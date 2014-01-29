Program Guide 01-29-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:19:34 Alfredo Casella Italia Op 11
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768
00:24:00 00:42:14 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 13
Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144
01:08:00 00:16:36 Frederick Delius Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845
01:27:00 00:42:19 Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 1 in B flat major
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376
02:11:00 00:51:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mass in C minor
BBC Symphony Orchestra David Robertson Laura Aikin, soprano; Emma Bell, soprano; Jeremy Ovenden, tenor;
James Rutherford, bass; BBC Symphony Chorus BBC 327
03:04:00 00:35:19 Johan Halvorsen Symphony No. 1 in C minor
Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584
03:42:00 00:26:19 Anton Arensky Piano Concerto in F minor Op 2
Russian Philharmonic Orchestra Dmitry Yablonsky Konstantin Scherbakov, piano Naxos 570526
04:10:00 00:41:50 Alfredo Casella Symphony No. 3 Op 63
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768
04:54:00 00:26:09 Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor Op 111
Karl Lo, piano Brioso 152
05:22:00 00:18:30 Johann Friedrich Fasch
Concerto for Winds & Strings in G major Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783
05:42:00 00:05:50 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Dead Princess
Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564
05:51:00 00:05:20 Gioacchino Rossini Sinfonia di Bologna in D major
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934
05:58:00 00:01:32 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 21 in E minor
Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:04:23 Gian Carlo Menotti Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture
James Conlon Metropolitan Opera Orchestra RCA 61509
06:15:00 00:07:17 Daniel Auber The Bronze Horse: Overture
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765
06:25:00 00:09:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 25
Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328
06:35:00 00:01:55 Kurt Weill The Ballade of Mack the Knife from
London Symphony Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Members of CBS 44798
06:37:00 00:02:02 George Gershwin Prelude "Novelette in Fourths"
Fazil Say, piano Teldec 26202
06:40:00 00:06:52 Gustav Mahler Scherzo from Symphony No. 1
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425718
06:51:00 00:02:31 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Tritsch-Tratsch" Op 214
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 24489
06:54:00 00:01:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4: Gavotte
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80619
06:55:00 00:02:45 E. E. Bagley National Emblem March
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983
07:05:00 00:04:05 Jacob Gade Tango "Jealousy" Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra
Mariss Jansons Stig Nilsson, violin EMI 56576
07:10:00 00:03:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Easter Oratorio: Sinfonia Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 23416
07:15:00 00:05:53 Anton Arensky Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 32
Yefim Bronfman, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Gary Hoffman, cello Sony 53269
07:24:00 00:02:13 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Marionettes Op 52
Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347
07:27:00 00:06:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Allegretto from Symphony No. 63
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427337
07:40:00 00:07:11 Alfredo Casella Finale from "Italia" Op 11
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768
07:51:00 00:02:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue à la gigue in G major
Leonard Slatkin BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9835
07:55:00 00:02:54 John Williams Fanfare for a Special Occasion
Alasdair Neale Bay Brass Harm Mundi 807556
08:05:00 00:05:12 Frédéric Chopin Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major Op 51
Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 907244
08:15:00 00:05:38 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: The Promise of Living Boston Pops Orchestra
John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224
08:25:00 00:11:19 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 55
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60692
08:36:00 00:03:32 Reinhold Glière The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
08:40:00 00:08:17 José Pablo Moncayo Huapango
Alondra de la Parra Philharmonic Orch of Americas Sony 75555
08:51:00 00:02:31 Darius Milhaud Brasileira from "Scaramouche"
Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426284
08:55:00 00:04:40 Gabriel Yared The English Patient: Convento di Sant'
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Rosalie Asselin, piano; Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733
09:05:00 00:16:26 Sir Edward Elgar The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 Op 1
Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 1014
09:25:00 00:04:27 Christopher Palmer Round Up: Anthology of TV Western Themes
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Frankie Laine, vocalist Telarc 80141
09:32:00 00:04:10 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance
Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887
09:38:00 00:07:21 Luigi Cherubini Eliza: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438
09:48:00 00:07:35 Paul Taffanel Finale from Wind Quintet in G minor
Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Sony 45996
09:55:00 00:04:13 Joaquín Turina Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía Op 22
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80574
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:03:00 00:01:42 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71
Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483
10:06:00 00:05:39 Joseph Achron Hebrew Dance Op 35
Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Canary 10
10:13:00 00:07:50 Georges Auric Ouverture
Antal Doráti London Symphony Orchestra Mercury 434335
10:23:00 00:06:32 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto for Flute, Oboe d'amore &
European Baroque Soloists Denon 9614
10:32:00 00:01:45 Sergei Rachmaninoff Etude-tableau in E flat major Op 33 Rustem Hayroudinoff, piano Chandos 10391
10:35:00 00:16:36 Frederick Delius Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845
10:54:00 00:32:32 Ignace Jan Paderewski Piano Concerto in A minor Op 17
London Symphony Orchestra Arthur Fiedler Earl Wild, piano Elan 82266
11:28:00 00:07:51 George Frideric Handel Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia
English Concert Trevor Pinnock Anthony Halstead, horn; Christian Rutherford, horn Archiv 419219
11:39:00 00:06:40 Uuno Klami The Cyclist
Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 575
11:47:00 00:05:17 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Triana
Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606
11:54:00 00:04:50 Giovanni Gabrieli Sonata pian' e forte
Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:08:05 Ambroise Thomas Raymond: Overture
Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 421527
12:21:00 00:04:53 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 2 in E minor Op 46
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171
12:28:00 00:05:03 Henry Mancini March with Mancini
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183
12:34:00 00:10:50 Lars-Erik Larsson Little Serenade Op 12
Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553715
12:46:00 00:10:28 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant
Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433861
12:57:00 00:01:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1: Polka
Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:37:02 Frederick Delius Florida Suite
David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535
13:37:00 00:20:24 Sir Edward Elgar Overture "In The South" Op 50
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463265
WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:01:44 Pieter Hellendaal March
Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623
14:01:00 00:02:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Tarpeja: Triumphal March
John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta Ondine 1001
14:04:00 00:09:19 Gustav Holst A Somerset Rhapsody Op 21
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9420
14:20:00 00:12:27 Christoph Förster Horn Concerto in E flat
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Barry Tuckwell, horn EMI 69395
14:35:00 00:08:23 Gioacchino Rossini Sigismondo: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934
CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA SHOWCASE
15:00:00 00:14:28 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 50605
15:14:00 00:26:52 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in B flat major
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803
15:48:00 00:06:12 Ludwig van Beethoven Presto from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 821
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:03:56 Frederick Delius Koanga: La Calinda
Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 3303
16:06:00 00:02:09 John Williams Aloft... To the Royal Masthead!
Alasdair Neale Bay Brass Harm Mundi 807556
16:11:00 00:14:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
16:30:00 00:04:23 Patrick Doyle Brave: Fate and Destiny
City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398
16:36:00 00:04:17 Charles Ives Scherzo from Symphony No. 1
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053
16:41:00 00:07:37 Alfredo Casella Introduction, Chorale & March Op 57
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768
16:52:00 00:02:38 Josquin Desprez Gaude Virgo, Mater Christi
Harry Christophers The Sixteen Decca 10836
16:57:00 00:01:25 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks: Bourrée
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
17:05:00 00:04:57 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G major
Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506
17:12:00 00:07:28 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945
17:22:00 00:13:07 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude
Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 5186041
17:40:00 00:04:45 Frederick Delius Two Aquarelles
Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704
17:46:00 00:02:58 Franz Schubert Auf dem Wasser zu singen
Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312
17:52:00 00:02:39 Traditional Shaker Hymn "Not One Sparrow is
Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243
17:55:00 00:03:53 Anthony Collins Vanity Fair
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66868
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:15:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in F major
Academy St. Martin in Fields Murray Perahia Murray Perahia, piano Sony 89690
18:27:00 00:05:45 Frederick Delius Winter Night "Sleigh Ride"
John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Collegium 133
18:35:00 00:02:21 Maria Schneider Spring, the Sky Rippled with Geese
Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of ArtistShar 121
18:40:00 00:13:23 Frederick Delius Over the Hills and Far Away
David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535
18:54:00 00:04:35 Harold Darke In the Bleak Midwinter
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:19:34 Alfredo Casella Italia Op 11
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768
19:23:00 00:32:37 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 15
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769
19:56:00 00:01:44 Vladimir Rebikov Berceuse Op 7
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
20:00 CLEVELAND CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY: Steven Isserlis, cello; Kirill Gerstein, piano – recorded 1/29/13 in Plymouth Church, Shaker Heights
Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1, Sz.88
Ferruccio Busoni: Kultaselle – 10 Short Variations on a Finnish Folksong
Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 1 in e Op 38
Franz Liszt: Romance oubliée
Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Op 99
21:36:00 00:23:22 Josef Suk Fantasy in G minor Op 24
Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Michael Ludwig, violin Naxos 572323
22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by the Imani Winds, appearing in Oberlin’s Artist Recital Series Sunday February 9th
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:05:58 Anton Arensky Elegia from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 32
Yefim Bronfman, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Gary Hoffman, cello Sony 53269
23:07:00 00:07:01 Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring
Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704
23:17:00 00:07:49 Peter Warlock Serenade for String Orchestra
Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808
23:24:00 00:09:44 Gerald Finzi Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10
English String Orchestra William Boughton Martin Jones, piano Nimbus 5366
23:36:00 00:06:10 George Walker Lyric for Strings
Edwin London Cleveland Chamber Symphony Albany 270
23:42:00 00:10:45 Frederick Delius Late Swallows
Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119
23:55:00 00:02:44 Joseph Canteloube Lullaby from "Songs of the Auvergne"
Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962
23:55:00 00:03:52 John Bull Fantasia
Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019