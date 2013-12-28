Program Guide 12-28-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:25:04 Carl Maria von Weber Symphony No. 1 in C Op 19

John Georgiadis Queensland Symphony Naxos 550928

00:29:00 00:31:53 Sir William Walton Violin Concerto in B minor

Bournemouth Symphony Andrew Litton Tasmin Little, violin Decca 444114

01:03:00 00:22:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 3

Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

01:27:00 01:01:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 2

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9902

02:30:00 00:29:12 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite for Recorder & Strings in A minor

Philomel Baroque Orchestra Elissa Berardi, recorder Centaur 2366

03:01:00 00:33:21 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 7

Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92885

03:37:00 00:34:08 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition

Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 63884

04:13:00 00:37:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 3 in C

Tokyo String Quartet Pinchas Zukerman, viola RCA 60940

04:53:00 00:27:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor Op 40

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191

05:22:00 00:21:03 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Suite

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

05:45:00 00:03:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Three Fantastic Dances Op 5

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 1846

05:47:00 00:12:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Italian Concerto in F

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67306

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Tomas Breton La Dolores: Pasacale y Gran Jota

Banda Municipal de Música de Málaga Antonio Sánchez Pérez CGC Producciones CTCD2301

06:14:55 Traditional Dos germans

Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02

06:17:45 Traditional El rossinyol enamorat

Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02

06:22:48 Juventino Rosas Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas)

Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

06:31:02 Johann Strauss, Jr. The Blue Danube, Waltz

Vienna Philharmonic (New Year's Concert 2009) Daniel Barenboim Decca 001256902

06:41:34 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco La Púrpura de la rosa (selections)

The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King DHM 05452 7735

07:00:50 Francisco Asenjo Barbieri Como nacî en la calle de la Paloma

Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 0028947639

07:03:55 Federico Moreno Torroba Es el piropo, piropo madrileño

Placido Domingo; Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 0028947639

07:07:00 Pablo Sorazábal Don Manolito: Viva Madrid

Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 0028947639

07 23:11:35 Felix Pérez Cardozo Llegada

Marcelo Rojas, harp; Alfredo Gryciuk, guitar; Ariel Burgos, bass Smithsonian Folkways Reco SFW 405-48

07:15:15 Prudencio Giménez Caturí Abente polca paraguaya

Marcelo Rojas, harp; Alfredo Gryciuk, guitar; Ariel Burgos, bass Smithsonian Folkways Reco SFW 405-48

07:19:04 Isaac Albéniz Suite Espagnola: Seguidillas

Lucero Tena, castenets; Quartet de Barcelona José María Franco Gil EMI Classics CMS 7 6458

07:22:04 Amadeo Vives Doña Francisquita: Fandango

Lucero Tena, castenets; Quartet de Barcelona José María Franco Gil EMI Classics CMS 7 6458

07:27:17 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 12 in F, Op. 96, "American"

Quartet de Barcelona Anacrusi AC020

07:52:11 Ernesto Lecuona "Siboney"

Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

07:56:11 Mozart Camargo Guarnieri Brazilian Dance (Dansa Brasileira)

Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdés Sono Luminus 90227

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 92 in G Major, "Oxford": 3. Menuetto: Allegretto - Trio

Berlin Philharmonic; Sir Simon Rattle, conductor EMI 94237 - Music: 4:36

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 3 in D Major, Op. 18, No. 3: 4. Presto

Alban Berg Quartet Mozartsaal, Konzerthaus, Vienna, Austria EMI 54587 - Music: 4:53

Giuseppe Verdi (trans. Liszt): Rigoletto: Concert Paraphrase, S. 434

Daniel Barenboim, piano Teatro alla Scala, Milan, Italy Warner 69785 - Music: 7:45

Jean-Paul-Gilles Martini: Plaisir d'amour

Angela Gheorghiu, soprano; Jeff Cohen, piano Teatro alla Scala, Milan, Italy EMI 94420 - Music: 3:52

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 90 in C Major

Berlin Philharmonic; Sir Simon Rattle, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany EMI 94237 - Music: 26:49

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 1: 3. Scherzo

Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Sony 44939 - Music: 4:25

Johann Sebastian Bach: Ricercar a 6 from Musical Offering, BWV 1079

Geoff Nuttall, violin; Scott St. John, violin; Arnaud Sussmann, viola; Lesley Robertson, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Dennis Godburn, bassoon; Scott Pingel, bass Music@Menlo, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Palo Alto, CA - Music: 6:12

Franz Schubert: 3 Klavierstucke: No. 2 in E flat

Imogen Cooper, piano Queen Elizabeth Hall, London, England Avie 2156 - Music: 10:30

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 10: 1. Adagio

San Francisco Symphony; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA - Music: 27:35

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: End of Year Madness

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: “Vivat Bacchus” from The Abduction from the Seraglio

Gerhard Unger, tenor; Gottlob Frick, bass; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 63715 CD) 2:08

Carl Orff: “In taberna quando sumus” from Carmina Burana

New England Conservatory Chorus; Boston Symphony Orchestra/Seiji Ozawa (RCA 09026-63590 CD) 3:08

Camille Saint-Saëns: “Bacchanale” from Samson et Delilah

Orchestre de Paris/Daniel Barenboim (DG 439750 CD) 7:11

Giuseppe Verdi: Sempre libera” from La Traviata

Anna Netrebko, soprano; Mahler Chamber Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG B0002999 CD) 4:41

Alberto Ginastera: “Danza final (Malambo)” from Estancia

Orquestra Filarmonica de la Ciudad de Mexico/Enrique Bátiz (ASV DCA 654 CD) 3:20

Alexander Borodin: “Polovtsian Dances” from Prince Igor

Beecham Choral Society; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 47717 CD) 12:10

Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: “I could have danced all night”

Birgit Nilsson. Soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (London 421046 CD) 2:49

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Act II Finale

cast, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra & Vienna State Opera Chorus/Herbert von Karajan (London 421046 CD) 4:24

Johann Strauss Sr: Radetzky March

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Carlos Kleiber (Sony 48376 CD) 3:16

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A New Leaf - scores from films about former addicts and other people who turn their lives around. We'll hear music from Lost Weekend, 28 Days, American History X and more

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Airport Scene from Catch Me if You Can, 2002 - Dreamworks Records 0044-50410-2 - John Williams

original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Nate Comes Clean and Nate Gives Himself Up from Leverage, 2008 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1120 - Joseph LoDuca

original soundtrack

The Mouse and The Bat; Nightmare and Love Scene and Finale from The Lost Weekend, 1945 – RCA 88697 81269 2 - Miklos Rozsa

National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Theme from Days of Wine and Roses, 1962 - Deutsche Grammophon 477 6124 - Henry Mancini - Boston Pops Orchestra/Arthur Fiedler, cond.

Main Title, I Hit Her Hard, and Alice and Michael from When a Man Loves a Woman, 1994 - Hollywood Records HR-61606-2 - Zbigniew Preisner - The Sinfonia Varsovia/Wojciech Michniewski, cond.

Can't Breathe, Better Than What, and Impossible Not from 28 Days, 2000 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 151 2 - Richard Gibbs

original soundtrack

Two Brothers from American History X, 1998 – Angel 72435 57158 2 1 - Anne Dudley

Anne Dudley, piano/The Quartet of London

Doctor, Lawyer, Lutheran from Catch Me if You Can, 2002 - Dreamworks Records 0044-50410-2 - John Williams

original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Garbage Compulsion from When a Man Loves a Woman, 1994 - Hollywood Records HR-61606-2 - Zbigniew Preisner

The Sinfonia Varsovia/Wojciech Michniewski, cond.

Bob's New Life from Drugstore Cowboy, 1989 – RCA 3077-2-N - Elliot Goldenthal

original soundtrack

Lux Aeterna from Requiem for a Dream, 2000 – Nonesuch 79611-2 - Clint Mansell

The Kronos Quartet

Carlito's Way from Carlito's Way, 1993 - Varese Sarabande VSD-5463 - Patrick Doyle

original soundtrack/William Kraft, cond.

Catch Me if You Can from Catch Me if You Can, 2002 - Dreamworks Records 0044-50410-2 - John Williams

original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Suite from Scrooge, 1951 – ASV CD WHL 2115 - Richard Addinsell

Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

A Different Side to Scrooge and The End from A Christmas Carol, 1999 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 071 2 - Stephen Warbeck

original soundtrack

I'm Still Here and Ride On My Good Man from A Christmas Carol, 2009 - Walt Disney D001956902 - Alan Silvestri

original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ralph Vaughan Williams & Classical Music that uses Christmas Carols

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:15:31 Anatoly Lyadov Eight Russian Folk Songs Op 58

Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657

12:26:00 00:09:07 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Violin & Oboe in B flat

Berlin Philharmonic Nigel Kennedy, violin; Albrecht Mayer, oboe; Members of EMI 57859

12:36:00 00:15:50 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Galánta

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

12:53:00 00:03:00 Johann Strauss Jr Cavalry March Op 428

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

13:00:00 Giacomo Puccini Tosca

The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Puccini’s Tosca, starring soprano Sondra Radvanovsky in the title role. Tenor Marcello Giordani is Tosca’s lover, the artist and revolutionary Cavaradossi, and baritone George Gagnidze is the corrupt police chief, Scarpia. Marco Armiliato leads this performance of Puccini’s celebrated tragedy.

The intermissions will include backstage interviews, the annual “In Memoriam” feature that looks back at Met singers who passed away during 2013, and the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Singers' Roundtable, featuring sopranos Angela Meade and Susanna Phillips, and tenor Michael Fabiano.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:33:00 00:09:03 Giuseppe Verdi La battaglia di Legnano: Overture

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

16:44:00 00:06:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians: Where Are They Now VII

Gabriela Martinez, 29-year-old pianist from New York, NY

Sonata No 31 in A Flat, Movement 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven

Peng-Peng Gong, 20-year-old composer from New York, NY

Death of the Honeybees; Suite No. 1 from the 2 Act Ballet (based on the tragic fairytale by He Shu-Kun) Act I, Scene I “City Scenes” and Act I, Scene II “The Dance of the Boy.”

The Mobius Trio which includes alumnus, Mason Fish, 25-year-old guitarist

First Light by Dan Becker from the Mobius Trio's CD titled "First Light" - with guitarists Matthew Holmes-Linder and Robert Nance.

Eliodoro Vallecillo, 22-year-old french horn player

Morceau de Concert by Camille Saint-Saëns.

Bella Hristiova, 27-year-old violinist

Partita No. 2 in d: Mvt. 4, "Gigue" by Johann Sebastian Bach from her new CD titled "Bella Unaccompanied"

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Star Quality (Part 2) - The hall of fame continues….

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:16 00:03:21 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein You Took Advantage of Me

Elaine Stritch American Songbook Series: Rodgers and Hart Smithsonian RD048-6

18:06:52 00:01:58 John Kander-Fred Ebb A Quiet Thing

Liza Minnelli Flora, the Red Menace -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60821-2

18:10:26 00:02:27 Stephen Sondheim Me and My Town

Angela Lansbury Anyone Can Whistle -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK2480

18:14:24 00:02:39 Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg Here's to Your Illusions

Barbara Cook Flahooley -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64764

18:18:38 00:01:19 James Hanley-Grant Clarke Second Hand Rose

Fannie Brice Star Spangled Rhythm Smithsonian DMC4-1450

18:21:31 00:02:40 Jim Wise-Robin Miller Raining in My Heart

Bernadette Peters Dames at Sea -- Original Cast Sony SK48214

18:26:06 00:01:45 Cole Porter My Heart Belongs to Daddy

Mary Martin American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036-II

18:28:54 00:02:10 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice Buenos Aires

Patti LuPone Evita -- Origiinal B'way Cast MCA MCA2-11007

18:33:14 00:01:57 Bob Merrill It's Good to Be Alive

Gwen Verdon New Girl in Town -- Original B'way Cast RCA LSO-1106

18:36:34 00:01:41 Charles Gaynor This Is a Darned Fine Funeral Carol Channing Show Girl -- Original B'way Cast Roulette F9054

18:39:53 00:02:05 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Mr. Snow

Audra McDonald Carousel -- 1994 B'way Revival Angel 55199

18:42:44 00:02:56 Andrew Lippa My New Philosophy

Kristen Chenoweth You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown -- 1996 Revival RCA 09026-63384

18:48:08 00:02:24 George and Ira Gershwin I Got Rhythm

Ethel Merman American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036-II

18:51:53 00:01:07 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:04 00:03:52 Cole Porter Filler: You're the Top

Patti LuPone, Howard McGillin Anything Goes -- 1988 Lincoln Center Revival RCA 7769-2-RC

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:12:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 1 in E flat

Sir Charles Mackerras Prague Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80256

19:16:00 00:39:30 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17

Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9190

19:56:00 00:02:06 François Couperin Suite No. 18: Le Tic-Toc-Choc

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67440

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Malin Hartelius, soprano; Maximilian Schmitt, tenor; Luca Pisaroni, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 02:10:00 Franz Joseph Haydn The Seasons

22:20 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Gerard Hoffnung’s Oxford Union Speech and Ray Stevens sings about the bricklayer...Also, some of the Gerard Hoffnung/Charles Richardson interviews...The Wisdom of Mark Levy and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:22:00 00:04:00 Robert Helps Mendelssohn's "Schilflied"

Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330

23:26:00 00:05:05 Henryk Wieniawski Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22

London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815

23:33:00 00:04:02 Alexander Scriabin Etude in B flat minor Op 8

Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Cedille 120

23:37:00 00:04:00 John Rutter Candlelight Carol

John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 1821

23:43:00 00:05:30 Claude Debussy Estampes: Pagodes

Emil de Cou San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Arabesque 6734

23:48:00 00:04:35 Harold Darke In the Bleak Midwinter

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106

23:53:00 00:02:41 Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir

Alison Balsom, trumpet; Alastair Ross, organ; Mark Caudle, viola da gamba EMI 58047

23:56:00 00:02:50 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 3

Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin 92148

