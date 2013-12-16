Program Guide 12-16-2013
LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: David Robertson, conductor; Orly Shaham, piano
00:04:00 00:16:33 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33
00:30:00 00:25:00 Steven Mackey Stumble to Grace
01:10:00 00:36:34 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition
LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: RCO Special: Bernard Haitink
02:04:00 00:25:01 Claude Debussy La mer
(RCO Live 12004)
02:30:00 00:31:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 27 in B flat
Clifford Curzon, piano (Q Disc 97017)
03:04:00 00:40:40 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98
(Philips 442068)
03:46:00 00:11:50 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: V. Petit Poucet – VI. Laideronette, impératrice des pagodes – VII. Le jardin féerique
(RCO Live 11004)
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Francis Poulenc: Villageoises
Olivier Cazal, piano Naxos 553929 - Music: 4:31
Samuel Barber Violin Concerto Op 14
Elena Urioste, violin BBC National Orchestra of Wales; Garry Walker, conductor BBC Hoddinott Hall, Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff, Wales - Music: 23:13
Piano Puzzler: This Old Man in the Style of Britten - This week's contestant is Bob McCouley from Houston, TX
Puzzler Payoff: Benjamin Britten: Prelude and Fugue for Eighteen Strings Op 29
Ad hoc string ensemble, led by violinist Arnaud Sussmann Menlo School, San Francisco, CA - Music: 9:07
Francis Poulenc: Four Motets for the Christmas Season, Op. 152: 1. O magnum mysterium, 2. Quem vidistis, pastores dicite
Chicago a cappella Wentz Concert Hall, Naperville, IL - Music: 5:34
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 43 in A-flat H.XVI/43: 3. Presto
Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67554 - Music: 4:27
Antonin Dvorak: Scherzo Capriccioso Op 66
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, music director and conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY - Music: 14:06
Veljo Tormis: Excerpts from Vespian Paths: 2. Venesse pugiv neiu (The Maid Striving to the Boat), 3. Kukku ja kukku (Cuckoo and Cuckoo), 5. Kiisu-miisu (Pussy-Cat), 6. Laulda teile lauluke (To Sing You a Little Song), 7. Kus sa tana magasid? (Where Did You Sleep Last Night?), 10. Vagisi mehele (Forced to Get Married)
musica intima Egilse de la Purification, Repentigny, Quebec, Canada - Music: 7:13
Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 19 in c Op 17/4
Musicans from Marlboro: Veronika Eberle, violin; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; Judith Serkin, cello Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston, MA - Music: 20:35
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Advent from Oxford, Cambridge and Mt. Sinai
MUSICA SACRA
07:03:00 00:13:53 Antonio Vivaldi Magnificat in G minor
Academy of Ancient Music Stephen Cleobury Sarah Fox, soprano; Deborah Norman, soprano; Michael Chance, countertenor; James Gilchrist, tenor; Choir King's College Cambridge EMI 57265
07:19:00 00:08:00 Dieterich Buxtehude Magnificat
La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134
07:29:00 00:26:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat in D
Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Tamara Matthews, soprano; Deanne Meek, mezzo-soprano; Mary Phillips, mezzo-soprano; Don Frazure, tenor; Stephen Powell, baritone Telarc 80651
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 2, 2013 in El Paso, TX.
Andrew Moses, clarinet, age 13 from Culver City, CA
Concertino Op 26 by Carl Maria von Weber, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
David von Behren, organ, age 19 from Falls City, NE
Toccata from Suite Gothique, Op.25 by Léon Boëllmann, played on the "Mighty Wurlitzer Organ," a Wurlitzer Balaban III theater organ
Lucy Ann Sotak, harp, age 11 from Arvada, CO
Impromptu Op 35/ 9 by Reinhold Glière
Wesley Yu, violin, age 16 from El Paso, TX
Polonaise Brillante No.1 in D Op 4 by Henryk Wieniawski, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
The Jin Twins: Julian Jenson, age 17 from Hemet, CA & Vuthithorn Chinthammit, age 17 from Bangkok, Thailand
Variations on a theme by Paganini for 2 pianos by Witold Lutoslawski
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
10:03:00 00:26:12 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Suite
Rudolph Kempe Royal Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 68736
10:31:00 00:10:40 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in D
Orchestra of St Luke's Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67097
10:43:00 00:10:38 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
11:02:00 00:22:15 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71
Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493
A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:25:00 00:02:04 Traditional Ding Dong! Merrily on High
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008
11:27:00 00:02:17 William J. Kirkpatrick Away in a Manger
Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996
11:29:00 00:03:48 Leslie Adams Christmas Lullaby
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1993
11:33:00 00:03:12 Gloria Shayne Baker Do You Hear What I Hear?
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005
11:39:00 00:05:24 Adolphe Adam O Holy Night
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Robert Sullivan, trumpet; Jack Sutte, trumpet MAA 2005
11:44:00 00:08:03 Robert Russell Bennett "The Many Moods of Christmas" Medley no. 3
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:09:00 00:03:56 Katherine K. Davis The Little Drummer Boy
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008
12:12:00 00:03:58 Robert Wendel The Little Drummer Boy's Bolero
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80538
12:16:00 00:06:02 Paul Ferguson The Little Drummer Boy
Burning River Brass Feza Zweifel, percussion BurnRiver 2004
12:25:00 00:14:07 Richard Addinsell A Christmas Carol: Suite
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra David Newman Ambrosian Singers Telarc 88801
12:42:00 00:08:40 Anthony DiLorenzo Christmas 'Toons
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008
12:53:00 00:02:08 Eric Robertson Grand Angelic March
Canadian Brass Eric Robertson, organ OpeningDay 7345
12:55:00 00:03:55 John Wasson Jingle Bells Fantasy
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Peter Tchaikovsky. For this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:04:00 00:30:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat
Northern Sinfonia Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano Avie 2200
15:37:00 00:08:18 Sir William Walton Scapino Comedy Overture
John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194
15:48:00 00:06:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo-fantaisie in E flat minor Op 72
Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284
15:54:00 00:03:03 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Pastoral Symphony
Karl Richter London Philharmonic Orchestra DeutGram 469376
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:04:00 00:34:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat Op 60
16:43:00 01:08:45 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 8 in C minor Op 65
17:54:00 00:06:38 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Dead Princess
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:10:51 Otto Nicolai Christmas Overture Bamberg Symphony
Karl Anton Rickenbacher Bamberg Symphony Chorus VirginClas 91079
18:15:00 00:14:31 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Noëls for Instruments
Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:31:44 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 6 in C
Thomas Zehetmair Northern Sinfonia Avie 2224
19:36:00 00:24:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 4 in D
English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058
20:02:00 00:53:25 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 4 in G
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Juliane Banse, soprano; William Preucil, violin DeutGram 463257
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Mary-Ann Griebling: The Four Elements
Robert Listokin, clarinet; Ann Listokin, piano (private CD) 14:31
Jeffrey Rathbun: Three Diversions for Two Oboes (1987)
Jeffrey Rathbun, John Mack, oboes (D’Note Classics 1028
Daniel McCarthy: All the West Was Moving (1997)
Barrick Stees, bassoon; Arianna String Quartet (Centaur 2564) 10:02
Nicholas Underhill: Sextet
Sean Gabriel, flute; Laura Martin, Mary Beth Ions, violins; Nikki Dival, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8736) 14:22
Edward Miller: Images from the Eye of a Dolphin (1989)
Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (Cambria 1510) 8:43
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The English Nativity Festival - choirs and organists share a bountiful repertoire drawn from many years of the British holiday tradition
William Mathias: Sir Christemas
City of London Choir/Hilary Davan Wetton, director; Mark Williams, organ. Naxos 572102
Carson Cooman: Adam lay ybounden
Choir of Rochester Cathedral/Scott Farrell, director; Roger Sayer (1989 Mander/Rochester Cathedral) Regent 379
Sir Philip Ledger: Four Carols (Adam lay ybounden; A spotless rose; Jesus Christ the apple tree; Good Christian men, rejoice)
Choir of Christ’s College, Cambridge/Philip Ledger and David Rowland, director; Roxanne Summerfield (1971 Mander/Jesus College, Cambridge) Regent 305
Sigfrid Karl-Elert: In dulci jubilo Op 75/2
Daniel Hyde (1968 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge) Priory 884
Judith Weir: Illuminare, Jerusalem.
Robin Holloway: Christmas Carol.
Stephen Paulus: Pilgrim Jesus
Choir of King’s College, Cambridge/Stephen Cleobury, director; Ashley Grote and Tom Winpenny (1968 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge)
Roderick Elms: Wassail down the wind
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Stephen Bell, conductor; Stuart Nicholson (1954 Harrison/Temple Church, London) Naxos 570793
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:07:36 Poul Schierbeck Prelude for Strings Op 43
Ole Schmidt Odense Symphony DaCapo 226047
23:09:00 00:07:43 Emmanuel Chabrier Lamento
Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Alexandre Emard, English horn Chandos 5122
23:19:00 00:10:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Sinfonia Concertante
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Daniel Majeske, violin; Robert Vernon, viola Decca 443175
23:29:00 00:09:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 821
23:41:00 00:06:43 Michael Haydn Adagio from Notturno in F
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782
23:47:00 00:05:28 Horatio Parker Nocturne from Four Sketches Op 19
Peter Kairoff, piano Albany 315
23:55:00 00:05:25 Pietro A. Yon Gesu Bambino
A. David Krehbiel Bay Brass Gothic 49120
23:55:00 00:04:50 Cyril Scott Lotus Land Op 47
Jack Richard Crossan, piano Cambria 1086