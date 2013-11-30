Program Guide 11-30-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:28:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 6506

00:32:00 00:41:18 Paul Dukas Symphony in C major

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515

01:16:00 00:27:47 Ottorino Respighi Church Windows

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80356

01:45:00 00:41:24 Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 53511

02:29:00 00:41:21 Johan Svendsen Octet for Strings in A Op 3

Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753

03:12:00 00:39:22 Felix Mendelssohn Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D minor

London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert David Lefèvre, violin; Alain Lefèvre, piano Analekta 9283

03:53:00 00:32:32 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 2 Op 9

Dmitri Kitayenko Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 9178

04:28:00 00:20:19 William Grant Still Sahdji

Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Eastman School of Music Chorus Mercury 434324

04:50:00 00:29:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor

Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Alessio Bax, piano Signum 321

05:22:00 00:19:38 Johannes Brahms Clarinet Sonata No. 2 in E flat Op 120

Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 430149

05:48:00 00:05:03 Johann Strauss Jr Spanish March Op 433

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Violeta Parra Gracias a la vida

Mercedes Sosa, soprano Universal Latino 2725947

06:05:12 Giuseppe Verdi Have mercy, dear friends from Ernani

Placido Domingo, tenor; Robert Wagner Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic Carlo Maria Giulini DeutGram 719102

06:09:20 Flory Jagoda Ocho Kandelikas

Pink Martini Heinz Records

06:11:37 Joaquín Rodrigo Four Sephardic Songs: Respóndemos, Una pastora yo amí, Nani, nani, Morena me llaman

Barbara Fink, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Spiri, piano Harm Mundi 902133

06:21:34 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite (arr Pepe Romero)

Ángel, Celedonio, Celin, Pepe Romero, guitars; Los Romeros Philips 412609

06:44:30 Anonymous Sephardic Songs: Buena Semana, Il Bastidor, Las Hermanas, Reina y Cautiva, Yo Hanino, Tu Hanina

La Rodinella Dorian 80130

06:54:54 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Alghe

Jodi Masó, piano Naxos 555856

07:00:50 Joaquín Nin-Culmell Chansons populaires sephardiques: La rosa enflorece, Adoneau, Eloenu, Secretos quero descuvrir

Alberto Jona, baritone; Oscar Alessi, piano Nuova Era

07:08:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 30 in D K 202

Daniel Barenboim English Chamber Orchestra EMI 59017

07:25:14 Anonymous Sephardic Songs: Dame la mano; Una matica de ruda; Poco le das

La Nef Dorian 80128

07:40:27 Manuel de Falla Homenajes

Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90210

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Camille Saint-Saens (arr Gregory Flint): Winter Serenade

The Asbury Brass Quintet Albany 273 - Music: 4:34

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'Oberon'

Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Mariss Jansons, conductor Prince Regent's Theatre, Munich, Germany - Music: 9:15

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ellen C from Durham, North Carolina

Olivier Messiaen: Preludes for Piano - I. The Dove

Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 12056 - Music: 2:18

Camille Saint-Saens: Carnival of the Animals

Orion Weiss, piano; Anna Polonsky, piano Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, New York - Music: 23:00

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Nielsen: Maskarade Overture

Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Dausgaard, conductor Dacapo 220518 - Music: 4:16

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Op 26

Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Roberto Abbado, conductor Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, Minnesota 110430 - Music: 15:05

Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 2 Op 13 1st movement Adagio - Allegro vivace

Danish String Quartet: Frederik Oland, Violin; Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen, Violin; Asbjorn Norgaard, Viola; Fredrik Sjolin, Cello Maud Mood Weyerhaueser Studio - American Public Media, Saint Paul, MN - Music: 7:56

Danish Traditional Medley: "Sextour from Vendsyssel" (arr. Fredrik Sjolin) and "Turf Dance" (arr. Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen)

Danish String Quartet: Frederik Oland, Violin; Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen, Violin; Asbjorn Norgaard, Viola; Fredrik Sjolin, Cello Maud Mood Weyerhaueser Studio Saint Paul, MN - Music: 4:30

Mozart Camargo Guarnieri: Three Dances for Orchestra

Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas; Alondra de la Parra, conductor Alice Tully Hall, New York, New York - Music: 9:08

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: A Flourish of Trumpets

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in D Op 3/9

Alison Balsom, trumpet; Magnus Johnston, violin; Tom Poster, harpsichord; Marie Macleod, cello (BBC Music V19-2 CD) 7:26

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound

Jeffrey Strauss, baritone; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2208 CD) 8:39

Alessandro Scarlatti: Endymione e Cintia: Se geloso e il mio core

Judith Blegen, soprano; Gerard Schwarz, trumpet; assisting artists from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Orchestra (Columbia 33307 LP) 2:58

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 51 “Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen” - Opening aria

Elizabeth Schwartzkopf, soprano; Harold Jackson, trumpet; Members of Philharmonia Orchestra/Peter Gellhorn (EMI 63201 CD) 4:06

Jean-Joseph Mouret: Fanfares for Trumpets, Timpani, Oboes & Strings

Jean-François Paillard Chamber Orchestra/ Jean-François Paillard (MHS 1624 LP) 7:05

Francesco Manfredini: Concerto for 2 Trumpets

Helmut Wobisch, Adolf Holler, trumpets; I Soloisti di Zagreb/Antonio Janigro (Bach Guild 63 LP) 6:58

Heinrich Franz von Biber: Sonata in A Flat for 6 trumpets, timpani and organ

trumpets directed by Helmut Wobisch (Bach Guild 63 LP) 3:21

Johann Ernst Altenberg: Concerto for 7 Trumpets in D

New York Trumpet Ensemble/Gerard Schwarz (Delos 3002 CD) 4:18

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: John Williams: The Spielberg and Lucas Scores - Some of John Williams' best-known music was written for blockbuster movies by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. We'll hear selections from Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T., Saving Private Ryan and more.

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Flying Theme from E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, 1982 – Philips 446 728-2 - John Williams

Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Theme from The Sugarland Express, 1974 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Main Title from The Sugarland Express, 1974 – Telarc 80495 - John Williams

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title and First Victim and The Great Shark Chase from Jaws, 1975 – London 289 467 045-2 - John Williams

original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Main Theme from Close Encounters of the Third Kind, 1977 - Telarc 80495 - John Williams

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Theme from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Yoda's Theme and The Imperial March from The Empire Strikes Back, 1980 – RCA 09026-68773-2 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Adventures On Earth from E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, 1982 – Philips 446 728-2 - John Williams

Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

The Raiders March from Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1981 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Princess Leia from Star Wars, 1977 – Philips 446 728-2 - John Williams

Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

The Map Room, Dawn and The Raiders March from Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1981 – Silva SILCD3018 - John Williams

City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Remembrances and Theme from Schindler's List, 1993 – MCA MCAD-10969 - John Williams

Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Hymn To The Fallen from Saving Private Ryan, 1998 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

Tanglewood Festival Chorus/Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Theme from Jurassic Park, 1993 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Flying Theme from E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, 1982 – Philips 446 728-2 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Benjamin Britten’s ‘Young Person’s Guide’ – brass and percussion instruments

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:02:34 Charles-Valentin Alkan Barcarolle in G minor Op 65

Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523

12:13:00 00:24:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat

Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon Decca 414291

12:40:00 00:08:15 Peter Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin: Waltz

Semyon Bychkov Berlin Philharmonic Philips 420237

12:51:00 00:03:36 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in F sharp minor Op 76

Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

OPERA IN AMERICA: Houston Grand Opera (season finale)

13:05:00 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde

Isolde... Nina Stemme

Tristan... Ben Heppner

Brangäne... Claudia Mahnke

Kurwenal... Ryan McKinny

King Marke... Christof Fischesser

Conductor: Patrick Summers

16:53:00 00:04:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2: Sinfonia

Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 19, 2013 in Princeton, NJ

The American Boychoir

Ubi Caritas from Four Motets on Gregorian Themes Op 10/1 by Maurice Duruflé

The American Boychoir Barbershop Quartet

I Love That Old Barbershop Style by Einar Pederson

Gallia Kastner, violin, age 16

Waltz-Scherzo Op 34 by Peter Tchaikovsky, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

The American Boychoir

When I'm 64 by The Beatles (arr Deke Sharon)

Julia Rosenbaum, cello, age 17

Elegy by Gabriel Fauré, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

The American Boychoir with Gallia Kastner, violin; Julia Rosenbaum, cello; Kerry Heimann, organ

Two movements from Cantata No. 4 "Christ lag in Todesbanden by J.S. Bach

The American Boychoir

The Stars & Stripes Forever by John Phillip Sousa (arr John Kuzma)

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1963 on Stage and Screen - A year in which the women shine including Barbara Cook in “She Loves Me,” Ann-Margret in “Bye Bye Birdie” and Vivien Leigh in “Tovarich.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:16 00:02:19 Lionel Bart Consider Yourself Tony Tanner

Oliver! -- Original London Cast Angel 7777-64890

18:04:34 00:03:16 Lionel Bart You've Got to Pick a Pocket or Two

Clive Revill Oliver! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51432-2

18:08:07 00:04:11 Lionel Bart As Long as He Needs Me

Georgia Brown Oliver! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51432-2

18:12:46 00:02:07 Noel Coward Saturday Night at the Rose and Crown

Tessie O'Shea The Girl Who Came to Supper Sony SK48210

18:15:21 00:04:21 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Will He Like Me?

Barbara Cook She Loves Me -- Original B'way Cast Polydor 831968-2

18:19:38 00:03:12 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Ice Cream

Barbara Cook She Loves Me -- Original B'way Cast Polydor 831968-2

18:23:53 00:03:16 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Before I Kiss the World Goodbye

Mary Martin Jenne -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60819-2

18:28:01 00:01:32 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Bye Bye Birdie

Ann-Margret Bye Bye Birdie -- Film Soundtrack RCA 1081-2-R

18:29:57 00:02:34 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Kids

Dick Van Dyke, Paul Lynde Bye Bye Birdie -- Film Soundtrack RCA 1081-2-R

18:33:03 00:02:30 Meredith Willson Here's Love

Laurence Naismith Here's Love -- Original B'way Cast Columbia KOS2400

18:35:52 00:03:59 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt You're Not Fooling Me

Robert Horton, Inga Swenson 110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1085-2-RG

18:40:27 00:03:15 Lee Pockriss-Ann Croswell I Know the Feeling

Vivien Leigh Tovarich -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM64893

18:44:04 00:02:25 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Worlds Apart

Rose Marie Jun Man in the Moon -- Original B'way Cast Golden Golden 104

18:46:46 00:05:04 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg I Could Go on Singing

Judy Garland Judy Garland in Hollywood Rhino R275292

18:52:08 00:00:52 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:08 00:03:52 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Filler: She Loves Me

Daniel Massey She Loves Me -- Original B'way Cast Polydor 831968-2

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:05:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture

Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98269

19:10:00 00:44:44 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Orchestra Naxos 557429

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Marin Alsop, conductor; David Fray, piano; live from Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:10:49 Samuel Barber Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17

20:20:00 00:30:37 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54

21:12:00 00:43:19 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3

22:08 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Selections from the Bob and Ray Public Radio Show...and from the BBC, I’m Sorry I’ll Read that Again...Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:08:00 00:05:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Serenade No. 11 for Winds

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683

23:15:00 00:11:23 Johan Svendsen Andante from Octet for Strings Op 3 Kontra Quartet

Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753

23:28:00 00:08:17 Max Bruch Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Zubin Mehta Midori, violin Sony 58967

23:38:00 00:07:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 62 Op 76

Takács Quartet Decca 421360

23:45:00 00:07:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24

Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Alessio Bax, piano Signum 321

23:55:00 00:02:52 William Grant Still Mystic Pool from "Traceries"

Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084

23:57:00 00:01:25 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601