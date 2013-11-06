Program Guide 11-06-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:39:30 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17
Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9190
00:43:00 00:16:28 Leos Janácek The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite
José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 75
01:01:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598
01:43:00 00:28:55 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F
Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304
02:13:00 00:52:29 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D
Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 459610
03:07:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra
Orchestre National de France Marek Janowski Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127
03:33:00 00:43:14 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 15 in A minor Op 132
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
04:18:00 00:25:35 Friedrich Witt Jena Symphony in C
Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572089
04:45:00 00:30:19 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor Op 66
Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192
05:17:00 00:18:02 Alfredo Casella Paganiniana Op 65
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280
05:36:00 00:06:10 Percy Grainger Colonial Song
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117
05:53:00 00:02:03 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 20 in E minor
Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285
05:56:00 00:02:47 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 20 in D major Op 1
Philippe Quint, violin; Dmitriy Cogan, piano Naxos 570703
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:05:00 00:01:58 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
06:10:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 1 Op 138
Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364
06:20:00 00:04:58 Muzio Clementi Finale from Symphony No. 2
Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 573071
06:25:00 00:08:43 Carl Michael Ziehrer Waltz "Citizens of Vienna" Op 419
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185
06:36:00 00:03:34 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Gagliarda
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
06:40:00 00:08:07 Frédéric Chopin Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371
06:51:00 00:02:23 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So
Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Carl Topilow, clarinet Azica 72216
06:55:00 00:03:16 Alfredo Javaloyes Pasodoble "El Abanico"
Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85
07:05:00 00:04:06 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2207
07:10:00 00:05:43 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Marriage Feast
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787
07:20:00 00:03:22 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Conversations Between Beauty and the Beast
Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084
07:25:00 00:07:02 Jerome Moross Sonata Scherzo from Symphony No. 1
London Symphony Orchestra JoAnn Falletta John Alley, piano Albany 1403
07:40:00 00:06:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Allegretto from Symphony No. 63
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427337
07:47:00 00:02:07 Jorge Gomez General O'Reilly Tiempo Libre
James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164
07:51:00 00:02:42 Traditional The Devil's Reel
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8723
07:56:00 00:02:59 Leroy Anderson Chicken Reel
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313
08:05:00 00:02:12 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Celebration
Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310
08:10:00 00:06:54 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333
08:20:00 00:02:53 John Philip Sousa With Pleasure
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092
08:24:00 00:08:22 Maurice Ravel Allegro from String Quartet in F
Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304
08:35:00 00:05:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of the Appian Way from "The Pines of Rome"
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600
08:40:00 00:06:10 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé Op 60
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80683
08:51:00 00:04:30 Leopold Stokowski William Byrd's Pavane & Gigue
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050
08:55:00 00:04:27 Christopher Palmer Round Up: Anthology of TV Western Themes
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Frankie Laine, vocalist Telarc 80141
09:05:00 00:17:05 Robert Schumann Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52
Thomas Dausgaard Swedish Chamber Orchestra Bis 1569
09:25:00 00:04:30 Jerome Kern The Song is You
Manhattan String Quartet Newport 60033
09:35:00 00:06:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 19 in G minor Op 49
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
09:45:00 00:08:25 Johann Friedrich Fasch Ouverture from Suite in A minor
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783
09:55:00 00:02:42 Francesco Cilea Adriana Lecouvreur: Act 2 Intermezzo
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:01:57 Sir Edward Elgar The Crown of India: Warriors' Dance Op 66
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10570
10:01:00 00:03:04 Alberto Ginastera Ollantay: The Warriors Op 17
Gisèle Ben-Dor BBC National Orch of Wales Naxos 570999
10:08:00 00:07:01 Peter Tchaikovsky Andante cantabile Op 11
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99
10:16:00 00:05:47 Alexander Voormolen Baron Hop Suite No. 1: Overture
Matthias Bamert The Hague Philharmonic Chandos 9815
10:23:00 00:04:27 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Voiles
Robert Cassidy, piano Albany 1348
10:28:00 00:14:35 Jacques Ibert Escales "Ports of Call"
Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 440332
10:46:00 00:02:32 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: March Op 22
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131
10:50:00 00:26:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 99 in E flat
Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55192
11:19:00 00:08:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 25 in G Op 79
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
11:30:00 00:05:06 Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152
11:37:00 00:07:17 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in C Op 7
Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe Chandos 610
11:45:00 00:12:12 Camille Saint-Saëns Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 55
Eliahu Inbal Frankfurt Radio Symphony PentaTone 5186157
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:07:17 Daniel Auber The Bronze Horse: Overture
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765
12:20:00 00:05:56 John Philip Sousa La Reine de la Mer
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
12:28:00 00:06:06 Sir William Walton Coronation March "Crown Imperial"
Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101
12:35:00 00:06:36 Richard Rodgers The Sound of Music: Entr'acte
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932
12:43:00 00:10:50 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "You Millions, I Embrace You" Op 443
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604
12:55:00 00:03:25 Joseph Hellmesberger Jr The Pearl of Iberia: Gypsy Dance
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:40:15 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16
London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Tabea Zimmermann, viola LSO Live 40
13:40:00 00:16:59 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 Op 55
Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857
WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:02:30 Robert Schumann Carnaval: Préambule Op 9
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300
14:02:00 00:02:15 Robert Schumann Carnaval: Pierrot Op 9
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177
14:07:00 00:09:59 Thomas Chilcot Harpsichord Concerto in A major Op 2
Parley of Instruments Paul Nicholson Paul Nicholson, harpsichord Hyperion 66700
14:19:00 00:07:03 Artur Lemba Scherzo from Symphony in C sharp minor
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8656
14:30:00 00:11:22 Václav Pichl Symphony in C major
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9740
14:43:00 00:11:30 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Piano Concerto Op 33
Odense Symphony Justin Brown Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309
14:55:00 00:03:33 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Rondo from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65
Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077
CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA SHOWCASE
15:00:00 00:14:28 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 50605
15:20:00 00:27:12 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604
15:49:00 00:06:12 Ludwig van Beethoven Presto from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 821
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:48 Gustav Holst A Fugal Overture Op 40
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9420
16:06:00 00:02:20 John Philip Sousa March "El Capitán"
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
16:11:00 00:13:37 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 44
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598
16:29:00 00:04:12 Thomas Newman The Shawshank Redemption: End Titles
Nic Raine Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 33
16:38:00 00:02:30 George Frideric Handel Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 3
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354
16:41:00 00:08:40 Ludwig van Beethoven March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 Op 132
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
16:52:00 00:02:57 Anton Bruckner Ave Maria in F
Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild 7380
16:57:00 00:01:47 Jules Massenet Le Cid Ballet Suite: Aragonaise
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569
17:05:00 00:05:57 Maurice Ravel Scherzo from String Quartet in F
Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304
17:12:00 00:09:41 Luigi Cherubini The Portuguese Hotel: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438
17:23:00 00:11:16 Maurice Ravel Introduction & Allegro
Jupiter String Quartet Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Alexa Still, flute; Richard Hawkins, clarinet OberlinMus 1304
17:39:00 00:03:43 John Philip Sousa Welch Fusilier March
Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430
17:45:00 00:03:49 John Philip Sousa March "The Stars and Stripes Forever"
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel May Festival Chorus Telarc 80144
17:52:00 00:03:30 Franz Schubert Schwanengesang: Serenade
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Thomas Quasthoff, baritone DeutGram 4770832
17:58:00 00:00:55 Ferruccio Busoni Ride of the Cossacks Op 28
Per Enoksson, violin; Kathryn Stott, piano Bis 784
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:16:44 Aaron Copland Concerto for Clarinet & Strings
London Symphony Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Richard Stoltzman, clarinet RCA 61790
18:28:00 00:03:42 Marie-Auguste Durand Waltz No. 1 in E flat Op 83
John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391
18:34:00 00:03:25 Francis Poulenc Les chemins de l'amour
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
18:40:00 00:13:55 Giuseppe Cambini Wind Quintet No. 3 in F
Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011
18:54:00 00:03:56 Claude Debussy Valse romantique
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:16:28 Leos Janácek The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite
José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 75
19:20:00 00:34:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Op 15
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:03:00 00:54:40 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425718
CONCERT HALL: conductor Kevin Mallon
21:01:00 00:13:48 Giovanni Battista Sammartini
Symphony for Strings in D minor Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 557298
21:17:00 00:16:20 Jan Vanhal Symphony in C minor
Kevin Mallon Toronto Camerata Naxos 557483
21:35:00 00:19:17 Jean Françaix Concerto for Harpsichord & Instrumental Ensemble
West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146
22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:08:50 Maurice Ravel Très lent from String Quartet in F
Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304
23:10:00 00:09:07 Gérard Pesson Kein deutscher Himmel
Laurence Equilbey Accentus Chamber Choir Naïve 4947
23:22:00 00:04:56 Domenico Cimarosa Larghetto from Serenade for Flute
James Galway, flute; Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA 5679
23:26:00 00:09:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17
Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Leif Ove Andsnes, piano MAA 10406
23:38:00 00:16:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
23:55:00 00:02:46 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Bruyères
Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477
23:56:00 00:03:22 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in G major Op 32
Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091