Program Guide 12-08-2013
LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen
12:01 John Adams The Gospel According to the Other Mary
Mary Magdalene… Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano
Martha… Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano
Lazarus… Russell Thomas, tenor
Narrator… Dan Bubeck, countertenor
Narrator… Brian Cummings, countertenor
Narrator… Nathan Medley
Conductor: Gustavo Dudamel
Chorus: Los Angeles Master Chorale, Grant Gershon, Music Director
02:30 LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: 125th Anniversary Concert
Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Mariss Jansons
Added: Alphons DIEPENBROCK (1862-1921): Te Deum
Erna Spoorenberg, soprano; Nan Merriman, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Laurens Bogtman, bass; Toonkunstkoor; Eduard van Beinum, conductor
(Q Disc 97015) [20:25]
Louis ANDRIESSEN: Mysteries [30:19] (world première)
Richard STRAUSS: Ein Heldenleben, Op. 40 [46:50]
Encore: Victor BORGE: Comedy in Music
(RCO Live 05001) [06:12]
04:30 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler
Russell S. Howland: Quartet No. 1: 1. Slow-Moderately Fast, 2. Slow and Quiet, 3. Lively
Washington Saxophone Quartet: Reg Jackson, soprano saxophone; James Steele, alto saxophone; Rich Kleinfledt, tenor saxophone; Rick Parrell, baritone saxophone National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC - Music: 11:18
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ana Danes from Lauterdale, MN - 7:09
Puzzler Payoff: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Piano Sonata in F K 332
Andreas Haefliger, piano Sk 46748 - Music: 5:19
05:10 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Op 25 "Classical"
Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Roberto Abbado, conductor Ted Mann Concert Hall, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN - Music: 14:15
Diego Ortiz: Recercadas sobre "La Spagna" and "Folia"
Ricercar Consort: Philippe Pierlot, viol; Lucile Boulanger, viola da gamba; Xavier Diaz-Latorre, theorbo; Francois Guerrier, harpsichord Flagey, Brussels, Belgium - Music: 7:01
Traditional Corsican: Maria
Barbara Furtuna: Jean Pierre Marchetti, terza; Andre Dominici, bassu; Jean Philippe Guissani, bassu, contracantu; Maxime Merlandi, seconda Members of L'Arpeggiata: Christina Pluhar, theorbo; Ben Allison, bass; David Mayoral, percussion; Doron Sherwin, cornetto; Eero Palviainen, lute; Christina Pluhar, artistic director Carnegie Hall: Zankel Hall, New York City, NY - Music: 5:13
Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in b Op 104: 1. Allegro
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Robert Spano, conductor Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA - Music: 15:22
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Gloria tibi Trinitas
MUSICA SACRA
07:03:00 00:14:43 William Horwood Magnificat secundi toni à 5
Alexander Blachly Pomerium Archiv 449819
07:19:00 00:02:43 Gregorian Chant Salve Regina
Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696
07:21:00 00:02:59 Gregorian Chant Pange lingua gloriosi
Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696
07:24:00 00:03:20 Gregorian Chant Adoro te devote
Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696
07:28:00 00:02:28 Gregorian Chant Jesu dulcis memoria
Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696
07:33:00 00:22:47 Josquin Desprez Missa Pange lingua
Dominique Visse Ensemble Clément Janequin Harm Mundi 2908304
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 10, 2013 in Stanford, CA
Stanford Alumni Piano Trio [Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA; Anna Wittstruck, cello, age 26 from Asheville, NC; Hugo Kitano, piano, age 18 from San
Francisco, CA
Scherzo: Leggiero e vivace from Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 by Felix Mendelssohn
David Yu, piano, age 18 from Diamond Bar, CA
So rasch wie möglich from Sonata No. 2 in g Op 22 by Robert Schumann
San Francisco Girls Chorus, Valérie Sainte-Agathe, Music Director and Principal Conductor
Slav'sya" (Be Glorious) from Six Choruses Op 15 by Sergei Rachmaninoff accompanied by Susan Soehner
and The Pirate of Penance by Joni Mitchell, arranged and accompanied by Christopher O'Riley
Chase Onodera, guitar, age 12 from Sacramento, CA
Prelude No. 1 in e by Heitor Villa-Lobos
Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA
Solo Sonata in E Op 27/6 by Eugène Ysaÿe
Christopher O'Riley, piano, and the Stanford Symphony Orchestra, Jindong Cai, conductor
Presto from Concerto in G for Piano and Orchestra by Maurice Ravel
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
10:04:00 00:40:58 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43
Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80095
10:47:00 00:02:46 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte
Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 918
10:53:00 00:02:57 Jean Sibelius Julvisa Op 1
Angèle Dubeau La Pietà Analekta 8730
10:57:00 00:02:10 Jean Sibelius King Christian II: Musette Op 27
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
11:02:00 00:21:00 Saverio Mercadante Flute Concerto in E
I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone James Galway, flute RCA 7703
A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:25:00 00:02:13 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful
Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:27:00 00:03:11 Leroy Anderson Sleigh Ride
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008
11:30:00 00:00:52 Gregg Smith Fear Not Good Shepherds
Gareth Morrell Joela Jones, piano; Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1993
11:31:00 00:03:01 Anonymous The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996
11:34:00 00:03:07 John Rutter Shepherd's Pipe Carol
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008
11:40:00 00:03:01 Anonymous Personet hodie Cleveland Orchestra
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005
11:43:00 00:07:16 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Todd Boyce, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005
11:50:00 00:01:37 Michael Praetorius In dulci jubilo
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011
11:51:00 00:03:43 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Hallelujah
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:10:00 00:05:26 Claude Bolling Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque & Blue
Tiempo Libre James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164
12:14:00 00:04:15 Claude Bolling Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Fugace
Tiempo Libre James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164
12:18:00 00:06:45 Howard Shore A "Lord of the Rings" Suite
London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel James Galway, flute DeutGram 3024
12:29:00 00:11:33 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Brass
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357
12:43:00 00:02:22 Manuel Ponce Prelude in the Baroque style
Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406
12:45:00 00:03:23 Manuel Ponce Mexican Serenade "Estrellita"
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948
12:48:00 00:02:43 Manuel Ponce Scherzino mexicano
Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000
12:53:00 00:06:15 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Peter Tchaikovsky. For this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:06:00 00:22:52 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 2
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80616
15:31:00 00:17:58 Domenico Cimarosa Concerto for 2 Flutes in G
London Mozart Players Sir James Galway James Galway, flute; Jeanne Galway, flute RCA 63701
15:51:00 00:04:30 Jean Sibelius Andante festivo Neeme Järvi
Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9227
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:04:00 00:47:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55
16:56:00 00:32:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 54
17:35:00 00:23:47 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes Cleveland Orchestra
Vladimir Ashkenazy Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 417488
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:17:54 Jean Sibelius Historic Scenes Suite No. 1 Op 25
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60157
18:22:00 00:06:53 Jean Sibelius Lemminkäinen's Return Op 22
Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:36:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20081
19:40:00 00:32:02 John Field Piano Concerto No. 2 in A flat
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370
20:40:00 00:40:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Suite
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
20:57:00 00:01:39 Fritz Kreisler Toy Soldier's March
James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano Analekta 3159
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild; tonight, Edwin London conducts the Cleveland Chamber Symphony in his own music plus a work by Rudolph Bubalo
Edwin London: Scenes for Flute & Chamber Orchestra (2001)
Sean Gabriel, flute; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (Albany 595) 18:27
Edwin London: In Heinrich’s Shoes (1985)
Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (New World 80477) 24:55
Rudolph Bubalo: Concerto for Cello & Orchestra: Finale (1991-92)
Regina Mushabac, cello; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (New World 80446) 8:29
21:56:00 00:01:31 Lars-Erik Larsson A Winter's Tale: Intermezzo Op 18
Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Swiss Mix - a sampler of instruments in Basle, Arlesheim, Neuchatel, Bern, Fribourg, Geneva, Romainmotier, Lausanne, Sion, Lucerne, Zurich and many other venues along the way to be explored during the upcoming PIPEDREAMS Tour of Switzerland (May12-25, 2014)
Vincent Lübeck: Praeludium in d
Jean-Christophe Geiser (2003 Fisk/Cathedral of Our Lady, Lausanne) IFO 7210
Louis Vierne: Prelude from Symphony No. 1 Op 14
Jean-François Vaucher (1995 Kuhn/St. François, Lausanne) Gallo 1074
Anonymous: Estampie from Robertsbridge Codex
Guy Bovet (1435 Anonymous/Basilica of Valera, Sion) Gallo 088
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude "O Lamm Gottes unschuldig" BWV 656
Anne-Caroline Prenat (1995 Füglister/Reformed Church, Lutry) Gallo 628
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Rigaudon.
Dieterich Buxtehude: Fugue in C
Joseph Bonnet, via organ rolls (1914 Welte/Mechanical Organ Museum, Seewen) Oehms 843
Albert Alain: Carillon de Bougival
Marie-Claire Alain (Alain organ/Maison de la Dime, Romanmotier) Gallo 683
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C BWV 531
Lionel Rogg (1761 J-A Silbermann/Arlesheim Cathedral) Harmonia Mundi 290772/83
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:09:20 Jean Sibelius Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434
23:11:00 00:08:02 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 6612
23:21:00 00:05:28 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Solveig's Cradle Song
Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Barbara Hendricks, soprano CBS 44528
23:26:00 00:04:59 Jean Sibelius The Tempest: Berceuse Op 109
Leopold Stokowski Stokowski Symphony Orchestra Cala 542
23:33:00 00:09:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux
Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Kirill Terentiev, violin; Zenon Zalitsailo, cello Decca 10104
23:42:00 00:10:11 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22
Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953
23:54:00 00:03:03 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Turtledove
Paul Spicer James Oxley, tenor; Finzi Singers Chandos 9425