Program Guide 11-30-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:28:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 6506
00:32:00 00:41:18 Paul Dukas Symphony in C major
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515
01:16:00 00:27:47 Ottorino Respighi Church Windows
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80356
01:45:00 00:41:24 Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 53511
02:29:00 00:41:21 Johan Svendsen Octet for Strings in A Op 3
Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753
03:12:00 00:39:22 Felix Mendelssohn Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D minor
London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert David Lefèvre, violin; Alain Lefèvre, piano Analekta 9283
03:53:00 00:32:32 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 2 Op 9
Dmitri Kitayenko Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 9178
04:28:00 00:20:19 William Grant Still Sahdji
Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Eastman School of Music Chorus Mercury 434324
04:50:00 00:29:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor
Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Alessio Bax, piano Signum 321
05:22:00 00:19:38 Johannes Brahms Clarinet Sonata No. 2 in E flat Op 120
Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 430149
05:48:00 00:05:03 Johann Strauss Jr Spanish March Op 433
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:50 Violeta Parra Gracias a la vida
Mercedes Sosa, soprano Universal Latino 2725947
06:05:12 Giuseppe Verdi Have mercy, dear friends from Ernani
Placido Domingo, tenor; Robert Wagner Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic Carlo Maria Giulini DeutGram 719102
06:09:20 Flory Jagoda Ocho Kandelikas
Pink Martini Heinz Records
06:11:37 Joaquín Rodrigo Four Sephardic Songs: Respóndemos, Una pastora yo amí, Nani, nani, Morena me llaman
Barbara Fink, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Spiri, piano Harm Mundi 902133
06:21:34 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite (arr Pepe Romero)
Ángel, Celedonio, Celin, Pepe Romero, guitars; Los Romeros Philips 412609
06:44:30 Anonymous Sephardic Songs: Buena Semana, Il Bastidor, Las Hermanas, Reina y Cautiva, Yo Hanino, Tu Hanina
La Rodinella Dorian 80130
06:54:54 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Alghe
Jodi Masó, piano Naxos 555856
07:00:50 Joaquín Nin-Culmell Chansons populaires sephardiques: La rosa enflorece, Adoneau, Eloenu, Secretos quero descuvrir
Alberto Jona, baritone; Oscar Alessi, piano Nuova Era
07:08:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 30 in D K 202
Daniel Barenboim English Chamber Orchestra EMI 59017
07:25:14 Anonymous Sephardic Songs: Dame la mano; Una matica de ruda; Poco le das
La Nef Dorian 80128
07:40:27 Manuel de Falla Homenajes
Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90210
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Camille Saint-Saens (arr Gregory Flint): Winter Serenade
The Asbury Brass Quintet Albany 273 - Music: 4:34
Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'Oberon'
Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Mariss Jansons, conductor Prince Regent's Theatre, Munich, Germany - Music: 9:15
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ellen C from Durham, North Carolina
Olivier Messiaen: Preludes for Piano - I. The Dove
Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 12056 - Music: 2:18
Camille Saint-Saens: Carnival of the Animals
Orion Weiss, piano; Anna Polonsky, piano Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, New York - Music: 23:00
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Carl Nielsen: Maskarade Overture
Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Dausgaard, conductor Dacapo 220518 - Music: 4:16
Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Op 26
Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Roberto Abbado, conductor Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, Minnesota 110430 - Music: 15:05
Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 2 Op 13 1st movement Adagio - Allegro vivace
Danish String Quartet: Frederik Oland, Violin; Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen, Violin; Asbjorn Norgaard, Viola; Fredrik Sjolin, Cello Maud Mood Weyerhaueser Studio - American Public Media, Saint Paul, MN - Music: 7:56
Danish Traditional Medley: "Sextour from Vendsyssel" (arr. Fredrik Sjolin) and "Turf Dance" (arr. Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen)
Danish String Quartet: Frederik Oland, Violin; Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen, Violin; Asbjorn Norgaard, Viola; Fredrik Sjolin, Cello Maud Mood Weyerhaueser Studio Saint Paul, MN - Music: 4:30
Mozart Camargo Guarnieri: Three Dances for Orchestra
Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas; Alondra de la Parra, conductor Alice Tully Hall, New York, New York - Music: 9:08
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: A Flourish of Trumpets
Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in D Op 3/9
Alison Balsom, trumpet; Magnus Johnston, violin; Tom Poster, harpsichord; Marie Macleod, cello (BBC Music V19-2 CD) 7:26
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound
Jeffrey Strauss, baritone; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2208 CD) 8:39
Alessandro Scarlatti: Endymione e Cintia: Se geloso e il mio core
Judith Blegen, soprano; Gerard Schwarz, trumpet; assisting artists from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Orchestra (Columbia 33307 LP) 2:58
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 51 “Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen” - Opening aria
Elizabeth Schwartzkopf, soprano; Harold Jackson, trumpet; Members of Philharmonia Orchestra/Peter Gellhorn (EMI 63201 CD) 4:06
Jean-Joseph Mouret: Fanfares for Trumpets, Timpani, Oboes & Strings
Jean-François Paillard Chamber Orchestra/ Jean-François Paillard (MHS 1624 LP) 7:05
Francesco Manfredini: Concerto for 2 Trumpets
Helmut Wobisch, Adolf Holler, trumpets; I Soloisti di Zagreb/Antonio Janigro (Bach Guild 63 LP) 6:58
Heinrich Franz von Biber: Sonata in A Flat for 6 trumpets, timpani and organ
trumpets directed by Helmut Wobisch (Bach Guild 63 LP) 3:21
Johann Ernst Altenberg: Concerto for 7 Trumpets in D
New York Trumpet Ensemble/Gerard Schwarz (Delos 3002 CD) 4:18
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: John Williams: The Spielberg and Lucas Scores - Some of John Williams' best-known music was written for blockbuster movies by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. We'll hear selections from Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T., Saving Private Ryan and more.
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Flying Theme from E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, 1982 – Philips 446 728-2 - John Williams
Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
Theme from The Sugarland Express, 1974 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
Main Title from The Sugarland Express, 1974 – Telarc 80495 - John Williams
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Main Title and First Victim and The Great Shark Chase from Jaws, 1975 – London 289 467 045-2 - John Williams
original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.
Main Theme from Close Encounters of the Third Kind, 1977 - Telarc 80495 - John Williams
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Main Theme from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
Yoda's Theme and The Imperial March from The Empire Strikes Back, 1980 – RCA 09026-68773-2 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
Adventures On Earth from E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, 1982 – Philips 446 728-2 - John Williams
Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
The Raiders March from Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1981 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
Princess Leia from Star Wars, 1977 – Philips 446 728-2 - John Williams
Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
The Map Room, Dawn and The Raiders March from Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1981 – Silva SILCD3018 - John Williams
City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
Remembrances and Theme from Schindler's List, 1993 – MCA MCAD-10969 - John Williams
Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
Hymn To The Fallen from Saving Private Ryan, 1998 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
Tanglewood Festival Chorus/Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
Theme from Jurassic Park, 1993 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
Flying Theme from E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, 1982 – Philips 446 728-2 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Benjamin Britten’s ‘Young Person’s Guide’ – brass and percussion instruments
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:02:34 Charles-Valentin Alkan Barcarolle in G minor Op 65
Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523
12:13:00 00:24:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat
Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon Decca 414291
12:40:00 00:08:15 Peter Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin: Waltz
Semyon Bychkov Berlin Philharmonic Philips 420237
12:51:00 00:03:36 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in F sharp minor Op 76
Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309
OPERA IN AMERICA: Houston Grand Opera (season finale)
13:05:00 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde
Isolde... Nina Stemme
Tristan... Ben Heppner
Brangäne... Claudia Mahnke
Kurwenal... Ryan McKinny
King Marke... Christof Fischesser
Conductor: Patrick Summers
16:53:00 00:04:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2: Sinfonia
Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 19, 2013 in Princeton, NJ
The American Boychoir
Ubi Caritas from Four Motets on Gregorian Themes Op 10/1 by Maurice Duruflé
The American Boychoir Barbershop Quartet
I Love That Old Barbershop Style by Einar Pederson
Gallia Kastner, violin, age 16
Waltz-Scherzo Op 34 by Peter Tchaikovsky, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
The American Boychoir
When I'm 64 by The Beatles (arr Deke Sharon)
Julia Rosenbaum, cello, age 17
Elegy by Gabriel Fauré, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
The American Boychoir with Gallia Kastner, violin; Julia Rosenbaum, cello; Kerry Heimann, organ
Two movements from Cantata No. 4 "Christ lag in Todesbanden by J.S. Bach
The American Boychoir
The Stars & Stripes Forever by John Phillip Sousa (arr John Kuzma)
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1963 on Stage and Screen - A year in which the women shine including Barbara Cook in “She Loves Me,” Ann-Margret in “Bye Bye Birdie” and Vivien Leigh in “Tovarich.”
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:16 00:02:19 Lionel Bart Consider Yourself Tony Tanner
Oliver! -- Original London Cast Angel 7777-64890
18:04:34 00:03:16 Lionel Bart You've Got to Pick a Pocket or Two
Clive Revill Oliver! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51432-2
18:08:07 00:04:11 Lionel Bart As Long as He Needs Me
Georgia Brown Oliver! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51432-2
18:12:46 00:02:07 Noel Coward Saturday Night at the Rose and Crown
Tessie O'Shea The Girl Who Came to Supper Sony SK48210
18:15:21 00:04:21 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Will He Like Me?
Barbara Cook She Loves Me -- Original B'way Cast Polydor 831968-2
18:19:38 00:03:12 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Ice Cream
Barbara Cook She Loves Me -- Original B'way Cast Polydor 831968-2
18:23:53 00:03:16 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Before I Kiss the World Goodbye
Mary Martin Jenne -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60819-2
18:28:01 00:01:32 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Bye Bye Birdie
Ann-Margret Bye Bye Birdie -- Film Soundtrack RCA 1081-2-R
18:29:57 00:02:34 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Kids
Dick Van Dyke, Paul Lynde Bye Bye Birdie -- Film Soundtrack RCA 1081-2-R
18:33:03 00:02:30 Meredith Willson Here's Love
Laurence Naismith Here's Love -- Original B'way Cast Columbia KOS2400
18:35:52 00:03:59 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt You're Not Fooling Me
Robert Horton, Inga Swenson 110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1085-2-RG
18:40:27 00:03:15 Lee Pockriss-Ann Croswell I Know the Feeling
Vivien Leigh Tovarich -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM64893
18:44:04 00:02:25 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Worlds Apart
Rose Marie Jun Man in the Moon -- Original B'way Cast Golden Golden 104
18:46:46 00:05:04 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg I Could Go on Singing
Judy Garland Judy Garland in Hollywood Rhino R275292
18:52:08 00:00:52 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:08 00:03:52 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Filler: She Loves Me
Daniel Massey She Loves Me -- Original B'way Cast Polydor 831968-2
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:05:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture
Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98269
19:10:00 00:44:44 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73
Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Orchestra Naxos 557429
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Marin Alsop, conductor; David Fray, piano; live from Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:10:49 Samuel Barber Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17
20:20:00 00:30:37 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54
21:12:00 00:43:19 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3
22:08 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Selections from the Bob and Ray Public Radio Show...and from the BBC, I’m Sorry I’ll Read that Again...Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow and This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:08:00 00:05:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Serenade No. 11 for Winds
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683
23:15:00 00:11:23 Johan Svendsen Andante from Octet for Strings Op 3 Kontra Quartet
Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753
23:28:00 00:08:17 Max Bruch Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Zubin Mehta Midori, violin Sony 58967
23:38:00 00:07:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 62 Op 76
Takács Quartet Decca 421360
23:45:00 00:07:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24
Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Alessio Bax, piano Signum 321
23:55:00 00:02:52 William Grant Still Mystic Pool from "Traceries"
Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084
23:57:00 00:01:25 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601