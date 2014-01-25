Program Guide 01-25-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:27:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat Op 16

Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon Decca 414291

00:31:00 00:44:00 Sir Arnold Bax Symphony No. 7

Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122

01:17:00 00:31:07 Jules Massenet Piano Concerto in E flat

BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion 66897

01:50:00 00:31:41 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Quartet in B flat Op 41

Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of Naxos 572904

02:23:00 00:46:50 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 42415

03:12:00 00:39:12 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concertos Op 8/1-4 "The Four Seasons"

Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013

03:53:00 00:26:16 Béla Bartók Fourteen Bagatelles Op 6

Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

04:21:00 00:31:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante in E flat

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi William Preucil, violin; Robert Vernon, viola TCO 1024

04:55:00 00:23:18 Carl Nielsen Aladdin Suite Op 34

Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Choir CBS 44934

05:20:00 00:19:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230

05:41:00 00:05:15 George Butterworth English Idyll No. 1

John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

05:53:00 00:08:36 Jean Joseph Mouret First Suite of Symphonies

Paris Orchestral Ensemble Jean-Pierre Wallez Maurice André, trumpet; Bernard Soustrot, trumpet; Guy Touvron, trumpet; Jean-Pierre Leroy, trumpet EMI 64100

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez

06:00:50 Astor Piazzolla Suite for Oboe and String Orchestra

Andres Spiller, oboe; Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus 90201

06:16:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Capriccio on the Departure of His Most Beloved Brother, BWV 992

Ignacio Prego, harpsichord Verso 2125

06:29:28 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho Suite No. 1

BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633

06:49:24 Alberto Ginastera Cantos de Tucumán, Yo nací en el valle, Solita su alma, Vida, vidita, vidala, Algarrabo, Algarrobá

D'Anna Fortunato, mezzo-soprano; Melisande Trio Keith Lockhart Northeastern Records 0231

07:00:50 Fernando Sor Introduction and Variations Op 28 "Marlborough"

Alexander-Sergi Ramirez, guitar Denon 17650

07:08:31 Anonymous Minuets and Marches: Mexico1759

La Folía Columna Musica 0260

07:25:15 Robert Schumann Piano Quintet in E-Flat Op 44

Alicia de Larrocha, piano; Tokyo String Quartet RCA 65830

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Dennis Moore: Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor; Stephen Beus, piano; Mayor Tom Barrett, narrator (Performance Toyal Weekend returns next week.)

08:04:00 00:15:33 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

08:30:00 00:10:00 Jeffrey Mumford a dance into reflected daylight

08:50:00 00:16:35 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue

09:20:00 00:33:27 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 5 in E flat Op 82

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: 10th Anniversary January Composers 3

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances K.605

Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Columbia 5004 LP) 5:44

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Cantata “Die Maurerfreude”

Werner Krenn, tenor; Edinburgh Festival Chorus; London Symphony Orchestra/Istvan Kertesz (London 26011 LP) 6:48

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet No.4 K157: Andante; Presto

Broadus Erle & Matthew Raimondi, violins; Walter Trampler, viola; David Soyer, cello (Columbia 5003 LP) 6:30

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Quintet: Allegretto con variazioni

Harold Wright, clarinet; Alexander Schneider & Isidore Cohen, violins; Samuel Rhodes, viola; Leslie Parnas, cello (Columbia 38786 LP) 9:30

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata K.570: Allegro

William Kapell,piano (RCA 68560 D) 5:45

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Zaide: “Ruhe ganz, mein holdes Leben”

Beverly Sills, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Aldo Ceccato (ABC 20004 LP) 7:57

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Leon Fleisher, Pt.1 – He was only 16 when he was called “the pianistic find of the century” by conductor Pierre Monteux, and he fulfilled his destiny, becoming one of the greatest concert pianists of all time. Then at age 36 he lost the ability to use two fingers on his right hand. Like a phoenix from the ashes, he rose to new heights as a pedagogue, a conductor and a concert pianist.

Claude Debussy Clair de Lune

Leon Fleisher Sony 57307

Franz Schubert Piano Sonata in B Flat D 960: III. Scherzo – Allegro vivace con delicatezza

Leon Fleisher Sony ASIN: B00DRDRUUU

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C K. 503: III. Allegretto

Leon Fleisher; Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (1959 Severance Hall) Sony 191805

Camille Saint-Saens Six Etudes Op 135: III. Moto Perpetuo

Leon Fleisher Sony 48081

Johann Sebastian Bach Jesu’ Joy of Man’s Desiring

Leon Fleisher Vanguard 1551

12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Sergei Prokofiev: Lt. Kijé

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:08:03 Gioacchino Rossini

La Cenerentola: Overture Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653

12:17:00 00:07:37 Gioacchino Rossini

La Cenerentola: Nacqui all'affanno Munich Radio Orchestra Friedrich Haider Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo; Bavarian Radio Chorus RCA 68522

12:26:00 00:13:13 Jan Blockx Flemish Dances

Alexander Rahbari BRT Philharmonic Brussels MarcoPolo 223418

12:42:00 00:05:41 Witold Lutoslawski Variations on Theme by Paganini

Westhuizen Duo Westhuizen 2007

12:50:00 00:05:45 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

Gaetano Donizetti: L’elisir d’amore (1832)

The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Donizetti’s comic romance L’elisir d’amore. Soprano Anna Netrebko reprises her portrayal of the irresistible heroine Adina, and tenor Ramón Vargas sings the role of Nemorino, the peasant who loves her, in a cast that also includes baritone Nicola Alaimo as Sergeant Belcore and bass-baritone Erwin Schrott as Doctor Dulcamara. Maurizio Benini returns to conduct the bel canto favorite.

The intermission will include backstage interviews with the stars and the first in a series of features to acquaint the audience with Borodin’s opera, Prince Igor, which returns to the Met stage on February 6 after an absence of almost 100 years, and will have its network broadcast premiere on Saturday, March 1. The first feature will introduce the opera and tell the story of how the Met established a performing version.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:48:00 00:06:21 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale Op 43

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

16:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Mozart/Britten

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Grande Sestetto Concertante for String Sextet (after the Sinfonia Concertante K 364, arranger unknown)

Erin Keefe, Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Paul Neubauer, Richard O’Neill, viola; Li-Wei Qin, Efe Baltacigil, cello

Benjamin Britten: Cello Sonata in C Op 65

David Finckel, cello; Wu Han, piano

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded October 14, 2012 in Jordan Hall, Boston, MA

Sebastian Stoger, cello, age 13 from New York, NY

Pezzo Capriccioso by Peter Tchaikovsky, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Elizabeth Aoki, violin, age 9 from Cresskill, NJ

Introduction and Tarantelle Op 43 by Pablo de Sarasate, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Vanessa Meiling Haynes, piano, age 15 from Shrewsbury, MA

Allegro ma non troppo – Presto from the Piano Sonata No.23 in f Op 57 "Appassionata" by Ludwig van Beethoven

Guan Bo "William" Su, bass/baritone, age 18 from Beijing, China

Amor marinaro (Sailor's love) by Gaetano Donizetti, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Bryan Duerfeldt, recorder, age 18 from Bloomington, MN

Concerto in C RV 443 by Antonio Vivaldi and "The Bird and The Donkey" by Pete Rose (b.1942)

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Thomas Z. Shepard (Part 2) - This time Shepard’s tour of his work includes recordings of six Stephen Sondheim musicals.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:03:24 00:01:25 Stephen Sondheim The Little Things You Do Together

Elaine Stritch Company -- Original B'w'ay Cast Sony SK65283

18:04:47 00:04:41 Stephen Sondheim Beautiful Girls

Arthur Rubin Follies in Concert Masterworks B'way 88697-95374-2

18:10:01 00:02:07 Stephen Sondheim Someone in a Tree Mako

Pacific Overtures -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-4407

18:13:45 00:01:11 Stephen Sondheim Joanna

Len Cariou, Victor Garber, Sarah Rice Sweeney Todd -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 82876-68639-2

18:15:58 00:01:55 Stephen Sondheim Our Time

Company Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 82876-68637-2

18:19:22 00:01:19 Stephen Sondheim Sunday in the Park With George

Mandy Patinkin Sunday in the Park With George -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 82876-68638-2

18:22:20 00:04:03 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg In the Shade of the New Apple Tree

Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen (With Friend) CBS SBPG62784

18:27:37 00:01:57 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Ding, Dong, the Witch Is Dead

Harold Arlen, Barbra Streisand Harold Sings Arlen (With Friend) CBS SBPG62784

18:31:32 00:02:49 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Why Me?

Danny Kaye Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338

18:35:16 00:01:08 Jerry Herman I Am What I Am

George Hearn La Cage Aux Folles -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD14824

18:37:16 00:01:30 John Kander-Fred Ebb Old Folks

Company 70, Girls, 70 Sony SK30589

18:39:24 00:02:06 John Kander-Fred Ebb Goodbye, Canavaro

Anthony Quinn, Lila Kedrova Zorba -- 1983 Revival RCA ABL1-4732

18:42:40 00:01:36 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick I'm in Love! I'm in Love!

Paul Hecht The Rothschilds -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30337

18:47:13 00:02:10 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Excerpt from Act 1, Scene 1

Betty Lane Porgy and Bess --Houston Grand Opera RCA ARL3-2109

18:50:16 00:00:59 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin It's a Hard-Knock Life

Company Annie -- 2012 B'way Cast Shout B'way 26663-14208

18:52:25 00:00:35 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:57 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: Finale from "The King and I!

Yul Brynner, Constance Towers The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival RCA RCD1-2610

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:11 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80

Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 5186058

19:20:00 00:31:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 27 in B flat

Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Alessio Bax, piano Signum 321

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Gil Shaham, violin - from Knight Concert Hall, Miami

20:04:00 00:29:02 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 2 in B flat

20:38:00 00:23:51 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D major Op 35

21:05:00 00:12:45 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "From the Mountains" Op 292

21:19:00 00:04:49 Johann Strauss Jr Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441

21:25:00 00:04:42 Josef Strauss Polka-Mazurka "The Dragonfly" Op 204

21:30:00 00:05:50 Johann Strauss Jr Kiss Waltz Op 400

21:38:00 00:08:52 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - In honor of the members of Monty Python’s Flying Circus getting back together we present a program devoted to classic items but not “The Parrot Sketch”...Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow and TWITM

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Keyboard Concerto No. 3

Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

23:08:00 00:07:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from String Quintet No. 5

Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001

23:17:00 00:08:01 Robert Schumann March from Piano Quintet Op 44

Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano RCA 6498

23:25:00 00:09:18 Johannes Brahms Blessed Are They That Mourn

Boston Symphony Orchestra James Levine Tanglewood Festival Chorus BSO Clas 901

23:36:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3

Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56564

23:46:00 00:07:34 Isaac Albéniz Rêverie from Piano Sonata No. 5 Op 82

Albert Guinovart, piano Harm Mundi 987007

23:55:00 00:02:31 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 13 in A flat major Op 25

Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213

23:56:00 00:03:16 Girolamo Frescobaldi Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature

David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

