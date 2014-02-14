© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
What Did I Hear?
Program Guide 02-14-2014

Program Guide 02-14-2014

Published February 14, 2014 at 6:34 PM EST

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:35:28 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 1 in E flat
Valéry Gergiev Rotterdam Philharmonic Philips 422996

00:39:00 00:26:37 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 Op 64
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80597

01:07:00 00:34:34 Ludwig Spohr Nonet in F major Op 31
Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640

01:44:00 00:42:15 Arnold Schoenberg Pelléas und Mélisande Op 5
Zubin Mehta Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Sony 45870

02:28:00 00:36:39 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Act 1 Op 87
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162

03:06:00 00:39:20 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Act 2 Op 87
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162

03:47:00 00:33:16 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Act 3 Op 87
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162

04:22:00 00:25:25 Johann Nepomuk Hummel String Quartet No. 2 in G Op 30
Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568

04:50:00 00:27:00 Gerald Finzi Love's Labour's Lost Suite Op 28
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101

05:19:00 00:17:45 Antonio Salieri Variations on "La Folia di Spagna"
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877

05:40:00 00:06:53 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 6 in A flat Op 53
Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 2908375

05:55:00 00:03:43 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in G
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 62719

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:12:00 00:07:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2207

06:27:00 00:07:37 Franz von Suppé Beautiful Galatea: Overture
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61830

06:42:00 00:04:07 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11
Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 918

06:56:00 00:02:58 Kenneth J. Alford Colonel Bogey March
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747

07:12:00 00:07:11 George Gershwin Three Preludes
Michael Tilson Thomas, piano CBS 39699

07:27:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

07:44:00 00:07:28 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945

08:13:00 00:07:01 Richard Rodgers Slaughter on 10th Avenue
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034

08:28:00 00:02:58 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 17 in A flat major Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

08:31:00 00:03:07 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 13 in F sharp Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

08:42:00 00:08:26 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Winter" Concerto in F minor Op 8
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013

09:00:00 00:02:18 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Toreador Song
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

09:12:00 00:14:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45
Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2188

09:34:00 00:05:37 Max Steiner Casablanca: Suite
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80175

09:44:00 00:03:35 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Messenger of Love" Op 317
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:06:00 00:12:21 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Suite
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

10:28:00 00:09:43 Camille Saint-Saëns Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Andrew Litton Joshua Bell, violin Decca 433519

10:49:00 00:05:29 Hugo Alfvén Festival Overture Op 25
Niklas Willén Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553962

11:10:00 00:11:57 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

11:31:00 00:10:04 George Frideric Handel Concerto in F HWV 331/316
Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451

11:51:00 00:06:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo in D
Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:12:00 00:04:10 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance
Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887

12:24:00 00:03:15 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12
John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

12:35:00 00:03:38 Edward White Puffin' Billy
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66868

12:47:00 00:07:46 Josef Strauss Waltz "My Life is Love and Laughter" Op 263
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:23:35 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 82 in C
Esa-Pekka Salonen Stockholm Chamber Orchestra Sony 45972

13:23:00 00:13:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 15 in G
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 75736

WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:11:43 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons: Autumn Op 67
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

14:11:00 00:09:56 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Summer" Concerto in G minor Op 8
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013

14:21:00 00:05:00 Ludwig van Beethoven The Ruins of Athens: Overture Op 113
Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

FEBRUARY CHOICE CDs

15:08:00 00:00:48 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 3 in G major Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

15:08:00 00:01:39 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

15:10:00 00:00:45 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 7 in A Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

15:11:00 00:01:05 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 19 in E flat Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

15:12:00 00:01:29 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 20 in C minor Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

15:22:00 00:11:19 Antonín Dvorák Adagio from Cello Concerto Op 104
Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Jirí Belohlávek Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765

15:40:00 00:04:53 Avner Dorman Memory Games
Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103

15:50:00 00:03:06 Scott Joplin Peacherine Rag
Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

16:07:00 00:05:06 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: The Song of the High
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

16:12:00 00:03:08 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

16:15:00 00:03:26 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

16:27:00 00:04:27 Christopher Palmer Round Up: Anthology of TV Western Themes
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Frankie Laine, vocalist Telarc 80141

16:33:00 00:02:53 Jerome Moross The Big Country: Theme
José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17

16:44:00 00:04:15 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on "Greensleeves"
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Decca 414595

16:56:00 00:03:06 Frank Loesser How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying: Overturr
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

17:08:00 00:08:15 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 68288

17:16:00 00:05:50 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman
San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Audra McDonald, soprano; Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931

17:42:00 00:08:57 Giuseppe Verdi I vespri siciliani: Overture
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:13:00 00:09:24 César Franck Psyché and Eros
Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167

18:28:00 00:05:44 Franz Schubert Alfonso and Estrella: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

18:45:00 00:06:15 Alexander Glazunov Wedding March Op 21
Igor Golovschin Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 553839

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture
Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

19:27:00 00:25:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 2 in D
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Maurice Sharp, flute; Marc Lifschey, oboe; George Goslee, bassoon; Myron Bloom, horn Sony 86793

19:55:00 00:01:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance "The Hero Coburg"
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

19:58:00 00:00:59 François Schubert The Bee Op 13
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

BW LIVE: Dwight Oltman, Baldwin Wallace Conservatory Professor of Conducting, Director of BW Symphony Orchestra and BW Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Music Director of BW Bach Festival is retiring at the end of the current school year; tonight, “An Oltman Celebration,” as we bring you recorded highlights from his distinguished career at BW and an interview with one of the most versatile conductors around

20:01:00 Johann Sebastian Bach St. Matthew Passion: Kommt ihr Töchter & Herzliebster Jesu
BW Bach Festival Orchestra & Choir

20:09:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Crucifixus & Et resurrexit from "Credo"
BW Bach Festival Orchestra & Choir

20:17:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio & Finale from Serenade No. 10 "Gran Partita"
BW Students with Daniel McKelway, basset horn; Jeffrey Rathbun, oboe; Jonathan Sherwin, bassoon; Jesse McCormick, horn; Henry Peyrebrune, double bass

20:27:00 Loris Chobanian Forum of the Gods
BW Symphonic Wind Ensemble

21:00:00 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D
BW Symphony Orchestra

21:57:00 00:02:40 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56
Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano Hyperion 66911

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Rep. Jim Renacci, U.S. Representative, Ohio’s 16th District - Congressional Update

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:22 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48
Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

23:08:00 00:05:24 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

23:13:00 00:05:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

23:21:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14
Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157

23:32:00 00:06:43 Percy Grainger Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss
Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

23:41:00 00:05:02 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44
Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Warner 62190

23:46:00 00:03:07 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 13 in F sharp Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

23:49:00 00:04:30 Henri Tomasi Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto
Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255

23:55:00 00:03:02 Gabriel Fauré Chanson de Mélisande
Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, sop DeutGram 423089