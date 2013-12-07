Program Guide 12-07-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:35:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574
00:39:00 00:28:38 Johannes Brahms Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24
Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004
01:10:00 00:37:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat Op 73
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 42445
01:49:00 00:38:19 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 14 in D minor
Jasper Quartet Sono Lumin 92152
02:29:00 00:20:28 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Sonata No. 7 in B flat Op 83
Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901
02:52:00 00:40:31 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 11 in F
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002
03:34:00 00:25:05 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes Op 13
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 444338
04:02:00 00:30:11 Ernö Dohnányi Suite in F sharp minor Op 19
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572303
04:34:00 00:46:45 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 63225
05:22:00 00:19:23 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Michael Schönheit, harpsichord; Sebastian Breuninger, violin; Cornelia Grohmann, flute Decca 139230
05:48:00 00:04:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff Moment Musical No. 5 in D flat Op 16
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4200
05:54:00 00:05:36 Johannes Brahms FAE Sonata: Scherzo in C minor
Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:50 Anonymous- 14th C. Manuscript Lamento di Tristano: Chrominciamento Di Giola, Septime Estampie Real
Capella de Ministrers Carles Magraner Licanus 0307
06:07:18 Pablo Ziegler Suite Canyengue
Susan Palma-Nidel, flute; Borromeo String Quartet Flutewine 6168920449
06:25:33 Heitor Villa-Lobos Trio for Violin, Cello & Piano No. 1 in c
Monique Duphil, piano; Jay Humeston, cello; Antonio Spiller, violin Marco Polo 3182
06:49:55 Franz Schubert Ave Maria
Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra Michele Mariotti Decca 14875
06:54:56 Traditional Spanish carol "Buenos Reyes" (Good Kings)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra & Choir Edmund Walters Chandos 6672
07:00:50 Franz Liszt Funeral March and Chorus from Verdi's "Don Carlos"
Alberto Reyes, piano Connoisseur Society 4187
07:08:50 Luis de Milan Fantasia No. 31
Jacob Heringman, lute Avie 0011
07:13:01 Luis de Milan Pavana No. 1 in a
Jacob Heringman, lute Avie 0011
07:15:19 Juan García de Zéspedes Hermoso amor
The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble 6
07:21:14 Ruperto Chapi y Lorente String Quartet No. 1 in G
Brodsky Quartet Autor 0701
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler
George Gershwin: Overture to "Of Thee I Sing"
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Sony 93018 - Music: 4:36
Russell S. Howland: Quartet No. 1: 1. Slow-Moderately Fast, 2. Slow and Quiet, 3. Lively
Washington Saxophone Quartet: Reg Jackson, soprano saxophone; James Steele, alto saxophone; Rich Kleinfledt, tenor saxophone; Rick Parrell, baritone saxophone National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC - Music: 11:18
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ana Danes from Lauterdale, MN - 7:09
Puzzler Payoff: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Piano Sonata in F K 332
Andreas Haefliger, piano Sk 46748 - Music: 5:19
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G Major (1929)
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor and piano Royce Hall, Westwood, CA - Music: 19:26
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Antonin Dvorak (arr Fritz Kreisler): Sonatina for violin & piano Op.100 "Indian Lament"
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Patricia Zander, piano Sony 37280 - Music: 4:31
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Op 25 "Classical"
Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Roberto Abbado, conductor Ted Mann Concert Hall, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN - Music: 14:15
Diego Ortiz: Recercadas sobre "La Spagna" and "Folia"
Ricercar Consort: Philippe Pierlot, viol; Lucile Boulanger, viola da gamba; Xavier Diaz-Latorre, theorbo; Francois Guerrier, harpsichord Flagey, Brussels, Belgium - Music: 7:01
Traditional Corsican: Maria
Barbara Furtuna: Jean Pierre Marchetti, terza; Andre Dominici, bassu; Jean Philippe Guissani, bassu, contracantu; Maxime Merlandi, seconda Members of L'Arpeggiata: Christina Pluhar, theorbo; Ben Allison, bass; David Mayoral, percussion; Doron Sherwin, cornetto; Eero Palviainen, lute; Christina Pluhar, artistic director Carnegie Hall: Zankel Hall, New York City, NY - Music: 5:13
Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in b Op 104: 1. Allegro
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Robert Spano, conductor Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA - Music: 15:22
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Music of Remembrance
Henry Purcell: Funeral Music for Queen Mary
Choir of King’s College, Cambridge; Philip Jones Brass Ensemble; Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields/Philip Ledger (Angel 37282 LP) 7:54
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Masonic Funeral Music, K.477
Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Columbia 60161 LP) 7:43
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung Siegfried’s Death & Funeral March
Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra/Evgeny Mravinsky (Erato 45762 CD) 7:50
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 82: Schlummert ein
Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, mezzo-soprano; The Orchestra of Emmanuel Music/Craig Smith (Nonesuch 79692 CD) 9:56
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No.2 “Resurrection: Finale
Barbara Hendricks, soprano; Christa Ludwig, mezzo; Westminster Choir; New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein DG 423395 CD) 8:44
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: John Williams: Beyond Spielberg and Lucas - We explore John Williams’ music from films by directors besides Spielberg and Lucas, including his scores for Harry Potter, The Patriot, JFK and more.
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Main Title from Superman, 1978 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
Main Titles from Lost in Space, 1965 and 1967 - TVT Records TVT1950-2 - John Williams
original soundtrack
Music from Time Tunnel, 1966 - TVT Records TVT1950-2 - John Williams
original soundtrack
Music from Land of the Giants, 1968 - TVT Records TVT1950-2
John Williams - original soundtrack
Theme from Amazing Stories, 1985 - GNP-Crescendo GNPO 2258 - John Williams
Neil Norman and His Cosmic Orchestra/Jack Smalley, cond.
Main Title from The Reivers, 1969 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.
Main Theme from The Cowboys, 1972 – Silva SSD 1099 - John Williams
City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.
Finale from Family Plot, 1976 – Silva SSD 1101 - John Williams
City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.
Main Title from Superman, 1978 – Sony 51333 - John Williams \
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
The Devil's Dance from The Witches of Eastwick, 1987 – Philips 446 403-2
John Williams - Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.
The Cross Breed/End Credits from The Rare Breed, 1966 – Silva SSD 1098 - John Williams
City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.
End Titles from Presumed Innocent, 1990 – Silva SSD 1098 - John Williams
City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.
Theme from Born on the Fourth of July, 1989 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
Tim Morrison, trumpet/Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
Prologue from JFK, 1991 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.
The Farewell Scene from Nixon, 1995 - Hollywood Records HR-62043-2 - John Williams
original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.
Somewhere in My Memory from Home Alone, 1990 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.
The Patriot from The Patriot, 2000 - Hollywood Records HR-62043-2 - John Williams
original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.
Hedwig's Theme and Leaving Hogworts from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001 - Warner Sunset 83491-2 - John Williams
original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ralph Vaughan Williams
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:09:09 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude
George Szell New York Philharmonic IMG 75962
12:20:00 00:07:25 Carl Nielsen Allegro sanguineo from Symphony No. 2
New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623
12:30 BROADWAY BUZZ with Joe Garry - Wicked now at the State Theater in Playhouse Square
13:00:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA
Giuseppe Verdi Rigoletto
The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season begins with a live broadcast of Verdi’s Rigoletto, starring baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky in his first company performances of the title role. Tenor Matthew Polenzani co-stars as the Duke, and two artists make their network broadcast debuts: Bulgarian soprano Sonya Yoncheva, who sings Gilda, and Spanish conductor Pablo Heras-Casado. Bass Štefan Kocán and mezzo-soprano Oksana Volkova reprise their roles as the corrupt siblings Sparafucile and Maddalena, which they sang last season in the premiere of Michael Mayer’s acclaimed production.
The intermissions will include backstage interviews with the stars, a conversation with Met General Manager Peter Gelb, and the popular Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz, featuring guest artist, soprano Sondra Radvanovsky, who will sing the title role in Puccini’s Tosca on the broadcast Saturday, December 28.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:17:00 00:28:38 Johannes Brahms Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24
Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004
16:48:00 00:09:17 Mikhail Glinka Spanish Overture No. 1
Sir Charles Mackerras London Symphony Orchestra Mercury 434352
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 10, 2013 in Stanford, CA
Stanford Alumni Piano Trio [Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA; Anna Wittstruck, cello, age 26 from Asheville, NC; Hugo Kitano, piano, age 18 from San Francisco, CA
Scherzo: Leggiero e vivace from Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 by Felix Mendelssohn
David Yu, piano, age 18 from Diamond Bar, CA
So rasch wie möglich from Sonata No. 2 in g Op 22 by Robert Schumann
San Francisco Girls Chorus, Valérie Sainte-Agathe, Music Director and Principal Conductor
Slav'sya" (Be Glorious) from Six Choruses Op 15 by Sergei Rachmaninoff accompanied by Susan Soehner
and The Pirate of Penance by Joni Mitchell, arranged and accompanied by Christopher O'Riley
Chase Onodera, guitar, age 12 from Sacramento, CA
Prelude No. 1 in e by Heitor Villa-Lobos
Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA
Solo Sonata in E Op 27/6 by Eugène Ysaÿe
Christopher O'Riley, piano, and the Stanford Symphony Orchestra, Jindong Cai, conductor
Presto from Concerto in G for Piano and Orchestra by Maurice Ravel
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: They’re Still Here - Eleven amazing performers who began their careers in New York as far back as the 1930s. That means Carol Channing, Elaine Stritch and Barbara Cook, among others
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:06:37 Stephen Sondheim I'm Still Here
Elaine Stritch Elaine Stritch at Liberty DRG DRG12994
18:07:20 00:04:36 Leonard Bernsrtein-S. Sondheim America
Chita Rivera West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724
18:11:51 00:02:29 John Kander-Fred Ebb Kiss of the Spider Woman
Chita Rivera Kiss of the Spider Woman -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61579
18:15:46 00:02:06 Cole Porter I Jupiter, I Rex
George Gaynes Out of This World -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48223
18:18:29 00:03:14 Sandy Wilson I Could Be Happy With You
Julie Andrews The Boy Friend -- Original B'way Cast RCA LP1717
18:22:48 00:02:50 Leonard Bernsrtein-S. Sondheim I Feel Pretty
Carol Lawrence West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724
18:26:08 00:03:47 Vincent Youmans-Irving Caesar Too Many Rings Around Rosie
Helen Gallagher No, No, Nanette -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60890
18:30:25 00:03:14 Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg The Springtime Cometh
Irwin Corey Flahooley -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64764
18:34:07 00:02:59 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Papa, Won't You Dance With Me?
Nanette Fabray Star Spangled Rhythm Smithsonian RD-111
18:37:37 00:03:10 Jerry Herman So Long, Dearie
Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51431-2
18:41:27 00:03:32 Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg Here's to Your Illusions
Barbara Cook, Jerome Courtland Flahooley -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64764
18:44:51 00:02:47 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Never Never Land
Barbara Cook The Essential Barbara Cook DRG DRG-CD-92500
18:47:57 00:03:50 Stephen Sondheim Broadway Baby
Elaine Stritch Elaine Stritch at Liberty DRG DRG12994
18:51:56 00:01:04 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:03 00:03:58 Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn Filler: Makin' Whoopee
Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: Lover Man DRG DRG-CD-91520
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:19:54 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59
Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 7890
19:24:00 00:29:35 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Strings in E major Op 22
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Leon Fleisher, conductor; Jonathan Biss, piano; live from Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:10:12 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture "Fingal's Cave" Op 26
20:23:00 00:31:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat Op 19
21:14:00 00:36:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - From some recently re-issued comedy albums: Milton Berle, Jackie Gleason and Erie Kovacs...Jim Backus laughs as does Spike Milligan... Also, the Wisdom of Mark Levy and This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:06:09 Grace Williams Calm Sea in Summer
David Atherton English Chamber Orchestra Lyrita 323
23:08:00 00:04:40 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Villanesca
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
23:12:00 00:07:16 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Barcarolle Op 6
Carol Rosenberger, piano Delos 3172
23:22:00 00:05:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 1: Sarabande
Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360
23:27:00 00:05:14 Nicolas Gombert Ave Maria
I Fiamminghi Erik Van Nevel Capella Currende; Members of Telarc 80521
23:34:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23
Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374
23:43:00 00:09:20 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77
New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 457075
23:55:00 00:02:56 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 4 in D flat
Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728