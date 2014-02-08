Program Guide 02-08-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:33:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 10 in F
Vienna Chamber Ensemble Denon 9883
00:37:00 00:29:54 Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No. 2 in B minor Op 7
German Radio Philharmonic Marcello Viotti Alexander Markov, violin Erato 45788
01:08:00 00:57:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27
Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604
02:17:00 00:29:17 César Franck Violin Sonata in A
Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 63331
02:48:00 00:37:06 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 1
Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra RCA 60154
03:27:00 00:22:37 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's "Boris Godunov"
Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2123
03:51:00 00:37:33 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 1 in B flat Op 18
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151
04:31:00 00:32:26 William Schuman Symphony No. 3
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic DeutGram 419780
05:05:00 00:22:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 15 in D major Op 28
HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952
05:29:00 00:19:03 Richard Strauss Burleske in D minor Op 11 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra
Herbert Blomstedt Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 4645
05:50:00 00:07:06 Felix Mendelssohn Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture Op 89
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez
06:00:50 Enrique Granados Sonata for Piano No. 6 in F (arr of Scarlatti Sonata Kk 540)
Douglas Riva, piano Naxos 557939
06:06:33 Mauro Giuliani Gran Sonata Eroica Op 150
Marco Tamayo, guitar Naxos 555850
06:20:37 Carlos Guastavino Canciones Coloniales: Préstame tu pañuelito
Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Marcos Fink, bass-baritone; Carmen Piazzini, piano Harm Mundi 901892
06:23:15 Carlos Guastavino Canciones Coloniales: Las puertas de la mañana
Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Marcos Fink, bass-baritone; Carmen Piazzini, piano Harm Mundi 901892
06:28:44 Frédéric Chopin Cello Sonata in g Op 65
Lluís Claret, cello; Alain Planes, piano Harm Mundi 901370
07:00:50 Tomás Luis de Victoria "Vidi speciosam" (I saw a fair lady)
Benedict Hymas, tenor; Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807489
07:06:33 Tomás Luis de Victoria "Vadam et circuibo" (I will go and search.)
Benedict Hymas, tenor; Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807489
07 23:18 Robert Schumann Kinderszenen Op 15 (Scenes from Childhood)
Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 410 653
07:40:19 Isaac Albéniz Sevilla, from Suite Española Op. 47
Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 416384
07:44:33 Isaac Albéniz Granada from Suite Española
Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 416384
07:50:20 Luis Gianneo Sonatina for Piano
Miriam Conti, piano Albany Records 837
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Osvaldo Lacerda: Fantasia and Rondo
American Brass Quintet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL - Music: 5:56
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alex Strong from Bloomington, IN - Time: 7:19
Puzzler Payoff: Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite: 4. Conversations of Beauty and the Beast
New York Philharmonic; David Robertson, conductor Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY - Music: 4:26
Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to L'italiana in Algeri
Lake George Music Festival Symphony Orchestra; Roger Kalia, conductor Lake George High School, Queensbury, NY - Music: 7:38
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Hans Bruderl (arr. Louis Trepanier): Octopus
Canadian Guitar Quartet Round Top International Guitar Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX - Music: 7:18
Patrick Roux: Concerto Tradicionuevo: 1. Cafe Gardel
Canadian Guitar Quartet Round Top International Guitar Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX - Music: 11:56
Andre Mathieu: Ballet Scenes
Tucson Symphony Orchestra; George Hanson, conductor Tucson Music Hall, Convention Center Hall, Tucson, AZ - Music: 21:27
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Everest Redux 1
Igor Stravinsky: Ebony Concerto
Woody Herman and his orchestra (Everest 3009 CD) 9:13
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasilieras No.2 “The Little train of the Caipira”
London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Eugene Goossens (Everest 3041 CD) 4:36
Ernst von Dohnanyi: Ruralia Hungarica Nos.3 & 4
Ernst von Dohnanyi, piano (Everest 3061 CD) 5:50
John Antill: Corroboree: Welcome Ceremony & A Rain Dance
London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Eugene Goossens (Everest 3003 CD) 2:55; 2:35
11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Alisa Weilerstein – In 1985, the Young Artist Program was initiated at the Cleveland Institute of Music. Alisa Weilerstein participated in the program and made her debut with the Cleveland Orchestra in 1995 when she was only 13 years old. She has gone on to perform with almost every major orchestra in the world.
Camille Saint-Saens: Carnival of the Animals, The Swan
Alisa Weilersten, cello Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano EMI 73498
Serge Prokofiev: Symphonie Concertante Op 125 - Andante
Alisa Weilerstein, cello Orchestre National de Lyon led by Jesus Lopez Cobos (Private recording)
Osvaldo Golijov: Azul, 1. Paz Sulfurica (Sulfuric Peace)
Alisa Weilerstein, cello (Private recording)
12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Story of Rossini’s ‘William Tell’
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:17:00 00:09:11 John Williams E.T.: Adventures on Earth
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 411185
12:34:00 00:04:21 John Williams Olympic Fanfare & Theme
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178
12:45:00 00:06:04 John Williams Hook: The Banquet
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 68419
13:00:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA
Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka (1900)
The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Dvorák’s lyrical fairy tale Rusalka, starring Renée Fleming in one of her signature roles. Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the cast that also includes Piotr Beczala as the Prince, Dolora Zajick as the witch Ježibaba, Emily Magee in her network broadcast debut as the Foreign Princess, and John Relyea as Rusalka’s father, the Water Gnome.
14:20:00 00:05:53 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Vilja-Lied
English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Renée Fleming, soprano; London Voices Decca 458858
15:43:00 00:06:26 Georges Bizet Carmen: Micaëla's Act 3 Aria
London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 467049
17:10 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 18, 2014 in Costa Mesa, CA
Michael Jon Bennett, organ, age 15 from New York, New York
Praeludium in G minor, BuxWV 163 by Dieterich Buxtehude
La Cañada High School Chamber Singers from La Cañada Flintridge, California
"Under the Willow Tree" by Samuel Barber and "With a Lily in Your Hand" from “The Three Flower Songs” by Eric Whitacre
Anna Boonyanit, piano, age 14 from Redwood City, California
Chez Pétrouchka from Trois Mouvements de Pétrouchka by Igor Stravinsky
Ben Smolen, flute, From the Top alum, and Ramakrishnan Kumaran, flute, age 16 from Hemet, California
Rondo from Andante et Rondo Op 25 by Franz Doppler, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Idyllwild Arts Academy Piano Trio [Yu-Ming (Andrew) Ma, violin, age 16; Wei-An (Vian) Hung, cello, age 18; Vutithorn (In) Chinthammit, piano, age 18, all from from Idyllwild, California
Presto from Café Music by Paul Schoenfield (b. 1947).
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on ‘The Fantasticks’ - Selections from the original cast recording of an Off Broadway masterwork, graced by comments from co-author Tom Jones.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:20 00:01:55 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Come on Along
Tom Jones The Show Goes On DRG CD19008
18:03:15 00:02:48 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Try to Remember
Jerry Orbach The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2
18:08:20 00:02:16 Harvey Schmidt Overture from "The Fantasticks
Orchestra The Fantasticks -- Orignal Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2
18:10:40 00:01:53 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Luisa's Introduction
Alfred Lakeman, Chiara Peacock The Fantasticks -- 1990 Japan Tour DRG CD19005
18:12:33 00:02:08 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Much More
Rita Gardner The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2
18:15:35 00:02:35 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Metaphor
Kenneth Nelson, Rita Gardner The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2
18:19:30 00:01:18 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Never Say No
William Larson, Hugh Thomas The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2
18:21:35 00:01:16 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt You Wonder How These Things Begin
Jerry Orbach The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Reording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2
18:22:38 00:02:20 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Soon It's Gonna Rain
Rita Gardner, Kenneth Nelson The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2
18:25:45 00:02:19 Harvey Schmidt Abduction Ballet
Orchestra The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2
18:29:11 00:00:58 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Happy Ending
Company The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2
18:30:14 00:03:37 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt This Plum Is Too Ripe
Company The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2
18:34:03 00:04:07 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt I Can See It
Rita Gardner, Kenneth Nelson The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2
18:38:36 00:01:15 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Plant a Radish
Bert Lahr, Stanley Holloway Bert Lahr on Stage, Screen and Radio JJA J19763B
18:40:48 00:03:12 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Round and Round
Jerry Orbach, Rita Gardner The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2
18:45:53 00:00:34 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt There Is a Curious Paradox
Jerry Orbach The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2
18:46:22 00:02:46 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt They Were You
Rita Gardner, Kenneth Nelson The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2
18:49:02 00:02:10 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Finale from "The Fantasticks"
Company The Fantasticks -- 1990 Japan Tour DRG CD19005
18:51:48 00:00:00 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:03 00:00:00 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Filler: Entrance of the Players
Company The Fantasticks -- 1990 Japan Tour DRG CD19005
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:10:19 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite
Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095
19:14:00 00:39:12 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61
Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 54898
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:16:20 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33
André Previn London Symphony Orchestra EMI 64736
20:20:00 00:07:19 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Passacaglia Op 33
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120
20:32:00 01:06:40 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80188
21:45:00 00:13:18 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 38486
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Marx Brothers including Harpo speaking and playing music...also Mike Nichols and Elaine May...The Wisdom of Mark Levy and This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:09:18 Aram Khachaturian Spartacus: Adagio
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657
23:11:00 00:04:25 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Menuetto
Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095
23:15:00 00:05:47 Kara Karayev In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby
Rauf Abdullayev Moscow Radio & TV Symphony Delos 2009
23:23:00 00:13:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27
Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604
23:39:00 00:08:08 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895
23:47:00 00:06:37 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F minor
Soyeon Lee, piano Naxos 570010
23:55:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane
Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310