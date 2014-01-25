Program Guide 01-25-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:27:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat Op 16
Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon Decca 414291
00:31:00 00:44:00 Sir Arnold Bax Symphony No. 7
Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122
01:17:00 00:31:07 Jules Massenet Piano Concerto in E flat
BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion 66897
01:50:00 00:31:41 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Quartet in B flat Op 41
Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of Naxos 572904
02:23:00 00:46:50 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 42415
03:12:00 00:39:12 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concertos Op 8/1-4 "The Four Seasons"
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013
03:53:00 00:26:16 Béla Bartók Fourteen Bagatelles Op 6
Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355
04:21:00 00:31:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante in E flat
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi William Preucil, violin; Robert Vernon, viola TCO 1024
04:55:00 00:23:18 Carl Nielsen Aladdin Suite Op 34
Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Choir CBS 44934
05:20:00 00:19:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230
05:41:00 00:05:15 George Butterworth English Idyll No. 1
John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194
05:53:00 00:08:36 Jean Joseph Mouret First Suite of Symphonies
Paris Orchestral Ensemble Jean-Pierre Wallez Maurice André, trumpet; Bernard Soustrot, trumpet; Guy Touvron, trumpet; Jean-Pierre Leroy, trumpet EMI 64100
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez
06:00:50 Astor Piazzolla Suite for Oboe and String Orchestra
Andres Spiller, oboe; Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus 90201
06:16:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Capriccio on the Departure of His Most Beloved Brother, BWV 992
Ignacio Prego, harpsichord Verso 2125
06:29:28 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho Suite No. 1
BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633
06:49:24 Alberto Ginastera Cantos de Tucumán, Yo nací en el valle, Solita su alma, Vida, vidita, vidala, Algarrabo, Algarrobá
D'Anna Fortunato, mezzo-soprano; Melisande Trio Keith Lockhart Northeastern Records 0231
07:00:50 Fernando Sor Introduction and Variations Op 28 "Marlborough"
Alexander-Sergi Ramirez, guitar Denon 17650
07:08:31 Anonymous Minuets and Marches: Mexico1759
La Folía Columna Musica 0260
07:25:15 Robert Schumann Piano Quintet in E-Flat Op 44
Alicia de Larrocha, piano; Tokyo String Quartet RCA 65830
MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Dennis Moore: Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor; Stephen Beus, piano; Mayor Tom Barrett, narrator (Performance Toyal Weekend returns next week.)
08:04:00 00:15:33 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
08:30:00 00:10:00 Jeffrey Mumford a dance into reflected daylight
08:50:00 00:16:35 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue
09:20:00 00:33:27 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 5 in E flat Op 82
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: 10th Anniversary January Composers 3
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances K.605
Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Columbia 5004 LP) 5:44
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Cantata “Die Maurerfreude”
Werner Krenn, tenor; Edinburgh Festival Chorus; London Symphony Orchestra/Istvan Kertesz (London 26011 LP) 6:48
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet No.4 K157: Andante; Presto
Broadus Erle & Matthew Raimondi, violins; Walter Trampler, viola; David Soyer, cello (Columbia 5003 LP) 6:30
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Quintet: Allegretto con variazioni
Harold Wright, clarinet; Alexander Schneider & Isidore Cohen, violins; Samuel Rhodes, viola; Leslie Parnas, cello (Columbia 38786 LP) 9:30
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata K.570: Allegro
William Kapell,piano (RCA 68560 D) 5:45
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Zaide: “Ruhe ganz, mein holdes Leben”
Beverly Sills, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Aldo Ceccato (ABC 20004 LP) 7:57
11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Leon Fleisher, Pt.1 – He was only 16 when he was called “the pianistic find of the century” by conductor Pierre Monteux, and he fulfilled his destiny, becoming one of the greatest concert pianists of all time. Then at age 36 he lost the ability to use two fingers on his right hand. Like a phoenix from the ashes, he rose to new heights as a pedagogue, a conductor and a concert pianist.
Claude Debussy Clair de Lune
Leon Fleisher Sony 57307
Franz Schubert Piano Sonata in B Flat D 960: III. Scherzo – Allegro vivace con delicatezza
Leon Fleisher Sony ASIN: B00DRDRUUU
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C K. 503: III. Allegretto
Leon Fleisher; Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (1959 Severance Hall) Sony 191805
Camille Saint-Saens Six Etudes Op 135: III. Moto Perpetuo
Leon Fleisher Sony 48081
Johann Sebastian Bach Jesu’ Joy of Man’s Desiring
Leon Fleisher Vanguard 1551
12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Sergei Prokofiev: Lt. Kijé
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:08:03 Gioacchino Rossini
La Cenerentola: Overture Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653
12:17:00 00:07:37 Gioacchino Rossini
La Cenerentola: Nacqui all'affanno Munich Radio Orchestra Friedrich Haider Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo; Bavarian Radio Chorus RCA 68522
12:26:00 00:13:13 Jan Blockx Flemish Dances
Alexander Rahbari BRT Philharmonic Brussels MarcoPolo 223418
12:42:00 00:05:41 Witold Lutoslawski Variations on Theme by Paganini
Westhuizen Duo Westhuizen 2007
12:50:00 00:05:45 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867
THE METROPOLITAN OPERA
Gaetano Donizetti: L’elisir d’amore (1832)
The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Donizetti’s comic romance L’elisir d’amore. Soprano Anna Netrebko reprises her portrayal of the irresistible heroine Adina, and tenor Ramón Vargas sings the role of Nemorino, the peasant who loves her, in a cast that also includes baritone Nicola Alaimo as Sergeant Belcore and bass-baritone Erwin Schrott as Doctor Dulcamara. Maurizio Benini returns to conduct the bel canto favorite.
The intermission will include backstage interviews with the stars and the first in a series of features to acquaint the audience with Borodin’s opera, Prince Igor, which returns to the Met stage on February 6 after an absence of almost 100 years, and will have its network broadcast premiere on Saturday, March 1. The first feature will introduce the opera and tell the story of how the Met established a performing version.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:48:00 00:06:21 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale Op 43
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782
16:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Mozart/Britten
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Grande Sestetto Concertante for String Sextet (after the Sinfonia Concertante K 364, arranger unknown)
Erin Keefe, Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Paul Neubauer, Richard O’Neill, viola; Li-Wei Qin, Efe Baltacigil, cello
Benjamin Britten: Cello Sonata in C Op 65
David Finckel, cello; Wu Han, piano
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded October 14, 2012 in Jordan Hall, Boston, MA
Sebastian Stoger, cello, age 13 from New York, NY
Pezzo Capriccioso by Peter Tchaikovsky, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Elizabeth Aoki, violin, age 9 from Cresskill, NJ
Introduction and Tarantelle Op 43 by Pablo de Sarasate, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Vanessa Meiling Haynes, piano, age 15 from Shrewsbury, MA
Allegro ma non troppo – Presto from the Piano Sonata No.23 in f Op 57 "Appassionata" by Ludwig van Beethoven
Guan Bo "William" Su, bass/baritone, age 18 from Beijing, China
Amor marinaro (Sailor's love) by Gaetano Donizetti, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Bryan Duerfeldt, recorder, age 18 from Bloomington, MN
Concerto in C RV 443 by Antonio Vivaldi and "The Bird and The Donkey" by Pete Rose (b.1942)
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Thomas Z. Shepard (Part 2) - This time Shepard’s tour of his work includes recordings of six Stephen Sondheim musicals.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:03:24 00:01:25 Stephen Sondheim The Little Things You Do Together
Elaine Stritch Company -- Original B'w'ay Cast Sony SK65283
18:04:47 00:04:41 Stephen Sondheim Beautiful Girls
Arthur Rubin Follies in Concert Masterworks B'way 88697-95374-2
18:10:01 00:02:07 Stephen Sondheim Someone in a Tree Mako
Pacific Overtures -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-4407
18:13:45 00:01:11 Stephen Sondheim Joanna
Len Cariou, Victor Garber, Sarah Rice Sweeney Todd -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 82876-68639-2
18:15:58 00:01:55 Stephen Sondheim Our Time
Company Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 82876-68637-2
18:19:22 00:01:19 Stephen Sondheim Sunday in the Park With George
Mandy Patinkin Sunday in the Park With George -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 82876-68638-2
18:22:20 00:04:03 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg In the Shade of the New Apple Tree
Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen (With Friend) CBS SBPG62784
18:27:37 00:01:57 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Ding, Dong, the Witch Is Dead
Harold Arlen, Barbra Streisand Harold Sings Arlen (With Friend) CBS SBPG62784
18:31:32 00:02:49 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Why Me?
Danny Kaye Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338
18:35:16 00:01:08 Jerry Herman I Am What I Am
George Hearn La Cage Aux Folles -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD14824
18:37:16 00:01:30 John Kander-Fred Ebb Old Folks
Company 70, Girls, 70 Sony SK30589
18:39:24 00:02:06 John Kander-Fred Ebb Goodbye, Canavaro
Anthony Quinn, Lila Kedrova Zorba -- 1983 Revival RCA ABL1-4732
18:42:40 00:01:36 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick I'm in Love! I'm in Love!
Paul Hecht The Rothschilds -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30337
18:47:13 00:02:10 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Excerpt from Act 1, Scene 1
Betty Lane Porgy and Bess --Houston Grand Opera RCA ARL3-2109
18:50:16 00:00:59 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin It's a Hard-Knock Life
Company Annie -- 2012 B'way Cast Shout B'way 26663-14208
18:52:25 00:00:35 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:03 00:03:57 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: Finale from "The King and I!
Yul Brynner, Constance Towers The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival RCA RCD1-2610
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:11 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80
Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 5186058
19:20:00 00:31:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 27 in B flat
Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Alessio Bax, piano Signum 321
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Gil Shaham, violin - from Knight Concert Hall, Miami
20:04:00 00:29:02 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 2 in B flat
20:38:00 00:23:51 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D major Op 35
21:05:00 00:12:45 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "From the Mountains" Op 292
21:19:00 00:04:49 Johann Strauss Jr Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441
21:25:00 00:04:42 Josef Strauss Polka-Mazurka "The Dragonfly" Op 204
21:30:00 00:05:50 Johann Strauss Jr Kiss Waltz Op 400
21:38:00 00:08:52 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - In honor of the members of Monty Python’s Flying Circus getting back together we present a program devoted to classic items but not “The Parrot Sketch”...Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow and TWITM
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:06:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Keyboard Concerto No. 3
Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308
23:08:00 00:07:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from String Quintet No. 5
Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001
23:17:00 00:08:01 Robert Schumann March from Piano Quintet Op 44
Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano RCA 6498
23:25:00 00:09:18 Johannes Brahms Blessed Are They That Mourn
Boston Symphony Orchestra James Levine Tanglewood Festival Chorus BSO Clas 901
23:36:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3
Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56564
23:46:00 00:07:34 Isaac Albéniz Rêverie from Piano Sonata No. 5 Op 82
Albert Guinovart, piano Harm Mundi 987007
23:55:00 00:02:31 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 13 in A flat major Op 25
Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213
23:56:00 00:03:16 Girolamo Frescobaldi Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature
David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969