from here and there, demonstrating a variety of organs and organists in action

Sir Charles H. Hubert Parry: Fantasia and Fugue in G Op 188

Thomas Trotter (2006 Dobson/Verizon Hall, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 3/9/12)

Yuankai Bao (arr Weicheng): Young girl carrying water on a shoulder pole.

Zhanhao He & Gang Chen: The Butterfly Lovers Concerto

Fang Gao, violin; Weicheng Zhao (2001 Ruffatti/ Epiphany Catholic Church, Miami, FL) Pipedreams Archive (r. 1/25/13) Weicheng Zhao won 1st Prize in the 2012 Miami International Organ Competition. The next competition takes place at Epiphany Church on February 28, 2014.

William Beckstrand: Incarnatus (premiere)

Martin Jean (2011 Jaeckel/1st Lutheran Church, Duluth, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/21/12)

Robert Elmore: Rhythmic Suite (Rhythms-Pavane-Rigadoon-Finale)

Norman Mackenzie (1927Casavant-2001 Schantz/St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/15/13)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:39 Emmanuel Chabrier Prélude pastorale

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 447751

23:08:00 00:03:03 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Pastoral Symphony

Karl Richter London Philharmonic Orchestra DeutGram 469376

23:11:00 00:08:56 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été

Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 469376

23:23:00 00:03:48 George Frideric Handel Berenice: Minuet

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47027

23:26:00 00:04:49 John Ireland A Downland Suite: Minuet

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

23:31:00 00:04:25 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Menuetto

Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

23:38:00 00:08:53 George Frideric Handel Messiah: He was despised

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo Avie 2208

23:46:00 00:07:27 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 4 in C sharp minor

Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 12504

23:56:00 00:02:55 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Berceuse

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:56:00 00:02:00 Francisco Tárrega Lágrima

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579