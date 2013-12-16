Program Guide 12-16-2013

LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: David Robertson, conductor; Orly Shaham, piano

00:04:00 00:16:33 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33

00:30:00 00:25:00 Steven Mackey Stumble to Grace

01:10:00 00:36:34 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition

LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: RCO Special: Bernard Haitink

02:04:00 00:25:01 Claude Debussy La mer

(RCO Live 12004)

02:30:00 00:31:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 27 in B flat

Clifford Curzon, piano (Q Disc 97017)

03:04:00 00:40:40 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98

(Philips 442068)

03:46:00 00:11:50 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: V. Petit Poucet – VI. Laideronette, impératrice des pagodes – VII. Le jardin féerique

(RCO Live 11004)

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Francis Poulenc: Villageoises

Olivier Cazal, piano Naxos 553929 - Music: 4:31

Samuel Barber Violin Concerto Op 14

Elena Urioste, violin BBC National Orchestra of Wales; Garry Walker, conductor BBC Hoddinott Hall, Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff, Wales - Music: 23:13

Piano Puzzler: This Old Man in the Style of Britten - This week's contestant is Bob McCouley from Houston, TX

Puzzler Payoff: Benjamin Britten: Prelude and Fugue for Eighteen Strings Op 29

Ad hoc string ensemble, led by violinist Arnaud Sussmann Menlo School, San Francisco, CA - Music: 9:07

Francis Poulenc: Four Motets for the Christmas Season, Op. 152: 1. O magnum mysterium, 2. Quem vidistis, pastores dicite

Chicago a cappella Wentz Concert Hall, Naperville, IL - Music: 5:34

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 43 in A-flat H.XVI/43: 3. Presto

Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67554 - Music: 4:27

Antonin Dvorak: Scherzo Capriccioso Op 66

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, music director and conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY - Music: 14:06

Veljo Tormis: Excerpts from Vespian Paths: 2. Venesse pugiv neiu (The Maid Striving to the Boat), 3. Kukku ja kukku (Cuckoo and Cuckoo), 5. Kiisu-miisu (Pussy-Cat), 6. Laulda teile lauluke (To Sing You a Little Song), 7. Kus sa tana magasid? (Where Did You Sleep Last Night?), 10. Vagisi mehele (Forced to Get Married)

musica intima Egilse de la Purification, Repentigny, Quebec, Canada - Music: 7:13

Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 19 in c Op 17/4

Musicans from Marlboro: Veronika Eberle, violin; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; Judith Serkin, cello Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston, MA - Music: 20:35

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Advent from Oxford, Cambridge and Mt. Sinai

MUSICA SACRA

07:03:00 00:13:53 Antonio Vivaldi Magnificat in G minor

Academy of Ancient Music Stephen Cleobury Sarah Fox, soprano; Deborah Norman, soprano; Michael Chance, countertenor; James Gilchrist, tenor; Choir King's College Cambridge EMI 57265

07:19:00 00:08:00 Dieterich Buxtehude Magnificat

La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

07:29:00 00:26:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat in D

Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Tamara Matthews, soprano; Deanne Meek, mezzo-soprano; Mary Phillips, mezzo-soprano; Don Frazure, tenor; Stephen Powell, baritone Telarc 80651

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 2, 2013 in El Paso, TX.

Andrew Moses, clarinet, age 13 from Culver City, CA

Concertino Op 26 by Carl Maria von Weber, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

David von Behren, organ, age 19 from Falls City, NE

Toccata from Suite Gothique, Op.25 by Léon Boëllmann, played on the "Mighty Wurlitzer Organ," a Wurlitzer Balaban III theater organ

Lucy Ann Sotak, harp, age 11 from Arvada, CO

Impromptu Op 35/ 9 by Reinhold Glière

Wesley Yu, violin, age 16 from El Paso, TX

Polonaise Brillante No.1 in D Op 4 by Henryk Wieniawski, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

The Jin Twins: Julian Jenson, age 17 from Hemet, CA & Vuthithorn Chinthammit, age 17 from Bangkok, Thailand

Variations on a theme by Paganini for 2 pianos by Witold Lutoslawski

10:03:00 00:26:12 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Suite

Rudolph Kempe Royal Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 68736

10:31:00 00:10:40 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in D

Orchestra of St Luke's Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67097

10:43:00 00:10:38 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

11:02:00 00:22:15 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71

Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493

A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00 00:02:04 Traditional Ding Dong! Merrily on High

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

11:27:00 00:02:17 William J. Kirkpatrick Away in a Manger

Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:29:00 00:03:48 Leslie Adams Christmas Lullaby

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1993

11:33:00 00:03:12 Gloria Shayne Baker Do You Hear What I Hear?

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

11:39:00 00:05:24 Adolphe Adam O Holy Night

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Robert Sullivan, trumpet; Jack Sutte, trumpet MAA 2005

11:44:00 00:08:03 Robert Russell Bennett "The Many Moods of Christmas" Medley no. 3

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

12:09:00 00:03:56 Katherine K. Davis The Little Drummer Boy

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

12:12:00 00:03:58 Robert Wendel The Little Drummer Boy's Bolero

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80538

12:16:00 00:06:02 Paul Ferguson The Little Drummer Boy

Burning River Brass Feza Zweifel, percussion BurnRiver 2004

12:25:00 00:14:07 Richard Addinsell A Christmas Carol: Suite

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra David Newman Ambrosian Singers Telarc 88801

12:42:00 00:08:40 Anthony DiLorenzo Christmas 'Toons

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008

12:53:00 00:02:08 Eric Robertson Grand Angelic March

Canadian Brass Eric Robertson, organ OpeningDay 7345

12:55:00 00:03:55 John Wasson Jingle Bells Fantasy

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Peter Tchaikovsky. For this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

15:04:00 00:30:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat

Northern Sinfonia Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano Avie 2200

15:37:00 00:08:18 Sir William Walton Scapino Comedy Overture

John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

15:48:00 00:06:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo-fantaisie in E flat minor Op 72

Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284

15:54:00 00:03:03 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Pastoral Symphony

Karl Richter London Philharmonic Orchestra DeutGram 469376

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:34:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat Op 60

16:43:00 01:08:45 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 8 in C minor Op 65

17:54:00 00:06:38 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Dead Princess

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

18:02:00 00:10:51 Otto Nicolai Christmas Overture Bamberg Symphony

Karl Anton Rickenbacher Bamberg Symphony Chorus VirginClas 91079

18:15:00 00:14:31 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Noëls for Instruments

Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:31:44 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 6 in C

Thomas Zehetmair Northern Sinfonia Avie 2224

19:36:00 00:24:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 4 in D

English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058

20:02:00 00:53:25 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 4 in G

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Juliane Banse, soprano; William Preucil, violin DeutGram 463257

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Mary-Ann Griebling: The Four Elements

Robert Listokin, clarinet; Ann Listokin, piano (private CD) 14:31

Jeffrey Rathbun: Three Diversions for Two Oboes (1987)

Jeffrey Rathbun, John Mack, oboes (D’Note Classics 1028

Daniel McCarthy: All the West Was Moving (1997)

Barrick Stees, bassoon; Arianna String Quartet (Centaur 2564) 10:02

Nicholas Underhill: Sextet

Sean Gabriel, flute; Laura Martin, Mary Beth Ions, violins; Nikki Dival, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8736) 14:22

Edward Miller: Images from the Eye of a Dolphin (1989)

Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (Cambria 1510) 8:43

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The English Nativity Festival - choirs and organists share a bountiful repertoire drawn from many years of the British holiday tradition

William Mathias: Sir Christemas

City of London Choir/Hilary Davan Wetton, director; Mark Williams, organ. Naxos 572102

Carson Cooman: Adam lay ybounden

Choir of Rochester Cathedral/Scott Farrell, director; Roger Sayer (1989 Mander/Rochester Cathedral) Regent 379

Sir Philip Ledger: Four Carols (Adam lay ybounden; A spotless rose; Jesus Christ the apple tree; Good Christian men, rejoice)

Choir of Christ’s College, Cambridge/Philip Ledger and David Rowland, director; Roxanne Summerfield (1971 Mander/Jesus College, Cambridge) Regent 305

Sigfrid Karl-Elert: In dulci jubilo Op 75/2

Daniel Hyde (1968 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge) Priory 884

Judith Weir: Illuminare, Jerusalem.

Robin Holloway: Christmas Carol.

Stephen Paulus: Pilgrim Jesus

Choir of King’s College, Cambridge/Stephen Cleobury, director; Ashley Grote and Tom Winpenny (1968 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge)

Roderick Elms: Wassail down the wind

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Stephen Bell, conductor; Stuart Nicholson (1954 Harrison/Temple Church, London) Naxos 570793

23:02:00 00:07:36 Poul Schierbeck Prelude for Strings Op 43

Ole Schmidt Odense Symphony DaCapo 226047

23:09:00 00:07:43 Emmanuel Chabrier Lamento

Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Alexandre Emard, English horn Chandos 5122

23:19:00 00:10:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Sinfonia Concertante

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Daniel Majeske, violin; Robert Vernon, viola Decca 443175

23:29:00 00:09:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 821

23:41:00 00:06:43 Michael Haydn Adagio from Notturno in F

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

23:47:00 00:05:28 Horatio Parker Nocturne from Four Sketches Op 19

Peter Kairoff, piano Albany 315

23:55:00 00:05:25 Pietro A. Yon Gesu Bambino

A. David Krehbiel Bay Brass Gothic 49120

23:55:00 00:04:50 Cyril Scott Lotus Land Op 47

Jack Richard Crossan, piano Cambria 1086