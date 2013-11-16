Program Guide 11-16-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:08:00 00:26:59 Paul Hindemith Symphony "Mathis der Maler"

Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230

00:38:00 00:24:04 Georg Philipp Telemann Orchestral Suite in C "Water Music"

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788

01:06:00 00:43:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 9 in A minor Op 47

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619

01:52:00 00:18:43 Leos Janácek String Quartet No. 1 "Kreutzer Sonata"

Pavel Haas Quartet Supraphon 3922

02:13:00 01:19:33 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 8 in E flat

BBC Scottish Symphony Donald Runnicles Edinburgh Festival Chorus; Hillevi Martinpelto, soprano; Nicole Cabell, soprano; Katarina Karnéus, mezzo-sop; See "MUSIC CUT ANALYSES" BBC 330

03:35:00 00:39:50 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor Op 25

Martha Argerich, piano; Gidon Kremer, violin; Yuri Bashmet, viola; Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 463700

04:19:00 00:24:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 94 in G

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

04:45:00 00:21:59 Paul Hindemith Nobilissima Visione: Suite

Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230

05:10:00 00:22:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Fifteen Variations & Fugue in E flat Op 35

Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834

05:33:00 00:19:02 Claude Debussy Images: Ibéria

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80574

05:54:00 00:06:00 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:09:50 Manuel de Falla El Sombrero de Tres Picos, Suite No. 2 (Los vecinos, Danza del molinero, Danza final)

Orquesta Nacional de España Ataúlfo Argenta Vocacion 212

06:22:12 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 in g, Op. 22

José Ramos Santana Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Kenneth Klein Fleur de Son 57961

06:47:34 José Nono Symphony in F

Concerto Cologne Capriccio 10 488

07:03:25 José Abrajim Elcure Lo Que el Viento Se Llevó (arr. F. Londoño)

Quintet of the Americas MSR 1077

07:12:50 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 4 in F#

Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 431586

07:14:24 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.5 in F

Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 431586

07:22:30 Federico Moreno Torroba Tres Nocturnos; Hogueras, Sombras, Brujas

Fernando Colás; Javier Grande, guitars; Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca Jorge Ledezma Bradley Verso 2013

07:49:27 Cristobal Halffter Preludio para Madrid '92

Madrid Symphony Orchestra; Orféon Donostiarra, Church of Saint Thomas Pedro Halfter-Caro Marco Polo 225032

07:58:52 Traditional Tanguillo de Cadiz

Rafael Cañizares, guitar Iris 3001 849

08:02:22 Traditional Guajira

Manolo Sanlúcar, guitar Iris 3001 849

08:10 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Maurice Ravel (arr Narcis Bonet): Three Hebraic Melodies II. Mejerke, main Suhn (Chanson Hebraique)

Liat Cohen, guitar Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra; Frederic Chaslin, conductor Centaur 2537 - music: 4:40

Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat Op 6

New Century Chamber Orchestra First Congregational Church, Berkeley, California - Music: 27:47

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Elizabeth Bird from Bozeman, Montana

Puzzler Payoff: Gounod/Bach: Ave Maria

Bobby McFerrin, voice; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48177 - Music: 2:37

Maurice Ravel: Kaddish

Daniel Hope, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Aspen Music Festival Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, Colorado - Music: 5:23

09:10 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach - Partita No. 4 in D 3. Courante 4. Menuet

Jeffrey Kahane, piano Nonesuch 79121 - music: 4:39

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Suite d'Alceste' - 1. Marche des Combattants 2. Menuet 3. Loure pour les Pekheurs 6. La Pompe Funebre 7. La Fete Infernale: Aria 1 8. Les Demons: Aria 2 9. Marche des Assiegeants

Concerto Copenhagen; Jordi Savall, conductor Garrison Church, Copenhagen, Denmark - Music: 13:10

Antonin Dvorak: Serenade for Winds Op 44

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, music director Royce Hall, Westwood, California - Music: 25:43

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra; Jacques Lacombe, conductor New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark, New Jersey - Music: 4:10

10:10 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personalities - The Aurora Trio

Peter Schickele: Serenade for Three I. Dances; II. Songs; III. Variations

Aurora Trio (private recording) 5:00; 4:00; 3:15

Béla Bartók: Contrasts - III. Sebes (Fast Dance)

Benny Goodman, clarinet; Joseph Szigeti, violin; Bela Bartok, piano (Naxos 111343 CD) 7:02

Aram Khachaturian: Trio for Clarinet, Violin and Piano: II. Allegro; III. Moderato

Aurora Trio (private recording) 4:00; 7:00

Darius Milhaud: Suite for Violin, Clarinet & Piano Op 157b - IV. Introduction et Finale

Aurora Trio (private recording) 5:30

11:10 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Family Feuds - music from films about families at odds with selections from Romeo and Juliet, The Big Country, Thor and more.

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Vaults and Hamlet (Version 2) from Hamlet, 1990 – Virgin 2-91600 - Ennio Morricone

Unione Musicisti Di Roma/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Sweets for the Sweet Farewell from Hamlet, 1996 – Silva SILKD 6018 - Patrick Doyle

The City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

To Die For and This Land from The Lion King, 1994 - Walt Disney 60858-7 - Hans Zimmer

original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Allegro from Sonata in D (used in Kramer vs. Kramer, 1979) – Analekta 9812 - Henry Purcell

Paul Merko, trumpet; Luc Beausejour, organ

Suite from The Lion in Winter, 1968 – Silva SILCD1170 - John Barry

Crouch End Festival Chorus/The City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Finale from Big Fish, 2003 – Sony SK 93094 - Danny Elfman

original soundtrack/Nick Ingman, cond.

Down The Stairs from The Young Victoria, 2009 – EMI 5099969676222 - Ilan Eshkeri

London Metropolitan Orchestra/Andy Brown, cond.

Suite from Romeo and Juliet, 1968 – Silva SILKD 6018 - Nino Rota

City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

The Raid, Parts 1 & 2 from The Big Country, 1958 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1055 - Jerome Moross

original soundtrack/Jerome Moross, cond.

Honeymoon and Victoria & Albert from The Young Victoria, 2009 – EMI 5099969676222 - Ilan Eshkeri

London Metropolitan Orchestra/Andy Brown, cond.

Earth to Asgard and Brothers Fight from Thor, 2011 - Buena Vista Records D001265602 - Patrick Doyle

London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Legacy from Thor: The Dark World, 2013 – Intrada D001911702 - Brian Tyler

original soundtrack/Brian Tyler, cond.

Earth to Asgard from Thor, 2011 - Buena Vista Records D001265602 - Patrick Doyle

London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:02 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Pizzicato and other Italian musical terms

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:11:00 00:03:14 Paul Hindemith Ragtime

Michael Tilson Thomas New World Symphony RCA 68798

12:16:00 00:06:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor

Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra CBS 38915

12:24:00 00:05:17 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries

Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109

12:32 BROADWAY BUZZ with Joe Garry – a recorded pre-performance talk about the Tony-Award-winning musical, Once, now on stage at the Palace Theater in Playhouse Square

OPERA IN AMERICA: Houston Grand Opera

13:05:00 George Frideric Handel: Xerxes (1738)

Serse (Xerxes)… Susan Graham

Romilda… Laura Claycomb

Arsamene (Arsamenes)… David Daniels

Amastre (Amastris)… Sonia Prina

Atalanta… Heidi Stober

Ariodate (Ariodates)…Philip Cutlip

Elviro… Adam Cioffari

Conductor: William Lacey

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:27:00 00:15:31 Anatoly Lyadov Eight Russian Folk Songs Op 58

Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657

16:46:00 00:11:30 Arthur Benjamin Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa in C

City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553433

16:58:00 00:01:56 François Couperin Suite No. 26: Gavotte

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 8, 2013 in New Albany, Ohio

Audrey Watkins, flute, age 17 from Worthington, OH and a student at the Interlochen Arts Academy

Presto giocoso from the Sonata for Flute & Piano by Francis Poulenc, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Eric Goldberg, percussion, age 17 from Chicago, IL

Scirocco for solo marimba by Michael Burritt

Michaella Cipriani, mezzo-soprano, age 17 from Westerville, OH and Eva Kennedy, viola, age 18 from Worthington, OH

Geistliches Wiegenlied (Sacred Lullaby) Op 91/2 by Johannes Brahms, with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Sung Moon "Bryan" Park, cello, age 16 from Bloomington, IN

Capriccio by Lukas Foss, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Eden Chen, piano, age 13 from Rowland Heights, CA

Concert Paraphrase on Rigoletto S 434 by Franz Liszt

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1980 on Stage and Screen - It’s a year that pretty much belonged to the guys, including Jerry Orbach on Broadway and Neil Diamond, John Belushi, Dan Akroyd and Robin Williams in Hollywood.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:00:54 Harry Warren-Al Dubin Opening from "42nd Street"

Company 42nd Street --Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-3891

18:01:45 00:06:43 Harry Warren-Al Dubin Lullaby of Broadway

Jerry Orbach, Company 42nd Street -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-3891

18:08:31 00:01:42 Dean Pitchford-Michael Gore Fame Irene Cara

Fame -- Original Soundtrack RSO RSO-RX-1-3080

18:10:34 00:02:58 Frank Lazarus-Dick Vosburgh Doin' the Production Code

Company A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine -- Original B'way Cast DRG CDSBL-12580

18:13:26 00:03:18 Jerry Herman Just Go to the Movies

Company A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine DRG CDSBL-12580

18:17:24 00:02:10 Gus Kahn-Dan Russo Toot Toot Tootsie

Al Jolson Al Jolson at Warner Bros. Rhino R272544

18:19:29 00:03:39 Neil Diamond America Neil Diamond

The Jazz Singer -- Film Soundtrack EMII SWAV-12120

18:23:21 00:02:25 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart There Is a Sucker Born Ev'ry Minute

Jim Dale Barnum -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89999

18:26:05 00:03:51 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Come Follow the Band

Company Barnum -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89999

18:29:59 00:03:07 Harry Nilsson I Yam What I Yam

Robin Williams Popeye -- Film Soundtrack Boardwalk SW36880

18:32:58 00:02:49 Harry Nilsson Sailin'

Robin Williams, Shelley Duvall Popeye -- Film Soundtrack Boardwalk SW36880

18:36:06 00:03:13 Jerry Wexler Everybody Needs Someone to Love

Dan Akroyd, John Belushi The Blues Brothers -- Film Soundtrack Atlantic 82787

18:39:34 00:03:58 Traditional/Bert Williams Shortnin' Bread/Nobody

Lynn Thigpen Tintypes -- Original B'way Cast DRG S2L-5196

18:43:45 00:07:24 Harry Warren-Al Dubin 42nd Street

Jerry Orbach and Company 42nd Street -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-3891

18:51:17 00:01:43 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:04 00:03:55 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Filler: Join the Circus

Company Barnum -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89999

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:13:47 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music

Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109

19:17:00 00:37:58 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Olivier Latry, organ Ondine 1094

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Nicole Cabell, soprano; Elizabeth DeShong, mezzo-soprano; Garrett Sorenson, tenor; Raymond Aceto, bass; Master Chorale of South Florida; Master Chorale of Tampa Ba; recorded in Knight Concert Hall, Miami

20:05:00 00:31:51 Peter Lieberson Neruda Songs

20:40:00 01:08:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A Message to America from Queen Elizabeth II...Mel Brewer’s Insomnia Time; a song about Sperm Whales and more Victor Borge...also The Wisdom of Mark Levy and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:03 Volkmar Andreae Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot

Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild 7377

23:07:00 00:13:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27

Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

23:22:00 00:05:05 Ottorino Respighi Notturno in G flat major

Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224517

23:27:00 00:07:56 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs

Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109

23:36:00 00:05:07 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Air Op 40

Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

23:41:00 00:11:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48

Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

23:54:00 00:02:56 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 8 in D flat Op 84

Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911