Program Guide 12-18-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:17:18 Georg Philipp Telemann
Don Quixote: Suite Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576
00:22:00 00:35:05 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 1 in D Op 4
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769
00:59:00 00:06:29 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Overture
Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493
01:05:00 00:04:48 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Flutes
Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493
01:10:00 00:07:12 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: March & Peanut Brittle
Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493
01:17:00 00:04:41 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum
Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493
01:22:00 00:04:02 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Trepak & The Volga Vouty
Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493
01:26:00 00:03:58 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Chinese Dance & Chincoiserie
Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493
01:33:00 00:11:11 Gregorio Allegri Miserere
Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848
01:46:00 00:37:15 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C Op 61
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 421439
02:25:00 00:28:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 13 in C
CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff Alexander Schimpf, piano CityMusic 2013
02:56:00 01:25:15 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 8 in C minor
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1021
04:23:00 00:34:03 Claude Debussy La Boîte à Joujoux
Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra Sony 48231
04:59:00 00:23:06 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Suite
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257
05:24:00 00:17:53 John Rutter Five Meditations for Orchestra
John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 1821
05:44:00 00:05:45 Frederick Delius Winter Night "Sleigh Ride"
John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Collegium 133
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:08:00 00:04:00 George Frideric Handel Messiah: For unto us a Child is born
Harry Christophers The Sixteen Choir & Orch Coro 16062
06:15:00 00:07:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724
06:25:00 00:08:22 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9
Mariss Jansons Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra EMI 54479
06:33:00 00:06:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 5 in B flat
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 63970
06:40:00 00:05:24 Remo Giazotto Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ in G minor
Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848
06:51:00 00:04:00 Hieronymus Praetorius Cantate Domino
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013
06:55:00 00:02:25 Leroy Anderson Ticonderoga March
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505
07:05:00 00:03:22 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite: Frolic
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366
07:10:00 00:08:28 Alexander Glazunov Allegro from Symphony No. 7 Op 77
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236
07:20:00 00:05:08 Arvo Pärt Da pacem Domine
Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848
07:27:00 00:01:03 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm
Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280
07:29:00 00:07:04 Jules Massenet Airs slovaques from Piano Concerto
BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion 66897
07:40:00 00:05:57 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068
07:51:00 00:04:33 Erik Satie Poudre d'or
Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 421713
07:55:00 00:03:12 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Gavottes
Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714
08:06:00 00:04:55 Cole Porter Anything Goes: Overture
John McGlinn London Sinfonietta EMI 54300
08:14:00 00:08:22 George Frideric Handel Harp Concerto in F Op 4
Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Maxine Eilander, harp Atma 2541
08:25:00 00:04:06 Franz Joseph Haydn The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119
08:32:00 00:08:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 442427
08:43:00 00:07:56 Jacques Ibert Finale from Flute Concerto
Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563
08:51:00 00:02:02 Traditional Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella
Chamber Ensemble Joe Miller Westminster Choir WCC 1009
08:55:00 00:04:11 Harry Warren 42nd Street: 42nd Street
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
09:06:00 00:03:11 Isaac Albéniz Tango from "España" Op 165
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224
09:10:00 00:15:34 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony Telarc 80606
09:31:00 00:05:58 Bruce Healey Medley "Caroling Fun"
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel SCPA Children's Choir Telarc 80538
09:40:00 00:06:05 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Village Festival Op 48
Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075
09:48:00 00:08:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 1 in D
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:03:39 Jule Styne Let it Snow
Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5
10:03:00 00:02:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in F
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783
10:09:00 00:06:22 Anatoly Lyadov Polonaise No. 1 in C major Op 49
Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657
10:17:00 00:06:04 Samuel Barber Agnus Dei
Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848
10:25:00 00:03:14 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Kenneth Tarver, tenor MAA 2002
10:29:00 00:12:47 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in C
Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 415291
10:44:00 00:03:56 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Baby Serenade: Overture Op 24
Werner Andreas Albert NW German Philharmonic CPO 999077
10:50:00 00:33:53 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102
Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Gil Shaham, violin; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 469529
A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:25:00 00:03:59 Traditional The First Nowell
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008
11:28:00 00:02:00 Michael Praetorius Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Members of MAA 1996
11:30:00 00:03:27 Traditional The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy
Cleveland Orchestra Clayton H. Krehbiel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:34:00 00:03:36 Franz Gruber Silent Night
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Felix Kraus, English horn; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Audience MAA 1996
11:41:00 00:01:31 Traditional Patapan
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011
11:42:00 00:03:24 John Rutter Mary's Lullaby
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008
11:45:00 00:02:52 Traditional I Saw Three Ships
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005
11:48:00 00:03:01 Anonymous The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996
11:55:00 00:03:27 César Franck Panis Angelicus
Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 14875
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:06:08 Emmanuel Chabrier España
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
12:16:00 00:06:51 Leroy Anderson A Christmas Festival
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126
12:27:00 00:07:44 Franz Waxman Sunset Boulevard: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81265
12:36:00 00:06:56 Richard Heuberger The Opera Ball: Overture
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185
12:44:00 00:13:36 Frederick Loewe Camelot: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375
12:58:00 00:01:30 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1: Galop
Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:40:17 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat Op 73
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718
13:40:00 00:16:35 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604
WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:02:43 Samuel Scheidt O Little One Sweet
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 503
14:02:00 00:03:35 Gustav Holst Lullay, my Liking Op 34
Ralph Allwood Rodolfus Choir BBC 326
14:09:00 00:08:46 David Popper Hungarian Rhapsody Op 68
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Matthew Allen, cello Telarc 80745
14:20:00 00:06:54 Michel Corrette Symphonie des noëls No. 2 in D
Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768
14:21:00 00:10:41 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Cellos in G minor
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell René Schiffer, cello; Susie Napper, cello Eclectra 2059
14:29:00 00:10:23 Niels Gade Scottish Overture "In the Highlands" Op 7
Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862
14:53:00 00:06:06 Sir William Walton Coronation March "Crown Imperial"
Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101
CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA SHOWCASE
15:00:00 00:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Coriolan Overture Op 62
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1022
15:11:00 00:03:55 Johann Strauss Jr Annen Polka Op 117
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406
15:17:00 00:29:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G
Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Leif Ove Andsnes, piano MAA 10406
15:48:00 00:08:37 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Danube Maidens" Op 427
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:03:43 John Wasson Festival Fanfare for Christmas
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126
16:06:00 00:02:47 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 1
Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848
16:11:00 00:14:05 Anton Arensky Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020
16:29:00 00:05:30 Richard Addinsell A Christmas Carol: excerpts
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra David Newman Ambrosian Singers Telarc 88801
16:39:00 00:01:35 Traditional Deck the Halls
King's Singers EMI 64133
16:41:00 00:08:53 Sir Malcolm Arnold Fantasy on Christmas Carols
Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9851
16:52:00 00:02:44 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Mother Ginger
Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619
16:58:00 00:01:23 Traditional Good Christian Men, Rejoice
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377
17:05:00 00:04:35 Harold Darke In the Bleak Midwinter
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106
17:12:00 00:06:49 John Rutter Opening Chorus from Magnificat
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 114
17:22:00 00:12:12 Robert Russell Bennett "The Many Moods of Christmas" Medley
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087
17:39:00 00:02:13 Jan Dismas Zelenka Adagio from Miserere in C minor
Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848
17:41:00 00:01:58 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28
Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848
17:45:00 00:04:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5
Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Erin Helyard, harpsichord Analekta 9996
17:52:00 00:03:31 Traditional Advent Hymn
Cantus Cantus 1211
17:57:00 00:01:38 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido Suite: Musette
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:22:41 Christmas with the Academy: Traditional: Still, still, still; Michael Praetorius: Singt und klingt (Psallite); Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy; Tomorrow shall be my dancing day; Away in a manger; Anonymous: Personet hodie; Traditional: In dulci jubilo; Elisabeth Poston: Jesus Christ the Apple Tree; Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! the herald angels sing; Johann Sebastian Bach: Sinfonia from Christmas Oratorio BWV 248; Hector Berlioz: Shepherds' farewell from "L'Enfance du Christ"
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rosemary Joshua, soprano; Ian Bostridge, tenor; Gerald Finley, baritone; ASMF Chorus Philips 442141
18:34:00 00:04:45 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: In October Op 42
Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075
18:41:00 00:02:05 Edward MacDowell Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067
18:46:00 00:09:10 Gaetano Maria Schiassi Sinfonia Pastorale in D
Alun Francis Northwest Chamber Orch Helios 88028
18:56:00 00:02:05 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: Summer Idyll Op 42
Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:19:04 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366
19:23:00 00:30:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421
19:57:00 00:03:11 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto
José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:16:17 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788
20:20:00 00:34:55 Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435769
21:00 A CLEVELAND CHRISTMAS
Traditional: I Saw Three Ships (1:11); Traditional: Song of the Birds (5:19); Henry Purcell: Tell Me, some Pitying Angel (6:21); Traditional: Riu, Riu, Riu (2:10)--Sandra Simon, soprano; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell
Traditional (arr Roger Harvey): Fum, Fum Fum (2:09); Peter Tchaikovsky (arr Sorenson): The Nutcracker: Overture (1:54)--Burning River Brass
Paul Manz: E;n so, Lord Jesus, Quickly Come; Michael Praetorius: Lo, How a Rose e’er Blooming; Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel--Old Stone Singers/Warren Scharf; Margaret Scharf, organ; Jocelyn Chang, harp 8:53
Richard Purvis: Prelude on “Greensleeves” (4:06); Anonymous (arr Callahan): Go tell It On the Mountain (1:26); Jeanne Demessieux: Adeste fideles (2:05)--Todd Wilson, Norton Memorial Organ at Severance Hall
Anonymous: Out from the Lands of Orient (2:48); Anonymous: There is no Rose (3:45); Gustav Holst: In Bleak Midwinter (4:30); Traditional (arr Davies): The Holly and the Ivy (2:48)--Quire Cleveland/Ross Duffin (Carols for Quire from the Old and New Worlds)
21:57:00 00:01:30 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 1: Gigue
Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252
22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: soprano Leontyne Price sings Christmas music
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:09:44 Gerald Finzi Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10
English String Orchestra William Boughton Martin Jones, piano Nimbus 5366
23:11:00 00:03:26 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068
23:17:00 00:07:31 Jean Sibelius Suite champêtre Op 98
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5169
23:24:00 00:11:42 André Jolivet Pastorales de Noël
Manuela Wiesler, flute; Christian Davidsson, bassoon; Erica Goodman, harp Bis 739
23:38:00 00:06:22 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48
Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075
23:44:00 00:09:24 Frank Bridge There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366
23:55:00 00:02:34 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Blessed Son of God from "Hodie"
Richard Hickox London Symphony Chorus EMI 54128