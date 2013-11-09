Program Guide 11-09-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:34:08 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 10

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775

00:37:00 00:24:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 11 for Winds in E flat

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683

01:02:00 00:33:38 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192

01:37:00 00:38:26 Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; St Cecilia Academy Chorus DeutGram 459365

02:17:00 00:22:46 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez

New York Philharmonic José Serebrier Sharon Isbin, guitar Warner 60296

02:41:00 00:35:07 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 2 in B minor Op 16

Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623

03:18:00 00:37:30 Max Bruch Serenade for Violin & Orchestra Op 75

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 438748

03:57:00 00:28:38 Antonín Dvorák String Sextet in A Op 48

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8771

04:27:00 00:48:03 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat Op 83

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Rudolf Serkin, piano Sony 53262

05:16:00 00:20:28 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 4 in F

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67451

05:38:00 00:04:31 Peter Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin: Polonaise

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80130

05:55:00 00:04:08 Ralph Vaughan Williams Prelude on "Rhosymèdre"

John Lubbock Orchestra of St. John's ASV 6007

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez

06:00:50 Astor Piazzolla Suite Punta del Este for Bandoneon, Ensemble and String Orchestra

Daniel Binelli, bandoneon; Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus 90201

06:20:06 Joaquín Turina Mujeres Españolas (Spanish Women): Madrileña clásica, Andaluza sentimental, Morena coqueta

Sara Davis Buechner, piano Koch International 7590

06:38:27 Claude Debussy Danses sacrée et profane

Nicanor Zabeleta, harp; Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra Ferenc Fricsay Archipel 466

06:48:38 Marcelo Coronel Cuatro imaginarios populares argentinos (4 Popular Argentine Legends)

Victor Villadangos, guitar Naxos 557658

07:00:50 Henry Purcell Fairy Queen: Suite from Act 1

Concert des Nations; Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9866

07:11:44 Roberto Gerhard Soirée de Barcelona (Suite for Piano): Allegretto placido, Sostenuto molto enérgico e pesante, Sard

Jordi Masó, piano Marco Polo 223867

07:31:29 Ernesto Cordero Concerto Antilles for Guitar & Orchestra (1983)

Carlos Barbosa-Lima, guitar; Sofia Soloists Chamber Ensemble Plamen Djurov Zoho 200707

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphonie Classique - Allegro

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624 - music: 4:16

Charles Avison: Concerto grosso No. 3 in D minor, "After Scarlatti"

Australian Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, harpsichord and conductor; Helena Rathbone, violin Adelaide Town Hall, Adelaide, Australia - Music: 9:26

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Pratt, Columbiana, Ohio - Length: 6:42

Puzzler Payoff: Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-flat D 899

David Fray, piano Gilmore International Keyboard Festival Wellspring Theater, The Epic Center, Kalamazoo, Michigan - Music: 7:51

Sergei Prokofiev: Quintet in g minor for Oboe, Clarinet, Violin, Viola & Bass Op 39

Todd Palmer, clarinet; James Austin Smith, oboe; Liva Sohn, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola; Anthony Manzo, bass Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series Dock Street Theater, Charleston, South Carolina - Music: 19:55

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations - Variation 3: Danzon, Variation 1: Galop

Nashville Symphony; Andrew Morgrelia, conductor Naxos 559280 - Music: 4:15

William Kanengiser: Music from the Time of Cervantes

Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Jácaras Chacona (La Vida Bona) Folias Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio - American Public Media; St. Paul, Minnesota - Music: 6:30

Fred Hand: Missing Her

William Kanengiser, guitar Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, Georgia - Music: 4:01

John Bennet: All Creatures are Merry Minded

Edward Elgar: O Happy Eyes

Traditional (arr Philip Lawson): The Water Is Wide

Libby Larsen: Will you nill you

The King's Singers Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio - American Public Media; St. Paul, Minnesota - Length: 16:32

Percy Grainger: The Warriors, music to an imaginary ballet

Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, Tennessee - Music: 18:13

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Return visit by Rachel Barton Pine

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin concerto in E minor: Allegro molto appassionato

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Göttinger Symphony Orchestra/Christoph-Mathias Mueller (Cedille 144 CD) 12:28

Johannes Brahms: Cradle Song

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle,piano (Cedille 139 CD) 2:20

Rebecca Clarke: Lullaby

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle,piano (Cedille 139 CD) 3:00

Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse No. 1 Song

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle,piano (Cedille 139 CD) 1:44

William Grant Still: Mother and Child, No.2 from Suite for Violin and Piano

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle,piano (Cedille 139 CD) 6:18

Robert Schumann: Violin concerto in D minor: Finale

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Göttinger Symphony Orchestra/Christoph-Mathias Mueller (Cedille 144 CD) 8:59

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Soldiers and Veterans - selections from Cold Mountain, The Hurt Locker, The Deer Hunter and more

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Facing the British Lines from The Patriot, 2000 – Hollywood Records 62258 – John Williams

original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Homecoming from The Best Years of Our Lives, 1946 – LXCD 14 – Hugo Friedhofer

London Philharmonic Orchestra/Franco Collura, cond.

Anthem and Love Theme from Cold Mountain, 2003 – Sony 86843

Gabriel Yared/original soundtrack, Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Tara's Theme from Gone With The Wind, 1939 – Telarc 80600 – Max Steiner

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Overture & Fraternizer's Hymn from Merry Christmas, 2005 – Virgin 3419878 – Philippe Rombi

London Symphony Orchestra/Philippe Rombi, cond.

End Credits from The Eagle Has Landed, 1976 – Aleph Records 009 – Lalo Schifrin

original soundtrack/Lalo Schifrin, cond.

Dawn from Gettysburg, 1993 – Milan 7313835654 - Randy Edelman

original soundtrack

Elegy for Dunkirk from Atonement, 2007 – Decca B0009828-02 – Dario Marianelli

Dunkirk Choir and Bede College Choir/original soundtrack/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.

Epilogue from Battle of Britain Suite, 1969 – Chandos 10262 – Ron Goodwin

BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

War from Pearl Harbor, 2001 – Telarc 80600 – Hans Zimmer

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Theme from Schindler's List, 1993 – Sony 51333 – John Williams

Itzhak Perlman, violin/Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Hymn to the Fallen from Saving Private Ryan, 1998 – Sony 51333 – John Williams

Boston Symphony Orchestra and Tanglewood Festival Choir/John Williams, cond.

Cavatina from The Deer Hunter, 1978 – Silva 1235 – Stanley Myers

City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Music from Home of the Brave, 2006 – Lakeshore 338922 – Stephen Endelman

original soundtrack/Stephen Edelman, cond.

Goodnight Bastard from The Hurt Locker, 2008 – Lakeshore 341302 – Marco Beltrami/Buck Sanders

original soundtrack

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Benjamin Britten’s ‘Simple Symphony’

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:02:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja

Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Levine Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 445866

12:11:00 00:04:13 Thomas Arne Rule Britannia!

BBC Symphony Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Bryn Terfel, baritone; BBC Singers; BBC Symphony Chorus; Audience Teldec 97868

12:18:00 00:09:25 Johannes Brahms Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83

Boston Symphony Orchestra Bernard Haitink Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63229

12:30:00 00:11:17 Joaquín Rodrigo Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez

New York Philharmonic José Serebrier Sharon Isbin, guitar Warner 60296

12:44:00 00:11:37 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192

OPERA IN AMERICA: Houston Grand Opera

13:00:00 02:25:00 Giuseppe Verdi Il trovatore

Leonora... Tamara Wilson

Manrico... Marco Berti

Azucena... Dolora Zajick

Count di Luna... Tómas Tómasson

Ferrando... Peixin Chen

Conductor: Patrick Summers

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:27:00 00:13:08 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite Op 19

Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607

15:43:00 00:15:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Russian Quintets

16:04:00 00:19:56 Sergei Prokofiev Quintet for Oboe, Clarinet & Strings Op 39

Stephen Taylor, oboe; Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Harumi Rhodes, violin; Richard O’Neill, viola; Kurt Muroki, bass

16:26:00 00:31:16 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Quintet in G minor Op 57

Anne-Marie McDermott, piano; Ani Kavafian, Ida Kavafian, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Fred Sherry, cello

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 28, 2013 in Bowling Green, Ohio

Patrick Pan, piano, age 15 from Houston, TX

Scherzo: Allegretto vivace from the Sonata No. 18 in E-flat Op 31/3 "Hunt" by Ludwig van Beethoven

Sein An, violin, age 15 from Maple Glen, PA

Havanaise in E Op 83 by Camille Saint-Saëns, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Quartet Lumière [Gallia Kastner, violin I, age 16 from Arlington Heights, IL; Rebecca Benjamin, violin II, age 18 from Warsaw, IN; Mira Williams, viola, age 15 from Chicago, IL; Josiah Yoo, cello, age 15 from Northbrook, IL]

Un poco andante - Allegro molto ed agitato from String Quartet No. 1 in g Op 26 by Edvard Grieg

Christopher O'Riley, piano

Asleep by The Smiths (arr Christopher O'Riley)

Chason Goldfinger, composer, age 17 from Malvern, PA

Quartet Lumière performs Salamandrae (Fire) from his String Quartet No. 1 "Elemental" Op 15

Patrick Pan, piano, age 15 from Houston, TX

Concert Paraphrase on Rigoletto S 434 by Franz Liszt

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1970 on Stage and Screen - Some big names are going to let loose: Barbra Streisand, Lauren Bacall, Hal Linden, Elaine Stritch – even Maurice Chevalier!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:03:06 Gary Geld-Peter Udell New-Fangled Preacher Man

Cleavon Little Purlie -- Oriignal B'way Cast RCA 60229-2-RG

18:03:55 00:03:20 Gary Geld-Peter Udell I Got Love

Melba Moore Purlie -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60229-2-RG

18:08:00 00:03:33 Stephen Sondheim Sorry-Grateful

Charles Braswell Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:11:25 00:04:31 Stephen Sondheim The Ladies Who Lunch

Elaine Stritch Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:16:22 00:02:20 Richard-Robert Sherman The Aristocats

Maurice Chevalier The Music of Disney Disney 60957-2

18:19:21 00:02:36 Larry Grossman-Hal Hackady

You Remind Me of You Lewis J. Stadlen Minnie's Boys -- Original B'way Cast Project 3 LP-1629

18:22:15 00:01:30 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Backstage Babble

Company Applause -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-404-2

18:23:48 00:02:38 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Welcome to the Theater

Lauren Bacall Applause -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-404-2

18:26:48 00:00:53 Burton Lane Overture from "On a Clear Day You Can See Forever"

Orchestra On a Clear Day You Can See Forever" -- B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820-2

18:27:39 00:01:34 Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner What Did I Have That I Don’t Have?

Barbra Streisand On a Clear Day… -- Film Soundtrack Columbia AS30086

18:29:09 00:01:57 Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner On a Clear Day

Barbra Streisand On a Clear Day… -- Film Soundtrack Columbia AS30086

18:31:47 00:03:09 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Why Me?

Danny Kaye Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338

18:34:51 00:02:37 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin I Do Not Know a Day I Did Not Love You

Walter Willison Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338

18:37:56 00:02:07 Gretchen Cryer-Nany Ford Somebody Died Today

C. David Colson The Last Sweet Days of Isaac -- Original Cast RCA LP-1626

18:40:01 00:01:58 Will Holt-Gary William Friedman Dream Babies

Gerry Dean The Me Nobody Knows -- Original Cast Atlantic SD-1565

18:41:57 00:01:57 Gretchen Cryer-Nancy Ford Touching Your Hand

Austin Pendleton The Last Sweet Days of Isaac -- Original Cast RCA LP-1626

18:43:48 00:02:46 Stephen Sondheim Another Hundred People

Pamela Myers Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:46:27 00:02:16 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick In My Own Lifetime

Hal Linden The Rothschilds -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30337

18:49:36 00:02:01 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Earthly Paradise

Company Colette -- Original Cast MIO Int'l LP-3001

18:51:47 00:01:13 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:06 00:03:56 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Filler: But Alive

Lauren Bacall Applause -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-404-2

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:16 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez

Naples Philharmonic Erich Kunzel David Russell, guitar Telarc 80459

19:25:00 00:30:50 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 2 in E flat

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor and piano; recorded live in the Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:32:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 9 in E flat

20:40:00 00:24:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 11 for Winds in E flat

21:08:00 00:29:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C

21:45:00 00:13:02 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Suite

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 97

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We celebrate the 93rd anniversary of radio broadcasting with Fred Allen and Tallulah Bankhead doing a morning radio show… Firesign Theatre marches backward to the past… Henry Morgan, George Carlin and Bob Arbogast relive Top 40 Radio... also Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:07:34 Robert Schumann Bunte Blätter: Albumblätter Op 99

Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004

23:09:00 00:11:57 Johannes Brahms Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83

Boston Symphony Orchestra Bernard Haitink Emanuel Ax, piano; Jules Eskin, cello Sony 63229

23:21:00 00:04:35 Franz Schubert Du bist die Ruh

Bryn Terfel, baritone; Malcolm Martineau, piano DeutGram 445294

23:25:00 00:05:49 Henry Purcell Chacony in G minor

Guildhall Strings RCA 61275

23:33:00 00:06:04 Nicolai Roslavetz Nocturne

Chamber Ensemble Elaine Douvas, oboe Boston Rec 1056

23:39:00 00:11:21 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 440653

23:52:00 00:03:01 Olivier Messiaen O sacrum convivium

Norman Mackenzie Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

23:56:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310