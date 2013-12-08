Program Guide 12-08-2013

LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen

12:01 John Adams The Gospel According to the Other Mary

Mary Magdalene… Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano

Martha… Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano

Lazarus… Russell Thomas, tenor

Narrator… Dan Bubeck, countertenor

Narrator… Brian Cummings, countertenor

Narrator… Nathan Medley

Conductor: Gustavo Dudamel

Chorus: Los Angeles Master Chorale, Grant Gershon, Music Director

02:30 LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: 125th Anniversary Concert

Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Mariss Jansons

Added: Alphons DIEPENBROCK (1862-1921): Te Deum

Erna Spoorenberg, soprano; Nan Merriman, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Laurens Bogtman, bass; Toonkunstkoor; Eduard van Beinum, conductor

(Q Disc 97015) [20:25]

Louis ANDRIESSEN: Mysteries [30:19] (world première)

Richard STRAUSS: Ein Heldenleben, Op. 40 [46:50]

Encore: Victor BORGE: Comedy in Music

(RCO Live 05001) [06:12]

04:30 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Russell S. Howland: Quartet No. 1: 1. Slow-Moderately Fast, 2. Slow and Quiet, 3. Lively

Washington Saxophone Quartet: Reg Jackson, soprano saxophone; James Steele, alto saxophone; Rich Kleinfledt, tenor saxophone; Rick Parrell, baritone saxophone National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC - Music: 11:18

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ana Danes from Lauterdale, MN - 7:09

Puzzler Payoff: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Piano Sonata in F K 332

Andreas Haefliger, piano Sk 46748 - Music: 5:19

05:10 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Op 25 "Classical"

Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Roberto Abbado, conductor Ted Mann Concert Hall, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN - Music: 14:15

Diego Ortiz: Recercadas sobre "La Spagna" and "Folia"

Ricercar Consort: Philippe Pierlot, viol; Lucile Boulanger, viola da gamba; Xavier Diaz-Latorre, theorbo; Francois Guerrier, harpsichord Flagey, Brussels, Belgium - Music: 7:01

Traditional Corsican: Maria

Barbara Furtuna: Jean Pierre Marchetti, terza; Andre Dominici, bassu; Jean Philippe Guissani, bassu, contracantu; Maxime Merlandi, seconda Members of L'Arpeggiata: Christina Pluhar, theorbo; Ben Allison, bass; David Mayoral, percussion; Doron Sherwin, cornetto; Eero Palviainen, lute; Christina Pluhar, artistic director Carnegie Hall: Zankel Hall, New York City, NY - Music: 5:13

Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in b Op 104: 1. Allegro

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Robert Spano, conductor Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA - Music: 15:22

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Gloria tibi Trinitas

MUSICA SACRA

07:03:00 00:14:43 William Horwood Magnificat secundi toni à 5

Alexander Blachly Pomerium Archiv 449819

07:19:00 00:02:43 Gregorian Chant Salve Regina

Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696

07:21:00 00:02:59 Gregorian Chant Pange lingua gloriosi

Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696

07:24:00 00:03:20 Gregorian Chant Adoro te devote

Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696

07:28:00 00:02:28 Gregorian Chant Jesu dulcis memoria

Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696

07:33:00 00:22:47 Josquin Desprez Missa Pange lingua

Dominique Visse Ensemble Clément Janequin Harm Mundi 2908304

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 10, 2013 in Stanford, CA

Stanford Alumni Piano Trio [Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA; Anna Wittstruck, cello, age 26 from Asheville, NC; Hugo Kitano, piano, age 18 from San

Francisco, CA

Scherzo: Leggiero e vivace from Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 by Felix Mendelssohn

David Yu, piano, age 18 from Diamond Bar, CA

So rasch wie möglich from Sonata No. 2 in g Op 22 by Robert Schumann

San Francisco Girls Chorus, Valérie Sainte-Agathe, Music Director and Principal Conductor

Slav'sya" (Be Glorious) from Six Choruses Op 15 by Sergei Rachmaninoff accompanied by Susan Soehner

and The Pirate of Penance by Joni Mitchell, arranged and accompanied by Christopher O'Riley

Chase Onodera, guitar, age 12 from Sacramento, CA

Prelude No. 1 in e by Heitor Villa-Lobos

Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA

Solo Sonata in E Op 27/6 by Eugène Ysaÿe

Christopher O'Riley, piano, and the Stanford Symphony Orchestra, Jindong Cai, conductor

Presto from Concerto in G for Piano and Orchestra by Maurice Ravel

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

10:04:00 00:40:58 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43

Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80095

10:47:00 00:02:46 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte

Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 918

10:53:00 00:02:57 Jean Sibelius Julvisa Op 1

Angèle Dubeau La Pietà Analekta 8730

10:57:00 00:02:10 Jean Sibelius King Christian II: Musette Op 27

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:02:00 00:21:00 Saverio Mercadante Flute Concerto in E

I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone James Galway, flute RCA 7703

A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00 00:02:13 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful

Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:27:00 00:03:11 Leroy Anderson Sleigh Ride

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008

11:30:00 00:00:52 Gregg Smith Fear Not Good Shepherds

Gareth Morrell Joela Jones, piano; Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1993

11:31:00 00:03:01 Anonymous The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996

11:34:00 00:03:07 John Rutter Shepherd's Pipe Carol

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

11:40:00 00:03:01 Anonymous Personet hodie Cleveland Orchestra

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

11:43:00 00:07:16 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Todd Boyce, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

11:50:00 00:01:37 Michael Praetorius In dulci jubilo

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

11:51:00 00:03:43 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Hallelujah

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:10:00 00:05:26 Claude Bolling Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque & Blue

Tiempo Libre James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164

12:14:00 00:04:15 Claude Bolling Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Fugace

Tiempo Libre James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164

12:18:00 00:06:45 Howard Shore A "Lord of the Rings" Suite

London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel James Galway, flute DeutGram 3024

12:29:00 00:11:33 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Brass

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

12:43:00 00:02:22 Manuel Ponce Prelude in the Baroque style

Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406

12:45:00 00:03:23 Manuel Ponce Mexican Serenade "Estrellita"

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

12:48:00 00:02:43 Manuel Ponce Scherzino mexicano

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

12:53:00 00:06:15 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Peter Tchaikovsky. For this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:06:00 00:22:52 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 2

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80616

15:31:00 00:17:58 Domenico Cimarosa Concerto for 2 Flutes in G

London Mozart Players Sir James Galway James Galway, flute; Jeanne Galway, flute RCA 63701

15:51:00 00:04:30 Jean Sibelius Andante festivo Neeme Järvi

Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9227

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:47:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55

16:56:00 00:32:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 54

17:35:00 00:23:47 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes Cleveland Orchestra

Vladimir Ashkenazy Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 417488

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:17:54 Jean Sibelius Historic Scenes Suite No. 1 Op 25

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60157

18:22:00 00:06:53 Jean Sibelius Lemminkäinen's Return Op 22

Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:36:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20081

19:40:00 00:32:02 John Field Piano Concerto No. 2 in A flat

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

20:40:00 00:40:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Suite

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

20:57:00 00:01:39 Fritz Kreisler Toy Soldier's March

James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano Analekta 3159

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild; tonight, Edwin London conducts the Cleveland Chamber Symphony in his own music plus a work by Rudolph Bubalo

Edwin London: Scenes for Flute & Chamber Orchestra (2001)

Sean Gabriel, flute; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (Albany 595) 18:27

Edwin London: In Heinrich’s Shoes (1985)

Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (New World 80477) 24:55

Rudolph Bubalo: Concerto for Cello & Orchestra: Finale (1991-92)

Regina Mushabac, cello; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (New World 80446) 8:29

21:56:00 00:01:31 Lars-Erik Larsson A Winter's Tale: Intermezzo Op 18

Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Swiss Mix - a sampler of instruments in Basle, Arlesheim, Neuchatel, Bern, Fribourg, Geneva, Romainmotier, Lausanne, Sion, Lucerne, Zurich and many other venues along the way to be explored during the upcoming PIPEDREAMS Tour of Switzerland (May12-25, 2014)

Vincent Lübeck: Praeludium in d

Jean-Christophe Geiser (2003 Fisk/Cathedral of Our Lady, Lausanne) IFO 7210

Louis Vierne: Prelude from Symphony No. 1 Op 14

Jean-François Vaucher (1995 Kuhn/St. François, Lausanne) Gallo 1074

Anonymous: Estampie from Robertsbridge Codex

Guy Bovet (1435 Anonymous/Basilica of Valera, Sion) Gallo 088

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude "O Lamm Gottes unschuldig" BWV 656

Anne-Caroline Prenat (1995 Füglister/Reformed Church, Lutry) Gallo 628

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Rigaudon.

Dieterich Buxtehude: Fugue in C

Joseph Bonnet, via organ rolls (1914 Welte/Mechanical Organ Museum, Seewen) Oehms 843

Albert Alain: Carillon de Bougival

Marie-Claire Alain (Alain organ/Maison de la Dime, Romanmotier) Gallo 683

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C BWV 531

Lionel Rogg (1761 J-A Silbermann/Arlesheim Cathedral) Harmonia Mundi 290772/83

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:09:20 Jean Sibelius Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434

23:11:00 00:08:02 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 6612

23:21:00 00:05:28 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Solveig's Cradle Song

Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Barbara Hendricks, soprano CBS 44528

23:26:00 00:04:59 Jean Sibelius The Tempest: Berceuse Op 109

Leopold Stokowski Stokowski Symphony Orchestra Cala 542

23:33:00 00:09:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux

Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Kirill Terentiev, violin; Zenon Zalitsailo, cello Decca 10104

23:42:00 00:10:11 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22

Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

23:54:00 00:03:03 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Turtledove

Paul Spicer James Oxley, tenor; Finzi Singers Chandos 9425