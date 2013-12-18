Program Guide 12-18-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:17:18 Georg Philipp Telemann

Don Quixote: Suite Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

00:22:00 00:35:05 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 1 in D Op 4

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769

00:59:00 00:06:29 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Overture

Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493

01:05:00 00:04:48 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Flutes

Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493

01:10:00 00:07:12 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: March & Peanut Brittle

Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493

01:17:00 00:04:41 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum

Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493

01:22:00 00:04:02 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Trepak & The Volga Vouty

Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493

01:26:00 00:03:58 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Chinese Dance & Chincoiserie

Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493

01:33:00 00:11:11 Gregorio Allegri Miserere

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848

01:46:00 00:37:15 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C Op 61

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 421439

02:25:00 00:28:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 13 in C

CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff Alexander Schimpf, piano CityMusic 2013

02:56:00 01:25:15 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 8 in C minor

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1021

04:23:00 00:34:03 Claude Debussy La Boîte à Joujoux

Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra Sony 48231

04:59:00 00:23:06 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Suite

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257

05:24:00 00:17:53 John Rutter Five Meditations for Orchestra

John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 1821

05:44:00 00:05:45 Frederick Delius Winter Night "Sleigh Ride"

John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Collegium 133

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:00 00:04:00 George Frideric Handel Messiah: For unto us a Child is born

Harry Christophers The Sixteen Choir & Orch Coro 16062

06:15:00 00:07:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

06:25:00 00:08:22 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9

Mariss Jansons Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra EMI 54479

06:33:00 00:06:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 5 in B flat

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 63970

06:40:00 00:05:24 Remo Giazotto Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ in G minor

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848

06:51:00 00:04:00 Hieronymus Praetorius Cantate Domino

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

06:55:00 00:02:25 Leroy Anderson Ticonderoga March

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505

07:05:00 00:03:22 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite: Frolic

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

07:10:00 00:08:28 Alexander Glazunov Allegro from Symphony No. 7 Op 77

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236

07:20:00 00:05:08 Arvo Pärt Da pacem Domine

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848

07:27:00 00:01:03 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm

Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

07:29:00 00:07:04 Jules Massenet Airs slovaques from Piano Concerto

BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion 66897

07:40:00 00:05:57 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

07:51:00 00:04:33 Erik Satie Poudre d'or

Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 421713

07:55:00 00:03:12 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Gavottes

Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

08:06:00 00:04:55 Cole Porter Anything Goes: Overture

John McGlinn London Sinfonietta EMI 54300

08:14:00 00:08:22 George Frideric Handel Harp Concerto in F Op 4

Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Maxine Eilander, harp Atma 2541

08:25:00 00:04:06 Franz Joseph Haydn The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

08:32:00 00:08:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 442427

08:43:00 00:07:56 Jacques Ibert Finale from Flute Concerto

Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563

08:51:00 00:02:02 Traditional Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella

Chamber Ensemble Joe Miller Westminster Choir WCC 1009

08:55:00 00:04:11 Harry Warren 42nd Street: 42nd Street

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

09:06:00 00:03:11 Isaac Albéniz Tango from "España" Op 165

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224

09:10:00 00:15:34 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony Telarc 80606

09:31:00 00:05:58 Bruce Healey Medley "Caroling Fun"

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel SCPA Children's Choir Telarc 80538

09:40:00 00:06:05 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Village Festival Op 48

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

09:48:00 00:08:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 1 in D

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:03:39 Jule Styne Let it Snow

Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

10:03:00 00:02:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in F

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

10:09:00 00:06:22 Anatoly Lyadov Polonaise No. 1 in C major Op 49

Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657

10:17:00 00:06:04 Samuel Barber Agnus Dei

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848

10:25:00 00:03:14 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Kenneth Tarver, tenor MAA 2002

10:29:00 00:12:47 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in C

Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 415291

10:44:00 00:03:56 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Baby Serenade: Overture Op 24

Werner Andreas Albert NW German Philharmonic CPO 999077

10:50:00 00:33:53 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102

Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Gil Shaham, violin; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 469529

A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00 00:03:59 Traditional The First Nowell

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008

11:28:00 00:02:00 Michael Praetorius Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Members of MAA 1996

11:30:00 00:03:27 Traditional The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy

Cleveland Orchestra Clayton H. Krehbiel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:34:00 00:03:36 Franz Gruber Silent Night

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Felix Kraus, English horn; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Audience MAA 1996

11:41:00 00:01:31 Traditional Patapan

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

11:42:00 00:03:24 John Rutter Mary's Lullaby

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

11:45:00 00:02:52 Traditional I Saw Three Ships

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

11:48:00 00:03:01 Anonymous The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996

11:55:00 00:03:27 César Franck Panis Angelicus

Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 14875

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:06:08 Emmanuel Chabrier España

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

12:16:00 00:06:51 Leroy Anderson A Christmas Festival

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

12:27:00 00:07:44 Franz Waxman Sunset Boulevard: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81265

12:36:00 00:06:56 Richard Heuberger The Opera Ball: Overture

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

12:44:00 00:13:36 Frederick Loewe Camelot: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

12:58:00 00:01:30 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1: Galop

Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:40:17 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat Op 73

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

13:40:00 00:16:35 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604

WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:02:43 Samuel Scheidt O Little One Sweet

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 503

14:02:00 00:03:35 Gustav Holst Lullay, my Liking Op 34

Ralph Allwood Rodolfus Choir BBC 326

14:09:00 00:08:46 David Popper Hungarian Rhapsody Op 68

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Matthew Allen, cello Telarc 80745

14:20:00 00:06:54 Michel Corrette Symphonie des noëls No. 2 in D

Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768

14:21:00 00:10:41 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Cellos in G minor

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell René Schiffer, cello; Susie Napper, cello Eclectra 2059

14:29:00 00:10:23 Niels Gade Scottish Overture "In the Highlands" Op 7

Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862

14:53:00 00:06:06 Sir William Walton Coronation March "Crown Imperial"

Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA SHOWCASE

15:00:00 00:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Coriolan Overture Op 62

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1022

15:11:00 00:03:55 Johann Strauss Jr Annen Polka Op 117

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406

15:17:00 00:29:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G

Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Leif Ove Andsnes, piano MAA 10406

15:48:00 00:08:37 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Danube Maidens" Op 427

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:03:43 John Wasson Festival Fanfare for Christmas

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

16:06:00 00:02:47 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 1

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848

16:11:00 00:14:05 Anton Arensky Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

16:29:00 00:05:30 Richard Addinsell A Christmas Carol: excerpts

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra David Newman Ambrosian Singers Telarc 88801

16:39:00 00:01:35 Traditional Deck the Halls

King's Singers EMI 64133

16:41:00 00:08:53 Sir Malcolm Arnold Fantasy on Christmas Carols

Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9851

16:52:00 00:02:44 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Mother Ginger

Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619

16:58:00 00:01:23 Traditional Good Christian Men, Rejoice

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

17:05:00 00:04:35 Harold Darke In the Bleak Midwinter

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106

17:12:00 00:06:49 John Rutter Opening Chorus from Magnificat

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 114

17:22:00 00:12:12 Robert Russell Bennett "The Many Moods of Christmas" Medley

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087

17:39:00 00:02:13 Jan Dismas Zelenka Adagio from Miserere in C minor

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848

17:41:00 00:01:58 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848

17:45:00 00:04:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5

Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Erin Helyard, harpsichord Analekta 9996

17:52:00 00:03:31 Traditional Advent Hymn

Cantus Cantus 1211

17:57:00 00:01:38 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido Suite: Musette

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:22:41 Christmas with the Academy: Traditional: Still, still, still; Michael Praetorius: Singt und klingt (Psallite); Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy; Tomorrow shall be my dancing day; Away in a manger; Anonymous: Personet hodie; Traditional: In dulci jubilo; Elisabeth Poston: Jesus Christ the Apple Tree; Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! the herald angels sing; Johann Sebastian Bach: Sinfonia from Christmas Oratorio BWV 248; Hector Berlioz: Shepherds' farewell from "L'Enfance du Christ"

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rosemary Joshua, soprano; Ian Bostridge, tenor; Gerald Finley, baritone; ASMF Chorus Philips 442141

18:34:00 00:04:45 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: In October Op 42

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

18:41:00 00:02:05 Edward MacDowell Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

18:46:00 00:09:10 Gaetano Maria Schiassi Sinfonia Pastorale in D

Alun Francis Northwest Chamber Orch Helios 88028

18:56:00 00:02:05 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: Summer Idyll Op 42

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:04 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

19:23:00 00:30:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

19:57:00 00:03:11 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:16:17 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

20:20:00 00:34:55 Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435769

21:00 A CLEVELAND CHRISTMAS

Traditional: I Saw Three Ships (1:11); Traditional: Song of the Birds (5:19); Henry Purcell: Tell Me, some Pitying Angel (6:21); Traditional: Riu, Riu, Riu (2:10)--Sandra Simon, soprano; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell

Traditional (arr Roger Harvey): Fum, Fum Fum (2:09); Peter Tchaikovsky (arr Sorenson): The Nutcracker: Overture (1:54)--Burning River Brass

Paul Manz: E;n so, Lord Jesus, Quickly Come; Michael Praetorius: Lo, How a Rose e’er Blooming; Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel--Old Stone Singers/Warren Scharf; Margaret Scharf, organ; Jocelyn Chang, harp 8:53

Richard Purvis: Prelude on “Greensleeves” (4:06); Anonymous (arr Callahan): Go tell It On the Mountain (1:26); Jeanne Demessieux: Adeste fideles (2:05)--Todd Wilson, Norton Memorial Organ at Severance Hall

Anonymous: Out from the Lands of Orient (2:48); Anonymous: There is no Rose (3:45); Gustav Holst: In Bleak Midwinter (4:30); Traditional (arr Davies): The Holly and the Ivy (2:48)--Quire Cleveland/Ross Duffin (Carols for Quire from the Old and New Worlds)

21:57:00 00:01:30 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 1: Gigue

Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: soprano Leontyne Price sings Christmas music

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:09:44 Gerald Finzi Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10

English String Orchestra William Boughton Martin Jones, piano Nimbus 5366

23:11:00 00:03:26 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

23:17:00 00:07:31 Jean Sibelius Suite champêtre Op 98

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5169

23:24:00 00:11:42 André Jolivet Pastorales de Noël

Manuela Wiesler, flute; Christian Davidsson, bassoon; Erica Goodman, harp Bis 739

23:38:00 00:06:22 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

23:44:00 00:09:24 Frank Bridge There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

23:55:00 00:02:34 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Blessed Son of God from "Hodie"

Richard Hickox London Symphony Chorus EMI 54128

