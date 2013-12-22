Program Guide 12-22-2013

LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Lionel Bringuier, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

00:04:00 00:12:38 Olivier Messiaen Les Offrandes oubliées

00:20:00 00:28:58 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 5 in F Op 103

01:00:00 00:17:29 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2

01:35:00 00:13:11 Maurice Ravel La valse

02:00 LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans

Hugo Wolf: Anakreons Grab & Wer nie sein Brot mit Tränen ass

Matthias Goerne, baritone; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Riccardo Chailly (Decca 458 189-2) [06:07]

Gustav Mahler: Des Antonius von Padua Fischpredigt & Wo die schönen Trompeten blasen

Lucia Popp, soprano; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DeutGram 427 302) [12:12]

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 in c 'Resurrection'

Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Mariss Jansons; Veronika Dzhioeva, soprano; Anna Larsson, contralto; Netherlands Radio Choir; Netherlands Chamber Choir (Teldec 4509-91184) [81:16]

Karl Amadeus Hartmann: Concerto funèbre – III. Allegro di molto - IV. Choral. Langsamer Marsch

Theo Olof, violin; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Kurt Sanderling

(RCO Live 08005) [08:00]

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Liszt: Weihnachtsbaum, R. 71: Abendglocken (Evening Bells)

Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 420156 - Music: 4:16

Franz Schubert: Sonata in a D 821 "Arpeggione"

Due Bassi Profundi: Edwin Barker, bass; David Deveau, piano Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA - Music: 26:00

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Blane Wamsley from Albuquerque, NM

Puzzler Payoff: Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1

Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 453061 - Music: 3:03

Jean Francaix: Sonatine for Trumpet & Piano

Hakan Hardenberger, trumpet; Roland Pontinen, piano Bis 287 - Music: 6:31

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1005: 4. Allegro Assai

Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 62793 - Music: 4:37

Anonymous: Sonata in G Major, from "Maria Lancellotti's Book of Psalms"

Komale Akakpo, hackbrett (dulcimer) Mazovia Goes Baroque, Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw - Music: 8:43

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 (excerpts): 1. Cantata I: Chorus: Jauchzet, frohlocket, auf preiset die Tage, 8. Cantata I: Aria: Grosser Herr, o starker Konig, 9. Cantata I: Chorale: Ach mein herzliebes Jesulein, 10. Cantata II: Sinfonia, 31. Cantata III: Aria: Schliesse, mein Herze, dies selige Wunder, 36. Cantata III: Chorus reprise: Herrscher des Himmels, erhore das Lallen

Rias Chamber Chorus; Academy for Ancient Music, Berlin; Hans-Christoph Rademann, director Konzerthaus, Berlin, Germany - Music: 25:38

Robert Schumann: Adagio & Allegro in A flat Op 70

Ani Kalayjian, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Music Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO - Music: 8:34

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Medieval Christmas

MUSICA SACRA

07:03:00 00:05:03 Giovanni Gabrieli Jubilate Deo La Nuova Musica

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

07:10:00 00:13:41 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.122 "Das neugeborne

Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Vasilika Jezovsek, soprano; Sarah Connolly, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 901594

07:25:00 00:29:01 Ralph Vaughan Williams Nativity Play "The First Nowell"

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Sarah Fox, soprano; Roderick Williams, baritone; Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 10385

07:57:00 00:01:56 Traditional Sussex Carol "On Christmas Night"

Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 23, 2013 in Charlotte, NC

Olivia Staton, flute, age 16 from Vienna, VA

Chant de Linos by André Jolivet (1905–1974), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Qing Yu Chen, violin, age 13 from Bayside, NY

Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso Op 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Clara Gerdes, age 17 from Davidson, NC, and Hannah Wang, age 17 from Charlotte, NC, piano 4-hands

Ruhig bewegt – Sehr lebhaft from Sonata for Piano, four Hands, by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963)

Isaac Schultz, bassoon, age 18, from Exeter, NH

Allegro from the Sonata in f by Georg Philipp Telemann (1681–1767), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Alumni feature: Sean Chen, piano, age 25 from Oak Park, CA

Etude No. 13 "L'escalier du diable" (The Devil's Staircase) by György Ligeti (1923–2006)

Christopher O'Riley and Sean Chen, piano 4-hands

The Sacrificial Dance from "The Rite of Spring" by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971), arranged by Stravinsky

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

10:04:00 00:42:08 Franz Schmidt Symphony No. 3 in A major

Neeme Järvi Chicago Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9000

10:48:00 00:02:13 James R. Murray Away in a Manger

Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

10:53:00 00:02:15 William J. Kirkpatrick Away in a Manger

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106

10:57:00 00:01:59 Traditional O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:02:00 00:02:46 Giacomo Puccini La bohème: Musetta's Waltz

London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 467049

11:04:00 00:11:06 Giacomo Puccini Three Minuets in A major

Jean Jacques Kantorow Orchestre d'Auvergne Denon 3871

11:18:00 00:02:40 Giacomo Puccini Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 2999

11:21:00 00:02:56 Giacomo Puccini Turandot: Nessun dorma

London Philharmonic Orchestra Zubin Mehta Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; John Alldis Choir Decca 417011

A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00 00:02:47 Traditional Sussex Carol "On Christmas Night"

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

11:27:00 00:02:12 John Joubert There is no Rose

Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:29:00 00:02:27 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: March

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002

11:32:00 00:03:18 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck Hodie Christus natus est

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Members of MAA 1993

11:39:00 00:03:01 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And the glory of the Lord

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

11:42:00 00:04:01 Bob Chilcott Mid-winter

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996

11:46:00 00:06:25 Randol Alan Bass The Night Before Christmas

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Dorothy Silver, narrator; Reuben Silver, narrator MAA 2008

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:09:00 00:15:01 Brian Easdale Red Shoes Ballet

Kenneth Alwyn Philharmonia Orchestra Silva 1094

12:26:00 00:05:06 Simon Wills A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

12:31:00 00:06:51 Anthony DiLorenzo 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Burning River Brass Dr. John Lentz, narrator BurnRiver 2008

12:40:00 00:10:38 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Winds

BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Members of Naxos 559382

12:53:00 00:02:52 Deems Taylor Looking Glass Insects

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92

12:56:00 00:03:50 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49

Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the story behind Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker,” both the Suite and the Ballet. For this week’s playlist, go to the playlist on Dennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:04:00 00:23:57 Various "Christmas with Chanticleer and Dawn Upshaw"

Joseph Jennings Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Chanticleer Teldec 85555

15:30:00 00:16:08 Alan Danson A Christmas Carol - A Dickens of a Tale

Mainstreet Brass Alan Danson, narrator MSR 1325

15:48:00 00:06:13 Johann David Heinichen Pastorale in A

Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Susanne Regel, oboe; Monika Nielen, oboe Archiv 447644

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:34:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

16:42:00 00:51:10 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 in E minor Op 93

17:37:00 00:21:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G major

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:13:51 Mack Wilberg Christmas Carol Medley

Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir; Lois Matheson, soprano Bonneville 9402

18:17:00 00:12:12 Craig Courtney A Musicological Journey through "The 12 Days of Christmas"

Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir Bonneville 9402

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Choral Fantasy in C minor Op 80

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Decca 421718

19:24:00 00:42:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80145

20:08:00 00:47:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Mass in C major Op 86

Henriette Schellenberg, soprano Marietta Simpson, mezzo Jon Humphrey, tenor Myron Myers, bass Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Telarc 80248

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Monica Houghton: Sky Signs

James Umble, soprano sax; Stephen Warner, violin; Carolyn Warner, piano (CCG 4-29-07) 7:23

Ross Feller: Bypassing the Ogre

Avi Bialo, trumpet (CCG 4-29-07) 5:43

Nikola Resanovic: Trio for Alto Saxophone, Violin & Piano

James Umble, alto sax; Stephen Warner, violin; Carolyn Warner, piano (CCG 4-29-07)10:17

Stephen Griebling: Five Songs to the Poetry of Edna St. Vincent Millay

Sandra Simon, soprano; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 2-25-07) 10:26

Nicholas Underhill: Piano Trio in Two Movements

Gramercy Trio (CCG 4-11-2007) 19:29

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An American Organist’s Christmas - performers, composers, arrangers, and instrument builders join in providing music for the holiday celebration

Robert Powell: Four Carols (Salutation Carol; Nova, nova!; Salva sancte parens; Clangat tuba) from A Medieval Carol Celebration

Edie Johnson (1998 Fisk/Furman University, Greenville, NC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 1/6/11)

Richard Purvis: Noël Variations (Chartres)

James Welch (1934 Aeolian-Skinner/Grace Cathedral, San Francisco, CA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/6/13)

Raymond Daveluy: Variations on "Ça Bergers, assemblons-nous"

Isabelle Demers (1948 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore, TX) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/11/13)

Norberto Guinaldo: O Little Town of Bethlehem.

Leo Sowerby: In dulci jubilo

Norberto Guinaldo (1966 Reuter/United Methodist Church, Garden Grove, CA) Guinaldo 2008

Hugh MacKinnon: Sleeps Judea fair

Trinity Church Choir/Brian Jones, director; Ross Wood (1960-62 Aeolian-Skinner/Trinity Church, Boston, MA) London 430.456

Samuel Barber (reconstructed by Iain Quinn): Christmas Eve

Charlotte McKechnie, soprano; Emma Dowd, alto; Harvard Choral Fellows/Edward Jones, conductor; Christian Lane (1930 Skinner/Memorial Church, Harvard U., Cambridge, MA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/19/13)

George Wright: Variations on Jingle Bells

Jonas Nordwall (Wurlitzer/Berkeley Community Theater, Berkeley, CA) NCCATOS 2010

Jerry Herman: We need a little Christmas from "Mame"

Scott Foppiano (1928 Robert-Morton/Arlington Theatre, Santa Barbara, CA) SBTOS 2008

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:04:13 Giacomo Puccini Adagietto

Riccardo Chailly Verdi Symphony Milan Decca 2141

23:06:00 00:14:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 45

Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156

23:22:00 00:06:39 Arvo Pärt Magnificat

Paul Hillier Theatre of Voices Harm Mundi 907182

23:28:00 00:07:35 Henri Büsser Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus

Lisa Cowan, violin; Anna Reinersman, harp; Ken Cowan, organ WCC 1009

23:39:00 00:03:42 Anonymous There is no Rose of Such Virtue

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102

23:42:00 00:03:54 John Rutter There is a Flower

King's Singers Signum 502

23:46:00 00:07:11 Giacomo Puccini Chrysanthemums

Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761

23:55:00 00:03:01 Leopold Stokowski Traditional Slavic Christmas Music

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557645

23:57:00 00:02:57 Jean Sibelius Julvisa Op 1

Angèle Dubeau La Pietà Analekta 8730