Program Guide 11-09-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:34:08 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 10
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775
00:37:00 00:24:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 11 for Winds in E flat
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683
01:02:00 00:33:38 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192
01:37:00 00:38:26 Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; St Cecilia Academy Chorus DeutGram 459365
02:17:00 00:22:46 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez
New York Philharmonic José Serebrier Sharon Isbin, guitar Warner 60296
02:41:00 00:35:07 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 2 in B minor Op 16
Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623
03:18:00 00:37:30 Max Bruch Serenade for Violin & Orchestra Op 75
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 438748
03:57:00 00:28:38 Antonín Dvorák String Sextet in A Op 48
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8771
04:27:00 00:48:03 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat Op 83
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Rudolf Serkin, piano Sony 53262
05:16:00 00:20:28 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 4 in F
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67451
05:38:00 00:04:31 Peter Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin: Polonaise
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80130
05:55:00 00:04:08 Ralph Vaughan Williams Prelude on "Rhosymèdre"
John Lubbock Orchestra of St. John's ASV 6007
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez
06:00:50 Astor Piazzolla Suite Punta del Este for Bandoneon, Ensemble and String Orchestra
Daniel Binelli, bandoneon; Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus 90201
06:20:06 Joaquín Turina Mujeres Españolas (Spanish Women): Madrileña clásica, Andaluza sentimental, Morena coqueta
Sara Davis Buechner, piano Koch International 7590
06:38:27 Claude Debussy Danses sacrée et profane
Nicanor Zabeleta, harp; Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra Ferenc Fricsay Archipel 466
06:48:38 Marcelo Coronel Cuatro imaginarios populares argentinos (4 Popular Argentine Legends)
Victor Villadangos, guitar Naxos 557658
07:00:50 Henry Purcell Fairy Queen: Suite from Act 1
Concert des Nations; Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9866
07:11:44 Roberto Gerhard Soirée de Barcelona (Suite for Piano): Allegretto placido, Sostenuto molto enérgico e pesante, Sard
Jordi Masó, piano Marco Polo 223867
07:31:29 Ernesto Cordero Concerto Antilles for Guitar & Orchestra (1983)
Carlos Barbosa-Lima, guitar; Sofia Soloists Chamber Ensemble Plamen Djurov Zoho 200707
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphonie Classique - Allegro
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624 - music: 4:16
Charles Avison: Concerto grosso No. 3 in D minor, "After Scarlatti"
Australian Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, harpsichord and conductor; Helena Rathbone, violin Adelaide Town Hall, Adelaide, Australia - Music: 9:26
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Pratt, Columbiana, Ohio - Length: 6:42
Puzzler Payoff: Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-flat D 899
David Fray, piano Gilmore International Keyboard Festival Wellspring Theater, The Epic Center, Kalamazoo, Michigan - Music: 7:51
Sergei Prokofiev: Quintet in g minor for Oboe, Clarinet, Violin, Viola & Bass Op 39
Todd Palmer, clarinet; James Austin Smith, oboe; Liva Sohn, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola; Anthony Manzo, bass Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series Dock Street Theater, Charleston, South Carolina - Music: 19:55
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations - Variation 3: Danzon, Variation 1: Galop
Nashville Symphony; Andrew Morgrelia, conductor Naxos 559280 - Music: 4:15
William Kanengiser: Music from the Time of Cervantes
Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Jácaras Chacona (La Vida Bona) Folias Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio - American Public Media; St. Paul, Minnesota - Music: 6:30
Fred Hand: Missing Her
William Kanengiser, guitar Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, Georgia - Music: 4:01
John Bennet: All Creatures are Merry Minded
Edward Elgar: O Happy Eyes
Traditional (arr Philip Lawson): The Water Is Wide
Libby Larsen: Will you nill you
The King's Singers Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio - American Public Media; St. Paul, Minnesota - Length: 16:32
Percy Grainger: The Warriors, music to an imaginary ballet
Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, Tennessee - Music: 18:13
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Return visit by Rachel Barton Pine
Felix Mendelssohn: Violin concerto in E minor: Allegro molto appassionato
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Göttinger Symphony Orchestra/Christoph-Mathias Mueller (Cedille 144 CD) 12:28
Johannes Brahms: Cradle Song
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle,piano (Cedille 139 CD) 2:20
Rebecca Clarke: Lullaby
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle,piano (Cedille 139 CD) 3:00
Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse No. 1 Song
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle,piano (Cedille 139 CD) 1:44
William Grant Still: Mother and Child, No.2 from Suite for Violin and Piano
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle,piano (Cedille 139 CD) 6:18
Robert Schumann: Violin concerto in D minor: Finale
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Göttinger Symphony Orchestra/Christoph-Mathias Mueller (Cedille 144 CD) 8:59
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Soldiers and Veterans - selections from Cold Mountain, The Hurt Locker, The Deer Hunter and more
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Facing the British Lines from The Patriot, 2000 – Hollywood Records 62258 – John Williams
original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.
Homecoming from The Best Years of Our Lives, 1946 – LXCD 14 – Hugo Friedhofer
London Philharmonic Orchestra/Franco Collura, cond.
Anthem and Love Theme from Cold Mountain, 2003 – Sony 86843
Gabriel Yared/original soundtrack, Harry Rabinowitz, cond.
Tara's Theme from Gone With The Wind, 1939 – Telarc 80600 – Max Steiner
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Overture & Fraternizer's Hymn from Merry Christmas, 2005 – Virgin 3419878 – Philippe Rombi
London Symphony Orchestra/Philippe Rombi, cond.
End Credits from The Eagle Has Landed, 1976 – Aleph Records 009 – Lalo Schifrin
original soundtrack/Lalo Schifrin, cond.
Dawn from Gettysburg, 1993 – Milan 7313835654 - Randy Edelman
original soundtrack
Elegy for Dunkirk from Atonement, 2007 – Decca B0009828-02 – Dario Marianelli
Dunkirk Choir and Bede College Choir/original soundtrack/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.
Epilogue from Battle of Britain Suite, 1969 – Chandos 10262 – Ron Goodwin
BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.
War from Pearl Harbor, 2001 – Telarc 80600 – Hans Zimmer
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Theme from Schindler's List, 1993 – Sony 51333 – John Williams
Itzhak Perlman, violin/Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
Hymn to the Fallen from Saving Private Ryan, 1998 – Sony 51333 – John Williams
Boston Symphony Orchestra and Tanglewood Festival Choir/John Williams, cond.
Cavatina from The Deer Hunter, 1978 – Silva 1235 – Stanley Myers
City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.
Music from Home of the Brave, 2006 – Lakeshore 338922 – Stephen Endelman
original soundtrack/Stephen Edelman, cond.
Goodnight Bastard from The Hurt Locker, 2008 – Lakeshore 341302 – Marco Beltrami/Buck Sanders
original soundtrack
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Benjamin Britten’s ‘Simple Symphony’
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:02:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja
Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Levine Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 445866
12:11:00 00:04:13 Thomas Arne Rule Britannia!
BBC Symphony Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Bryn Terfel, baritone; BBC Singers; BBC Symphony Chorus; Audience Teldec 97868
12:18:00 00:09:25 Johannes Brahms Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83
Boston Symphony Orchestra Bernard Haitink Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63229
12:30:00 00:11:17 Joaquín Rodrigo Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez
New York Philharmonic José Serebrier Sharon Isbin, guitar Warner 60296
12:44:00 00:11:37 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192
OPERA IN AMERICA: Houston Grand Opera
13:00:00 02:25:00 Giuseppe Verdi Il trovatore
Leonora... Tamara Wilson
Manrico... Marco Berti
Azucena... Dolora Zajick
Count di Luna... Tómas Tómasson
Ferrando... Peixin Chen
Conductor: Patrick Summers
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:27:00 00:13:08 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite Op 19
Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607
15:43:00 00:15:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068
CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Russian Quintets
16:04:00 00:19:56 Sergei Prokofiev Quintet for Oboe, Clarinet & Strings Op 39
Stephen Taylor, oboe; Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Harumi Rhodes, violin; Richard O’Neill, viola; Kurt Muroki, bass
16:26:00 00:31:16 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Quintet in G minor Op 57
Anne-Marie McDermott, piano; Ani Kavafian, Ida Kavafian, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Fred Sherry, cello
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 28, 2013 in Bowling Green, Ohio
Patrick Pan, piano, age 15 from Houston, TX
Scherzo: Allegretto vivace from the Sonata No. 18 in E-flat Op 31/3 "Hunt" by Ludwig van Beethoven
Sein An, violin, age 15 from Maple Glen, PA
Havanaise in E Op 83 by Camille Saint-Saëns, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Quartet Lumière [Gallia Kastner, violin I, age 16 from Arlington Heights, IL; Rebecca Benjamin, violin II, age 18 from Warsaw, IN; Mira Williams, viola, age 15 from Chicago, IL; Josiah Yoo, cello, age 15 from Northbrook, IL]
Un poco andante - Allegro molto ed agitato from String Quartet No. 1 in g Op 26 by Edvard Grieg
Christopher O'Riley, piano
Asleep by The Smiths (arr Christopher O'Riley)
Chason Goldfinger, composer, age 17 from Malvern, PA
Quartet Lumière performs Salamandrae (Fire) from his String Quartet No. 1 "Elemental" Op 15
Patrick Pan, piano, age 15 from Houston, TX
Concert Paraphrase on Rigoletto S 434 by Franz Liszt
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1970 on Stage and Screen - Some big names are going to let loose: Barbra Streisand, Lauren Bacall, Hal Linden, Elaine Stritch – even Maurice Chevalier!
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:03:06 Gary Geld-Peter Udell New-Fangled Preacher Man
Cleavon Little Purlie -- Oriignal B'way Cast RCA 60229-2-RG
18:03:55 00:03:20 Gary Geld-Peter Udell I Got Love
Melba Moore Purlie -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60229-2-RG
18:08:00 00:03:33 Stephen Sondheim Sorry-Grateful
Charles Braswell Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283
18:11:25 00:04:31 Stephen Sondheim The Ladies Who Lunch
Elaine Stritch Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283
18:16:22 00:02:20 Richard-Robert Sherman The Aristocats
Maurice Chevalier The Music of Disney Disney 60957-2
18:19:21 00:02:36 Larry Grossman-Hal Hackady
You Remind Me of You Lewis J. Stadlen Minnie's Boys -- Original B'way Cast Project 3 LP-1629
18:22:15 00:01:30 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Backstage Babble
Company Applause -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-404-2
18:23:48 00:02:38 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Welcome to the Theater
Lauren Bacall Applause -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-404-2
18:26:48 00:00:53 Burton Lane Overture from "On a Clear Day You Can See Forever"
Orchestra On a Clear Day You Can See Forever" -- B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820-2
18:27:39 00:01:34 Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner What Did I Have That I Don’t Have?
Barbra Streisand On a Clear Day… -- Film Soundtrack Columbia AS30086
18:29:09 00:01:57 Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner On a Clear Day
Barbra Streisand On a Clear Day… -- Film Soundtrack Columbia AS30086
18:31:47 00:03:09 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Why Me?
Danny Kaye Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338
18:34:51 00:02:37 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin I Do Not Know a Day I Did Not Love You
Walter Willison Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338
18:37:56 00:02:07 Gretchen Cryer-Nany Ford Somebody Died Today
C. David Colson The Last Sweet Days of Isaac -- Original Cast RCA LP-1626
18:40:01 00:01:58 Will Holt-Gary William Friedman Dream Babies
Gerry Dean The Me Nobody Knows -- Original Cast Atlantic SD-1565
18:41:57 00:01:57 Gretchen Cryer-Nancy Ford Touching Your Hand
Austin Pendleton The Last Sweet Days of Isaac -- Original Cast RCA LP-1626
18:43:48 00:02:46 Stephen Sondheim Another Hundred People
Pamela Myers Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283
18:46:27 00:02:16 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick In My Own Lifetime
Hal Linden The Rothschilds -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30337
18:49:36 00:02:01 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Earthly Paradise
Company Colette -- Original Cast MIO Int'l LP-3001
18:51:47 00:01:13 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:06 00:03:56 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Filler: But Alive
Lauren Bacall Applause -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-404-2
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:21:16 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez
Naples Philharmonic Erich Kunzel David Russell, guitar Telarc 80459
19:25:00 00:30:50 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 2 in E flat
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor and piano; recorded live in the Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:32:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 9 in E flat
20:40:00 00:24:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 11 for Winds in E flat
21:08:00 00:29:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C
21:45:00 00:13:02 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Suite
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 97
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We celebrate the 93rd anniversary of radio broadcasting with Fred Allen and Tallulah Bankhead doing a morning radio show… Firesign Theatre marches backward to the past… Henry Morgan, George Carlin and Bob Arbogast relive Top 40 Radio... also Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow and This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:07:34 Robert Schumann Bunte Blätter: Albumblätter Op 99
Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004
23:09:00 00:11:57 Johannes Brahms Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83
Boston Symphony Orchestra Bernard Haitink Emanuel Ax, piano; Jules Eskin, cello Sony 63229
23:21:00 00:04:35 Franz Schubert Du bist die Ruh
Bryn Terfel, baritone; Malcolm Martineau, piano DeutGram 445294
23:25:00 00:05:49 Henry Purcell Chacony in G minor
Guildhall Strings RCA 61275
23:33:00 00:06:04 Nicolai Roslavetz Nocturne
Chamber Ensemble Elaine Douvas, oboe Boston Rec 1056
23:39:00 00:11:21 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 440653
23:52:00 00:03:01 Olivier Messiaen O sacrum convivium
Norman Mackenzie Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654
23:56:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane
Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310