Program Guide 11-06-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:39:30 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17

Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9190

00:43:00 00:16:28 Leos Janácek The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite

José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 75

01:01:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598

01:43:00 00:28:55 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F

Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

02:13:00 00:52:29 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D

Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 459610

03:07:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra

Orchestre National de France Marek Janowski Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

03:33:00 00:43:14 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 15 in A minor Op 132

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

04:18:00 00:25:35 Friedrich Witt Jena Symphony in C

Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572089

04:45:00 00:30:19 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor Op 66

Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

05:17:00 00:18:02 Alfredo Casella Paganiniana Op 65

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280

05:36:00 00:06:10 Percy Grainger Colonial Song

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

05:53:00 00:02:03 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 20 in E minor

Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

05:56:00 00:02:47 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 20 in D major Op 1

Philippe Quint, violin; Dmitriy Cogan, piano Naxos 570703

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:00 00:01:58 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

06:10:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 1 Op 138

Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

06:20:00 00:04:58 Muzio Clementi Finale from Symphony No. 2

Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 573071

06:25:00 00:08:43 Carl Michael Ziehrer Waltz "Citizens of Vienna" Op 419

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

06:36:00 00:03:34 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Gagliarda

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

06:40:00 00:08:07 Frédéric Chopin Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371

06:51:00 00:02:23 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So

Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Carl Topilow, clarinet Azica 72216

06:55:00 00:03:16 Alfredo Javaloyes Pasodoble "El Abanico"

Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85

07:05:00 00:04:06 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2207

07:10:00 00:05:43 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Marriage Feast

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

07:20:00 00:03:22 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Conversations Between Beauty and the Beast

Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084

07:25:00 00:07:02 Jerome Moross Sonata Scherzo from Symphony No. 1

London Symphony Orchestra JoAnn Falletta John Alley, piano Albany 1403

07:40:00 00:06:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Allegretto from Symphony No. 63

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427337

07:47:00 00:02:07 Jorge Gomez General O'Reilly Tiempo Libre

James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164

07:51:00 00:02:42 Traditional The Devil's Reel

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8723

07:56:00 00:02:59 Leroy Anderson Chicken Reel

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313

08:05:00 00:02:12 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Celebration

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310

08:10:00 00:06:54 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

08:20:00 00:02:53 John Philip Sousa With Pleasure

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

08:24:00 00:08:22 Maurice Ravel Allegro from String Quartet in F

Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

08:35:00 00:05:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of the Appian Way from "The Pines of Rome"

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

08:40:00 00:06:10 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé Op 60

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80683

08:51:00 00:04:30 Leopold Stokowski William Byrd's Pavane & Gigue

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050

08:55:00 00:04:27 Christopher Palmer Round Up: Anthology of TV Western Themes

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Frankie Laine, vocalist Telarc 80141

09:05:00 00:17:05 Robert Schumann Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52

Thomas Dausgaard Swedish Chamber Orchestra Bis 1569

09:25:00 00:04:30 Jerome Kern The Song is You

Manhattan String Quartet Newport 60033

09:35:00 00:06:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 19 in G minor Op 49

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

09:45:00 00:08:25 Johann Friedrich Fasch Ouverture from Suite in A minor

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

09:55:00 00:02:42 Francesco Cilea Adriana Lecouvreur: Act 2 Intermezzo

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:01:57 Sir Edward Elgar The Crown of India: Warriors' Dance Op 66

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10570

10:01:00 00:03:04 Alberto Ginastera Ollantay: The Warriors Op 17

Gisèle Ben-Dor BBC National Orch of Wales Naxos 570999

10:08:00 00:07:01 Peter Tchaikovsky Andante cantabile Op 11

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99

10:16:00 00:05:47 Alexander Voormolen Baron Hop Suite No. 1: Overture

Matthias Bamert The Hague Philharmonic Chandos 9815

10:23:00 00:04:27 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Voiles

Robert Cassidy, piano Albany 1348

10:28:00 00:14:35 Jacques Ibert Escales "Ports of Call"

Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 440332

10:46:00 00:02:32 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: March Op 22

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

10:50:00 00:26:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 99 in E flat

Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55192

11:19:00 00:08:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 25 in G Op 79

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

11:30:00 00:05:06 Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152

11:37:00 00:07:17 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in C Op 7

Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe Chandos 610

11:45:00 00:12:12 Camille Saint-Saëns Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 55

Eliahu Inbal Frankfurt Radio Symphony PentaTone 5186157

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:07:17 Daniel Auber The Bronze Horse: Overture

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

12:20:00 00:05:56 John Philip Sousa La Reine de la Mer

Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

12:28:00 00:06:06 Sir William Walton Coronation March "Crown Imperial"

Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101

12:35:00 00:06:36 Richard Rodgers The Sound of Music: Entr'acte

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

12:43:00 00:10:50 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "You Millions, I Embrace You" Op 443

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604

12:55:00 00:03:25 Joseph Hellmesberger Jr The Pearl of Iberia: Gypsy Dance

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:40:15 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16

London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Tabea Zimmermann, viola LSO Live 40

13:40:00 00:16:59 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 Op 55

Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:02:30 Robert Schumann Carnaval: Préambule Op 9

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300

14:02:00 00:02:15 Robert Schumann Carnaval: Pierrot Op 9

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177

14:07:00 00:09:59 Thomas Chilcot Harpsichord Concerto in A major Op 2

Parley of Instruments Paul Nicholson Paul Nicholson, harpsichord Hyperion 66700

14:19:00 00:07:03 Artur Lemba Scherzo from Symphony in C sharp minor

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8656

14:30:00 00:11:22 Václav Pichl Symphony in C major

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9740

14:43:00 00:11:30 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Piano Concerto Op 33

Odense Symphony Justin Brown Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309

14:55:00 00:03:33 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Rondo from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65

Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA SHOWCASE

15:00:00 00:14:28 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 50605

15:20:00 00:27:12 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604

15:49:00 00:06:12 Ludwig van Beethoven Presto from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 821

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:48 Gustav Holst A Fugal Overture Op 40

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9420

16:06:00 00:02:20 John Philip Sousa March "El Capitán"

Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

16:11:00 00:13:37 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 44

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598

16:29:00 00:04:12 Thomas Newman The Shawshank Redemption: End Titles

Nic Raine Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 33

16:38:00 00:02:30 George Frideric Handel Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 3

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354

16:41:00 00:08:40 Ludwig van Beethoven March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 Op 132

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

16:52:00 00:02:57 Anton Bruckner Ave Maria in F

Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild 7380

16:57:00 00:01:47 Jules Massenet Le Cid Ballet Suite: Aragonaise

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569

17:05:00 00:05:57 Maurice Ravel Scherzo from String Quartet in F

Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

17:12:00 00:09:41 Luigi Cherubini The Portuguese Hotel: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438

17:23:00 00:11:16 Maurice Ravel Introduction & Allegro

Jupiter String Quartet Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Alexa Still, flute; Richard Hawkins, clarinet OberlinMus 1304

17:39:00 00:03:43 John Philip Sousa Welch Fusilier March

Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430

17:45:00 00:03:49 John Philip Sousa March "The Stars and Stripes Forever"

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel May Festival Chorus Telarc 80144

17:52:00 00:03:30 Franz Schubert Schwanengesang: Serenade

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Thomas Quasthoff, baritone DeutGram 4770832

17:58:00 00:00:55 Ferruccio Busoni Ride of the Cossacks Op 28

Per Enoksson, violin; Kathryn Stott, piano Bis 784

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:16:44 Aaron Copland Concerto for Clarinet & Strings

London Symphony Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Richard Stoltzman, clarinet RCA 61790

18:28:00 00:03:42 Marie-Auguste Durand Waltz No. 1 in E flat Op 83

John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391

18:34:00 00:03:25 Francis Poulenc Les chemins de l'amour

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

18:40:00 00:13:55 Giuseppe Cambini Wind Quintet No. 3 in F

Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011

18:54:00 00:03:56 Claude Debussy Valse romantique

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:28 Leos Janácek The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite

José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 75

19:20:00 00:34:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Op 15

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:03:00 00:54:40 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425718

CONCERT HALL: conductor Kevin Mallon

21:01:00 00:13:48 Giovanni Battista Sammartini

Symphony for Strings in D minor Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 557298

21:17:00 00:16:20 Jan Vanhal Symphony in C minor

Kevin Mallon Toronto Camerata Naxos 557483

21:35:00 00:19:17 Jean Françaix Concerto for Harpsichord & Instrumental Ensemble

West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:08:50 Maurice Ravel Très lent from String Quartet in F

Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

23:10:00 00:09:07 Gérard Pesson Kein deutscher Himmel

Laurence Equilbey Accentus Chamber Choir Naïve 4947

23:22:00 00:04:56 Domenico Cimarosa Larghetto from Serenade for Flute

James Galway, flute; Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA 5679

23:26:00 00:09:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17

Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Leif Ove Andsnes, piano MAA 10406

23:38:00 00:16:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

23:55:00 00:02:46 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Bruyères

Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477

23:56:00 00:03:22 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in G major Op 32

Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091