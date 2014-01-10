Program Guide 01-10-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:18:20 Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces Op 88
Martha Argerich, piano; Gidon Kremer, violin; Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 463700
00:22:00 00:36:12 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 7 in F major Op 77
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236
01:00:00 00:28:12 Maria Schneider Winter Morning Walks
Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of ArtistShar 121
01:31:00 00:42:15 Arnold Schoenberg Pelléas und Mélisande Op 5
Zubin Mehta Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Sony 45870
02:15:00 00:43:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 29 in B flat major Op 106
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
03:01:00 00:42:18 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35
Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Mischa Maisky, cello; Tabea Zimmermann, viola DeutGram 2054
03:45:00 00:41:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for String Trio in E flat
Albers Trio Tre Sorell 2010
04:29:00 00:20:10 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 7 "Festive Sounds"
Sir Georg Solti London Philharmonic Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
04:51:00 00:29:02 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202
05:22:00 00:20:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in A
Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber James Galway, flute RCA 60244
05:44:00 00:05:02 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E major
Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G 9031587
05:51:00 00:06:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
05:58:00 00:01:56 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Bransle de la torche
Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:08:00 00:01:54 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: La Bourée
Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101
06:12:00 00:05:38 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in G major
Andrew Parrott Taverner Players EMI 54208
06:19:00 00:07:31 Ludwig Spohr Finale from Nonet Op 31
Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640
06:28:00 00:03:51 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan
Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 435781
06:34:00 00:07:49 Luigi Boccherini Fandango from Guitar Quintet No. 4
Los Romeros, guitars; Angelita Romero, percussion; Wilhelm Hellweg, percussion Philips 442781
06:44:00 00:07:29 William Boyce Symphony No. 5 in D major Op 2
Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761
06:53:00 00:01:19 Irving Berlin Blue Skies
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011
06:58:00 00:03:27 John Philip Sousa March "The Pathfinder of Panama"
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
07:05:00 00:01:54 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: La Bourée
Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101
07:08:00 00:02:13 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 2: Polka
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8730
07:12:00 00:04:17 Leonard Bernstein Slava! [A Political Overture]
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra TCO 8221
07:17:00 00:04:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits: Jolly Rutterkin
New Philharmonia Orchestra David Willcocks John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722
07:23:00 00:02:07 Grigoras Dinicu Hora Staccato
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92
07:27:00 00:05:50 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Romance Op 97
Detroit Symphony Orchestra Neeme Järvi Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin Chandos 9227
07:38:00 00:02:13 Carl Maria von Weber Turandot: March
Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766
07:41:00 00:05:25 Johann Ernst Altenburg Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani in C major
Richard Kapp David Bilger, trumpet; Stephen Burns, trumpet; Edward Carroll, trumpet; Raymond Mase, trumpet; Ben Harms, timpani ESS.A.Y 1035
07:50:00 00:01:56 Jean-Philippe Rameau Platée: Airs
Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Conifer 51313
07:53:00 00:02:50 Carlos Salzedo Suite of Eight Dances: Bolero
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273
08:07:00 00:01:54 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: La Bourée
Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101
08:10:00 00:04:49 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 Op 107
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 459156
08:18:00 00:06:23 Jack Gallagher Malambo from Sinfonietta for Strings
JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652
08:26:00 00:05:41 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from Flute Concerto
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895
08:34:00 00:04:35 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 in E flat major
Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525
08:41:00 00:06:58 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from String Sextet Op 70
Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola; Colin Carr, cello Sony 547060
08:50:00 00:01:41 Jean-Marie Leclair Tambourin
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993
08:54:00 00:05:38 Richard Rodgers Flower Drum Song: Overture
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932
09:05:00 00:01:54 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: La Bourée
Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101
09:09:00 00:17:56 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome
Daniele Gatti St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Conifer 51292
09:38:00 00:07:29 Joaquín Rodrigo En Aranjuez con tu amor
London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel James Galway, flute DeutGram 3024
09:50:00 00:04:30 Maria Schneider Drummond Stories: Quadrille
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Maria Schneider Dawn Upshaw, soprano ArtistShar 121
09:55:00 00:03:43 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:02:35 Anonymous Chacona in C from "Flores de Música"
Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9957
10:02:00 00:04:45 George Frideric Handel Il pastor Fido Suite: Chaconne
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257
10:07:00 00:07:15 Johann Adolph Hasse Sinfonia in F major Op 3
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453435
10:14:00 00:04:45 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 7 in C
Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515
10:19:00 00:03:34 John Field Nocturne from Piano Concerto No. 3
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370
10:22:00 00:14:07 Sir Hamilton Harty A Comedy Overture
Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314
10:46:00 00:02:15 Giuseppe Verdi Rigoletto: La donna è mobile
Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 549204
10:50:00 00:31:04 Frédéric Chopin Piano Sonata No. 3 in B minor Op 58
Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899
11:21:00 00:06:09 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings in D
English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 57497
11:31:00 00:09:24 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on "Bei Männern, welche liebe"
Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740
11:43:00 00:07:00 Percy Grainger Children's March "Over the Hills"
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117
11:51:00 00:07:14 Modest Mussorgsky Boris Godunov: Coronation Scene
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Karl Dent, tenor; Kevin Maynor, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:06:53 Franz von Suppé Light Cavalry: Overture
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
12:20:00 00:05:24 Iosif Ivanovici Waltz "Danube Waves"
István Bogár Budapest Strauss Ensemble Naxos 550900
12:22:00 00:07:05 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
12:29:00 00:07:07 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185
12:46:00 00:10:41 Armstrong Gibbs Miniature Dance Suite Op 124
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554186
12:58:00 00:02:03 Anonymous Spiritual "The Battle of Jericho"
Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:36:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major Op 92
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20081
13:36:00 00:19:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Violin Concerto No. 1 in C
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin VirginClas 59266
LIVE FROM THE KEYBANK STUDIO: Violinist Olivier Brault and conductor Christopher Wilkins with host Bill O’Connell preview the Akron Symphony’s concert featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Saturday night at E. J. Thomas Hall
14:02:00 00:02:00 Antonio Vivaldi: Slow movement from "Winter" Concerto
14:12:00 00:02:00 François Duval 4th Book of Sonatas: Sonata I, Sarabande
14:17:00 00:02:00 Georg Phillip Telemann Fantasia No. 7: Dolce
14:24:00 00:04:30 Johan Helmich Roman: Assagio in g: Prelude and Allegro
14:35:00 00:04:30 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2 for solo violin: Allemande
14:43:00 00:08:01 Richard Strauss Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat Op 7
David Zinman Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra ArteNova 98495
14:52:00 00:06:03 Dmitri Kabalevsky Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 23
NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658
JANUARY CHOICE CDs
15:00:00 00:06:00 Maria Schneider How Important It Must Be
Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of ArtistShar 121
15:08:00 00:06:15 Louis Théodore Gouvy Finale from Symphony No. 4
Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382
15:17:00 00:21:58 Béla Bartók Violin Concerto No. 1
Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146
15:40:00 00:12:17 Maurice Ravel Ouverture de féerie "Shéhérazade"
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79
15:54:00 00:03:22 Igor Stravinsky Circus Polka
Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra RCA 68865
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:21 Gustav Holst Second Suite for Military Band: March Op 28
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80038
16:06:00 00:02:21 Maria Schneider Spring, the Sky Rippled with Geese
Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of ArtistShar 121
16:11:00 00:13:08 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite Op 19
Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607
16:29:00 00:06:20 Max Steiner Dark Victory: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81272
16:36:00 00:03:21 John Williams NBC "Mission" Theme
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178
16:41:00 00:08:00 John Rutter First movement from "Beatles" Concerto
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra John Rutter Peter Rostal, piano; Paul Schaefer, piano Decca 1821
16:52:00 00:02:42 Maria Schneider I Saw a Dust Devil This Morning
Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of ArtistShar 121
16:55:00 00:02:53 Scott Joplin Stoptime Rag
Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159
17:05:00 00:04:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart La clemenza di Tito: Overture
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 31827
17:21:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020
17:40:00 00:04:07 Antonio Vivaldi Largo from Cello Concerto in a
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 447022
17:46:00 00:04:17 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum
Orchestra of La Scala Riccardo Chailly Leo Nucci, baritone CBS 37862
17:52:00 00:02:43 Leroy Anderson Clarinet Candy
Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Carl Topilow, clarinet; Louis Gangale, clarinet Azica 72216
17:57:00 00:02:26 George Gershwin Gershwin Song-book: Liza
Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:22:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 96 in D
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
18:34:00 00:03:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Jeanne Lamon, violin Tafelmusik 1001
18:40:00 00:02:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 68: Aria "My heart ever faithful"
Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67344
18:45:00 00:09:36 Gioacchino Rossini The Siege of Corinth: Overture
Thomas Schippers London Symphony Orchestra EMI 64335
18:54:00 00:04:12 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring"
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:16:56 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 6 in D
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 447022
19:21:00 00:32:32 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 2 Op 9
Dmitri Kitayenko Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 9178
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad: Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Julia Fischer, violin – live from Severance Hall, Brahms Festival, Program A
20:03:00 00:10:22 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80
20:17:00 00:40:10 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77
21:23:00 00:39:46 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Steve Phillips, Co-Founder of PowerPAC.org “Brown is the New White: America’s Racial Transformation and the Future of U.S. Politics”
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:04:17 Henri Duparc Chanson triste
Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano DeutGram 457657
23:06:00 00:12:17 Jean Roger-Ducasse Interlude from "Au jardin de Marguerite"
Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223641
23:20:00 00:06:04 Nicolai Roslavetz Nocturne Chamber Ensemble
Elaine Douvas, oboe Boston Rec 1056
23:26:00 00:06:00 Maria Schneider How Important It Must Be
Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of ArtistShar 121
23:32:00 00:05:03 Volkmar Andreae Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot
Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild 7377
23:39:00 00:06:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1
Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 435781
23:45:00 00:07:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Lento from String Quartet No. 16 Op 135
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
23:54:00 00:03:01 Jules Massenet Impromptu "Eau dormant"
Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 64277
23:54:00 00:04:25 Sir Edward Elgar Adagio from Cello Concerto Op 85
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409