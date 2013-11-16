Program Guide 11-16-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:08:00 00:26:59 Paul Hindemith Symphony "Mathis der Maler"
Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230
00:38:00 00:24:04 Georg Philipp Telemann Orchestral Suite in C "Water Music"
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788
01:06:00 00:43:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 9 in A minor Op 47
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619
01:52:00 00:18:43 Leos Janácek String Quartet No. 1 "Kreutzer Sonata"
Pavel Haas Quartet Supraphon 3922
02:13:00 01:19:33 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 8 in E flat
BBC Scottish Symphony Donald Runnicles Edinburgh Festival Chorus; Hillevi Martinpelto, soprano; Nicole Cabell, soprano; Katarina Karnéus, mezzo-sop; See "MUSIC CUT ANALYSES" BBC 330
03:35:00 00:39:50 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor Op 25
Martha Argerich, piano; Gidon Kremer, violin; Yuri Bashmet, viola; Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 463700
04:19:00 00:24:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 94 in G
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779
04:45:00 00:21:59 Paul Hindemith Nobilissima Visione: Suite
Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230
05:10:00 00:22:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Fifteen Variations & Fugue in E flat Op 35
Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834
05:33:00 00:19:02 Claude Debussy Images: Ibéria
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80574
05:54:00 00:06:00 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale
José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:09:50 Manuel de Falla El Sombrero de Tres Picos, Suite No. 2 (Los vecinos, Danza del molinero, Danza final)
Orquesta Nacional de España Ataúlfo Argenta Vocacion 212
06:22:12 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 in g, Op. 22
José Ramos Santana Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Kenneth Klein Fleur de Son 57961
06:47:34 José Nono Symphony in F
Concerto Cologne Capriccio 10 488
07:03:25 José Abrajim Elcure Lo Que el Viento Se Llevó (arr. F. Londoño)
Quintet of the Americas MSR 1077
07:12:50 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 4 in F#
Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 431586
07:14:24 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.5 in F
Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 431586
07:22:30 Federico Moreno Torroba Tres Nocturnos; Hogueras, Sombras, Brujas
Fernando Colás; Javier Grande, guitars; Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca Jorge Ledezma Bradley Verso 2013
07:49:27 Cristobal Halffter Preludio para Madrid '92
Madrid Symphony Orchestra; Orféon Donostiarra, Church of Saint Thomas Pedro Halfter-Caro Marco Polo 225032
07:58:52 Traditional Tanguillo de Cadiz
Rafael Cañizares, guitar Iris 3001 849
08:02:22 Traditional Guajira
Manolo Sanlúcar, guitar Iris 3001 849
08:10 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Maurice Ravel (arr Narcis Bonet): Three Hebraic Melodies II. Mejerke, main Suhn (Chanson Hebraique)
Liat Cohen, guitar Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra; Frederic Chaslin, conductor Centaur 2537 - music: 4:40
Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat Op 6
New Century Chamber Orchestra First Congregational Church, Berkeley, California - Music: 27:47
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Elizabeth Bird from Bozeman, Montana
Puzzler Payoff: Gounod/Bach: Ave Maria
Bobby McFerrin, voice; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48177 - Music: 2:37
Maurice Ravel: Kaddish
Daniel Hope, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Aspen Music Festival Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, Colorado - Music: 5:23
09:10 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Johann Sebastian Bach - Partita No. 4 in D 3. Courante 4. Menuet
Jeffrey Kahane, piano Nonesuch 79121 - music: 4:39
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Suite d'Alceste' - 1. Marche des Combattants 2. Menuet 3. Loure pour les Pekheurs 6. La Pompe Funebre 7. La Fete Infernale: Aria 1 8. Les Demons: Aria 2 9. Marche des Assiegeants
Concerto Copenhagen; Jordi Savall, conductor Garrison Church, Copenhagen, Denmark - Music: 13:10
Antonin Dvorak: Serenade for Winds Op 44
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, music director Royce Hall, Westwood, California - Music: 25:43
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves
New Jersey Symphony Orchestra; Jacques Lacombe, conductor New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark, New Jersey - Music: 4:10
10:10 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personalities - The Aurora Trio
Peter Schickele: Serenade for Three I. Dances; II. Songs; III. Variations
Aurora Trio (private recording) 5:00; 4:00; 3:15
Béla Bartók: Contrasts - III. Sebes (Fast Dance)
Benny Goodman, clarinet; Joseph Szigeti, violin; Bela Bartok, piano (Naxos 111343 CD) 7:02
Aram Khachaturian: Trio for Clarinet, Violin and Piano: II. Allegro; III. Moderato
Aurora Trio (private recording) 4:00; 7:00
Darius Milhaud: Suite for Violin, Clarinet & Piano Op 157b - IV. Introduction et Finale
Aurora Trio (private recording) 5:30
11:10 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Family Feuds - music from films about families at odds with selections from Romeo and Juliet, The Big Country, Thor and more.
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
The Vaults and Hamlet (Version 2) from Hamlet, 1990 – Virgin 2-91600 - Ennio Morricone
Unione Musicisti Di Roma/Ennio Morricone, cond.
Sweets for the Sweet Farewell from Hamlet, 1996 – Silva SILKD 6018 - Patrick Doyle
The City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.
To Die For and This Land from The Lion King, 1994 - Walt Disney 60858-7 - Hans Zimmer
original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.
Allegro from Sonata in D (used in Kramer vs. Kramer, 1979) – Analekta 9812 - Henry Purcell
Paul Merko, trumpet; Luc Beausejour, organ
Suite from The Lion in Winter, 1968 – Silva SILCD1170 - John Barry
Crouch End Festival Chorus/The City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.
Finale from Big Fish, 2003 – Sony SK 93094 - Danny Elfman
original soundtrack/Nick Ingman, cond.
Down The Stairs from The Young Victoria, 2009 – EMI 5099969676222 - Ilan Eshkeri
London Metropolitan Orchestra/Andy Brown, cond.
Suite from Romeo and Juliet, 1968 – Silva SILKD 6018 - Nino Rota
City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.
The Raid, Parts 1 & 2 from The Big Country, 1958 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1055 - Jerome Moross
original soundtrack/Jerome Moross, cond.
Honeymoon and Victoria & Albert from The Young Victoria, 2009 – EMI 5099969676222 - Ilan Eshkeri
London Metropolitan Orchestra/Andy Brown, cond.
Earth to Asgard and Brothers Fight from Thor, 2011 - Buena Vista Records D001265602 - Patrick Doyle
London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.
Legacy from Thor: The Dark World, 2013 – Intrada D001911702 - Brian Tyler
original soundtrack/Brian Tyler, cond.
Earth to Asgard from Thor, 2011 - Buena Vista Records D001265602 - Patrick Doyle
London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:02 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Pizzicato and other Italian musical terms
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:11:00 00:03:14 Paul Hindemith Ragtime
Michael Tilson Thomas New World Symphony RCA 68798
12:16:00 00:06:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor
Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra CBS 38915
12:24:00 00:05:17 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries
Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109
12:32 BROADWAY BUZZ with Joe Garry – a recorded pre-performance talk about the Tony-Award-winning musical, Once, now on stage at the Palace Theater in Playhouse Square
OPERA IN AMERICA: Houston Grand Opera
13:05:00 George Frideric Handel: Xerxes (1738)
Serse (Xerxes)… Susan Graham
Romilda… Laura Claycomb
Arsamene (Arsamenes)… David Daniels
Amastre (Amastris)… Sonia Prina
Atalanta… Heidi Stober
Ariodate (Ariodates)…Philip Cutlip
Elviro… Adam Cioffari
Conductor: William Lacey
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:27:00 00:15:31 Anatoly Lyadov Eight Russian Folk Songs Op 58
Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657
16:46:00 00:11:30 Arthur Benjamin Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa in C
City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553433
16:58:00 00:01:56 François Couperin Suite No. 26: Gavotte
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 8, 2013 in New Albany, Ohio
Audrey Watkins, flute, age 17 from Worthington, OH and a student at the Interlochen Arts Academy
Presto giocoso from the Sonata for Flute & Piano by Francis Poulenc, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Eric Goldberg, percussion, age 17 from Chicago, IL
Scirocco for solo marimba by Michael Burritt
Michaella Cipriani, mezzo-soprano, age 17 from Westerville, OH and Eva Kennedy, viola, age 18 from Worthington, OH
Geistliches Wiegenlied (Sacred Lullaby) Op 91/2 by Johannes Brahms, with Christopher O'Riley, piano
Sung Moon "Bryan" Park, cello, age 16 from Bloomington, IN
Capriccio by Lukas Foss, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Eden Chen, piano, age 13 from Rowland Heights, CA
Concert Paraphrase on Rigoletto S 434 by Franz Liszt
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1980 on Stage and Screen - It’s a year that pretty much belonged to the guys, including Jerry Orbach on Broadway and Neil Diamond, John Belushi, Dan Akroyd and Robin Williams in Hollywood.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:00:54 Harry Warren-Al Dubin Opening from "42nd Street"
Company 42nd Street --Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-3891
18:01:45 00:06:43 Harry Warren-Al Dubin Lullaby of Broadway
Jerry Orbach, Company 42nd Street -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-3891
18:08:31 00:01:42 Dean Pitchford-Michael Gore Fame Irene Cara
Fame -- Original Soundtrack RSO RSO-RX-1-3080
18:10:34 00:02:58 Frank Lazarus-Dick Vosburgh Doin' the Production Code
Company A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine -- Original B'way Cast DRG CDSBL-12580
18:13:26 00:03:18 Jerry Herman Just Go to the Movies
Company A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine DRG CDSBL-12580
18:17:24 00:02:10 Gus Kahn-Dan Russo Toot Toot Tootsie
Al Jolson Al Jolson at Warner Bros. Rhino R272544
18:19:29 00:03:39 Neil Diamond America Neil Diamond
The Jazz Singer -- Film Soundtrack EMII SWAV-12120
18:23:21 00:02:25 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart There Is a Sucker Born Ev'ry Minute
Jim Dale Barnum -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89999
18:26:05 00:03:51 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Come Follow the Band
Company Barnum -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89999
18:29:59 00:03:07 Harry Nilsson I Yam What I Yam
Robin Williams Popeye -- Film Soundtrack Boardwalk SW36880
18:32:58 00:02:49 Harry Nilsson Sailin'
Robin Williams, Shelley Duvall Popeye -- Film Soundtrack Boardwalk SW36880
18:36:06 00:03:13 Jerry Wexler Everybody Needs Someone to Love
Dan Akroyd, John Belushi The Blues Brothers -- Film Soundtrack Atlantic 82787
18:39:34 00:03:58 Traditional/Bert Williams Shortnin' Bread/Nobody
Lynn Thigpen Tintypes -- Original B'way Cast DRG S2L-5196
18:43:45 00:07:24 Harry Warren-Al Dubin 42nd Street
Jerry Orbach and Company 42nd Street -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-3891
18:51:17 00:01:43 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:04 00:03:55 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Filler: Join the Circus
Company Barnum -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89999
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:13:47 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music
Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109
19:17:00 00:37:58 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78
Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Olivier Latry, organ Ondine 1094
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Nicole Cabell, soprano; Elizabeth DeShong, mezzo-soprano; Garrett Sorenson, tenor; Raymond Aceto, bass; Master Chorale of South Florida; Master Chorale of Tampa Ba; recorded in Knight Concert Hall, Miami
20:05:00 00:31:51 Peter Lieberson Neruda Songs
20:40:00 01:08:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A Message to America from Queen Elizabeth II...Mel Brewer’s Insomnia Time; a song about Sperm Whales and more Victor Borge...also The Wisdom of Mark Levy and This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:05:03 Volkmar Andreae Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot
Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild 7377
23:07:00 00:13:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27
Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604
23:22:00 00:05:05 Ottorino Respighi Notturno in G flat major
Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224517
23:27:00 00:07:56 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs
Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109
23:36:00 00:05:07 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Air Op 40
Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311
23:41:00 00:11:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48
Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150
23:54:00 00:02:56 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 8 in D flat Op 84
Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911