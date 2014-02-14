Program Guide 02-14-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:35:28 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 1 in E flat
Valéry Gergiev Rotterdam Philharmonic Philips 422996
00:39:00 00:26:37 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 Op 64
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80597
01:07:00 00:34:34 Ludwig Spohr Nonet in F major Op 31
Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640
01:44:00 00:42:15 Arnold Schoenberg Pelléas und Mélisande Op 5
Zubin Mehta Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Sony 45870
02:28:00 00:36:39 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Act 1 Op 87
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162
03:06:00 00:39:20 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Act 2 Op 87
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162
03:47:00 00:33:16 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Act 3 Op 87
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162
04:22:00 00:25:25 Johann Nepomuk Hummel String Quartet No. 2 in G Op 30
Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568
04:50:00 00:27:00 Gerald Finzi Love's Labour's Lost Suite Op 28
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101
05:19:00 00:17:45 Antonio Salieri Variations on "La Folia di Spagna"
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877
05:40:00 00:06:53 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 6 in A flat Op 53
Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 2908375
05:55:00 00:03:43 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in G
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 62719
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:12:00 00:07:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2207
06:27:00 00:07:37 Franz von Suppé Beautiful Galatea: Overture
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61830
06:42:00 00:04:07 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11
Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 918
06:56:00 00:02:58 Kenneth J. Alford Colonel Bogey March
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747
07:12:00 00:07:11 George Gershwin Three Preludes
Michael Tilson Thomas, piano CBS 39699
07:27:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
07:44:00 00:07:28 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945
08:13:00 00:07:01 Richard Rodgers Slaughter on 10th Avenue
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034
08:28:00 00:02:58 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 17 in A flat major Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728
08:31:00 00:03:07 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 13 in F sharp Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728
08:42:00 00:08:26 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Winter" Concerto in F minor Op 8
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013
09:00:00 00:02:18 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Toreador Song
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
09:12:00 00:14:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45
Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2188
09:34:00 00:05:37 Max Steiner Casablanca: Suite
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80175
09:44:00 00:03:35 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Messenger of Love" Op 317
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:06:00 00:12:21 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Suite
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
10:28:00 00:09:43 Camille Saint-Saëns Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Andrew Litton Joshua Bell, violin Decca 433519
10:49:00 00:05:29 Hugo Alfvén Festival Overture Op 25
Niklas Willén Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553962
11:10:00 00:11:57 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
11:31:00 00:10:04 George Frideric Handel Concerto in F HWV 331/316
Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451
11:51:00 00:06:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo in D
Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:12:00 00:04:10 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance
Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887
12:24:00 00:03:15 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12
John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194
12:35:00 00:03:38 Edward White Puffin' Billy
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66868
12:47:00 00:07:46 Josef Strauss Waltz "My Life is Love and Laughter" Op 263
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:23:35 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 82 in C
Esa-Pekka Salonen Stockholm Chamber Orchestra Sony 45972
13:23:00 00:13:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 15 in G
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 75736
WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:11:43 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons: Autumn Op 67
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434
14:11:00 00:09:56 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Summer" Concerto in G minor Op 8
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013
14:21:00 00:05:00 Ludwig van Beethoven The Ruins of Athens: Overture Op 113
Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364
FEBRUARY CHOICE CDs
15:08:00 00:00:48 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 3 in G major Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728
15:08:00 00:01:39 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728
15:10:00 00:00:45 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 7 in A Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728
15:11:00 00:01:05 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 19 in E flat Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728
15:12:00 00:01:29 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 20 in C minor Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728
15:22:00 00:11:19 Antonín Dvorák Adagio from Cello Concerto Op 104
Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Jirí Belohlávek Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765
15:40:00 00:04:53 Avner Dorman Memory Games
Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103
15:50:00 00:03:06 Scott Joplin Peacherine Rag
Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
16:07:00 00:05:06 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: The Song of the High
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
16:12:00 00:03:08 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
16:15:00 00:03:26 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
16:27:00 00:04:27 Christopher Palmer Round Up: Anthology of TV Western Themes
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Frankie Laine, vocalist Telarc 80141
16:33:00 00:02:53 Jerome Moross The Big Country: Theme
José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17
16:44:00 00:04:15 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on "Greensleeves"
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Decca 414595
16:56:00 00:03:06 Frank Loesser How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying: Overturr
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
17:08:00 00:08:15 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 68288
17:16:00 00:05:50 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman
San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Audra McDonald, soprano; Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931
17:42:00 00:08:57 Giuseppe Verdi I vespri siciliani: Overture
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:13:00 00:09:24 César Franck Psyché and Eros
Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167
18:28:00 00:05:44 Franz Schubert Alfonso and Estrella: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329
18:45:00 00:06:15 Alexander Glazunov Wedding March Op 21
Igor Golovschin Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 553839
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:22:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture
Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150
19:27:00 00:25:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 2 in D
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Maurice Sharp, flute; Marc Lifschey, oboe; George Goslee, bassoon; Myron Bloom, horn Sony 86793
19:55:00 00:01:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance "The Hero Coburg"
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783
19:58:00 00:00:59 François Schubert The Bee Op 13
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576
BW LIVE: Dwight Oltman, Baldwin Wallace Conservatory Professor of Conducting, Director of BW Symphony Orchestra and BW Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Music Director of BW Bach Festival is retiring at the end of the current school year; tonight, “An Oltman Celebration,” as we bring you recorded highlights from his distinguished career at BW and an interview with one of the most versatile conductors around
20:01:00 Johann Sebastian Bach St. Matthew Passion: Kommt ihr Töchter & Herzliebster Jesu
BW Bach Festival Orchestra & Choir
20:09:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Crucifixus & Et resurrexit from "Credo"
BW Bach Festival Orchestra & Choir
20:17:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio & Finale from Serenade No. 10 "Gran Partita"
BW Students with Daniel McKelway, basset horn; Jeffrey Rathbun, oboe; Jonathan Sherwin, bassoon; Jesse McCormick, horn; Henry Peyrebrune, double bass
20:27:00 Loris Chobanian Forum of the Gods
BW Symphonic Wind Ensemble
21:00:00 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D
BW Symphony Orchestra
21:57:00 00:02:40 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56
Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano Hyperion 66911
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Rep. Jim Renacci, U.S. Representative, Ohio’s 16th District - Congressional Update
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:22 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48
Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075
23:08:00 00:05:24 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728
23:13:00 00:05:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587
23:21:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14
Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157
23:32:00 00:06:43 Percy Grainger Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss
Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884
23:41:00 00:05:02 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44
Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Warner 62190
23:46:00 00:03:07 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 13 in F sharp Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728
23:49:00 00:04:30 Henri Tomasi Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto
Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255
23:55:00 00:03:02 Gabriel Fauré Chanson de Mélisande
Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, sop DeutGram 423089