Program Guide 12-28-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:25:04 Carl Maria von Weber Symphony No. 1 in C Op 19
John Georgiadis Queensland Symphony Naxos 550928
00:29:00 00:31:53 Sir William Walton Violin Concerto in B minor
Bournemouth Symphony Andrew Litton Tasmin Little, violin Decca 444114
01:03:00 00:22:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 3
Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304
01:27:00 01:01:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 2
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9902
02:30:00 00:29:12 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite for Recorder & Strings in A minor
Philomel Baroque Orchestra Elissa Berardi, recorder Centaur 2366
03:01:00 00:33:21 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 7
Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92885
03:37:00 00:34:08 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition
Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 63884
04:13:00 00:37:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 3 in C
Tokyo String Quartet Pinchas Zukerman, viola RCA 60940
04:53:00 00:27:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor Op 40
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191
05:22:00 00:21:03 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Suite
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511
05:45:00 00:03:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Three Fantastic Dances Op 5
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 1846
05:47:00 00:12:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Italian Concerto in F
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67306
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:45 Tomas Breton La Dolores: Pasacale y Gran Jota
Banda Municipal de Música de Málaga Antonio Sánchez Pérez CGC Producciones CTCD2301
06:14:55 Traditional Dos germans
Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02
06:17:45 Traditional El rossinyol enamorat
Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02
06:22:48 Juventino Rosas Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas)
Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224
06:31:02 Johann Strauss, Jr. The Blue Danube, Waltz
Vienna Philharmonic (New Year's Concert 2009) Daniel Barenboim Decca 001256902
06:41:34 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco La Púrpura de la rosa (selections)
The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King DHM 05452 7735
07:00:50 Francisco Asenjo Barbieri Como nacî en la calle de la Paloma
Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 0028947639
07:03:55 Federico Moreno Torroba Es el piropo, piropo madrileño
Placido Domingo; Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 0028947639
07:07:00 Pablo Sorazábal Don Manolito: Viva Madrid
Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 0028947639
07 23:11:35 Felix Pérez Cardozo Llegada
Marcelo Rojas, harp; Alfredo Gryciuk, guitar; Ariel Burgos, bass Smithsonian Folkways Reco SFW 405-48
07:15:15 Prudencio Giménez Caturí Abente polca paraguaya
Marcelo Rojas, harp; Alfredo Gryciuk, guitar; Ariel Burgos, bass Smithsonian Folkways Reco SFW 405-48
07:19:04 Isaac Albéniz Suite Espagnola: Seguidillas
Lucero Tena, castenets; Quartet de Barcelona José María Franco Gil EMI Classics CMS 7 6458
07:22:04 Amadeo Vives Doña Francisquita: Fandango
Lucero Tena, castenets; Quartet de Barcelona José María Franco Gil EMI Classics CMS 7 6458
07:27:17 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 12 in F, Op. 96, "American"
Quartet de Barcelona Anacrusi AC020
07:52:11 Ernesto Lecuona "Siboney"
Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502
07:56:11 Mozart Camargo Guarnieri Brazilian Dance (Dansa Brasileira)
Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdés Sono Luminus 90227
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 92 in G Major, "Oxford": 3. Menuetto: Allegretto - Trio
Berlin Philharmonic; Sir Simon Rattle, conductor EMI 94237 - Music: 4:36
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 3 in D Major, Op. 18, No. 3: 4. Presto
Alban Berg Quartet Mozartsaal, Konzerthaus, Vienna, Austria EMI 54587 - Music: 4:53
Giuseppe Verdi (trans. Liszt): Rigoletto: Concert Paraphrase, S. 434
Daniel Barenboim, piano Teatro alla Scala, Milan, Italy Warner 69785 - Music: 7:45
Jean-Paul-Gilles Martini: Plaisir d'amour
Angela Gheorghiu, soprano; Jeff Cohen, piano Teatro alla Scala, Milan, Italy EMI 94420 - Music: 3:52
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 90 in C Major
Berlin Philharmonic; Sir Simon Rattle, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany EMI 94237 - Music: 26:49
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Charles Ives: Symphony No. 1: 3. Scherzo
Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Sony 44939 - Music: 4:25
Johann Sebastian Bach: Ricercar a 6 from Musical Offering, BWV 1079
Geoff Nuttall, violin; Scott St. John, violin; Arnaud Sussmann, viola; Lesley Robertson, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Dennis Godburn, bassoon; Scott Pingel, bass Music@Menlo, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Palo Alto, CA - Music: 6:12
Franz Schubert: 3 Klavierstucke: No. 2 in E flat
Imogen Cooper, piano Queen Elizabeth Hall, London, England Avie 2156 - Music: 10:30
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 10: 1. Adagio
San Francisco Symphony; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA - Music: 27:35
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: End of Year Madness
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: “Vivat Bacchus” from The Abduction from the Seraglio
Gerhard Unger, tenor; Gottlob Frick, bass; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 63715 CD) 2:08
Carl Orff: “In taberna quando sumus” from Carmina Burana
New England Conservatory Chorus; Boston Symphony Orchestra/Seiji Ozawa (RCA 09026-63590 CD) 3:08
Camille Saint-Saëns: “Bacchanale” from Samson et Delilah
Orchestre de Paris/Daniel Barenboim (DG 439750 CD) 7:11
Giuseppe Verdi: Sempre libera” from La Traviata
Anna Netrebko, soprano; Mahler Chamber Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG B0002999 CD) 4:41
Alberto Ginastera: “Danza final (Malambo)” from Estancia
Orquestra Filarmonica de la Ciudad de Mexico/Enrique Bátiz (ASV DCA 654 CD) 3:20
Alexander Borodin: “Polovtsian Dances” from Prince Igor
Beecham Choral Society; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 47717 CD) 12:10
Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: “I could have danced all night”
Birgit Nilsson. Soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (London 421046 CD) 2:49
Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Act II Finale
cast, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra & Vienna State Opera Chorus/Herbert von Karajan (London 421046 CD) 4:24
Johann Strauss Sr: Radetzky March
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Carlos Kleiber (Sony 48376 CD) 3:16
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A New Leaf - scores from films about former addicts and other people who turn their lives around. We'll hear music from Lost Weekend, 28 Days, American History X and more
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
The Airport Scene from Catch Me if You Can, 2002 - Dreamworks Records 0044-50410-2 - John Williams
original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.
Nate Comes Clean and Nate Gives Himself Up from Leverage, 2008 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1120 - Joseph LoDuca
original soundtrack
The Mouse and The Bat; Nightmare and Love Scene and Finale from The Lost Weekend, 1945 – RCA 88697 81269 2 - Miklos Rozsa
National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.
Theme from Days of Wine and Roses, 1962 - Deutsche Grammophon 477 6124 - Henry Mancini - Boston Pops Orchestra/Arthur Fiedler, cond.
Main Title, I Hit Her Hard, and Alice and Michael from When a Man Loves a Woman, 1994 - Hollywood Records HR-61606-2 - Zbigniew Preisner - The Sinfonia Varsovia/Wojciech Michniewski, cond.
Can't Breathe, Better Than What, and Impossible Not from 28 Days, 2000 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 151 2 - Richard Gibbs
original soundtrack
Two Brothers from American History X, 1998 – Angel 72435 57158 2 1 - Anne Dudley
Anne Dudley, piano/The Quartet of London
Doctor, Lawyer, Lutheran from Catch Me if You Can, 2002 - Dreamworks Records 0044-50410-2 - John Williams
original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.
Garbage Compulsion from When a Man Loves a Woman, 1994 - Hollywood Records HR-61606-2 - Zbigniew Preisner
The Sinfonia Varsovia/Wojciech Michniewski, cond.
Bob's New Life from Drugstore Cowboy, 1989 – RCA 3077-2-N - Elliot Goldenthal
original soundtrack
Lux Aeterna from Requiem for a Dream, 2000 – Nonesuch 79611-2 - Clint Mansell
The Kronos Quartet
Carlito's Way from Carlito's Way, 1993 - Varese Sarabande VSD-5463 - Patrick Doyle
original soundtrack/William Kraft, cond.
Catch Me if You Can from Catch Me if You Can, 2002 - Dreamworks Records 0044-50410-2 - John Williams
original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.
Suite from Scrooge, 1951 – ASV CD WHL 2115 - Richard Addinsell
Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.
A Different Side to Scrooge and The End from A Christmas Carol, 1999 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 071 2 - Stephen Warbeck
original soundtrack
I'm Still Here and Ride On My Good Man from A Christmas Carol, 2009 - Walt Disney D001956902 - Alan Silvestri
original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ralph Vaughan Williams & Classical Music that uses Christmas Carols
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:15:31 Anatoly Lyadov Eight Russian Folk Songs Op 58
Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657
12:26:00 00:09:07 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Violin & Oboe in B flat
Berlin Philharmonic Nigel Kennedy, violin; Albrecht Mayer, oboe; Members of EMI 57859
12:36:00 00:15:50 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Galánta
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824
12:53:00 00:03:00 Johann Strauss Jr Cavalry March Op 428
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
THE METROPOLITAN OPERA
13:00:00 Giacomo Puccini Tosca
The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Puccini’s Tosca, starring soprano Sondra Radvanovsky in the title role. Tenor Marcello Giordani is Tosca’s lover, the artist and revolutionary Cavaradossi, and baritone George Gagnidze is the corrupt police chief, Scarpia. Marco Armiliato leads this performance of Puccini’s celebrated tragedy.
The intermissions will include backstage interviews, the annual “In Memoriam” feature that looks back at Met singers who passed away during 2013, and the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Singers' Roundtable, featuring sopranos Angela Meade and Susanna Phillips, and tenor Michael Fabiano.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:33:00 00:09:03 Giuseppe Verdi La battaglia di Legnano: Overture
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468
16:44:00 00:06:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians: Where Are They Now VII
Gabriela Martinez, 29-year-old pianist from New York, NY
Sonata No 31 in A Flat, Movement 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven
Peng-Peng Gong, 20-year-old composer from New York, NY
Death of the Honeybees; Suite No. 1 from the 2 Act Ballet (based on the tragic fairytale by He Shu-Kun) Act I, Scene I “City Scenes” and Act I, Scene II “The Dance of the Boy.”
The Mobius Trio which includes alumnus, Mason Fish, 25-year-old guitarist
First Light by Dan Becker from the Mobius Trio's CD titled "First Light" - with guitarists Matthew Holmes-Linder and Robert Nance.
Eliodoro Vallecillo, 22-year-old french horn player
Morceau de Concert by Camille Saint-Saëns.
Bella Hristiova, 27-year-old violinist
Partita No. 2 in d: Mvt. 4, "Gigue" by Johann Sebastian Bach from her new CD titled "Bella Unaccompanied"
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Star Quality (Part 2) - The hall of fame continues….
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:02:16 00:03:21 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein You Took Advantage of Me
Elaine Stritch American Songbook Series: Rodgers and Hart Smithsonian RD048-6
18:06:52 00:01:58 John Kander-Fred Ebb A Quiet Thing
Liza Minnelli Flora, the Red Menace -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60821-2
18:10:26 00:02:27 Stephen Sondheim Me and My Town
Angela Lansbury Anyone Can Whistle -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK2480
18:14:24 00:02:39 Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg Here's to Your Illusions
Barbara Cook Flahooley -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64764
18:18:38 00:01:19 James Hanley-Grant Clarke Second Hand Rose
Fannie Brice Star Spangled Rhythm Smithsonian DMC4-1450
18:21:31 00:02:40 Jim Wise-Robin Miller Raining in My Heart
Bernadette Peters Dames at Sea -- Original Cast Sony SK48214
18:26:06 00:01:45 Cole Porter My Heart Belongs to Daddy
Mary Martin American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036-II
18:28:54 00:02:10 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice Buenos Aires
Patti LuPone Evita -- Origiinal B'way Cast MCA MCA2-11007
18:33:14 00:01:57 Bob Merrill It's Good to Be Alive
Gwen Verdon New Girl in Town -- Original B'way Cast RCA LSO-1106
18:36:34 00:01:41 Charles Gaynor This Is a Darned Fine Funeral Carol Channing Show Girl -- Original B'way Cast Roulette F9054
18:39:53 00:02:05 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Mr. Snow
Audra McDonald Carousel -- 1994 B'way Revival Angel 55199
18:42:44 00:02:56 Andrew Lippa My New Philosophy
Kristen Chenoweth You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown -- 1996 Revival RCA 09026-63384
18:48:08 00:02:24 George and Ira Gershwin I Got Rhythm
Ethel Merman American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036-II
18:51:53 00:01:07 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:04 00:03:52 Cole Porter Filler: You're the Top
Patti LuPone, Howard McGillin Anything Goes -- 1988 Lincoln Center Revival RCA 7769-2-RC
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:12:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 1 in E flat
Sir Charles Mackerras Prague Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80256
19:16:00 00:39:30 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17
Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9190
19:56:00 00:02:06 François Couperin Suite No. 18: Le Tic-Toc-Choc
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67440
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Malin Hartelius, soprano; Maximilian Schmitt, tenor; Luca Pisaroni, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00 02:10:00 Franz Joseph Haydn The Seasons
22:20 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Gerard Hoffnung’s Oxford Union Speech and Ray Stevens sings about the bricklayer...Also, some of the Gerard Hoffnung/Charles Richardson interviews...The Wisdom of Mark Levy and This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:22:00 00:04:00 Robert Helps Mendelssohn's "Schilflied"
Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330
23:26:00 00:05:05 Henryk Wieniawski Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22
London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815
23:33:00 00:04:02 Alexander Scriabin Etude in B flat minor Op 8
Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Cedille 120
23:37:00 00:04:00 John Rutter Candlelight Carol
John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 1821
23:43:00 00:05:30 Claude Debussy Estampes: Pagodes
Emil de Cou San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Arabesque 6734
23:48:00 00:04:35 Harold Darke In the Bleak Midwinter
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106
23:53:00 00:02:41 Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir
Alison Balsom, trumpet; Alastair Ross, organ; Mark Caudle, viola da gamba EMI 58047
23:56:00 00:02:50 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 3
Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin 92148