Program Guide 11-13-2013

00:02:00 00:14:25 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite Op 11

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 7765

00:18:00 00:36:34 Hans Gál Symphony No. 4 Op 105

Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231

01:00:00 00:28:39 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334

01:30:00 00:42:14 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 13

Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144

02:14:00 00:25:48 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64

Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

02:42:00 00:37:06 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 1

Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra RCA 60154

03:23:00 00:42:08 Franz Schmidt Symphony No. 3 in A major

Neeme Järvi Chicago Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9000

04:07:00 00:36:07 George W. Chadwick Suite symphonique

José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 2104

04:45:00 00:39:03 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 11 in C major Op 61

Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

05:27:00 00:18:21 Max Reger Flute Serenade in D major Op 77

Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola Skarbo 4094

05:47:00 00:06:21 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale Op 43

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

05:55:00 00:04:22 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3: Sarabande

Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523



06:08:00 00:05:08 John Johnson Lute Duet "Greensleeves"

Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456

06:17:00 00:07:46 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in E flat Op 17

Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999214

06:27:00 00:09:50 Hamish MacCunn Overture "The Land of the Mountain and

Sir Alexander Gibson Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8379

06:40:00 00:07:04 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Violin Concerto Op 64

Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

06:50:00 00:03:03 George Frideric Handel Xerxes: Largo "Ombra mai fu"

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 453480

06:58:00 00:02:34 John Philip Sousa March "La Flor di Sevilla"

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

07:06:00 00:06:12 Sir John Tavener Song for Athene

Norman Mackenzie Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

07:13:00 00:09:31 Franz Lachner Minuet & Finale from Wind Quintet No. 2

Vienna-Berlin Ensemble DeutGram 423591

07:25:00 00:09:11 John Williams E.T.: Adventures on Earth

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 411185

07:40:00 00:06:52 Felix Mendelssohn The Marriage of Camacho: Overture Op 10

Klauspeter Seibel Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra Colosseum 9007

07:49:00 00:04:32 Jacques Offenbach Le Papillon: Valse des rayons

Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 444827

07:57:00 00:02:19 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 12 "Homage to

Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

08:08:00 00:05:44 Giuseppe Verdi Alzira: Prelude

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 62373

08:16:00 00:06:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Concerto for 3 (or 2)

Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson Fleisher, p Sony 743505

08:30:00 00:09:22 Arturo Márquez Danzon No. 2

Alondra de la Parra Philharmonic Orch of Americas Sony 75555

08:42:00 00:08:29 Carl Maria von Weber Oberon: Overture

Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154

08:52:00 00:02:59 Charles Gounod Faust: Soldiers' Chorus "Gloire

London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox London Symphony Chorus MCA 25877

08:57:00 00:06:10 Joaquín Rodrigo Finale from Concierto Andaluz

Delaware Symphony David Amado William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar Telarc 31754

09:06:00 00:15:40 Georg Muffat Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G major

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418

09:27:00 00:04:34 James Newton Howard The Hunger Games: Rue's Farewell

City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398

09:35:00 00:07:16 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: A Vagrom Ballad

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334

09:45:00 00:05:16 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 58

Keith Robinson, cello; Donna Lee, piano Blue Griff 237

09:53:00 00:01:48 Anonymous The Agincourt Song

Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 807

09:56:00 00:04:40 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 97

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176



10:03:00 00:02:23 Darius Milhaud Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" Op 67

Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

10:06:00 00:02:31 Darius Milhaud Brasileira from "Scaramouche"

Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426284

10:10:00 00:07:14 Modest Mussorgsky Boris Godunov: Coronation Scene

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Karl Dent, tenor; Kevin Maynor, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

10:18:00 00:05:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 61 in D major

András Schiff, piano Teldec 17141

10:26:00 00:04:41 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Polka

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 444867

10:33:00 00:12:18 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 in A flat major Op 45

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589

10:50:00 00:31:59 Robert Schumann Kreisleriana Op 16

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300

11:24:00 00:07:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 10 in G major

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Teldec 25914

11:33:00 00:08:32 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in F major

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 437549

11:44:00 00:06:13 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Violin Concerto Op 64

Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

11:51:00 00:06:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valseNeeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

12:10:00 00:06:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Poisoned Kiss: OvertureGeorge Hurst Bournemouth Sinfonietta Chandos 2419

12:16:00 00:04:07 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11

Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 918

12:24:00 00:05:36 Lionel Bart Selections from "Oliver!"

Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra Azica 72216

12:31:00 00:10:25 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in C sharp minor

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

12:43:00 00:07:27 Camille Saint-Saëns Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595

12:52:00 00:06:41 Franz von Suppé Light Cavalry: Overture

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406



13:00:00 00:46:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64

George Szell WDR Symphony Cologne IMG 75962

13:46:00 00:10:43 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 4 "Orpheus"

Zubin Mehta Berlin Philharmonic Sony 66834



14:00:00 00:02:37 Frederick Delius Hassan: Serenade

Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin; Martha Dalton, harp Sony 48260

14:02:00 00:05:34 Albert W. Ketèlbey In a Persian Market

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Eric Rogers Chorus Decca 444786

14:11:00 00:09:17 Edvard Grieg Two Melodies Op 53

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

14:21:00 00:07:37 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in C major Op 7

Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648

14:31:00 00:10:48 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sadko Op 5

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

14:46:00 00:12:13 Hector Berlioz The Brigands' Orgies from "Harold in

Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188

15:00:00 00:10:44 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2013

15:15:00 00:29:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major

Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Leif Ove Andsnes, piano MAA 10406

15:46:00 00:07:16 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

15:58:00 00:04:33 Pablo Casals Song of the Birds

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

16:06:00 00:02:41 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Tempo di Blues

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

16:12:00 00:11:50 Gustav Mahler Scherzo from Symphony No. 10

Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421182

16:27:00 00:03:55 Maurice Jarre Witness: Building the Barn

Paul Bateman Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 33

16:33:00 00:07:39 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: Jubilee

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334

16:43:00 00:03:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37

Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir Ondine 1206

16:48:00 00:02:29 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite: Air

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

16:52:00 00:06:19 Albert Lortzing Zar und Zimmermann: Overture

Werner Feder MDR Symphony Orchestra MarcoPolo 220310

17:05:00 00:04:31 Constant Lambert Bacchanale from "Horoscope" Suite

Barry Wordsworth BBC Concert Orchestra Argo 436118

17:12:00 00:06:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 1 in G major Op 40

Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

17:22:00 00:12:25 Antonín Dvorák Hussite Overture Op 67

Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297

17:40:00 00:04:41 Alfredo Catalani Scherzo

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025

17:51:00 00:03:58 Ernest Schelling Suite Fantastique: Scherzo Op 7

BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949

17:56:00 00:03:19 Peter Tchaikovsky Cherevichki: Cossack Dance

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845



18:09:00 00:18:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Concerto No. 11 in D major

Norwegian Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 56960

18:29:00 00:02:52 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

18:35:00 00:05:12 Johannes Brahms Rhapsody in E flat major Op 119

Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 69284

18:44:00 00:11:35 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Marosszék

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

18:52:00 00:07:01 William Boyce Symphony No. 4 in F major Op 2

Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

19:02:00 00:21:07 Antonio Casimir Cartellieri Symphony No. 4

Gernot Schmalfuss Evergreen Symphony Orchestra CPO 777667

19:25:00 00:29:36 Robert Schumann Violin Concerto in D minor

Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

19:56:00 00:01:29 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: AireKevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149

20:03:00 00:57:43 Carl Orff Carmina burana London Philharmonic OrchestraFranz Welser-Möst Barbara Hendricks, soprano; Michael Chance, countertenor; Jeffrey Black, baritone; St. Albans Cathedral Choir; London Philharmonic Choir EMI 54054

21:02:00 00:19:29 George W. Chadwick Tam O'ShanterNeeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9439

21:23:00 00:28:39 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334

21:58:00 00:01:03 Thomas Morley Galliard "Can She Excuse"

Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by flutist Tia Roper

23:02:00 00:04:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Romance from Serenade No. 13

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443175

23:06:00 00:08:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F major Op 50

Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

23:17:00 00:06:26 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite: Ballade Op 11

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 7765

23:23:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14

Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157

23:36:00 00:07:32 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Dying Poet

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

23:43:00 00:09:15 George W. Chadwick Suite Symphonique: Romanza

José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 2104

23:54:00 00:03:03 Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55 Prague Philharmonia

Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 12217

23:55:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

