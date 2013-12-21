Program Guide 12-21-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:18:59 Patric Standford A Christmas Carol Symphony
Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099
00:23:00 00:29:08 Ernö Dohnányi Piano Quintet No. 1 in C minor Op 1
Takács Quartet András Schiff, piano Decca 421423
00:54:00 00:30:17 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 11
Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98275
01:26:00 00:30:39 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 9 in C major Op 59
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268
01:59:00 01:02:00 Carl Orff Carmina burana
Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Judith Blegen, soprano; Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Peter Binder, baritone; Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus CBS 33172
03:03:00 00:35:10 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor Op 60
Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 45846
03:40:00 00:27:10 Sir William Walton Symphony No. 2
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46732
04:09:00 00:41:24 George Gershwin Catfish Row Suite with Scenes from "Porgy & Bess"
San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Audra McDonald, soprano; Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931
04:52:00 00:26:04 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
05:21:00 00:21:04 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Paganini Op 35
Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309
05:44:00 00:05:05 Dean Sorenson Medley "Season's Greetings"
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:50 Traditional La Virgin Lava Panales
Placido Domingo, tenor Sony 53725
06:03:18 Adolph Adam Cantique de Noel
Placido Domingo, tenor Sony 53725
06:07:14 Katherine Davis Carol of the Drum
Plácido Domingo, Jose Carreras, tenor; Vienna Symphony; Gumpold Church Choir Steven Mercurio Sony 89131
06:11:04 Ariel Ramirez Navidad Nuestra
Manuel Melendez, Jose Sacin, Pablo Talamante, tenors; Choral Arts Society of Washington Instrumental and Percussion Ensembles Joseph Holt Naxos 557542
06:32:17 Joaquin Nin Five Spanish Carols
Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano; Bengt Forsberg, piano DeutGram 507302
06:41:36 Esteben Salas Claras luces
Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez Jade 36088
06:50:54 Esteben Salas Una nave mercantil
Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez Jade 36088
06:55:46 Manny Kurtz/Frances Military Christmas Auld Lang Syne
Joshua Bell, violin; Gloria Estefan, vocals; Tiempo Libre Sony 374318
07:00:50 Gaspar Fernandes In a Lowly Stable
The Rose Ensemble; Piffaro Jordan Sramek Vamos a Belen: Christmas with the Rose Ensemble 230113
07:04:41 Gaspar Fernandes Tururu farara con so
The Rose Ensemble; Piffaro Jordan Sramek Vamos a Belen: Christmas with the Rose Ensemble 230113
07:09:12 Giacomo Puccini La Boheme: excerpts from Act 1
Victoria de los Angeles, soprano; Jussi Björling, Robert Merrill, John Reardon, Giorgio Tozzi; RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra Sir Thomas Beecham EMI 67753
07:31:25 Traditional Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem
Sergio and Odair Assad, guitars Sony 724414
07:32:20 Traditional Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem
Paquito D'Rivera, clarinet; Alon Yavnai, piano Sony 724414
07:36:05 Peter Tchaikovsky Nutcracker Suite
Martha Argerich, Nicolas Economu, pianos DeutGram 449816
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Franz Liszt: Weihnachtsbaum, R. 71: Abendglocken (Evening Bells)
Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 420156 - Music: 4:16
Franz Schubert: Sonata in a D 821 "Arpeggione"
Due Bassi Profundi: Edwin Barker, bass; David Deveau, piano Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA - Music: 26:00
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Blane Wamsley from Albuquerque, NM
Puzzler Payoff: Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1
Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 453061 - Music: 3:03
Jean Francaix: Sonatine for Trumpet & Piano
Hakan Hardenberger, trumpet; Roland Pontinen, piano Bis 287 - Music: 6:31
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1005: 4. Allegro Assai
Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 62793 - Music: 4:37
Anonymous: Sonata in G Major, from "Maria Lancellotti's Book of Psalms"
Komale Akakpo, hackbrett (dulcimer) Mazovia Goes Baroque, Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw - Music: 8:43
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 (excerpts): 1. Cantata I: Chorus: Jauchzet, frohlocket, auf preiset die Tage, 8. Cantata I: Aria: Grosser Herr, o starker Konig, 9. Cantata I: Chorale: Ach mein herzliebes Jesulein, 10. Cantata II: Sinfonia, 31. Cantata III: Aria: Schliesse, mein Herze, dies selige Wunder, 36. Cantata III: Chorus reprise: Herrscher des Himmels, erhore das Lallen
Rias Chamber Chorus; Academy for Ancient Music, Berlin; Hans-Christoph Rademann, director Konzerthaus, Berlin, Germany - Music: 25:38
Robert Schumann: Adagio & Allegro in A flat Op 70
Ani Kalayjian, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Music Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO - Music: 8:34
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Non-Commercial Christmas
Britten: A Ceremony Of Carols: Wolcum Yole
Rachel Masters, soprano; Choir of King's College Cambridge/Stephen Cleobury (ARGO 135036 CD) 1:26
Anonymous: Alleuja, A Newe Work
Prague Madrigal Singers (Supraphon 3854 CD) 5:46
Michael Praetorius: Es ist ein Ros entsprungen
The Netherlands Bach Society/Jos van Veldhoven (2:54)
Anonymous: Ave maris stella
Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71315 CD) 3:58
Anonymous: Riu Riu Chiu
Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 79134 CD) 2:38
Camille Saint-Saëns: Christmas Oratorio: Prelude
Dresden Philharmonic Orchestra & Dresdner Kreuzchor/Martin Flämig (LaserLight 15 273 CD) 3:09
Michael Praetorius: Quam Pastores
Apollo’s Musettes; Apollo’s Singers; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2306 CD) 3:13
Yakiv Yatsynevych: Bells Rang Early in Jerusalem
Estonian Philharmonic Chamber choir/Paul Hillier (Harmonia Mundi 907410 CD) 2:08
Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol
Chanticleer (Teldec 9463 CD) 2:23
Anonymous: Spiritual: Sweet Li'l Jesus
Leontyne Price, soprano (Decca 475615 CD) 3:24
Johann Sebastian Bach: Weihnachts-Oratorium, BWV 248: Finale - Nun Seid Ihr Wohl Gerochen
Gundula Janowitz, soprano; Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano; Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Franz Crass, bass; Munich Bach Choir & Orchestra/Karl Richter (Archiv 413625 CD 3:30
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Right Jolly Old Elf - music from films about Santa Claus - holiday scores including Arthur Christmas, Elf, The Polar Express and more
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Suite from The Polar Express, 2004 - Warner Bros 48897-2 - Alan Silvestri
original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.
Ralphie's Brilliant Idea from A Christmas Story, 1983 – Rhino 522315 - Carl Zittrer/Paul Zaza
original soundtrack/Paul Zaza, cond.
Jingle Bells from Trading Places, 1983 - La-La Land Records LLLCD 1194 - Elmer Bernstein
original soundtrack/Elmer Bernstein, cond.
End Title from The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993 - Walt Disney 61636-7 - Danny Elfman
original soundtrack/J.A.C. Redford, cond.
Dash Away and Christmas Morning from Arthur Christmas, 2011 – Sony 34828 - Harry Gregson-Williams
original soundtrack/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.
Suite from Fred Claus, 2007 - Warner Bros 377212-2 - Christophe Beck
The Chamber Orchestra of London
Main Title and Buddy and Santa's Flight from Elf, 2003 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2 - John Debney
Hollywood Studio Symphony/John Debney, cond.
Operation Christmas from Arthur Christmas, 2011 – Sony 34828 - Harry Gregson-Williams
original soundtrack/ Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.
Trelew, Cornwall, England from Arthur Christmas, 2011 – Sony 34828 - Harry Gregson-Williams
original soundtrack/ Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.
Overture from Miracle on 34th Street, 1994 - Fox Records 75517449802 - Bruce Broughton
original soundtrack/Bruce Broughton, cond.
Calling the Guardians from Rise of the Guardians, 2012 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 2 - Alexandre Desplat
original soundtrack/Alexandre Desplat, cond.
Believing is Seeing and Away to the Window from The Santa Clause, 1994 – Milan 7313835713-2 - Michael Cervantino
original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.
Suite from The Santa Clause 2: The Mrs. Clause, 2002 - Walt Disney 60069-7 - George S. Clinton
original soundtrack/George S. Clinton, cond.
Suite from The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause - Walt Disney 61629 - George S. Clinton
original soundtrack/George S. Clinton, cond.
Spirit of the Season, Seeing is Believing and Suite from The Polar Express, 2004 - Warner Bros 48897-2 - Alan Silvestri
original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.
Christmas Medley from Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, 1964 – MCAD 22177 - Johnny Marks
Decca Concert Orchestra/Herbert Rehbein, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ralph Vaughan Williams & his Contemporaries
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:19:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511
12:30:00 00:04:09 Franz Joseph Haydn Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 58
András Schiff, piano Teldec 17141
12:34:00 00:05:26 Ernö Dohnányi Finale from Sextet Op 37
Takács Quartet András Schiff, piano; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Kálmán Berkes, clarinet; Members of Decca 421423
12:42:00 00:07:23 Nigel Hess A Christmas Overture
John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Collegium 133
12:52:00 00:06:03 David Lovrien Minor Alterations
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126
13:00:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA
Benjamin Britten: A Midsummer Night's Dream (1960)
The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Benjamin Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream heard in its season premiere performance from October 11. James Conlon leads his first Met performances of this opera, based on the Shakespeare play. The revival, commemorating the centennial of Britten’s birth, stars Kathleen Kim and Iestyn Davies as Tytania and Oberon, the sparring king and queen of the fairies. The four Athenian lovers are sung by Erin Wall as Helena, Elizabeth DeShong as Hermia, Joseph Kaiser as Lysander, and Michael Todd Simpson as Demetrius. The sextet of “rude mechanicals” whose amateur theater troupe becomes entangled with the other characters is led by Matthew Rose as the weaver Bottom. Actor Riley Costello plays the speaking role of the mischievous Puck. The broadcast intermissions will include interviews with Kathleen Kim, Iestyn Davies and James Conlon.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:14:00 00:36:25 John Rutter "Christmas Day in the Morning"
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Cambridge Singers Collegium 121
Traditional-English (arr Rutter): I Saw Three Ships (2:10); Anonymous-Spanish: Riu, riu, chiu (2:20); John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (3:27); Traditional-Cornish (arr Rutter): Sans Day Carol (3:07); Traditional-French (arr Rutter): Un Flambeau, Jeannette, Isabelle (2:02); John Rutter: Star Carol (2:50); Traditional-French (arr Healy Willan): What Is This Lovely Fragrance? (3:24); Traditional-Irish (arr Rutter): Wexford Carol (3:58); Traditional-French (arr Rutter): Quittez Pasteurs (2:28); John Rutter: Donkey Carol (3:32); Traditional-Welsh (arr Rutter): Deck the Hall (1:40); John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol (2:54); Traditional-English (arr Rutter): We Wish You a Merry Christmas (1:42)
16:52:00 00:03:21 Samuel Scheidt In dulci jubilo
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Members of Collegium 512
16:55:00 00:02:54 John Rutter Shepherd's Pipe Carol
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 121
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 23, 2013 in Charlotte, NC
Olivia Staton, flute, age 16 from Vienna, VA
Chant de Linos by André Jolivet (1905–1974), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Qing Yu Chen, violin, age 13 from Bayside, NY
Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso Op 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Clara Gerdes, age 17 from Davidson, NC, and Hannah Wang, age 17 from Charlotte, NC, piano 4-hands
Ruhig bewegt – Sehr lebhaft from Sonata for Piano, four Hands, by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963)
Isaac Schultz, bassoon, age 18, from Exeter, NH
Allegro from the Sonata in f by Georg Philipp Telemann (1681–1767), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Alumni feature: Sean Chen, piano, age 25 from Oak Park, CA
Etude No. 13 "L'escalier du diable" (The Devil's Staircase) by György Ligeti (1923–2006)
Christopher O'Riley and Sean Chen, piano 4-hands
The Sacrificial Dance from "The Rite of Spring" by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971), arranged by Stravinsky
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Star Quality (Part 1) - Bill Rudman and musical theater historian Ken Bloom talk about what made performers ranging from Alfred Drake to Kristen Chenoweth distinctive and enduring.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:02:39 00:01:25 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Fred and Adele Astaire American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD-036-I
18:05:49 00:02:48 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Try to Remember
Jerry Orbach The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314-543-665-2
18:09:59 00:01:35 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein If I Loved You
John Raitt Broadway's Greatest Love Songs Decca B'way 314-541-096-2
18:13:15 00:01:53 George M. Cohan I Want to Hear a Yankee Doodle Tune
George M. Cohan Star Spangled Rhythm Smithsonian DMC4-1450
18:17:17 00:03:48 Meredith Willson Trouble
Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM764663
18:22:15 00:03:18 Stephen Sondheim Free
Nathan Lane A Funny Thing… -- 1996 B'way Revival Angel CDQ72437
18:27:43 00:02:32 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Oh, What a Beautiful Morning
Alfred Drake, Joan Roberts Oklahoma! -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012157981-2
18:31:43 00:02:50 Burton Lane-Alan J. Lerner On a Clear Day
John Cullum On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820-2
18:36:46 00:02:14 James Monaco-James McCarthy You Made Me Love You
Al Jolson American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD-036-I
18:40:11 00:01:19 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice Oh, What a Circus!
Mandy Patinkin Evita -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCA2-11007
18:43:05 00:01:32 Irving Berlin You'd Be Surprised
Eddie Cantor Star Spangled Rhythm Smithsonian DMCA-1450
18:46:33 00:04:08 R.Wright-Chet Forrest Stranger in Paradise
Richard Kiley, Doretta Morrow Kismet -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89252
18:51:40 00:01:20 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:08 00:03:54 Cole Porter Filler: Where Is the Life That Late I Led?
Alfred Drake Kiss Me, Kate -- 1960 Cast Angel ZDM07777-64760
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:14:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3 in E flat
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367
19:19:00 00:36:21 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 1 in D minor Op 43
Sir Neville Marriner Stuttgart Radio Symphony Capriccio 10227
19:57:00 00:02:34 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Blessed Son of God from "Hodie"
Richard Hickox London Symphony Chorus EMI 54128
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin- recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:24:00 Sean Shepherd Tuolumne
21:32:00 00:37:38 Dmitri Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 77
22:12:00 00:39:54 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 6 in D Op 60
22:50:00 00:08:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Two Minuets from Divertimento No.2
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells the story of Christmas at the Turlingtons...We get some Christmas cheer from the Smothers Brothers, Charlie Manna and Loudon Wainwright...plus Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow and This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:04:06 Robert Schumann Nachtstuck No. 4 in F major Op 23
András Schiff, piano ECM 1806
23:06:00 00:10:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13
Michael Tilson Thomas Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 469376
23:19:00 00:08:12 Charles Ives Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2
Michael Tilson Thomas Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Sony 46440
23:27:00 00:07:57 Ernö Dohnányi Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1
Takács Quartet András Schiff, piano Decca 421423
23:37:00 00:08:15 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 68288
23:45:00 00:07:21 Zdenek Fibich Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 38
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9328
23:54:00 00:03:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio for Glass Harmonica in C
András Schiff, piano Decca 421369
23:54:00 00:04:14 Traditional Wexford Carol
Welsh National Opera Orchestra Tecwyn Evans Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 14914