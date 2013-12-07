Program Guide 12-07-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:35:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574

00:39:00 00:28:38 Johannes Brahms Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24

Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004

01:10:00 00:37:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat Op 73

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 42445

01:49:00 00:38:19 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 14 in D minor

Jasper Quartet Sono Lumin 92152

02:29:00 00:20:28 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Sonata No. 7 in B flat Op 83

Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901

02:52:00 00:40:31 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 11 in F

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

03:34:00 00:25:05 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes Op 13

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 444338

04:02:00 00:30:11 Ernö Dohnányi Suite in F sharp minor Op 19

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572303

04:34:00 00:46:45 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 63225

05:22:00 00:19:23 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Michael Schönheit, harpsichord; Sebastian Breuninger, violin; Cornelia Grohmann, flute Decca 139230

05:48:00 00:04:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff Moment Musical No. 5 in D flat Op 16

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4200

05:54:00 00:05:36 Johannes Brahms FAE Sonata: Scherzo in C minor

Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Anonymous- 14th C. Manuscript Lamento di Tristano: Chrominciamento Di Giola, Septime Estampie Real

Capella de Ministrers Carles Magraner Licanus 0307

06:07:18 Pablo Ziegler Suite Canyengue

Susan Palma-Nidel, flute; Borromeo String Quartet Flutewine 6168920449

06:25:33 Heitor Villa-Lobos Trio for Violin, Cello & Piano No. 1 in c

Monique Duphil, piano; Jay Humeston, cello; Antonio Spiller, violin Marco Polo 3182

06:49:55 Franz Schubert Ave Maria

Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra Michele Mariotti Decca 14875

06:54:56 Traditional Spanish carol "Buenos Reyes" (Good Kings)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra & Choir Edmund Walters Chandos 6672

07:00:50 Franz Liszt Funeral March and Chorus from Verdi's "Don Carlos"

Alberto Reyes, piano Connoisseur Society 4187

07:08:50 Luis de Milan Fantasia No. 31

Jacob Heringman, lute Avie 0011

07:13:01 Luis de Milan Pavana No. 1 in a

Jacob Heringman, lute Avie 0011

07:15:19 Juan García de Zéspedes Hermoso amor

The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble 6

07:21:14 Ruperto Chapi y Lorente String Quartet No. 1 in G

Brodsky Quartet Autor 0701

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

George Gershwin: Overture to "Of Thee I Sing"

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Sony 93018 - Music: 4:36

Russell S. Howland: Quartet No. 1: 1. Slow-Moderately Fast, 2. Slow and Quiet, 3. Lively

Washington Saxophone Quartet: Reg Jackson, soprano saxophone; James Steele, alto saxophone; Rich Kleinfledt, tenor saxophone; Rick Parrell, baritone saxophone National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC - Music: 11:18

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ana Danes from Lauterdale, MN - 7:09

Puzzler Payoff: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Piano Sonata in F K 332

Andreas Haefliger, piano Sk 46748 - Music: 5:19

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G Major (1929)

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor and piano Royce Hall, Westwood, CA - Music: 19:26

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Antonin Dvorak (arr Fritz Kreisler): Sonatina for violin & piano Op.100 "Indian Lament"

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Patricia Zander, piano Sony 37280 - Music: 4:31

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Op 25 "Classical"

Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Roberto Abbado, conductor Ted Mann Concert Hall, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN - Music: 14:15

Diego Ortiz: Recercadas sobre "La Spagna" and "Folia"

Ricercar Consort: Philippe Pierlot, viol; Lucile Boulanger, viola da gamba; Xavier Diaz-Latorre, theorbo; Francois Guerrier, harpsichord Flagey, Brussels, Belgium - Music: 7:01

Traditional Corsican: Maria

Barbara Furtuna: Jean Pierre Marchetti, terza; Andre Dominici, bassu; Jean Philippe Guissani, bassu, contracantu; Maxime Merlandi, seconda Members of L'Arpeggiata: Christina Pluhar, theorbo; Ben Allison, bass; David Mayoral, percussion; Doron Sherwin, cornetto; Eero Palviainen, lute; Christina Pluhar, artistic director Carnegie Hall: Zankel Hall, New York City, NY - Music: 5:13

Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in b Op 104: 1. Allegro

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Robert Spano, conductor Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA - Music: 15:22

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Music of Remembrance

Henry Purcell: Funeral Music for Queen Mary

Choir of King’s College, Cambridge; Philip Jones Brass Ensemble; Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields/Philip Ledger (Angel 37282 LP) 7:54

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Masonic Funeral Music, K.477

Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Columbia 60161 LP) 7:43

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung Siegfried’s Death & Funeral March

Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra/Evgeny Mravinsky (Erato 45762 CD) 7:50

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 82: Schlummert ein

Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, mezzo-soprano; The Orchestra of Emmanuel Music/Craig Smith (Nonesuch 79692 CD) 9:56

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No.2 “Resurrection: Finale

Barbara Hendricks, soprano; Christa Ludwig, mezzo; Westminster Choir; New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein DG 423395 CD) 8:44

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: John Williams: Beyond Spielberg and Lucas - We explore John Williams’ music from films by directors besides Spielberg and Lucas, including his scores for Harry Potter, The Patriot, JFK and more.

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title from Superman, 1978 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Main Titles from Lost in Space, 1965 and 1967 - TVT Records TVT1950-2 - John Williams

original soundtrack

Music from Time Tunnel, 1966 - TVT Records TVT1950-2 - John Williams

original soundtrack

Music from Land of the Giants, 1968 - TVT Records TVT1950-2

John Williams - original soundtrack

Theme from Amazing Stories, 1985 - GNP-Crescendo GNPO 2258 - John Williams

Neil Norman and His Cosmic Orchestra/Jack Smalley, cond.

Main Title from The Reivers, 1969 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Main Theme from The Cowboys, 1972 – Silva SSD 1099 - John Williams

City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Finale from Family Plot, 1976 – Silva SSD 1101 - John Williams

City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Main Title from Superman, 1978 – Sony 51333 - John Williams \

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

The Devil's Dance from The Witches of Eastwick, 1987 – Philips 446 403-2

John Williams - Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

The Cross Breed/End Credits from The Rare Breed, 1966 – Silva SSD 1098 - John Williams

City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

End Titles from Presumed Innocent, 1990 – Silva SSD 1098 - John Williams

City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Theme from Born on the Fourth of July, 1989 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

Tim Morrison, trumpet/Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Prologue from JFK, 1991 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

The Farewell Scene from Nixon, 1995 - Hollywood Records HR-62043-2 - John Williams

original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Somewhere in My Memory from Home Alone, 1990 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

The Patriot from The Patriot, 2000 - Hollywood Records HR-62043-2 - John Williams

original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Hedwig's Theme and Leaving Hogworts from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001 - Warner Sunset 83491-2 - John Williams

original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ralph Vaughan Williams

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:09:09 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

George Szell New York Philharmonic IMG 75962

12:20:00 00:07:25 Carl Nielsen Allegro sanguineo from Symphony No. 2

New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623

12:30 BROADWAY BUZZ with Joe Garry - Wicked now at the State Theater in Playhouse Square

13:00:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

Giuseppe Verdi Rigoletto

The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season begins with a live broadcast of Verdi’s Rigoletto, starring baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky in his first company performances of the title role. Tenor Matthew Polenzani co-stars as the Duke, and two artists make their network broadcast debuts: Bulgarian soprano Sonya Yoncheva, who sings Gilda, and Spanish conductor Pablo Heras-Casado. Bass Štefan Kocán and mezzo-soprano Oksana Volkova reprise their roles as the corrupt siblings Sparafucile and Maddalena, which they sang last season in the premiere of Michael Mayer’s acclaimed production.

The intermissions will include backstage interviews with the stars, a conversation with Met General Manager Peter Gelb, and the popular Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz, featuring guest artist, soprano Sondra Radvanovsky, who will sing the title role in Puccini’s Tosca on the broadcast Saturday, December 28.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:17:00 00:28:38 Johannes Brahms Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24

Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004

16:48:00 00:09:17 Mikhail Glinka Spanish Overture No. 1

Sir Charles Mackerras London Symphony Orchestra Mercury 434352

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 10, 2013 in Stanford, CA

Stanford Alumni Piano Trio [Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA; Anna Wittstruck, cello, age 26 from Asheville, NC; Hugo Kitano, piano, age 18 from San Francisco, CA

Scherzo: Leggiero e vivace from Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 by Felix Mendelssohn

David Yu, piano, age 18 from Diamond Bar, CA

So rasch wie möglich from Sonata No. 2 in g Op 22 by Robert Schumann

San Francisco Girls Chorus, Valérie Sainte-Agathe, Music Director and Principal Conductor

Slav'sya" (Be Glorious) from Six Choruses Op 15 by Sergei Rachmaninoff accompanied by Susan Soehner

and The Pirate of Penance by Joni Mitchell, arranged and accompanied by Christopher O'Riley

Chase Onodera, guitar, age 12 from Sacramento, CA

Prelude No. 1 in e by Heitor Villa-Lobos

Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA

Solo Sonata in E Op 27/6 by Eugène Ysaÿe

Christopher O'Riley, piano, and the Stanford Symphony Orchestra, Jindong Cai, conductor

Presto from Concerto in G for Piano and Orchestra by Maurice Ravel

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: They’re Still Here - Eleven amazing performers who began their careers in New York as far back as the 1930s. That means Carol Channing, Elaine Stritch and Barbara Cook, among others

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:06:37 Stephen Sondheim I'm Still Here

Elaine Stritch Elaine Stritch at Liberty DRG DRG12994

18:07:20 00:04:36 Leonard Bernsrtein-S. Sondheim America

Chita Rivera West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:11:51 00:02:29 John Kander-Fred Ebb Kiss of the Spider Woman

Chita Rivera Kiss of the Spider Woman -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61579

18:15:46 00:02:06 Cole Porter I Jupiter, I Rex

George Gaynes Out of This World -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48223

18:18:29 00:03:14 Sandy Wilson I Could Be Happy With You

Julie Andrews The Boy Friend -- Original B'way Cast RCA LP1717

18:22:48 00:02:50 Leonard Bernsrtein-S. Sondheim I Feel Pretty

Carol Lawrence West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:26:08 00:03:47 Vincent Youmans-Irving Caesar Too Many Rings Around Rosie

Helen Gallagher No, No, Nanette -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60890

18:30:25 00:03:14 Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg The Springtime Cometh

Irwin Corey Flahooley -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64764

18:34:07 00:02:59 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Papa, Won't You Dance With Me?

Nanette Fabray Star Spangled Rhythm Smithsonian RD-111

18:37:37 00:03:10 Jerry Herman So Long, Dearie

Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51431-2

18:41:27 00:03:32 Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg Here's to Your Illusions

Barbara Cook, Jerome Courtland Flahooley -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64764

18:44:51 00:02:47 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Never Never Land

Barbara Cook The Essential Barbara Cook DRG DRG-CD-92500

18:47:57 00:03:50 Stephen Sondheim Broadway Baby

Elaine Stritch Elaine Stritch at Liberty DRG DRG12994

18:51:56 00:01:04 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:58 Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn Filler: Makin' Whoopee

Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: Lover Man DRG DRG-CD-91520

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:54 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59

Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 7890

19:24:00 00:29:35 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Strings in E major Op 22

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Leon Fleisher, conductor; Jonathan Biss, piano; live from Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:10:12 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture "Fingal's Cave" Op 26

20:23:00 00:31:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat Op 19

21:14:00 00:36:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - From some recently re-issued comedy albums: Milton Berle, Jackie Gleason and Erie Kovacs...Jim Backus laughs as does Spike Milligan... Also, the Wisdom of Mark Levy and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:09 Grace Williams Calm Sea in Summer

David Atherton English Chamber Orchestra Lyrita 323

23:08:00 00:04:40 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Villanesca

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

23:12:00 00:07:16 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Barcarolle Op 6

Carol Rosenberger, piano Delos 3172

23:22:00 00:05:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 1: Sarabande

Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360

23:27:00 00:05:14 Nicolas Gombert Ave Maria

I Fiamminghi Erik Van Nevel Capella Currende; Members of Telarc 80521

23:34:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23

Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

23:43:00 00:09:20 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77

New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 457075

23:55:00 00:02:56 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 4 in D flat

Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728