Program Guide 02-16-2014

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Dennis Moore: Ignat Solzhenitsyn, conductor & piano; Mark Niehaus, trumpet

00:04:00 00:03:16 Anatoly Lyadov Baba-Yaga Op 56

00:18:00 00:22:42 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor Op 35

00:55:00 00:42:12 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 6 in E flat minor Op 111

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Mariss Jansons, conductor; Alessandra Marc, soprano; Elena Zaremba, mezzo-soprano; Rafael Rojas, tenor; Dimitri Kavrakos, bass; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh

02:04:00 00:05:57 Giuseppe Verdi Ave Maria from "Four Sacred Pieces"

02:11:00 00:22:24 Giuseppe Verdi String Quartet in E minor

02:35:00 01:19:48 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Alexander Borodin: Tarantella in D for piano 4 hands

Marco Rapetti, piano; Giampaolo Nuti, piano Brilliant 93894 - Music: 4:22

Robert Schumann: Andante and Variations for 2 Pianos, 2 Cellos & Horn Op 46

Derek Han, piano; Gloria Chien, piano; David Finckel, cello; Laurence Lesser, cello; Kevin Rivard, French horn Music@Menlo, Center of Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, CA - Music: 19:38

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Billy Brown from NM - Time: 7:31

Puzzler Payoff: Franz Schubert: Tränenregen from Die schöne Müllerin

Benjamin Luxon, baritone; David Willison, piano Chandos 8725 - Music: 4:27

Alexander Borodin: Polovtsian Dances, from Prince Igor

Nashville Symphony; Nashville Symphony Chorus; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN - Music: 11:49

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Sir Lennox Berkeley: Symphony No. 1: 2. Allegretto

BBC National Orchestra of Wales; Richard Hickox, conductor Chandos 9981 - Music: 4:36

Charles Robert Valdez: Serenade du Tsigane (Gypsy Serenade) Ida Kavafian, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Peter Wiley, cello; Amy J. Yang, piano OK Mozart Festival, Bartlesville Community Center, Bartlesville, OK - Music: 4:28

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to William Tell

Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Artosphere Festival, Baum Walker Hall, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR - Music: 10:24

Randall Thompson: Symphony No. 2

BBC National Orchestra of Wales; Carlos Kalmar, conductor BBC Hoddinott Hall, Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff, Wales, UK - Music: 28:13

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Pro Pacem—Words, Art, and Music for Peace - Another in the series of huge book/recording projects that have distinguished Jordi Savall’s recent efforts

MUSICA SACRA

07:03:00 00:06:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Kyrie in D minor

Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe La Chapelle Royale; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 2908304

07:12:00 00:13:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Motet "Exsultate, jubilate"

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Danielle de Niese, soprano Decca 13277

07:28:00 00:25:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mass in C major "Coronation"

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Barbara Schlick, soprano; Elisabeth von Magnus, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Matthijs Mesdag, baritone; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 10705

07:56:00 00:02:35 John Rutter Open Thou Mine Eyes

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 100

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; Highlight Show

Violinist Kyung-Jun Kim, age 18 from Rutherford, NJ

Violin Sonata, 4th mvt. by John Corigliano

Special guest soprano Dawn Upshaw, flutist Meghan Emigh, 14 from Haddonfield, NJ, and Christopher O’Riley

A Simple Song by Leonard Bernstein arranged by Lee Blaske

Soprano Dawn Upshaw and baritone Kevin Ray, 17 from Cornwall, NY

O Waly Waly by Benjamin Britten

Special guest cellist Janos Starker and cellist Ana Kim, 16 from Bloomington, Indiana

Sonata for Two Cellos in C, Mvt. 1 by Luigi Boccherini

Special guest violinist Nadia Salerno-Sonnenberg and Christopher O’Riley

Vocalise by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Violinist Nadia Salerno Sonnenberg, violinist Zachary Taxin, 16 from New York, New York, cellist Jessica Wang, 18 from Bedminster, New Jersey and Christopher O’Riley

Scherzo from Piano Quartet Op 44 by Robert Schumann

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

10:05:00 00:02:41 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Prelude Op 40

Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

10:07:00 00:04:13 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Rigaudon Op 40

Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

10:18:00 00:10:05 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Avie 2207

10:35:00 00:12:33 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20

Carlton Woods Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Blue Water 2010

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:02:00 00:05:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Symphony No. 39

Alan Gilbert CIM Orchestra CIM 2003

11:14:00 00:09:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Quartet No. 2 Op 18

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80382

11:31:00 00:05:45 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 22

Joel Smirnoff CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011

11:42:00 00:06:24 Maurice Ravel Scherzo from String Quartet in F

Cavani String Quartet Azica 71202

11:57:00 00:02:53 Georg Philipp Telemann Finale from Concerto in e for Recorder & Flute

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Michael Lynn, recorder; Kathie Stewart, flute Koch Intl 7576

BBC NEWS; WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:13:00 00:06:40 Frank Loesser Guys and Dolls: Medley

Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2008

12:26:00 00:04:22 Traditional Lark in the Morning Medley

Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Kathie Stewart, flute Avie 2205

12:30:00 00:02:23 Traditional Old Joe Clark

Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Abigail Lennox, soprano; Scott Mello, tenor; Paul Shipper, bass Avie 2205

12:40:00 00:12:02 Dmitri Shostakovich Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 47

Steven Smith CIM Orchestra CIM 2003

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the history of the Cleveland Orchestra; for this week’s playlist, go toDennis’s website.

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad and Robert Woods: for the finale of WCLV’s February Pledge, over three hours of recordings from the Cleveland Orchestra archives

15:06:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture

Lorin Maazel, conductor

15:26:00 Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G

Philippe Entremont, piano; Pierre Boulez, conductor (Severance Hall 11/26/71)

16:15:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: First movement from Piano Concerto No. 23

Malcom Frager, piano; Klaus Tennstedt, conductor (Blossom 1975)

16:38:00 Richard Wagner: Rienzi Overture

George Szell, conductor (9/16/65 – First WCLV broadcast from Severance)

17:09:00 Franz Schubert: Fourth movement from Octet for Strings & Winds

George Szell, conductor (Severance Hall 12/16/65)

17:26:00 George Frideric Handel: Semele: Where’re You Walk

Seth McCoy, tenor; Robert Shaw, conductor (Severance Hall 12/28/67)

17:39:00 Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon

George Szell, conductor (09/25/65 – first broadcast from Severance Hall)

17:52:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: Ludwig van Beethoven: Excerpt of Finale from Symphony No. 9 “Choral”

Phyllis Curtin, soprano; Jane Hobson, alto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Thomas Paul ,bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; George Szell, conductor (opening weekend at Blossom, 7/21/68)

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:31:40 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 1 in E flat Op 2

Eliahu Inbal Frankfurt Radio Symphony PentaTone 5186157

19:36:00 00:17:25 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 7 in G

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 60680

19:55:00 01:01:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 1 "A Sea Symphony"

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Christine Goerke, soprano; Brett Polegato, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80588

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian Miniatures for Cello & Orchestra (1996)

Regina Mushabac, cello Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble Dwight Oltman (private CD) 16:02

Donald Erb Ritual Observances (1992)

St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin New World 80415 29:49

Jack Gallagher Berceuse (1977)

London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 5:19

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Conventional Wisdom: Philadelphia Flashbacks - unique recital performances from the 2002 National Convention of the American Guild of Organists

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C BWV 545

Hatsumi Miura (2000 Mander/Presbyterian Church, Chestnut Hill, PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/5/02)

Alexandre Guilmant: Introduction & Allegro from Symphony No. 1 in d Op 42

Hector Olivera, Roland Atelier synthesizer; Richard Morris (1926 Austin/Irvine Auditorium, University of Pennsylvania) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/3/02)

Craig Phillips: Suite for Organ, Brass & Percussion

Fairmont Brass Quintet; Sam Ruttenburg, timpani; Enid Bordsky, cymbals; Marilyn Keiser (1950 Möller/1st Baptist Church, Philadelphia) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/4/02)

Gerre Hancock: Anthem "Judge eternal, throned in splendor"

Chamber Choir of St. Peter’s Church, Paoli/Martha Johnson, director; Scott Dettra (1937 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Philadelphia) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/2/02)

Kenneth Naylor: Hymn "How shall I sing that majesty" (Coe Fen).

Gerre Hancock: Improvisation on Coe Fen

Chestnut Brass; Choir of St. Thomas Church, NYC/Gerre Hancock, director & organist (1857 Tellers-1977 Duddy/Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Philadelphia) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/1/02)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:52 Sergei Rachmaninoff Moment Musical No. 1 in B flat minor Op 16

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4200

23:09:00 00:07:51 Ernest Bloch Abodah

Brian Thornton, cello; Spencer Myer, piano Thornton 2013

23:20:00 00:06:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 1 in G Op 40

Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

23:26:00 00:08:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Divertimento for String Trio

Albers Trio Tre Sorell 2010

23:38:00 00:09:19 Joseph Joachim Notturno in A major Op 12

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 15312

23:47:00 00:06:57 Carl Maria von Weber Romanza from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 Op 74

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Andrew Marriner, clarinet Philips 432146

23:54:00 00:04:49 Elliott Carter Elegy

Gerard Schwarz Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Nonesuch 79002

23:54:00 00:10:06 Gerald Finzi Introit in F major Op 6

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Tasmin Little, violin Chandos 9888

23:56:00 00:02:59 César Franck Danse lente

Paul Crossley, piano Sony 58914