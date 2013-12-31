Program Guide 12-31-2013

12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

6:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

1:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE: GALA PERFORMANCE OF JOHANN STRAUSS’S ‘DIE FLEDERMAUS’

4:00 HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Music of the Baroque Brass & Choral Holiday Concert with Kerry Frumkin

Schein: Rorate caeli desuper; Canzon a 6

Daquin: O Dieu de clemence

Ord: Adam lay ybounden

Gardner: Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day

Manz: Here I shall be satisfied; E'en So, Lord Jesus, Quickly Come

Pearsall: In dulci jubilo

Monteverdi: Beatus vir

Gabrieli: Missus est Gabriel; Hymn to the Virgin; Bororoditise Djevo; Canzon

Domino: Noe Noe, pastores cantate

Susato: La danserye

Drake: In the Bleak Mid-Winter

Tavener: The lamb

Mateo: Rui rui chiu

Leighton: Coventry Carol

Whitacre: Lux aurumque

Handle: Illuminare

Gabrieli: Canzona septumi toni

Praetorius: Te Deum laudamus; Es ist ein Ros' ensprungen

Praetorius: Passameza from Terpsichore

6:00 DINNER CLASSICS

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

8:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA GALA CONCERT with Robert Conrad

Johann Strauss Jr.: Die Fledermaus Overture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C , K. 200

Johann Strauss Jr.: Emperor Waltz, Op. 437

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in Bb, D. 485

Johann Strauss Jr.: Express Polka Op. 311

Johann Strauss Jr.: Tales from the Vienna Woods , Op. 325

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry Overture

Johann Strauss Jr.: Kuenstlerleben (Artist’s Life) Waltz

Johann Strauss Jr.: Annen Polka

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture

Johann Strauss Jr.: Par Force Polka

Johann Strauss Jr.: Figaro Polka

Johann Strauss Jr.: Be Embraced, You Millions Waltz

Johann Strauss Jr.: The First Day of Happiness (Quadrille)

Johann Strauss Jr.: Thunder and Lightning Polka

11:00 A WEEKEND RADIO NEW YEAR’S EVE with Robert Conrad