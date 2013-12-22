Program Guide 12-22-2013
LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Lionel Bringuier, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
00:04:00 00:12:38 Olivier Messiaen Les Offrandes oubliées
00:20:00 00:28:58 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 5 in F Op 103
01:00:00 00:17:29 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2
01:35:00 00:13:11 Maurice Ravel La valse
02:00 LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans
Hugo Wolf: Anakreons Grab & Wer nie sein Brot mit Tränen ass
Matthias Goerne, baritone; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Riccardo Chailly (Decca 458 189-2) [06:07]
Gustav Mahler: Des Antonius von Padua Fischpredigt & Wo die schönen Trompeten blasen
Lucia Popp, soprano; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DeutGram 427 302) [12:12]
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 in c 'Resurrection'
Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Mariss Jansons; Veronika Dzhioeva, soprano; Anna Larsson, contralto; Netherlands Radio Choir; Netherlands Chamber Choir (Teldec 4509-91184) [81:16]
Karl Amadeus Hartmann: Concerto funèbre – III. Allegro di molto - IV. Choral. Langsamer Marsch
Theo Olof, violin; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Kurt Sanderling
(RCO Live 08005) [08:00]
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Franz Liszt: Weihnachtsbaum, R. 71: Abendglocken (Evening Bells)
Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 420156 - Music: 4:16
Franz Schubert: Sonata in a D 821 "Arpeggione"
Due Bassi Profundi: Edwin Barker, bass; David Deveau, piano Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA - Music: 26:00
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Blane Wamsley from Albuquerque, NM
Puzzler Payoff: Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1
Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 453061 - Music: 3:03
Jean Francaix: Sonatine for Trumpet & Piano
Hakan Hardenberger, trumpet; Roland Pontinen, piano Bis 287 - Music: 6:31
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1005: 4. Allegro Assai
Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 62793 - Music: 4:37
Anonymous: Sonata in G Major, from "Maria Lancellotti's Book of Psalms"
Komale Akakpo, hackbrett (dulcimer) Mazovia Goes Baroque, Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw - Music: 8:43
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 (excerpts): 1. Cantata I: Chorus: Jauchzet, frohlocket, auf preiset die Tage, 8. Cantata I: Aria: Grosser Herr, o starker Konig, 9. Cantata I: Chorale: Ach mein herzliebes Jesulein, 10. Cantata II: Sinfonia, 31. Cantata III: Aria: Schliesse, mein Herze, dies selige Wunder, 36. Cantata III: Chorus reprise: Herrscher des Himmels, erhore das Lallen
Rias Chamber Chorus; Academy for Ancient Music, Berlin; Hans-Christoph Rademann, director Konzerthaus, Berlin, Germany - Music: 25:38
Robert Schumann: Adagio & Allegro in A flat Op 70
Ani Kalayjian, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Music Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO - Music: 8:34
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Medieval Christmas
MUSICA SACRA
07:03:00 00:05:03 Giovanni Gabrieli Jubilate Deo La Nuova Musica
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134
07:10:00 00:13:41 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.122 "Das neugeborne
Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Vasilika Jezovsek, soprano; Sarah Connolly, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 901594
07:25:00 00:29:01 Ralph Vaughan Williams Nativity Play "The First Nowell"
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Sarah Fox, soprano; Roderick Williams, baritone; Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 10385
07:57:00 00:01:56 Traditional Sussex Carol "On Christmas Night"
Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 23, 2013 in Charlotte, NC
Olivia Staton, flute, age 16 from Vienna, VA
Chant de Linos by André Jolivet (1905–1974), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Qing Yu Chen, violin, age 13 from Bayside, NY
Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso Op 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Clara Gerdes, age 17 from Davidson, NC, and Hannah Wang, age 17 from Charlotte, NC, piano 4-hands
Ruhig bewegt – Sehr lebhaft from Sonata for Piano, four Hands, by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963)
Isaac Schultz, bassoon, age 18, from Exeter, NH
Allegro from the Sonata in f by Georg Philipp Telemann (1681–1767), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Alumni feature: Sean Chen, piano, age 25 from Oak Park, CA
Etude No. 13 "L'escalier du diable" (The Devil's Staircase) by György Ligeti (1923–2006)
Christopher O'Riley and Sean Chen, piano 4-hands
The Sacrificial Dance from "The Rite of Spring" by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971), arranged by Stravinsky
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
10:04:00 00:42:08 Franz Schmidt Symphony No. 3 in A major
Neeme Järvi Chicago Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9000
10:48:00 00:02:13 James R. Murray Away in a Manger
Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732
10:53:00 00:02:15 William J. Kirkpatrick Away in a Manger
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106
10:57:00 00:01:59 Traditional O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
11:02:00 00:02:46 Giacomo Puccini La bohème: Musetta's Waltz
London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 467049
11:04:00 00:11:06 Giacomo Puccini Three Minuets in A major
Jean Jacques Kantorow Orchestre d'Auvergne Denon 3871
11:18:00 00:02:40 Giacomo Puccini Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro
Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 2999
11:21:00 00:02:56 Giacomo Puccini Turandot: Nessun dorma
London Philharmonic Orchestra Zubin Mehta Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; John Alldis Choir Decca 417011
A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:25:00 00:02:47 Traditional Sussex Carol "On Christmas Night"
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011
11:27:00 00:02:12 John Joubert There is no Rose
Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996
11:29:00 00:02:27 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: March
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002
11:32:00 00:03:18 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck Hodie Christus natus est
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Members of MAA 1993
11:39:00 00:03:01 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And the glory of the Lord
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002
11:42:00 00:04:01 Bob Chilcott Mid-winter
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996
11:46:00 00:06:25 Randol Alan Bass The Night Before Christmas
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Dorothy Silver, narrator; Reuben Silver, narrator MAA 2008
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:09:00 00:15:01 Brian Easdale Red Shoes Ballet
Kenneth Alwyn Philharmonia Orchestra Silva 1094
12:26:00 00:05:06 Simon Wills A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004
12:31:00 00:06:51 Anthony DiLorenzo 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Burning River Brass Dr. John Lentz, narrator BurnRiver 2008
12:40:00 00:10:38 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Winds
BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Members of Naxos 559382
12:53:00 00:02:52 Deems Taylor Looking Glass Insects
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92
12:56:00 00:03:50 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49
Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the story behind Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker,” both the Suite and the Ballet. For this week’s playlist, go to the playlist on Dennis’s website.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:04:00 00:23:57 Various "Christmas with Chanticleer and Dawn Upshaw"
Joseph Jennings Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Chanticleer Teldec 85555
15:30:00 00:16:08 Alan Danson A Christmas Carol - A Dickens of a Tale
Mainstreet Brass Alan Danson, narrator MSR 1325
15:48:00 00:06:13 Johann David Heinichen Pastorale in A
Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Susanne Regel, oboe; Monika Nielen, oboe Archiv 447644
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:04:00 00:34:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67
16:42:00 00:51:10 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 in E minor Op 93
17:37:00 00:21:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G major
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:13:51 Mack Wilberg Christmas Carol Medley
Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir; Lois Matheson, soprano Bonneville 9402
18:17:00 00:12:12 Craig Courtney A Musicological Journey through "The 12 Days of Christmas"
Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir Bonneville 9402
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:20:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Choral Fantasy in C minor Op 80
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Decca 421718
19:24:00 00:42:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80145
20:08:00 00:47:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Mass in C major Op 86
Henriette Schellenberg, soprano Marietta Simpson, mezzo Jon Humphrey, tenor Myron Myers, bass Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Telarc 80248
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Monica Houghton: Sky Signs
James Umble, soprano sax; Stephen Warner, violin; Carolyn Warner, piano (CCG 4-29-07) 7:23
Ross Feller: Bypassing the Ogre
Avi Bialo, trumpet (CCG 4-29-07) 5:43
Nikola Resanovic: Trio for Alto Saxophone, Violin & Piano
James Umble, alto sax; Stephen Warner, violin; Carolyn Warner, piano (CCG 4-29-07)10:17
Stephen Griebling: Five Songs to the Poetry of Edna St. Vincent Millay
Sandra Simon, soprano; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 2-25-07) 10:26
Nicholas Underhill: Piano Trio in Two Movements
Gramercy Trio (CCG 4-11-2007) 19:29
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An American Organist’s Christmas - performers, composers, arrangers, and instrument builders join in providing music for the holiday celebration
Robert Powell: Four Carols (Salutation Carol; Nova, nova!; Salva sancte parens; Clangat tuba) from A Medieval Carol Celebration
Edie Johnson (1998 Fisk/Furman University, Greenville, NC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 1/6/11)
Richard Purvis: Noël Variations (Chartres)
James Welch (1934 Aeolian-Skinner/Grace Cathedral, San Francisco, CA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/6/13)
Raymond Daveluy: Variations on "Ça Bergers, assemblons-nous"
Isabelle Demers (1948 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore, TX) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/11/13)
Norberto Guinaldo: O Little Town of Bethlehem.
Leo Sowerby: In dulci jubilo
Norberto Guinaldo (1966 Reuter/United Methodist Church, Garden Grove, CA) Guinaldo 2008
Hugh MacKinnon: Sleeps Judea fair
Trinity Church Choir/Brian Jones, director; Ross Wood (1960-62 Aeolian-Skinner/Trinity Church, Boston, MA) London 430.456
Samuel Barber (reconstructed by Iain Quinn): Christmas Eve
Charlotte McKechnie, soprano; Emma Dowd, alto; Harvard Choral Fellows/Edward Jones, conductor; Christian Lane (1930 Skinner/Memorial Church, Harvard U., Cambridge, MA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/19/13)
George Wright: Variations on Jingle Bells
Jonas Nordwall (Wurlitzer/Berkeley Community Theater, Berkeley, CA) NCCATOS 2010
Jerry Herman: We need a little Christmas from "Mame"
Scott Foppiano (1928 Robert-Morton/Arlington Theatre, Santa Barbara, CA) SBTOS 2008
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:04:13 Giacomo Puccini Adagietto
Riccardo Chailly Verdi Symphony Milan Decca 2141
23:06:00 00:14:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 45
Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156
23:22:00 00:06:39 Arvo Pärt Magnificat
Paul Hillier Theatre of Voices Harm Mundi 907182
23:28:00 00:07:35 Henri Büsser Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus
Lisa Cowan, violin; Anna Reinersman, harp; Ken Cowan, organ WCC 1009
23:39:00 00:03:42 Anonymous There is no Rose of Such Virtue
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102
23:42:00 00:03:54 John Rutter There is a Flower
King's Singers Signum 502
23:46:00 00:07:11 Giacomo Puccini Chrysanthemums
Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761
23:55:00 00:03:01 Leopold Stokowski Traditional Slavic Christmas Music
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557645
23:57:00 00:02:57 Jean Sibelius Julvisa Op 1
Angèle Dubeau La Pietà Analekta 8730