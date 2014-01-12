Program Guide 01-12-2014
MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Dennis Moore: Edo de Waart, conductor; Miah Persson, soprano; Milwaukee Children's Choir Jubilate; Milwaukee Symphony Chorus
00:04:00 00:15:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Motet "Exsultate, jubilate"
00:25:00 00:25:04 John Adams On the Transmigration of Souls
00:54:00 00:59:24 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 4 in G major
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Year of the Dragon with Lang Lang - Manfred Honeck, conductor; Lang Lang, piano (series debut)
02:04:00 00:07:56 Giuseppe Verdi La forza del destino: Overture
02:16:00 00:04:44 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61
02:20:00 00:06:30 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61
02:27:00 00:04:44 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61
02:40:00 00:13:55 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture
03:00:00 00:04:01 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Infernal Dance
03:10:00 00:04:08 Lü Wencheng Autumn Moon on a Calm Lake
03:25:00 00:18:11 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 1 in E flat
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Leos Janacek: Sonata for Violin and Piano: 2. Ballade: Con moto
Josef Suk, violin; Jan Panenka, piano Supraphon 110705 - Music: 4:37
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C# minor, "Moonlight," Op. 27, No. 2
Paul Lewis, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA - Music: 14:50
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Duston Suits from Loami, IL - Length: 7:33
Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Capriccio No. 7, Op. 116 Helene Grimaud, piano
Erato 143502 - Music: 2:20
Leos Janacek (arr Terje Tonnesen): String Quartet No. 1, JW VII/8, "Kreutzer Sonata"
Norwegian Chamber Orchestra; Terje Tonnesen, conductor Libbey Bowl, Ojai, CA - Music: 18:37
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Jean Sibelius: Suite Mignonne, Op. 98a: 2. Polka - Animoso; 3. Epilogue - Vivace
Gerard Schaub, flute; Kenneth Wihlborg flute Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra; Neeme Jarvi, conductor DeutGram 4764211 - Music: 4:34
Franz Schubert: Andantino Varie D. 823
Anna Polonsky, piano; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society; Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA - Music: 8:55
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e minor, Op. 39: Movements 1, 3, 4
French National Orchestra; Vassily Sinaisky, conductor Theatre des Champs-Elysees, Paris, France - Music: 27:52
Isaac Albeniz: Asturias (Leyenda) from Suite Espanola No. 1, Op. 47
Petar Jankovic Ensemble: Petar Jankovic, guitar; Sophie Bird, violin; Grace Kim, violin; Rose Wollman, viola; Maria Martinez, cello Auer Hall, Jacobs School of Music, University of Indiana, Bloomington, IN - Music: 4:56
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from ECM, 2014 Edition - We begin our New Year with a remarkable folk project from June Tabor (born on New Year’s Eve), the Hilliard Ensemble in 16th century Italy, and a remarkable contemporary take on Pergolesi
MUSICA SACRA
07:03:00 00:05:13 John Rutter Psalm 23 "The Lord is my Shepherd"
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Quentin Poole, oboe Collegium 100
07:10:00 00:19:17 Maurice Duruflé Mass "Cum Jubilo" Op 11
Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson Thomas Hampson, baritone; Men of; Orfeón Donostiarra; Marie-Claire Alain, organ EMI 56878
07:31:00 00:23:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams Mass in G minor
Norman Mackenzie Arietha Lockhart, soprano; Pamela Elrod, alto; Nin Hiles, tenor; James Morrow, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654
07:57:00 00:01:37 Hans Leo Hassler Cantate Domino
King's Singers Naxos 572987
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded October 5, 2012 in Troy, NY featuring master cellist, Matt Haimovitz
Miriam Liske-Doorandish, cello, age 18 from Eggleston, VA
In the Style of Albeniz by Rodion Shchedrin, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Matt Haimovitz, cello
Empty Room by Arcade Fire (arr O’Riley) from the O’Riley/Haimovitz album “Shuffle. Play. Listen”
Performance: Requiem, Op.66, for three cellos and piano by Dav id Popper
Matt Haimovitz, cello 1; Miriam Liske-Doorandish, cello 2; Taeguk Mun, cello 3; Christopher O’Riley, piano
Taeguk Mun, cello, age 18 from Westbury, NY
Humoresque Op 5 by Mstislav Rostropovich, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Performance: Open Country Joy for 5 Cellos by John McLaughlin (ar. David Sanford)
Matt Haimovitz, cello 1; Leana Rutt, cello 2; Taeguk Mun, cello 3; Miriam Liske-Doorandish, cello 4; Bryan Holt, cello 5
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:09:00 00:02:41 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Secret of Susanna: Overture
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511
12:11:00 00:03:23 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari School for Fathers: Intermezzo
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634
12:15:00 00:04:29 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Festa
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511
12:25:00 00:13:41 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue
Columbia Jazz Band Michael Tilson Thomas George Gershwin, piano CBS 42240
12:42:00 00:12:20 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 912
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website; this week, the life and music of Oscar Levant
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:21:53 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Suite Concertino in F major Op 16
BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Karen Geoghegan, bassoon Chandos 10511
15:31:00 00:11:18 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances
Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Chorus Philips 442011
15:46:00 00:07:37 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 4 in A flat
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327
15:54:00 00:02:17 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1: Lyric Waltz
Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Manfred Honeck, conductor; Lars Vogt, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:04:00 00:10:00 Rolf Martinsson Open Mind
16:18:00 00:36:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37
16:58:00 00:48:27 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64
17:51:00 00:07:05 Bedrich Smetana The Two Widows: Overture
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:16:41 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511
18:20:00 00:07:56 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Doctor Cupid: Overture
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:20:15 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 Op 10
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378
19:24:00 00:19:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 2 in D
Netherlands Chamber Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186094
19:45:00 01:06:19 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E major
Daniel Barenboim Berlin State Orchestra DeutGram 4790320
20:54:00 00:05:56 Franz Liszt Spinning Song from Wagner's "The Flying Dutchman"
Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Jack Gallagher: Nocturne for piano
Jeri-Mae G. Astolfi, piano (Capstone 8777) 8:39
Jack Gallagher: Intimations of Finzi
Nancy Garlick, clarinet; Content Sablinsky, piano (private CD) 9:22
Jack Gallagher: Sinfonietta for Strings
London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559 652) 26:45
Jack Gallagher: Berceuse
London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559 652) 5:19
21:53:00 00:05:21 Paul Ferguson Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: More Concertos - whether old or new, with ensembles large or small, innovative music for organ with orchestra continues to fascinate
Johann Sebastian Bach: Organ Concerto in d BWV 1052a (derived from cantata movements) –(mvt. 1) Le Parlement de Musique/Martin Gester, conductor; Andre Isoir (1990 Westenfelder/St. Macre, Fere-en-Tardenois, France) La Dolce Volta 118/20; (mvt. 2) Insieme Strumentale di Roma/Giorgio Sasso, director; Salvatore Carchiolo (2000 Debliech trunk organ) Brilliant Classics 94340; (mvt. 3) Northern Sinfonia/Richard Hickox, conductor/Peter Hurford (1969 Grant, Degens & Bradbeer/University of York, England) Argo 425.479
Robin Dinda: Organ Concerto No. 1 (premiere) –Eastern Festival Orchestra/Gerard Schwarz, conductor; John Alexander (1982 Fisk/Christ United Methodist Church, Greensboro, NC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/29/11)
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:07:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Elegiac Song Op 118
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80248
23:09:00 00:07:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Oboe Concerto
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca 443176
23:19:00 00:04:08 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Prelude
Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566
23:23:00 00:07:11 Giacomo Puccini Chrysanthemums
Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761
23:30:00 00:05:11 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99
23:37:00 00:09:03 Erik Satie Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 168
23:46:00 00:06:31 Sergei Rachmaninoff
Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191
23:54:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578
23:55:00 00:04:19 Anthony Holborne Pavan No. 3
Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813