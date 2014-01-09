Program Guide 01-09-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:13:59 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 in D Op 25

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

00:18:00 00:42:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Op 44

Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA 61633

01:02:00 00:27:45 Benjamin Britten Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge Op 10

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 73126

01:32:00 00:56:46 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé

Berlin Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Berlin Radio Choir DeutGram 447057

02:31:00 00:37:32 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 23

Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

03:10:00 00:28:32 Johannes Brahms Violin Sonata No. 1 in G major Op 78

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63229

03:40:00 00:33:45 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite

Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

04:15:00 00:23:09 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Idillio Concertino Op 15

Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Andrea Tenaglia, oboe Naxos 572921

04:40:00 00:38:14 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Joela Jones, organ MAA 2001

05:20:00 00:20:04 John Rutter Suite Antique

West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

05:42:00 00:04:30 Leopold Stokowski William Byrd's Pavane & Gigue

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050

05:57:00 00:01:44 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 19 in B minor

Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:00 00:05:29 Carl Maria von Weber Overture to "The Ruler of the Spirits"

Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154

06:16:00 00:06:38 Hector Berlioz Serenade from "Harold in Italy" Op 16

Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188

06:26:00 00:04:03 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Lauda

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2206

06:31:00 00:08:38 Georg Philipp Telemann Wind Quartet No. 6 in E

European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613

06:41:00 00:06:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Overture "Name Day" Op 115

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762

06:49:00 00:03:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

06:55:00 00:04:22 W. Paris Chambers March "Chicago Tribune"

Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85

07:05:00 00:04:14 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: I Loves You, Porgy

Chamber Ensemble Joshua Bell, violin; Chris Botti, trumpet Sony 52716

07:10:00 00:05:35 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Furiant Op 39

Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506

07:17:00 00:03:58 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio

David Russell, guitar Telarc 80584

07:23:00 00:01:33 Dmitri Kabalevsky The Comedians: Galop Op 26

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

07:27:00 00:06:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff Suite No. 2: Tarantella Op 17

Yefim Bronfman, piano; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 61767

07:40:00 00:07:35 John Knowles Paine Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 23

Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

07:50:00 00:03:44 Michael Sahl Tango from the Exiles' Cafe

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

07:55:00 00:03:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Septet Op 20

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3177

08:09:00 00:04:29 Leo Arnaud & John Williams Fanfare from "Bugler's Dream" & Olympic Theme

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

08:14:00 00:04:01 Samuel Scheidt Canzona bergamasca

Paramount Brass Centaur 2355

08:20:00 00:08:09 Johannes Brahms Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25

Martha Argerich, piano; Gidon Kremer, violin; Yuri Bashmet, viola; Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 463700

08:31:00 00:07:02 Blas Galindo Sones de Mariachi

Enrique Bátiz Festival Orchestra of Mexico Naxos 550838

08:43:00 00:08:48 Franz Lehár Waltz "Gold and Silver" Op 79

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

08:54:00 00:02:16 Miklós Rózsa King of Kings: Resurrection & Finale

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80631

08:57:00 00:02:07 Max Steiner Jezebel: Waltz

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

09:04:00 00:17:21 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

09:25:00 00:02:17 Jon Brion Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind: Theme

London Music Works Silva 1398

09:30:00 00:04:52 Sergei Prokofiev Pastoral Sonatina in C Op 59

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

09:36:00 00:08:18 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in B flat major Op 7

Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648

09:47:00 00:06:08 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

09:55:00 00:03:23 W.C. Handy Beale Street Blues

Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:37 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Entry of Hans Sachs

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

10:02:00 00:04:23 Johan Halvorsen Entry March of the Boyars

Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

10:07:00 00:08:44 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Moderato from Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 2

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

10:19:00 00:04:28 Alexander Zemlinsky Humoreske for Winds

Berlin Philharmonic Wind Qnt Bis 612

10:26:00 00:02:56 Karol Kurpinski Polish Wedding: Mazurka

Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433863

10:33:00 00:13:57 Frédéric Chopin Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs Op 13

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371

10:45:00 00:03:40 Percy Grainger Handel in the Strand

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9554

10:50:00 00:28:19 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 86 in D

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 46313

11:18:00 00:07:06 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Leyenda "Asturias" Op 47

Enrique Bátiz State of Mexico Symphony ASV 888

11:28:00 00:06:07 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 3 in G flat

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

11:36:00 00:10:49 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Three Dance Episodes

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 63905

11:48:00 00:08:20 Karl Goldmark Dance from "Rustic Wedding" Symphony Op 26

Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:04:47 Jacques Offenbach Die Rheinnixen: Overture

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4776403

12:17:00 00:07:59 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Halcyon

Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

12:22:00 00:04:32 Richard Hayman Kid Stuff

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68131

12:33:00 00:08:52 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Roses from the South" Op 388

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra Seraphim 73295

12:44:00 00:06:52 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Gondoliers: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

12:51:00 00:06:58 Johan Svendsen Norwegian Artists' Carnival Op 14

Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra VirginClas 45128

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:46:56 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 1 in C minor

Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 448898

13:46:00 00:10:19 Richard Strauss Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils

Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 7890

WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:03:29 Sergei Prokofiev Finale from Piano Sonata No. 7 Op 83

Soyeon Lee, piano Koch Intl 7759

14:03:00 00:04:13 York Bowen Toccata Op 155

Gregory Brown, piano RCA 66007

14:07:00 00:11:03 Robert Schumann Overture to Byron's "Manfred" Op 115

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349

14:18:00 00:06:50 Sergei Rachmaninoff Paraphrase on Kreisler's "Liebesfreud"

Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

14:25:00 00:09:25 Thomas Arne Symphony No. 2 in F

Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8403

14:44:00 00:12:25 Antonín Dvorák Hussite Overture Op 67

Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297

14:57:00 00:02:02 Gilbert & Sullivan HMS Pinafore: We sail the ocean blue

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80374

JANUARY CHOICE CDs

15:00:00 00:09:09 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

George Szell New York Philharmonic IMG 75962

15:13:00 00:05:53 Paul Bowles Four Preludes for Piano

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

15:21:00 00:06:48 William Grant Still Land of Romance from "Africa"

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

15:30:00 00:13:59 Louis Théodore Gouvy Symphonie brève in G minor Op 58

Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382

15:45:00 00:10:07 Alexander Glazunov Mazurka-Obéreque in D

Abbey Road Ensemble Lawrence Foster Itzhak Perlman, violin EMI 55475

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:03:27 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 6

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

16:06:00 00:03:09 Béla Bartók Three Hungarian Folk Songs

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

16:11:00 00:13:44 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in F major Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

16:30:00 00:05:54 Howard Shore The Two Towers: Gollum's Song

City of Prague Philharmonic Nic Raine Crouch End Festival Choir Silva 1160

16:37:00 00:02:57 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Kijé's Wedding Op 60

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481

16:41:00 00:07:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 35

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574

16:52:00 00:03:00 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in D minor

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

16:56:00 00:03:33 E. J. Moeran Serenade in G: Prologue

JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 573034

17:05:00 00:05:01 Heitor Villa-Lobos Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro

Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008

17:12:00 00:10:12 John Knowles Paine Overture to "As You Like It" Op 28

Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

17:24:00 00:10:36 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 2 in D

Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161

17:40:00 00:04:23 Kurt Weill Lost in the Stars

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

17:46:00 00:02:59 Igor Stravinsky Tango in D minor

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

17:52:00 00:03:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 95

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

17:56:00 00:03:37 Percy Grainger Mock Morris

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:18:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 89 in F

Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66253

18:30:00 00:02:23 Bohuslav Martinu Dumka No. 2 "Contemplation"

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

18:35:00 00:01:36 Bohuslav Martinu Dumka No. 3

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

18:39:00 00:15:53 Richard Strauss Horn Concerto No. 1 in E flat major Op 11

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Myron Bloom, horn Sony 63123

18:55:00 00:01:47 Darius Milhaud Romance Op 78

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

18:57:00 00:02:12 Mohammed Fairouz Piano Miniature No. 6 "Addio"

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:12:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72

Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

19:14:00 00:37:58 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Olivier Latry, organ Ondine 1094

19:57:00 00:03:03 Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5: Gigue

Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715

20:00 BW LIVE: Highlights from the 2013 Focus Festival – The Music of Christopher Theofanidis - recorded 2 & 3 November 2013 in the Kulas Musical Arts Building at the Conservatory of Baldwin Wallace University

Messages to Myself (2007) - BW Motet Choir/Dirk Garner 8:27

Etenraku (1996) - BW Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman 2:26

Marimba Concerto (2013) - Josh Ryan, marimba; BW Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman 24:10

Muse (2007) - members of BW Symphony/Dwight Oltman 11:52

Rainbow Body (2000) - BW Symphony/Dwight Oltman 13:34

O Vis Aetermitatis (2000) - Julian Ross & Sam Rotberg, violins; Carol Ross, viola; Regina Mushabac, cello; Sungeun Kim, piano 12:48

All Dreams Begin with the Horizon (2007) - Robert Mayerovitch, piano 13:30

Visions and Miracles (1997) - Julian Ross & Sam Rotberg, violins; Carol Ross, viola; Regina Mushabac, cello 20:30

SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young: Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Leif Ove Andsnes, piano

22:04:00 00:04:39 Ludwig van Beethoven The Ruins of Athens: Overture Op 113

22:10:00 00:29:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19

22:43:00 00:35:19 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58

23:22:00 00:33:25 Karl Goldmark Violin Concerto in A minor Op 28

Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Joshua Bell, violin Sony 65949