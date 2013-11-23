Program Guide 11-23-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:38:15 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat
BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Raquel Lojendio, soprano Chandos 10694
00:42:00 00:18:27 Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5 in G
Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715
01:02:00 00:43:18 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16
Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188
01:47:00 00:16:59 Claude Debussy Children's Corner Suite
Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2377
02:05:00 00:46:23 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 3 in D Op 29
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 449967
02:53:00 00:19:05 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings in D
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783
03:13:00 00:16:35 Samuel Barber String Quartet Op 11
Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 435864
03:31:00 01:27:57 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 2 in C minor
Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Melanie Diener, soprano; Petra Lang, mezzo-soprano; Prague Philharmonic Choir Decca 470283
04:59:00 00:16:04 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Trio No. 4 in G Op 65
Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077
05:17:00 00:16:02 Claude Debussy Jeux
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 439896
05:35:00 00:07:01 Emmanuel Chabrier Impromptu
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515
05:51:00 00:07:37 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in C Op 7
Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:50 Aaron Copland El Salón Mexico
Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata EMI 31561
06:12:21 Isaac Albéniz Iberia, Book 3: El Albaicin, El Polo, Lavapiés
Vanessa Pérez, piano Vai Audio 1243
06:36:47 Nicanor Abelardo (arr. Ric Ickard) Nasaan Ka Irog (Where Are You My Love?)
Ric Ickard, guitar Naxos 557759
06:40:52 Francisco Buencamino (arr. Ric Ikar Hbik Ng Diwa (My Soul's Lament)
Ric Ickard, guitar Naxos 557759
06:48:17 Reynaldo Hahn To Chloris (Théophile de Vieau)
Aïnhoa Areta, soprano DeutGram 0602527598
06:51:48 Reynaldo Hahn L'Énamourée (Théodore Faullin de Banville)
Aïnhoa Areta, soprano DeutGram 0602527598
06:55:36 Reynaldo Hahn Si mes vers avaient des ailes (Victor Hugo)
Aïnhoa Areta, soprano DeutGram 0602527598
07:00:50 Anonymous Late 14th Century Libro rojo (Red Book) Selections: Los siete gozos (The Seven Joys)
Sarband Vladimir Ivanoff Sono Luminus 93202
0607:06:23 Anonymous Late 14th Century Libro Rojo (Red Book) We Hurry Towards Death
Sarband Vladimir Ivanoff Sono Luminus 93202
07:11:20 Alberto Ginastera Tres Piezas Op 6
Mirian Conti, piano Albany 837
07:26:01 Tomas Breton Concerto in a for Violin & Orchestra
Ara Malikian, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Castilla y León Alejandro Posada Tritó 0071
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Bill Morelock
Felix Mendelssohn: Octet in E-flat, Op. 20 - III. Scherzo
Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Pinchas Zukerman, conductor Philips 412212 - Music: 4:33
Kevin Puts: Inspiring Beethoven (2001)
Winston-Salem Symphony; Robert Moody, conductor Stevens Center, University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Music: 12:58
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Scott Hollopeter from Grand Planc, Michigan
Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 6 in b minor, Prelude No. 16 in b-flat minor, Prelude No. 18 in f minor, Prelude No. 24 in d minor
DeutGram 415836-2 - Music: 5:45
Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio in B-flat Op 11 "Gassenhauer"
Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Gilles Vonsattel, piano; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC - Music: 17:46
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Jacques Ibert: Divertissement - 2. Cortege
Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Eduardo Mata, conductor Dorian 90181 - Music: 4:37
Pascual Piqueras: De Cai
Spanish Brass - Carlos Beneto Grau, trumpet; Juanjo Serna Salvador, trumpet; Manuel Perez Ortega, french horn; Indalecio Bonet Manrique, trombone; Sergio Finca Quiros, tuba Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, Maryland - Music: 3:41
Felix Mendelssohn: Concert Piece in d Op 114
Michael Forte, clarinet; Michael Ellert, bassoon; Michael Yannette, piano Palm Beach Chamber Music Festival Crest Theatre, Delray Beach, Florida - Music: 8:31
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92 - 1. Poco sostenuto - Vivace, 2. Allegretto, 4. Allegro
Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Jaap van Zweden, conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, Texas - Music: 29:54
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Turkeys and Potato Pancakes
Flory Jagoda: Ocho kandelikas
Voice of the Turtle/Judith Wachs (Titanic 159 CD) 3:00
Traditional Sephardic: Kita’l tas
Voice of the Turtle/Judith Wachs (Titanic 159 CD) 5:00
Traditional Chassidic: Hayo Haya
The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:50
Traditional Israeli: MiY’malel
The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:33
Hugo Chaim Adler/Traditional: Maoz Tzur (2 versions)
The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 3:16
F. Greenspan: Kemach min hazak
The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:34
Avrom Goldfaden/Michel Gelbart: Dreydel songs
The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 4:22
Richard Hayman: Pops Hoedown extract “Turkey in the Straw”
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80141 CD) 1:41
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 “Hen” - Allegro spiritoso
New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Columbia 6009 LP) 6:45
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Le coq d’or Suite
Marriage, Feast and Lamentable Death of King Dodon – London Symphony Orchestra/Antal Dorati (Mercury 75016 LP) 6:00
Camille Saint-Saëns/Ogden Nash: Carnival of the Animals – The Swan
Frank Miller, cello; Noel Coward, narrator; Leonid Hambro & Jascha Zaide, pianists; ‘His Orchestra’/Andre Kostelanetz (Columbia 720 LP) 3:07
Carl Orff: Carmina Burana: The roasted swan song
John Daniecki, tenor; San Francisco Symphony and Chorus/Herbert Blomstedt (London 430509 CD) 3:31
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Films About Chefs - for Thanksgiving, we've cooked up a tribute to films about chefs. We'll hear music from The Wedding Banquet, Babette's Feast, Julie and Julia and more.
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
The Banquet from Camille Claudel, 1988 – Silva SILCD1207 - Gabriel Yared
The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.
Coupling from The Cook, The Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover, 1989 - Caroline Records Carol CD 1603
Michael Nyman - original soundtrack/Michael Nyman, cond.
Pastorale Andante from Babette's Feast, 1987 – Milan 19836 - Per Norgard
original soundtrack
Zoe and Kate Watch Video and Zoe Goes to the Restaurant from No Reservations, 2007 – London B0009397-02 - Philip Glass
original soundtrack/Michael Riseman, cond.
Special Order and Dinner Rush from Ratatouille, 2007 - Walt Disney D000050102 - Michael Giacchino
original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.
The Soup is Served and Epilogue from The Tale of Desperaux, 2008 – Intrada MAF 7105 - William Ross
original soundtrack/William Ross, cond.
Overture from Tom Jones, 1963 – Chandos CHAN 10418 0 - John Addison
BBC Concert Orchestra/Rumon Gamba, cond.
Party Preparations from Chocolat, 2000 – Sony SK 89472 - Rachel Portman
original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.
Chocolate Sauce from Chocolat, 2000 Sony SK 89472 - Rachel Portman
original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.
Finale from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005 – Silva 1268 - Danny Elfman
The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.
Main Titles, Taste of Chocolate and Vianne Sets Up Shop from Chocolat, 2000 - Rachel Portman
original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.
You Make Me Happy and Sad from East Drink Man Woman, 1994 - Varese Sarabande VSD 5528 - Mader
original soundtrack
Julia's Theme from Julie and Julia, 2009 - Sony - Alexandre Desplat
original soundtrack
Turkey Processional and Thanksgiving Feast from What's Cooking, 2000 - Pacific Time Entertainment PTE-8529-2 - Craig Pruess
original soundtrack
Attraversiamo from Eat Pray Love, 2010 - Madison Gate Records 34793 - Dario Marianelli
original soundtrack
The Banquet from The Banquet, 2006 – Sony 88697923632 - Tan Dun
Lang Lang, piano/Shanghai Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Tan Dun, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
11:58:00 00:00:56 George Frideric Handel Gigue from Trio Sonata Op 5
Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451
12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Benjamin Britten's 'Young Person's Guide'
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:12:17 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694
12:23:00 00:12:13 Hector Berlioz The Brigands' Orgies from "Harold in Italy"
Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188
12:38:00 00:09:03 Michael Torke Bright Blue Music
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Ecstatic 92201
12:51:00 00:04:45 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Pantomime
Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887
12:55:00 00:02:50 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Jota
Elina Garanca, mezzo; José María Gallardo del Rey, g DeutGram 14777
13:05:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Houston Grand Opera
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni
Don Giovanni... Adrian Eröd
Leporello... Kyle Ketelsen
Donna Anna... Rachel Willis-Sørensen
Donna Elvira... Veronika Dzhioeva
Don Ottavio... Joel Prieto
Zerlina... Malin Christensson
Masetto... Michael Sumuel
Commendatore... Morris Robinson
Conductor: Trevor Pinnock
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:14:00 00:14:44 Antonín Dvorák Overture "In Nature's Realm" Op 91
Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927
16:31:00 00:11:23 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 6 in E flat
Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161
16:45:00 00:10:30 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Wine, Women and Song" Op 333
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80314
16:55:00 00:04:42 Carl Nielsen Menuett from Wind Quintet Op 43
Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 6, 2013 in Boston, MA
Niu Niu, piano, age 16 from China
Etudes Op 10/3 in E Op 10/12 in c "Revolutionary" by Frédéric Chopin
Olivia Cosio, mezzo-soprano, age 17 from San Francisco, CA
Bucking Bronco from Cowboy Songs by Libby Larsen, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Lev Mamuya, cello, age 17 from Newton Highlands, MA
Finale (Animé) from the Cello Sonata in d by Claude Debussy, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Yuki Beppu, violin, age 16 from Lexington, MA
Sonata in d Op 27/3 "Ballade" by Eugène Ysaÿe
Chad Lilley, saxophone, age 17 from Olney, MD
Chanson pour ma mie and Le cabridan from Tableaux de Provence by Paule Maurice, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Niu Niu, piano, age 16 from China
La Campanella from Grandes Études de Paganini S141/3 in g-Sharp by Franz Liszt
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Cy Coleman
00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
00:02:31 Cy Coleman/C.Leigh/D.Fields Where Am I Going?/Pass Me By
Cy Coleman Cue Magazine Salutes the Great Songwriters Harbinger HCD2901
00:01:24 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields You Wanna Bet?
Cy Coleman Broadway Tunesmith: Cy Coleman Columbia C32808
00:01:37 Cy Coleman Evening Seth Rudetsky
Classical Broadway Bay Cities BCD1038
00:00:54 Cy Coleman-Joseph McCarthy The Riviera
Johnny Mathis American Songbook Series: Cy Coleman Smithsonian RD048-19
00:02:16 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh You Fasincate Me So
Mabel Mercer Merely Marvelous Atlantic LP1322
00:02:11 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Hey, Look Me Over
Lucille Ball Wildcat -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60353-2-RG
00:01:44 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh I Love You
Sid Caesar Little Me -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61482-2
00:01:56 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields Big Spender
Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields An Evening With Dorothy Fields DRG CD5167
00:02:24 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields You Should See Yourself
Gwen Verdon Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960
00:02:46 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields I'm a Brass Band
Gwen Verdon Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960
00:02:49 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields Poor Everybody Else
Michele Lee American Songbook Series: Cy Coleman Smithsonian RD048-19
00:02:08 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart By the Way, If You Are Free Tonight
James Naughton I Love My Wife -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic SD19107
00:02:17 Cy Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green I've Got It All
John Cullum, Madeline Kahn On the Twentieth Century -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK35330
00:01:50 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Museum Song
Jim Dale Barnum -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89999
00:03:23 Cy Coleman-David Zippel Your'e Nothing Without Me
James Naughton, Greg Edelman City of Angels -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK46067
00:03:58 Cy Coleman-David Zippel With Ev'ry Breath I Take
Kay McClelland City of Angels -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK46067
00:02:18 Cy Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green Never Met a Man I Didn't Like
Keith Carradine The Will Rogers Follies -- Original B'way Cast Sony 7464-48606-2
00:02:03 Cy Coleman-Ira Gassman My Body
Company The Life -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK63312
00:02:37 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh It Amazes Me
Cy Coleman Cy Coleman: It Started With a Dream Sony SK89138
00:01:07 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Join the Circus
Jim Dale and Company Barnum -- Original B'wy Cast Sony SK89999
00:03:56 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields Filler: There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This
G.Verdon,H.Gallagher,T.Oliver Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:22:12 Manuel de Falla Nights In the Gardens of Spain
BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10694
19:26:00 00:28:16 Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides
Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 433864
19:56:00 00:03:03 Giovanni Gabrieli Sacred Symphonies: Canzona on the 7th tone
Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:28:46 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet
20:37:00 01:18:40 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 7 in E minor
20:10 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells the story of Dave cooking the turkey...Stan Freberg entertains at the first Thanksgiving dinner...Food is the subject of the Two Ronnies, and we learn How to Cook a Conductor...We get a message from Richard Howland-Bolton. Also, This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:10:00 00:10:52 Franz Schubert Andante in B minor
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75
23:20:00 00:08:21 Hector Berlioz Pilgrims' March from "Harold in Italy" Op 16
Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188
23:31:00 00:11:45 Richard Strauss Sextet for Strings from "Capriccio" Op 85
Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645
23:42:00 00:09:04 Samuel Barber Andante from Violin Concerto Op 14
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029
23:52:00 00:06:41 Gabriel Fauré Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 109