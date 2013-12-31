Program Guide 12-31-2013
12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
6:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
1:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE: GALA PERFORMANCE OF JOHANN STRAUSS’S ‘DIE FLEDERMAUS’
4:00 HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Music of the Baroque Brass & Choral Holiday Concert with Kerry Frumkin
Schein: Rorate caeli desuper; Canzon a 6
Daquin: O Dieu de clemence
Ord: Adam lay ybounden
Gardner: Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day
Manz: Here I shall be satisfied; E'en So, Lord Jesus, Quickly Come
Pearsall: In dulci jubilo
Monteverdi: Beatus vir
Gabrieli: Missus est Gabriel; Hymn to the Virgin; Bororoditise Djevo; Canzon
Domino: Noe Noe, pastores cantate
Susato: La danserye
Drake: In the Bleak Mid-Winter
Tavener: The lamb
Mateo: Rui rui chiu
Leighton: Coventry Carol
Whitacre: Lux aurumque
Handle: Illuminare
Gabrieli: Canzona septumi toni
Praetorius: Te Deum laudamus; Es ist ein Ros' ensprungen
Praetorius: Passameza from Terpsichore
6:00 DINNER CLASSICS
7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
8:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA GALA CONCERT with Robert Conrad
Johann Strauss Jr.: Die Fledermaus Overture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C , K. 200
Johann Strauss Jr.: Emperor Waltz, Op. 437
Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in Bb, D. 485
Johann Strauss Jr.: Express Polka Op. 311
Johann Strauss Jr.: Tales from the Vienna Woods , Op. 325
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a
Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry Overture
Johann Strauss Jr.: Kuenstlerleben (Artist’s Life) Waltz
Johann Strauss Jr.: Annen Polka
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture
Johann Strauss Jr.: Par Force Polka
Johann Strauss Jr.: Figaro Polka
Johann Strauss Jr.: Be Embraced, You Millions Waltz
Johann Strauss Jr.: The First Day of Happiness (Quadrille)
Johann Strauss Jr.: Thunder and Lightning Polka
11:00 A WEEKEND RADIO NEW YEAR’S EVE with Robert Conrad