Program Guide 01-12-2014

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Dennis Moore: Edo de Waart, conductor; Miah Persson, soprano; Milwaukee Children's Choir Jubilate; Milwaukee Symphony Chorus

00:04:00 00:15:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Motet "Exsultate, jubilate"

00:25:00 00:25:04 John Adams On the Transmigration of Souls

00:54:00 00:59:24 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 4 in G major

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Year of the Dragon with Lang Lang - Manfred Honeck, conductor; Lang Lang, piano (series debut)

02:04:00 00:07:56 Giuseppe Verdi La forza del destino: Overture

02:16:00 00:04:44 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61

02:20:00 00:06:30 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61

02:27:00 00:04:44 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61

02:40:00 00:13:55 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture

03:00:00 00:04:01 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Infernal Dance

03:10:00 00:04:08 Lü Wencheng Autumn Moon on a Calm Lake

03:25:00 00:18:11 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 1 in E flat

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Leos Janacek: Sonata for Violin and Piano: 2. Ballade: Con moto

Josef Suk, violin; Jan Panenka, piano Supraphon 110705 - Music: 4:37

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C# minor, "Moonlight," Op. 27, No. 2

Paul Lewis, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA - Music: 14:50

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Duston Suits from Loami, IL - Length: 7:33

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Capriccio No. 7, Op. 116 Helene Grimaud, piano

Erato 143502 - Music: 2:20

Leos Janacek (arr Terje Tonnesen): String Quartet No. 1, JW VII/8, "Kreutzer Sonata"

Norwegian Chamber Orchestra; Terje Tonnesen, conductor Libbey Bowl, Ojai, CA - Music: 18:37

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jean Sibelius: Suite Mignonne, Op. 98a: 2. Polka - Animoso; 3. Epilogue - Vivace

Gerard Schaub, flute; Kenneth Wihlborg flute Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra; Neeme Jarvi, conductor DeutGram 4764211 - Music: 4:34

Franz Schubert: Andantino Varie D. 823

Anna Polonsky, piano; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society; Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA - Music: 8:55

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e minor, Op. 39: Movements 1, 3, 4

French National Orchestra; Vassily Sinaisky, conductor Theatre des Champs-Elysees, Paris, France - Music: 27:52

Isaac Albeniz: Asturias (Leyenda) from Suite Espanola No. 1, Op. 47

Petar Jankovic Ensemble: Petar Jankovic, guitar; Sophie Bird, violin; Grace Kim, violin; Rose Wollman, viola; Maria Martinez, cello Auer Hall, Jacobs School of Music, University of Indiana, Bloomington, IN - Music: 4:56

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from ECM, 2014 Edition - We begin our New Year with a remarkable folk project from June Tabor (born on New Year’s Eve), the Hilliard Ensemble in 16th century Italy, and a remarkable contemporary take on Pergolesi

MUSICA SACRA

07:03:00 00:05:13 John Rutter Psalm 23 "The Lord is my Shepherd"

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Quentin Poole, oboe Collegium 100

07:10:00 00:19:17 Maurice Duruflé Mass "Cum Jubilo" Op 11

Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson Thomas Hampson, baritone; Men of; Orfeón Donostiarra; Marie-Claire Alain, organ EMI 56878

07:31:00 00:23:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams Mass in G minor

Norman Mackenzie Arietha Lockhart, soprano; Pamela Elrod, alto; Nin Hiles, tenor; James Morrow, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

07:57:00 00:01:37 Hans Leo Hassler Cantate Domino

King's Singers Naxos 572987

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded October 5, 2012 in Troy, NY featuring master cellist, Matt Haimovitz

Miriam Liske-Doorandish, cello, age 18 from Eggleston, VA

In the Style of Albeniz by Rodion Shchedrin, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Matt Haimovitz, cello

Empty Room by Arcade Fire (arr O’Riley) from the O’Riley/Haimovitz album “Shuffle. Play. Listen”

Performance: Requiem, Op.66, for three cellos and piano by Dav id Popper

Matt Haimovitz, cello 1; Miriam Liske-Doorandish, cello 2; Taeguk Mun, cello 3; Christopher O’Riley, piano

Taeguk Mun, cello, age 18 from Westbury, NY

Humoresque Op 5 by Mstislav Rostropovich, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Performance: Open Country Joy for 5 Cellos by John McLaughlin (ar. David Sanford)

Matt Haimovitz, cello 1; Leana Rutt, cello 2; Taeguk Mun, cello 3; Miriam Liske-Doorandish, cello 4; Bryan Holt, cello 5

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:09:00 00:02:41 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Secret of Susanna: Overture

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

12:11:00 00:03:23 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari School for Fathers: Intermezzo

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

12:15:00 00:04:29 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Festa

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

12:25:00 00:13:41 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue

Columbia Jazz Band Michael Tilson Thomas George Gershwin, piano CBS 42240

12:42:00 00:12:20 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 912

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website; this week, the life and music of Oscar Levant

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:21:53 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Suite Concertino in F major Op 16

BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Karen Geoghegan, bassoon Chandos 10511

15:31:00 00:11:18 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances

Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Chorus Philips 442011

15:46:00 00:07:37 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 4 in A flat

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

15:54:00 00:02:17 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1: Lyric Waltz

Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Manfred Honeck, conductor; Lars Vogt, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:10:00 Rolf Martinsson Open Mind

16:18:00 00:36:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37

16:58:00 00:48:27 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64

17:51:00 00:07:05 Bedrich Smetana The Two Widows: Overture

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:16:41 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

18:20:00 00:07:56 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Doctor Cupid: Overture

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:15 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 Op 10

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378

19:24:00 00:19:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 2 in D

Netherlands Chamber Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186094

19:45:00 01:06:19 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E major

Daniel Barenboim Berlin State Orchestra DeutGram 4790320

20:54:00 00:05:56 Franz Liszt Spinning Song from Wagner's "The Flying Dutchman"

Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jack Gallagher: Nocturne for piano

Jeri-Mae G. Astolfi, piano (Capstone 8777) 8:39

Jack Gallagher: Intimations of Finzi

Nancy Garlick, clarinet; Content Sablinsky, piano (private CD) 9:22

Jack Gallagher: Sinfonietta for Strings

London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559 652) 26:45

Jack Gallagher: Berceuse

London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559 652) 5:19

21:53:00 00:05:21 Paul Ferguson Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: More Concertos - whether old or new, with ensembles large or small, innovative music for organ with orchestra continues to fascinate

Johann Sebastian Bach: Organ Concerto in d BWV 1052a (derived from cantata movements) –(mvt. 1) Le Parlement de Musique/Martin Gester, conductor; Andre Isoir (1990 Westenfelder/St. Macre, Fere-en-Tardenois, France) La Dolce Volta 118/20; (mvt. 2) Insieme Strumentale di Roma/Giorgio Sasso, director; Salvatore Carchiolo (2000 Debliech trunk organ) Brilliant Classics 94340; (mvt. 3) Northern Sinfonia/Richard Hickox, conductor/Peter Hurford (1969 Grant, Degens & Bradbeer/University of York, England) Argo 425.479

Robin Dinda: Organ Concerto No. 1 (premiere) –Eastern Festival Orchestra/Gerard Schwarz, conductor; John Alexander (1982 Fisk/Christ United Methodist Church, Greensboro, NC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/29/11)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Elegiac Song Op 118

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80248

23:09:00 00:07:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Oboe Concerto

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca 443176

23:19:00 00:04:08 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Prelude

Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

23:23:00 00:07:11 Giacomo Puccini Chrysanthemums

Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761

23:30:00 00:05:11 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99

23:37:00 00:09:03 Erik Satie Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 168

23:46:00 00:06:31 Sergei Rachmaninoff

Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191

23:54:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578

23:55:00 00:04:19 Anthony Holborne Pavan No. 3

Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813