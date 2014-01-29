Program Guide 01-29-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:19:34 Alfredo Casella Italia Op 11

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768

00:24:00 00:42:14 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 13

Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144

01:08:00 00:16:36 Frederick Delius Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845

01:27:00 00:42:19 Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 1 in B flat major

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

02:11:00 00:51:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mass in C minor

BBC Symphony Orchestra David Robertson Laura Aikin, soprano; Emma Bell, soprano; Jeremy Ovenden, tenor;

James Rutherford, bass; BBC Symphony Chorus BBC 327

03:04:00 00:35:19 Johan Halvorsen Symphony No. 1 in C minor

Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

03:42:00 00:26:19 Anton Arensky Piano Concerto in F minor Op 2

Russian Philharmonic Orchestra Dmitry Yablonsky Konstantin Scherbakov, piano Naxos 570526

04:10:00 00:41:50 Alfredo Casella Symphony No. 3 Op 63

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768

04:54:00 00:26:09 Ludwig van Beethoven

Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor Op 111

Karl Lo, piano Brioso 152

05:22:00 00:18:30 Johann Friedrich Fasch

Concerto for Winds & Strings in G major Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

05:42:00 00:05:50 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Dead Princess

Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

05:51:00 00:05:20 Gioacchino Rossini Sinfonia di Bologna in D major

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

05:58:00 00:01:32 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 21 in E minor

Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:04:23 Gian Carlo Menotti Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture

James Conlon Metropolitan Opera Orchestra RCA 61509

06:15:00 00:07:17 Daniel Auber The Bronze Horse: Overture

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

06:25:00 00:09:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 25

Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328

06:35:00 00:01:55 Kurt Weill The Ballade of Mack the Knife from

London Symphony Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Members of CBS 44798

06:37:00 00:02:02 George Gershwin Prelude "Novelette in Fourths"

Fazil Say, piano Teldec 26202

06:40:00 00:06:52 Gustav Mahler Scherzo from Symphony No. 1

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425718

06:51:00 00:02:31 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Tritsch-Tratsch" Op 214

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 24489

06:54:00 00:01:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4: Gavotte

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80619

06:55:00 00:02:45 E. E. Bagley National Emblem March

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983

07:05:00 00:04:05 Jacob Gade Tango "Jealousy" Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra

Mariss Jansons Stig Nilsson, violin EMI 56576

07:10:00 00:03:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Easter Oratorio: Sinfonia Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 23416

07:15:00 00:05:53 Anton Arensky Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 32

Yefim Bronfman, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Gary Hoffman, cello Sony 53269

07:24:00 00:02:13 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Marionettes Op 52

Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

07:27:00 00:06:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Allegretto from Symphony No. 63

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427337

07:40:00 00:07:11 Alfredo Casella Finale from "Italia" Op 11

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768

07:51:00 00:02:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue à la gigue in G major

Leonard Slatkin BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9835

07:55:00 00:02:54 John Williams Fanfare for a Special Occasion

Alasdair Neale Bay Brass Harm Mundi 807556

08:05:00 00:05:12 Frédéric Chopin Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major Op 51

Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 907244

08:15:00 00:05:38 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: The Promise of Living Boston Pops Orchestra

John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224

08:25:00 00:11:19 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 55

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60692

08:36:00 00:03:32 Reinhold Glière The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

08:40:00 00:08:17 José Pablo Moncayo Huapango

Alondra de la Parra Philharmonic Orch of Americas Sony 75555

08:51:00 00:02:31 Darius Milhaud Brasileira from "Scaramouche"

Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426284

08:55:00 00:04:40 Gabriel Yared The English Patient: Convento di Sant'

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Rosalie Asselin, piano; Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733

09:05:00 00:16:26 Sir Edward Elgar The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 Op 1

Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 1014

09:25:00 00:04:27 Christopher Palmer Round Up: Anthology of TV Western Themes

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Frankie Laine, vocalist Telarc 80141

09:32:00 00:04:10 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance

Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887

09:38:00 00:07:21 Luigi Cherubini Eliza: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438

09:48:00 00:07:35 Paul Taffanel Finale from Wind Quintet in G minor

Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Sony 45996

09:55:00 00:04:13 Joaquín Turina Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía Op 22

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80574

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:03:00 00:01:42 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71

Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483

10:06:00 00:05:39 Joseph Achron Hebrew Dance Op 35

Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Canary 10

10:13:00 00:07:50 Georges Auric Ouverture

Antal Doráti London Symphony Orchestra Mercury 434335

10:23:00 00:06:32 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto for Flute, Oboe d'amore &

European Baroque Soloists Denon 9614

10:32:00 00:01:45 Sergei Rachmaninoff Etude-tableau in E flat major Op 33 Rustem Hayroudinoff, piano Chandos 10391

10:54:00 00:32:32 Ignace Jan Paderewski Piano Concerto in A minor Op 17

London Symphony Orchestra Arthur Fiedler Earl Wild, piano Elan 82266

11:28:00 00:07:51 George Frideric Handel Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia

English Concert Trevor Pinnock Anthony Halstead, horn; Christian Rutherford, horn Archiv 419219

11:39:00 00:06:40 Uuno Klami The Cyclist

Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 575

11:47:00 00:05:17 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Triana

Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606

11:54:00 00:04:50 Giovanni Gabrieli Sonata pian' e forte

Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:08:05 Ambroise Thomas Raymond: Overture

Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 421527

12:21:00 00:04:53 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 2 in E minor Op 46

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

12:28:00 00:05:03 Henry Mancini March with Mancini

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183

12:34:00 00:10:50 Lars-Erik Larsson Little Serenade Op 12

Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553715

12:46:00 00:10:28 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant

Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433861

12:57:00 00:01:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1: Polka

Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:37:02 Frederick Delius Florida Suite

David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535

13:37:00 00:20:24 Sir Edward Elgar Overture "In The South" Op 50

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463265

WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:01:44 Pieter Hellendaal March

Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

14:01:00 00:02:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Tarpeja: Triumphal March

John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta Ondine 1001

14:04:00 00:09:19 Gustav Holst A Somerset Rhapsody Op 21

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9420

14:20:00 00:12:27 Christoph Förster Horn Concerto in E flat

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Barry Tuckwell, horn EMI 69395

14:35:00 00:08:23 Gioacchino Rossini Sigismondo: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA SHOWCASE

15:00:00 00:14:28 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 50605

15:14:00 00:26:52 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in B flat major

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803

15:48:00 00:06:12 Ludwig van Beethoven Presto from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 821

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:03:56 Frederick Delius Koanga: La Calinda

Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 3303

16:06:00 00:02:09 John Williams Aloft... To the Royal Masthead!

Alasdair Neale Bay Brass Harm Mundi 807556

16:11:00 00:14:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

16:30:00 00:04:23 Patrick Doyle Brave: Fate and Destiny

City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398

16:36:00 00:04:17 Charles Ives Scherzo from Symphony No. 1

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053

16:41:00 00:07:37 Alfredo Casella Introduction, Chorale & March Op 57

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768

16:52:00 00:02:38 Josquin Desprez Gaude Virgo, Mater Christi

Harry Christophers The Sixteen Decca 10836

16:57:00 00:01:25 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks: Bourrée

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

17:05:00 00:04:57 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G major

Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506

17:12:00 00:07:28 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945

17:22:00 00:13:07 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude

Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 5186041

17:40:00 00:04:45 Frederick Delius Two Aquarelles

Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

17:46:00 00:02:58 Franz Schubert Auf dem Wasser zu singen

Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312

17:52:00 00:02:39 Traditional Shaker Hymn "Not One Sparrow is

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243

17:55:00 00:03:53 Anthony Collins Vanity Fair

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66868

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:15:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in F major

Academy St. Martin in Fields Murray Perahia Murray Perahia, piano Sony 89690

18:27:00 00:05:45 Frederick Delius Winter Night "Sleigh Ride"

John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Collegium 133

18:35:00 00:02:21 Maria Schneider Spring, the Sky Rippled with Geese

Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of ArtistShar 121

18:40:00 00:13:23 Frederick Delius Over the Hills and Far Away

David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535

18:54:00 00:04:35 Harold Darke In the Bleak Midwinter

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:23:00 00:32:37 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 15

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769

19:56:00 00:01:44 Vladimir Rebikov Berceuse Op 7

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

20:00 CLEVELAND CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY: Steven Isserlis, cello; Kirill Gerstein, piano – recorded 1/29/13 in Plymouth Church, Shaker Heights

Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1, Sz.88

Ferruccio Busoni: Kultaselle – 10 Short Variations on a Finnish Folksong

Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 1 in e Op 38

Franz Liszt: Romance oubliée

Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Op 99

21:36:00 00:23:22 Josef Suk Fantasy in G minor Op 24

Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Michael Ludwig, violin Naxos 572323

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by the Imani Winds, appearing in Oberlin’s Artist Recital Series Sunday February 9th

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:05:58 Anton Arensky Elegia from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 32

Yefim Bronfman, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Gary Hoffman, cello Sony 53269

23:07:00 00:07:01 Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring

Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

23:17:00 00:07:49 Peter Warlock Serenade for String Orchestra

Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808

23:24:00 00:09:44 Gerald Finzi Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10

English String Orchestra William Boughton Martin Jones, piano Nimbus 5366

23:36:00 00:06:10 George Walker Lyric for Strings

Edwin London Cleveland Chamber Symphony Albany 270

23:42:00 00:10:45 Frederick Delius Late Swallows

Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119

23:55:00 00:02:44 Joseph Canteloube Lullaby from "Songs of the Auvergne"

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962

23:55:00 00:03:52 John Bull Fantasia

Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019