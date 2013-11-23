Program Guide 11-23-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:38:15 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat

BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Raquel Lojendio, soprano Chandos 10694

00:42:00 00:18:27 Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5 in G

Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715

01:02:00 00:43:18 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16

Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188

01:47:00 00:16:59 Claude Debussy Children's Corner Suite

Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2377

02:05:00 00:46:23 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 3 in D Op 29

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 449967

02:53:00 00:19:05 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings in D

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

03:13:00 00:16:35 Samuel Barber String Quartet Op 11

Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 435864

03:31:00 01:27:57 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 2 in C minor

Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Melanie Diener, soprano; Petra Lang, mezzo-soprano; Prague Philharmonic Choir Decca 470283

04:59:00 00:16:04 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Trio No. 4 in G Op 65

Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077

05:17:00 00:16:02 Claude Debussy Jeux

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 439896

05:35:00 00:07:01 Emmanuel Chabrier Impromptu

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

05:51:00 00:07:37 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in C Op 7

Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Aaron Copland El Salón Mexico

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata EMI 31561

06:12:21 Isaac Albéniz Iberia, Book 3: El Albaicin, El Polo, Lavapiés

Vanessa Pérez, piano Vai Audio 1243

06:36:47 Nicanor Abelardo (arr. Ric Ickard) Nasaan Ka Irog (Where Are You My Love?)

Ric Ickard, guitar Naxos 557759

06:40:52 Francisco Buencamino (arr. Ric Ikar Hbik Ng Diwa (My Soul's Lament)

Ric Ickard, guitar Naxos 557759

06:48:17 Reynaldo Hahn To Chloris (Théophile de Vieau)

Aïnhoa Areta, soprano DeutGram 0602527598

06:51:48 Reynaldo Hahn L'Énamourée (Théodore Faullin de Banville)

Aïnhoa Areta, soprano DeutGram 0602527598

06:55:36 Reynaldo Hahn Si mes vers avaient des ailes (Victor Hugo)

Aïnhoa Areta, soprano DeutGram 0602527598

07:00:50 Anonymous Late 14th Century Libro rojo (Red Book) Selections: Los siete gozos (The Seven Joys)

Sarband Vladimir Ivanoff Sono Luminus 93202

0607:06:23 Anonymous Late 14th Century Libro Rojo (Red Book) We Hurry Towards Death

Sarband Vladimir Ivanoff Sono Luminus 93202

07:11:20 Alberto Ginastera Tres Piezas Op 6

Mirian Conti, piano Albany 837

07:26:01 Tomas Breton Concerto in a for Violin & Orchestra

Ara Malikian, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Castilla y León Alejandro Posada Tritó 0071

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Bill Morelock

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet in E-flat, Op. 20 - III. Scherzo

Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Pinchas Zukerman, conductor Philips 412212 - Music: 4:33

Kevin Puts: Inspiring Beethoven (2001)

Winston-Salem Symphony; Robert Moody, conductor Stevens Center, University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Music: 12:58

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Scott Hollopeter from Grand Planc, Michigan

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 6 in b minor, Prelude No. 16 in b-flat minor, Prelude No. 18 in f minor, Prelude No. 24 in d minor

DeutGram 415836-2 - Music: 5:45

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio in B-flat Op 11 "Gassenhauer"

Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Gilles Vonsattel, piano; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC - Music: 17:46

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jacques Ibert: Divertissement - 2. Cortege

Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Eduardo Mata, conductor Dorian 90181 - Music: 4:37

Pascual Piqueras: De Cai

Spanish Brass - Carlos Beneto Grau, trumpet; Juanjo Serna Salvador, trumpet; Manuel Perez Ortega, french horn; Indalecio Bonet Manrique, trombone; Sergio Finca Quiros, tuba Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, Maryland - Music: 3:41

Felix Mendelssohn: Concert Piece in d Op 114

Michael Forte, clarinet; Michael Ellert, bassoon; Michael Yannette, piano Palm Beach Chamber Music Festival Crest Theatre, Delray Beach, Florida - Music: 8:31

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92 - 1. Poco sostenuto - Vivace, 2. Allegretto, 4. Allegro

Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Jaap van Zweden, conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, Texas - Music: 29:54

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Turkeys and Potato Pancakes

Flory Jagoda: Ocho kandelikas

Voice of the Turtle/Judith Wachs (Titanic 159 CD) 3:00

Traditional Sephardic: Kita’l tas

Voice of the Turtle/Judith Wachs (Titanic 159 CD) 5:00

Traditional Chassidic: Hayo Haya

The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:50

Traditional Israeli: MiY’malel

The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:33

Hugo Chaim Adler/Traditional: Maoz Tzur (2 versions)

The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 3:16

F. Greenspan: Kemach min hazak

The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:34

Avrom Goldfaden/Michel Gelbart: Dreydel songs

The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 4:22

Richard Hayman: Pops Hoedown extract “Turkey in the Straw”

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80141 CD) 1:41

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 “Hen” - Allegro spiritoso

New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Columbia 6009 LP) 6:45

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Le coq d’or Suite

Marriage, Feast and Lamentable Death of King Dodon – London Symphony Orchestra/Antal Dorati (Mercury 75016 LP) 6:00

Camille Saint-Saëns/Ogden Nash: Carnival of the Animals – The Swan

Frank Miller, cello; Noel Coward, narrator; Leonid Hambro & Jascha Zaide, pianists; ‘His Orchestra’/Andre Kostelanetz (Columbia 720 LP) 3:07

Carl Orff: Carmina Burana: The roasted swan song

John Daniecki, tenor; San Francisco Symphony and Chorus/Herbert Blomstedt (London 430509 CD) 3:31

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Films About Chefs - for Thanksgiving, we've cooked up a tribute to films about chefs. We'll hear music from The Wedding Banquet, Babette's Feast, Julie and Julia and more.

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Banquet from Camille Claudel, 1988 – Silva SILCD1207 - Gabriel Yared

The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Coupling from The Cook, The Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover, 1989 - Caroline Records Carol CD 1603

Michael Nyman - original soundtrack/Michael Nyman, cond.

Pastorale Andante from Babette's Feast, 1987 – Milan 19836 - Per Norgard

original soundtrack

Zoe and Kate Watch Video and Zoe Goes to the Restaurant from No Reservations, 2007 – London B0009397-02 - Philip Glass

original soundtrack/Michael Riseman, cond.

Special Order and Dinner Rush from Ratatouille, 2007 - Walt Disney D000050102 - Michael Giacchino

original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

The Soup is Served and Epilogue from The Tale of Desperaux, 2008 – Intrada MAF 7105 - William Ross

original soundtrack/William Ross, cond.

Overture from Tom Jones, 1963 – Chandos CHAN 10418 0 - John Addison

BBC Concert Orchestra/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Party Preparations from Chocolat, 2000 – Sony SK 89472 - Rachel Portman

original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

Chocolate Sauce from Chocolat, 2000 Sony SK 89472 - Rachel Portman

original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

Finale from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005 – Silva 1268 - Danny Elfman

The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Main Titles, Taste of Chocolate and Vianne Sets Up Shop from Chocolat, 2000 - Rachel Portman

original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

You Make Me Happy and Sad from East Drink Man Woman, 1994 - Varese Sarabande VSD 5528 - Mader

original soundtrack

Julia's Theme from Julie and Julia, 2009 - Sony - Alexandre Desplat

original soundtrack

Turkey Processional and Thanksgiving Feast from What's Cooking, 2000 - Pacific Time Entertainment PTE-8529-2 - Craig Pruess

original soundtrack

Attraversiamo from Eat Pray Love, 2010 - Madison Gate Records 34793 - Dario Marianelli

original soundtrack

The Banquet from The Banquet, 2006 – Sony 88697923632 - Tan Dun

Lang Lang, piano/Shanghai Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Tan Dun, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

11:58:00 00:00:56 George Frideric Handel Gigue from Trio Sonata Op 5

Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451

12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Benjamin Britten's 'Young Person's Guide'

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:12:17 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694

12:23:00 00:12:13 Hector Berlioz The Brigands' Orgies from "Harold in Italy"

Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188

12:38:00 00:09:03 Michael Torke Bright Blue Music

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Ecstatic 92201

12:51:00 00:04:45 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Pantomime

Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887

12:55:00 00:02:50 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Jota

Elina Garanca, mezzo; José María Gallardo del Rey, g DeutGram 14777

13:05:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Houston Grand Opera

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni

Don Giovanni... Adrian Eröd

Leporello... Kyle Ketelsen

Donna Anna... Rachel Willis-Sørensen

Donna Elvira... Veronika Dzhioeva

Don Ottavio... Joel Prieto

Zerlina... Malin Christensson

Masetto... Michael Sumuel

Commendatore... Morris Robinson

Conductor: Trevor Pinnock

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:14:00 00:14:44 Antonín Dvorák Overture "In Nature's Realm" Op 91

Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927

16:31:00 00:11:23 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 6 in E flat

Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161

16:45:00 00:10:30 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Wine, Women and Song" Op 333

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80314

16:55:00 00:04:42 Carl Nielsen Menuett from Wind Quintet Op 43

Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 6, 2013 in Boston, MA

Niu Niu, piano, age 16 from China

Etudes Op 10/3 in E Op 10/12 in c "Revolutionary" by Frédéric Chopin

Olivia Cosio, mezzo-soprano, age 17 from San Francisco, CA

Bucking Bronco from Cowboy Songs by Libby Larsen, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Lev Mamuya, cello, age 17 from Newton Highlands, MA

Finale (Animé) from the Cello Sonata in d by Claude Debussy, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Yuki Beppu, violin, age 16 from Lexington, MA

Sonata in d Op 27/3 "Ballade" by Eugène Ysaÿe

Chad Lilley, saxophone, age 17 from Olney, MD

Chanson pour ma mie and Le cabridan from Tableaux de Provence by Paule Maurice, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Niu Niu, piano, age 16 from China

La Campanella from Grandes Études de Paganini S141/3 in g-Sharp by Franz Liszt

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Cy Coleman

00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

00:02:31 Cy Coleman/C.Leigh/D.Fields Where Am I Going?/Pass Me By

Cy Coleman Cue Magazine Salutes the Great Songwriters Harbinger HCD2901

00:01:24 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields You Wanna Bet?

Cy Coleman Broadway Tunesmith: Cy Coleman Columbia C32808

00:01:37 Cy Coleman Evening Seth Rudetsky

Classical Broadway Bay Cities BCD1038

00:00:54 Cy Coleman-Joseph McCarthy The Riviera

Johnny Mathis American Songbook Series: Cy Coleman Smithsonian RD048-19

00:02:16 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh You Fasincate Me So

Mabel Mercer Merely Marvelous Atlantic LP1322

00:02:11 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Hey, Look Me Over

Lucille Ball Wildcat -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60353-2-RG

00:01:44 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh I Love You

Sid Caesar Little Me -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61482-2

00:01:56 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields Big Spender

Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields An Evening With Dorothy Fields DRG CD5167

00:02:24 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields You Should See Yourself

Gwen Verdon Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960

00:02:46 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields I'm a Brass Band

Gwen Verdon Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960

00:02:49 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields Poor Everybody Else

Michele Lee American Songbook Series: Cy Coleman Smithsonian RD048-19

00:02:08 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart By the Way, If You Are Free Tonight

James Naughton I Love My Wife -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic SD19107

00:02:17 Cy Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green I've Got It All

John Cullum, Madeline Kahn On the Twentieth Century -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK35330

00:01:50 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Museum Song

Jim Dale Barnum -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89999

00:03:23 Cy Coleman-David Zippel Your'e Nothing Without Me

James Naughton, Greg Edelman City of Angels -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK46067

00:03:58 Cy Coleman-David Zippel With Ev'ry Breath I Take

Kay McClelland City of Angels -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK46067

00:02:18 Cy Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green Never Met a Man I Didn't Like

Keith Carradine The Will Rogers Follies -- Original B'way Cast Sony 7464-48606-2

00:02:03 Cy Coleman-Ira Gassman My Body

Company The Life -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK63312

00:02:37 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh It Amazes Me

Cy Coleman Cy Coleman: It Started With a Dream Sony SK89138

00:01:07 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Join the Circus

Jim Dale and Company Barnum -- Original B'wy Cast Sony SK89999

00:03:56 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields Filler: There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This

G.Verdon,H.Gallagher,T.Oliver Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:12 Manuel de Falla Nights In the Gardens of Spain

BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10694

19:26:00 00:28:16 Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides

Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 433864

19:56:00 00:03:03 Giovanni Gabrieli Sacred Symphonies: Canzona on the 7th tone

Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:28:46 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet

20:37:00 01:18:40 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 7 in E minor

20:10 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells the story of Dave cooking the turkey...Stan Freberg entertains at the first Thanksgiving dinner...Food is the subject of the Two Ronnies, and we learn How to Cook a Conductor...We get a message from Richard Howland-Bolton. Also, This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:10:00 00:10:52 Franz Schubert Andante in B minor

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

23:20:00 00:08:21 Hector Berlioz Pilgrims' March from "Harold in Italy" Op 16

Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188

23:31:00 00:11:45 Richard Strauss Sextet for Strings from "Capriccio" Op 85

Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

23:42:00 00:09:04 Samuel Barber Andante from Violin Concerto Op 14

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029

23:52:00 00:06:41 Gabriel Fauré Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 109