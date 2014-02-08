Program Guide 02-08-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:33:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 10 in F

Vienna Chamber Ensemble Denon 9883

00:37:00 00:29:54 Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No. 2 in B minor Op 7

German Radio Philharmonic Marcello Viotti Alexander Markov, violin Erato 45788

01:08:00 00:57:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27

Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

02:17:00 00:29:17 César Franck Violin Sonata in A

Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 63331

02:48:00 00:37:06 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 1

Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra RCA 60154

03:27:00 00:22:37 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's "Boris Godunov"

Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2123

03:51:00 00:37:33 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 1 in B flat Op 18

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151

04:31:00 00:32:26 William Schuman Symphony No. 3

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic DeutGram 419780

05:05:00 00:22:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 15 in D major Op 28

HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

05:29:00 00:19:03 Richard Strauss Burleske in D minor Op 11 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra

Herbert Blomstedt Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 4645

05:50:00 00:07:06 Felix Mendelssohn Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture Op 89

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez

06:00:50 Enrique Granados Sonata for Piano No. 6 in F (arr of Scarlatti Sonata Kk 540)

Douglas Riva, piano Naxos 557939

06:06:33 Mauro Giuliani Gran Sonata Eroica Op 150

Marco Tamayo, guitar Naxos 555850

06:20:37 Carlos Guastavino Canciones Coloniales: Préstame tu pañuelito

Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Marcos Fink, bass-baritone; Carmen Piazzini, piano Harm Mundi 901892

06:23:15 Carlos Guastavino Canciones Coloniales: Las puertas de la mañana

Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Marcos Fink, bass-baritone; Carmen Piazzini, piano Harm Mundi 901892

06:28:44 Frédéric Chopin Cello Sonata in g Op 65

Lluís Claret, cello; Alain Planes, piano Harm Mundi 901370

07:00:50 Tomás Luis de Victoria "Vidi speciosam" (I saw a fair lady)

Benedict Hymas, tenor; Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807489

07:06:33 Tomás Luis de Victoria "Vadam et circuibo" (I will go and search.)

Benedict Hymas, tenor; Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807489

07 23:18 Robert Schumann Kinderszenen Op 15 (Scenes from Childhood)

Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 410 653

07:40:19 Isaac Albéniz Sevilla, from Suite Española Op. 47

Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 416384

07:44:33 Isaac Albéniz Granada from Suite Española

Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 416384

07:50:20 Luis Gianneo Sonatina for Piano

Miriam Conti, piano Albany Records 837

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Osvaldo Lacerda: Fantasia and Rondo

American Brass Quintet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL - Music: 5:56

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alex Strong from Bloomington, IN - Time: 7:19

Puzzler Payoff: Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite: 4. Conversations of Beauty and the Beast

New York Philharmonic; David Robertson, conductor Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY - Music: 4:26

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to L'italiana in Algeri

Lake George Music Festival Symphony Orchestra; Roger Kalia, conductor Lake George High School, Queensbury, NY - Music: 7:38

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Hans Bruderl (arr. Louis Trepanier): Octopus

Canadian Guitar Quartet Round Top International Guitar Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX - Music: 7:18

Patrick Roux: Concerto Tradicionuevo: 1. Cafe Gardel

Canadian Guitar Quartet Round Top International Guitar Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX - Music: 11:56

Andre Mathieu: Ballet Scenes

Tucson Symphony Orchestra; George Hanson, conductor Tucson Music Hall, Convention Center Hall, Tucson, AZ - Music: 21:27

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Everest Redux 1

Igor Stravinsky: Ebony Concerto

Woody Herman and his orchestra (Everest 3009 CD) 9:13

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasilieras No.2 “The Little train of the Caipira”

London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Eugene Goossens (Everest 3041 CD) 4:36

Ernst von Dohnanyi: Ruralia Hungarica Nos.3 & 4

Ernst von Dohnanyi, piano (Everest 3061 CD) 5:50

John Antill: Corroboree: Welcome Ceremony & A Rain Dance

London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Eugene Goossens (Everest 3003 CD) 2:55; 2:35

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Alisa Weilerstein – In 1985, the Young Artist Program was initiated at the Cleveland Institute of Music. Alisa Weilerstein participated in the program and made her debut with the Cleveland Orchestra in 1995 when she was only 13 years old. She has gone on to perform with almost every major orchestra in the world.

Camille Saint-Saens: Carnival of the Animals, The Swan

Alisa Weilersten, cello Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano EMI 73498

Serge Prokofiev: Symphonie Concertante Op 125 - Andante

Alisa Weilerstein, cello Orchestre National de Lyon led by Jesus Lopez Cobos (Private recording)

Osvaldo Golijov: Azul, 1. Paz Sulfurica (Sulfuric Peace)

Alisa Weilerstein, cello (Private recording)

12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Story of Rossini’s ‘William Tell’

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:17:00 00:09:11 John Williams E.T.: Adventures on Earth

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 411185

12:34:00 00:04:21 John Williams Olympic Fanfare & Theme

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

12:45:00 00:06:04 John Williams Hook: The Banquet

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 68419

13:00:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka (1900)

The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Dvorák’s lyrical fairy tale Rusalka, starring Renée Fleming in one of her signature roles. Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the cast that also includes Piotr Beczala as the Prince, Dolora Zajick as the witch Ježibaba, Emily Magee in her network broadcast debut as the Foreign Princess, and John Relyea as Rusalka’s father, the Water Gnome.

14:20:00 00:05:53 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Vilja-Lied

English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Renée Fleming, soprano; London Voices Decca 458858

15:43:00 00:06:26 Georges Bizet Carmen: Micaëla's Act 3 Aria

London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 467049

17:10 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 18, 2014 in Costa Mesa, CA

Michael Jon Bennett, organ, age 15 from New York, New York

Praeludium in G minor, BuxWV 163 by Dieterich Buxtehude

La Cañada High School Chamber Singers from La Cañada Flintridge, California

"Under the Willow Tree" by Samuel Barber and "With a Lily in Your Hand" from “The Three Flower Songs” by Eric Whitacre

Anna Boonyanit, piano, age 14 from Redwood City, California

Chez Pétrouchka from Trois Mouvements de Pétrouchka by Igor Stravinsky

Ben Smolen, flute, From the Top alum, and Ramakrishnan Kumaran, flute, age 16 from Hemet, California

Rondo from Andante et Rondo Op 25 by Franz Doppler, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Idyllwild Arts Academy Piano Trio [Yu-Ming (Andrew) Ma, violin, age 16; Wei-An (Vian) Hung, cello, age 18; Vutithorn (In) Chinthammit, piano, age 18, all from from Idyllwild, California

Presto from Café Music by Paul Schoenfield (b. 1947).



FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on ‘The Fantasticks’ - Selections from the original cast recording of an Off Broadway masterwork, graced by comments from co-author Tom Jones.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:20 00:01:55 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Come on Along

Tom Jones The Show Goes On DRG CD19008

18:03:15 00:02:48 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Try to Remember

Jerry Orbach The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2

18:08:20 00:02:16 Harvey Schmidt Overture from "The Fantasticks

Orchestra The Fantasticks -- Orignal Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2

18:10:40 00:01:53 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Luisa's Introduction

Alfred Lakeman, Chiara Peacock The Fantasticks -- 1990 Japan Tour DRG CD19005

18:12:33 00:02:08 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Much More

Rita Gardner The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2

18:15:35 00:02:35 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Metaphor

Kenneth Nelson, Rita Gardner The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2

18:19:30 00:01:18 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Never Say No

William Larson, Hugh Thomas The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2

18:21:35 00:01:16 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt You Wonder How These Things Begin

Jerry Orbach The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Reording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2

18:22:38 00:02:20 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Soon It's Gonna Rain

Rita Gardner, Kenneth Nelson The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2

18:25:45 00:02:19 Harvey Schmidt Abduction Ballet

Orchestra The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2

18:29:11 00:00:58 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Happy Ending

Company The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2

18:30:14 00:03:37 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt This Plum Is Too Ripe

Company The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2

18:34:03 00:04:07 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt I Can See It

Rita Gardner, Kenneth Nelson The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2

18:38:36 00:01:15 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Plant a Radish

Bert Lahr, Stanley Holloway Bert Lahr on Stage, Screen and Radio JJA J19763B

18:40:48 00:03:12 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Round and Round

Jerry Orbach, Rita Gardner The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2

18:45:53 00:00:34 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt There Is a Curious Paradox

Jerry Orbach The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2

18:46:22 00:02:46 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt They Were You

Rita Gardner, Kenneth Nelson The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 314-543-665-2

18:49:02 00:02:10 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Finale from "The Fantasticks"

Company The Fantasticks -- 1990 Japan Tour DRG CD19005

18:51:48 00:00:00 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:00:00 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Filler: Entrance of the Players

Company The Fantasticks -- 1990 Japan Tour DRG CD19005

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:10:19 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite

Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

19:14:00 00:39:12 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 54898

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:16:20 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33

André Previn London Symphony Orchestra EMI 64736

20:20:00 00:07:19 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Passacaglia Op 33

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120

20:32:00 01:06:40 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80188

21:45:00 00:13:18 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 38486

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Marx Brothers including Harpo speaking and playing music...also Mike Nichols and Elaine May...The Wisdom of Mark Levy and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:09:18 Aram Khachaturian Spartacus: Adagio

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657

23:11:00 00:04:25 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Menuetto

Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

23:15:00 00:05:47 Kara Karayev In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby

Rauf Abdullayev Moscow Radio & TV Symphony Delos 2009

23:23:00 00:13:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27

Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

23:39:00 00:08:08 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

23:47:00 00:06:37 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F minor

Soyeon Lee, piano Naxos 570010

23:55:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310

