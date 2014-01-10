Program Guide 01-10-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:18:20 Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces Op 88

Martha Argerich, piano; Gidon Kremer, violin; Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 463700

00:22:00 00:36:12 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 7 in F major Op 77

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236

01:00:00 00:28:12 Maria Schneider Winter Morning Walks

Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of ArtistShar 121

01:31:00 00:42:15 Arnold Schoenberg Pelléas und Mélisande Op 5

Zubin Mehta Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Sony 45870

02:15:00 00:43:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 29 in B flat major Op 106

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

03:01:00 00:42:18 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35

Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Mischa Maisky, cello; Tabea Zimmermann, viola DeutGram 2054

03:45:00 00:41:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for String Trio in E flat

Albers Trio Tre Sorell 2010

04:29:00 00:20:10 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 7 "Festive Sounds"

Sir Georg Solti London Philharmonic Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

04:51:00 00:29:02 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

05:22:00 00:20:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in A

Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber James Galway, flute RCA 60244

05:44:00 00:05:02 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E major

Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G 9031587

05:51:00 00:06:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

05:58:00 00:01:56 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Bransle de la torche

Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:12:00 00:05:38 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in G major

Andrew Parrott Taverner Players EMI 54208

06:19:00 00:07:31 Ludwig Spohr Finale from Nonet Op 31

Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640

06:28:00 00:03:51 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan

Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 435781

06:34:00 00:07:49 Luigi Boccherini Fandango from Guitar Quintet No. 4

Los Romeros, guitars; Angelita Romero, percussion; Wilhelm Hellweg, percussion Philips 442781

06:44:00 00:07:29 William Boyce Symphony No. 5 in D major Op 2

Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

06:53:00 00:01:19 Irving Berlin Blue Skies

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

06:58:00 00:03:27 John Philip Sousa March "The Pathfinder of Panama"

Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

07:08:00 00:02:13 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 2: Polka

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8730

07:12:00 00:04:17 Leonard Bernstein Slava! [A Political Overture]

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra TCO 8221

07:17:00 00:04:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits: Jolly Rutterkin

New Philharmonia Orchestra David Willcocks John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722

07:23:00 00:02:07 Grigoras Dinicu Hora Staccato

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92

07:27:00 00:05:50 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Romance Op 97

Detroit Symphony Orchestra Neeme Järvi Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin Chandos 9227

07:38:00 00:02:13 Carl Maria von Weber Turandot: March

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766

07:41:00 00:05:25 Johann Ernst Altenburg Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani in C major

Richard Kapp David Bilger, trumpet; Stephen Burns, trumpet; Edward Carroll, trumpet; Raymond Mase, trumpet; Ben Harms, timpani ESS.A.Y 1035

07:50:00 00:01:56 Jean-Philippe Rameau Platée: Airs

Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Conifer 51313

07:53:00 00:02:50 Carlos Salzedo Suite of Eight Dances: Bolero

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

08:10:00 00:04:49 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 Op 107

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 459156

08:18:00 00:06:23 Jack Gallagher Malambo from Sinfonietta for Strings

JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652

08:26:00 00:05:41 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from Flute Concerto

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

08:34:00 00:04:35 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 in E flat major

Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

08:41:00 00:06:58 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from String Sextet Op 70

Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola; Colin Carr, cello Sony 547060

08:50:00 00:01:41 Jean-Marie Leclair Tambourin

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993

08:54:00 00:05:38 Richard Rodgers Flower Drum Song: Overture

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

09:09:00 00:17:56 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome

Daniele Gatti St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Conifer 51292

09:38:00 00:07:29 Joaquín Rodrigo En Aranjuez con tu amor

London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel James Galway, flute DeutGram 3024

09:50:00 00:04:30 Maria Schneider Drummond Stories: Quadrille

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Maria Schneider Dawn Upshaw, soprano ArtistShar 121

09:55:00 00:03:43 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:35 Anonymous Chacona in C from "Flores de Música"

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9957

10:02:00 00:04:45 George Frideric Handel Il pastor Fido Suite: Chaconne

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257

10:07:00 00:07:15 Johann Adolph Hasse Sinfonia in F major Op 3

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453435

10:14:00 00:04:45 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 7 in C

Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515

10:19:00 00:03:34 John Field Nocturne from Piano Concerto No. 3

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

10:22:00 00:14:07 Sir Hamilton Harty A Comedy Overture

Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314

10:46:00 00:02:15 Giuseppe Verdi Rigoletto: La donna è mobile

Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 549204

10:50:00 00:31:04 Frédéric Chopin Piano Sonata No. 3 in B minor Op 58

Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899

11:21:00 00:06:09 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings in D

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 57497

11:31:00 00:09:24 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on "Bei Männern, welche liebe"

Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740

11:43:00 00:07:00 Percy Grainger Children's March "Over the Hills"

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

11:51:00 00:07:14 Modest Mussorgsky Boris Godunov: Coronation Scene

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Karl Dent, tenor; Kevin Maynor, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:06:53 Franz von Suppé Light Cavalry: Overture

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

12:20:00 00:05:24 Iosif Ivanovici Waltz "Danube Waves"

István Bogár Budapest Strauss Ensemble Naxos 550900

12:22:00 00:07:05 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

12:29:00 00:07:07 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

12:46:00 00:10:41 Armstrong Gibbs Miniature Dance Suite Op 124

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554186

12:58:00 00:02:03 Anonymous Spiritual "The Battle of Jericho"

Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:36:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major Op 92

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20081

13:36:00 00:19:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Violin Concerto No. 1 in C

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin VirginClas 59266

LIVE FROM THE KEYBANK STUDIO: Violinist Olivier Brault and conductor Christopher Wilkins with host Bill O’Connell preview the Akron Symphony’s concert featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Saturday night at E. J. Thomas Hall

14:02:00 00:02:00 Antonio Vivaldi: Slow movement from "Winter" Concerto

14:12:00 00:02:00 François Duval 4th Book of Sonatas: Sonata I, Sarabande

14:17:00 00:02:00 Georg Phillip Telemann Fantasia No. 7: Dolce

14:24:00 00:04:30 Johan Helmich Roman: Assagio in g: Prelude and Allegro

14:35:00 00:04:30 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2 for solo violin: Allemande

14:43:00 00:08:01 Richard Strauss Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat Op 7

David Zinman Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra ArteNova 98495

14:52:00 00:06:03 Dmitri Kabalevsky Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 23

NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

JANUARY CHOICE CDs

15:08:00 00:06:15 Louis Théodore Gouvy Finale from Symphony No. 4

Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382

15:17:00 00:21:58 Béla Bartók Violin Concerto No. 1

Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146

15:40:00 00:12:17 Maurice Ravel Ouverture de féerie "Shéhérazade"

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79

15:54:00 00:03:22 Igor Stravinsky Circus Polka

Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra RCA 68865

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:21 Gustav Holst Second Suite for Military Band: March Op 28

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80038

16:11:00 00:13:08 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite Op 19

Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607

16:29:00 00:06:20 Max Steiner Dark Victory: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81272

16:36:00 00:03:21 John Williams NBC "Mission" Theme

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

16:41:00 00:08:00 John Rutter First movement from "Beatles" Concerto

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra John Rutter Peter Rostal, piano; Paul Schaefer, piano Decca 1821

16:55:00 00:02:53 Scott Joplin Stoptime Rag

Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

17:05:00 00:04:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart La clemenza di Tito: Overture

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 31827

17:21:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

17:40:00 00:04:07 Antonio Vivaldi Largo from Cello Concerto in a

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 447022

17:46:00 00:04:17 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum

Orchestra of La Scala Riccardo Chailly Leo Nucci, baritone CBS 37862

17:52:00 00:02:43 Leroy Anderson Clarinet Candy

Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Carl Topilow, clarinet; Louis Gangale, clarinet Azica 72216

17:57:00 00:02:26 George Gershwin Gershwin Song-book: Liza

Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:22:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 96 in D

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

18:34:00 00:03:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Jeanne Lamon, violin Tafelmusik 1001

18:40:00 00:02:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 68: Aria "My heart ever faithful"

Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67344

18:45:00 00:09:36 Gioacchino Rossini The Siege of Corinth: Overture

Thomas Schippers London Symphony Orchestra EMI 64335

18:54:00 00:04:12 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring"

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:56 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 6 in D

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 447022

19:21:00 00:32:32 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 2 Op 9

Dmitri Kitayenko Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 9178

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad: Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Julia Fischer, violin – live from Severance Hall, Brahms Festival, Program A

20:03:00 00:10:22 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80

20:17:00 00:40:10 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77

21:23:00 00:39:46 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Steve Phillips, Co-Founder of PowerPAC.org “Brown is the New White: America’s Racial Transformation and the Future of U.S. Politics”

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:04:17 Henri Duparc Chanson triste

Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano DeutGram 457657

23:06:00 00:12:17 Jean Roger-Ducasse Interlude from "Au jardin de Marguerite"

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223641

23:20:00 00:06:04 Nicolai Roslavetz Nocturne Chamber Ensemble

Elaine Douvas, oboe Boston Rec 1056

23:32:00 00:05:03 Volkmar Andreae Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot

Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild 7377

23:39:00 00:06:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1

Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 435781

23:45:00 00:07:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Lento from String Quartet No. 16 Op 135

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

23:54:00 00:03:01 Jules Massenet Impromptu "Eau dormant"

Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 64277

23:54:00 00:04:25 Sir Edward Elgar Adagio from Cello Concerto Op 85

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409