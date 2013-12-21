Program Guide 12-21-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:18:59 Patric Standford A Christmas Carol Symphony

Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

00:23:00 00:29:08 Ernö Dohnányi Piano Quintet No. 1 in C minor Op 1

Takács Quartet András Schiff, piano Decca 421423

00:54:00 00:30:17 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 11

Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98275

01:26:00 00:30:39 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 9 in C major Op 59

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268

01:59:00 01:02:00 Carl Orff Carmina burana

Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Judith Blegen, soprano; Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Peter Binder, baritone; Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus CBS 33172

03:03:00 00:35:10 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor Op 60

Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 45846

03:40:00 00:27:10 Sir William Walton Symphony No. 2

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46732

04:09:00 00:41:24 George Gershwin Catfish Row Suite with Scenes from "Porgy & Bess"

San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Audra McDonald, soprano; Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931

04:52:00 00:26:04 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

05:21:00 00:21:04 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Paganini Op 35

Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

05:44:00 00:05:05 Dean Sorenson Medley "Season's Greetings"

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Traditional La Virgin Lava Panales

Placido Domingo, tenor Sony 53725

06:03:18 Adolph Adam Cantique de Noel

Placido Domingo, tenor Sony 53725

06:07:14 Katherine Davis Carol of the Drum

Plácido Domingo, Jose Carreras, tenor; Vienna Symphony; Gumpold Church Choir Steven Mercurio Sony 89131

06:11:04 Ariel Ramirez Navidad Nuestra

Manuel Melendez, Jose Sacin, Pablo Talamante, tenors; Choral Arts Society of Washington Instrumental and Percussion Ensembles Joseph Holt Naxos 557542

06:32:17 Joaquin Nin Five Spanish Carols

Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano; Bengt Forsberg, piano DeutGram 507302

06:41:36 Esteben Salas Claras luces

Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez Jade 36088

06:50:54 Esteben Salas Una nave mercantil

Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez Jade 36088

06:55:46 Manny Kurtz/Frances Military Christmas Auld Lang Syne

Joshua Bell, violin; Gloria Estefan, vocals; Tiempo Libre Sony 374318

07:00:50 Gaspar Fernandes In a Lowly Stable

The Rose Ensemble; Piffaro Jordan Sramek Vamos a Belen: Christmas with the Rose Ensemble 230113

07:04:41 Gaspar Fernandes Tururu farara con so

The Rose Ensemble; Piffaro Jordan Sramek Vamos a Belen: Christmas with the Rose Ensemble 230113

07:09:12 Giacomo Puccini La Boheme: excerpts from Act 1

Victoria de los Angeles, soprano; Jussi Björling, Robert Merrill, John Reardon, Giorgio Tozzi; RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra Sir Thomas Beecham EMI 67753

07:31:25 Traditional Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem

Sergio and Odair Assad, guitars Sony 724414

07:32:20 Traditional Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem

Paquito D'Rivera, clarinet; Alon Yavnai, piano Sony 724414

07:36:05 Peter Tchaikovsky Nutcracker Suite

Martha Argerich, Nicolas Economu, pianos DeutGram 449816

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Liszt: Weihnachtsbaum, R. 71: Abendglocken (Evening Bells)

Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 420156 - Music: 4:16

Franz Schubert: Sonata in a D 821 "Arpeggione"

Due Bassi Profundi: Edwin Barker, bass; David Deveau, piano Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA - Music: 26:00

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Blane Wamsley from Albuquerque, NM

Puzzler Payoff: Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1

Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 453061 - Music: 3:03

Jean Francaix: Sonatine for Trumpet & Piano

Hakan Hardenberger, trumpet; Roland Pontinen, piano Bis 287 - Music: 6:31

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1005: 4. Allegro Assai

Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 62793 - Music: 4:37

Anonymous: Sonata in G Major, from "Maria Lancellotti's Book of Psalms"

Komale Akakpo, hackbrett (dulcimer) Mazovia Goes Baroque, Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw - Music: 8:43

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 (excerpts): 1. Cantata I: Chorus: Jauchzet, frohlocket, auf preiset die Tage, 8. Cantata I: Aria: Grosser Herr, o starker Konig, 9. Cantata I: Chorale: Ach mein herzliebes Jesulein, 10. Cantata II: Sinfonia, 31. Cantata III: Aria: Schliesse, mein Herze, dies selige Wunder, 36. Cantata III: Chorus reprise: Herrscher des Himmels, erhore das Lallen

Rias Chamber Chorus; Academy for Ancient Music, Berlin; Hans-Christoph Rademann, director Konzerthaus, Berlin, Germany - Music: 25:38

Robert Schumann: Adagio & Allegro in A flat Op 70

Ani Kalayjian, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Music Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO - Music: 8:34

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Non-Commercial Christmas

Britten: A Ceremony Of Carols: Wolcum Yole

Rachel Masters, soprano; Choir of King's College Cambridge/Stephen Cleobury (ARGO 135036 CD) 1:26

Anonymous: Alleuja, A Newe Work

Prague Madrigal Singers (Supraphon 3854 CD) 5:46

Michael Praetorius: Es ist ein Ros entsprungen

The Netherlands Bach Society/Jos van Veldhoven (2:54)

Anonymous: Ave maris stella

Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71315 CD) 3:58

Anonymous: Riu Riu Chiu

Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 79134 CD) 2:38

Camille Saint-Saëns: Christmas Oratorio: Prelude

Dresden Philharmonic Orchestra & Dresdner Kreuzchor/Martin Flämig (LaserLight 15 273 CD) 3:09

Michael Praetorius: Quam Pastores

Apollo’s Musettes; Apollo’s Singers; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2306 CD) 3:13

Yakiv Yatsynevych: Bells Rang Early in Jerusalem

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber choir/Paul Hillier (Harmonia Mundi 907410 CD) 2:08

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol

Chanticleer (Teldec 9463 CD) 2:23

Anonymous: Spiritual: Sweet Li'l Jesus

Leontyne Price, soprano (Decca 475615 CD) 3:24

Johann Sebastian Bach: Weihnachts-Oratorium, BWV 248: Finale - Nun Seid Ihr Wohl Gerochen

Gundula Janowitz, soprano; Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano; Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Franz Crass, bass; Munich Bach Choir & Orchestra/Karl Richter (Archiv 413625 CD 3:30

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Right Jolly Old Elf - music from films about Santa Claus - holiday scores including Arthur Christmas, Elf, The Polar Express and more

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Suite from The Polar Express, 2004 - Warner Bros 48897-2 - Alan Silvestri

original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Ralphie's Brilliant Idea from A Christmas Story, 1983 – Rhino 522315 - Carl Zittrer/Paul Zaza

original soundtrack/Paul Zaza, cond.

Jingle Bells from Trading Places, 1983 - La-La Land Records LLLCD 1194 - Elmer Bernstein

original soundtrack/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

End Title from The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993 - Walt Disney 61636-7 - Danny Elfman

original soundtrack/J.A.C. Redford, cond.

Dash Away and Christmas Morning from Arthur Christmas, 2011 – Sony 34828 - Harry Gregson-Williams

original soundtrack/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Suite from Fred Claus, 2007 - Warner Bros 377212-2 - Christophe Beck

The Chamber Orchestra of London

Main Title and Buddy and Santa's Flight from Elf, 2003 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2 - John Debney

Hollywood Studio Symphony/John Debney, cond.

Operation Christmas from Arthur Christmas, 2011 – Sony 34828 - Harry Gregson-Williams

original soundtrack/ Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Trelew, Cornwall, England from Arthur Christmas, 2011 – Sony 34828 - Harry Gregson-Williams

original soundtrack/ Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Overture from Miracle on 34th Street, 1994 - Fox Records 75517449802 - Bruce Broughton

original soundtrack/Bruce Broughton, cond.

Calling the Guardians from Rise of the Guardians, 2012 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 2 - Alexandre Desplat

original soundtrack/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Believing is Seeing and Away to the Window from The Santa Clause, 1994 – Milan 7313835713-2 - Michael Cervantino

original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.

Suite from The Santa Clause 2: The Mrs. Clause, 2002 - Walt Disney 60069-7 - George S. Clinton

original soundtrack/George S. Clinton, cond.

Suite from The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause - Walt Disney 61629 - George S. Clinton

original soundtrack/George S. Clinton, cond.

Spirit of the Season, Seeing is Believing and Suite from The Polar Express, 2004 - Warner Bros 48897-2 - Alan Silvestri

original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Christmas Medley from Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, 1964 – MCAD 22177 - Johnny Marks

Decca Concert Orchestra/Herbert Rehbein, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ralph Vaughan Williams & his Contemporaries

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:19:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

12:30:00 00:04:09 Franz Joseph Haydn Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 58

András Schiff, piano Teldec 17141

12:34:00 00:05:26 Ernö Dohnányi Finale from Sextet Op 37

Takács Quartet András Schiff, piano; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Kálmán Berkes, clarinet; Members of Decca 421423

12:42:00 00:07:23 Nigel Hess A Christmas Overture

John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Collegium 133

12:52:00 00:06:03 David Lovrien Minor Alterations

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

13:00:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

Benjamin Britten: A Midsummer Night's Dream (1960)

The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Benjamin Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream heard in its season premiere performance from October 11. James Conlon leads his first Met performances of this opera, based on the Shakespeare play. The revival, commemorating the centennial of Britten’s birth, stars Kathleen Kim and Iestyn Davies as Tytania and Oberon, the sparring king and queen of the fairies. The four Athenian lovers are sung by Erin Wall as Helena, Elizabeth DeShong as Hermia, Joseph Kaiser as Lysander, and Michael Todd Simpson as Demetrius. The sextet of “rude mechanicals” whose amateur theater troupe becomes entangled with the other characters is led by Matthew Rose as the weaver Bottom. Actor Riley Costello plays the speaking role of the mischievous Puck. The broadcast intermissions will include interviews with Kathleen Kim, Iestyn Davies and James Conlon.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:14:00 00:36:25 John Rutter "Christmas Day in the Morning"

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

Traditional-English (arr Rutter): I Saw Three Ships (2:10); Anonymous-Spanish: Riu, riu, chiu (2:20); John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (3:27); Traditional-Cornish (arr Rutter): Sans Day Carol (3:07); Traditional-French (arr Rutter): Un Flambeau, Jeannette, Isabelle (2:02); John Rutter: Star Carol (2:50); Traditional-French (arr Healy Willan): What Is This Lovely Fragrance? (3:24); Traditional-Irish (arr Rutter): Wexford Carol (3:58); Traditional-French (arr Rutter): Quittez Pasteurs (2:28); John Rutter: Donkey Carol (3:32); Traditional-Welsh (arr Rutter): Deck the Hall (1:40); John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol (2:54); Traditional-English (arr Rutter): We Wish You a Merry Christmas (1:42)

16:52:00 00:03:21 Samuel Scheidt In dulci jubilo

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Members of Collegium 512

16:55:00 00:02:54 John Rutter Shepherd's Pipe Carol

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 23, 2013 in Charlotte, NC

Olivia Staton, flute, age 16 from Vienna, VA

Chant de Linos by André Jolivet (1905–1974), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Qing Yu Chen, violin, age 13 from Bayside, NY

Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso Op 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Clara Gerdes, age 17 from Davidson, NC, and Hannah Wang, age 17 from Charlotte, NC, piano 4-hands

Ruhig bewegt – Sehr lebhaft from Sonata for Piano, four Hands, by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963)

Isaac Schultz, bassoon, age 18, from Exeter, NH

Allegro from the Sonata in f by Georg Philipp Telemann (1681–1767), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Alumni feature: Sean Chen, piano, age 25 from Oak Park, CA

Etude No. 13 "L'escalier du diable" (The Devil's Staircase) by György Ligeti (1923–2006)

Christopher O'Riley and Sean Chen, piano 4-hands

The Sacrificial Dance from "The Rite of Spring" by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971), arranged by Stravinsky

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Star Quality (Part 1) - Bill Rudman and musical theater historian Ken Bloom talk about what made performers ranging from Alfred Drake to Kristen Chenoweth distinctive and enduring.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:39 00:01:25 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Fred and Adele Astaire American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD-036-I

18:05:49 00:02:48 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Try to Remember

Jerry Orbach The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314-543-665-2

18:09:59 00:01:35 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein If I Loved You

John Raitt Broadway's Greatest Love Songs Decca B'way 314-541-096-2

18:13:15 00:01:53 George M. Cohan I Want to Hear a Yankee Doodle Tune

George M. Cohan Star Spangled Rhythm Smithsonian DMC4-1450

18:17:17 00:03:48 Meredith Willson Trouble

Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM764663

18:22:15 00:03:18 Stephen Sondheim Free

Nathan Lane A Funny Thing… -- 1996 B'way Revival Angel CDQ72437

18:27:43 00:02:32 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Oh, What a Beautiful Morning

Alfred Drake, Joan Roberts Oklahoma! -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012157981-2

18:31:43 00:02:50 Burton Lane-Alan J. Lerner On a Clear Day

John Cullum On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820-2

18:36:46 00:02:14 James Monaco-James McCarthy You Made Me Love You

Al Jolson American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD-036-I

18:40:11 00:01:19 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice Oh, What a Circus!

Mandy Patinkin Evita -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCA2-11007

18:43:05 00:01:32 Irving Berlin You'd Be Surprised

Eddie Cantor Star Spangled Rhythm Smithsonian DMCA-1450

18:46:33 00:04:08 R.Wright-Chet Forrest Stranger in Paradise

Richard Kiley, Doretta Morrow Kismet -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89252

18:51:40 00:01:20 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:08 00:03:54 Cole Porter Filler: Where Is the Life That Late I Led?

Alfred Drake Kiss Me, Kate -- 1960 Cast Angel ZDM07777-64760

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:14:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3 in E flat

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

19:19:00 00:36:21 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 1 in D minor Op 43

Sir Neville Marriner Stuttgart Radio Symphony Capriccio 10227

19:57:00 00:02:34 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Blessed Son of God from "Hodie"

Richard Hickox London Symphony Chorus EMI 54128

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin- recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:24:00 Sean Shepherd Tuolumne

21:32:00 00:37:38 Dmitri Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 77

22:12:00 00:39:54 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 6 in D Op 60

22:50:00 00:08:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Two Minuets from Divertimento No.2

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells the story of Christmas at the Turlingtons...We get some Christmas cheer from the Smothers Brothers, Charlie Manna and Loudon Wainwright...plus Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:04:06 Robert Schumann Nachtstuck No. 4 in F major Op 23

András Schiff, piano ECM 1806

23:06:00 00:10:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13

Michael Tilson Thomas Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 469376

23:19:00 00:08:12 Charles Ives Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2

Michael Tilson Thomas Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Sony 46440

23:27:00 00:07:57 Ernö Dohnányi Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1

Takács Quartet András Schiff, piano Decca 421423

23:37:00 00:08:15 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 68288

23:45:00 00:07:21 Zdenek Fibich Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 38

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9328

23:54:00 00:03:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio for Glass Harmonica in C

András Schiff, piano Decca 421369

23:54:00 00:04:14 Traditional Wexford Carol

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Tecwyn Evans Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 14914

