Program Guide 11-02-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:19:12 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56
Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Orchestra Naxos 557430
00:23:00 00:38:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30
Dallas Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67501
01:03:00 00:38:07 Antonín Dvorák Piano Quintet in A major Op 81
Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459
01:42:00 00:41:50 Alfredo Casella Symphony No. 3 Op 63
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768
02:25:00 00:18:54 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf Harp Concerto in A
Paul Kuentz Chamber Orchestra Paul Kuentz Nicanor Zabaleta, harp DeutGram 439693
02:45:00 00:41:47 Richard Strauss Aus Italien Op 16
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425941
03:28:00 00:25:16 Frédéric Chopin Cello Sonata in G minor Op 65
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 53112
03:54:00 00:44:00 Sir Arnold Bax Symphony No. 7
Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122
04:39:00 00:36:08 Alexander Glazunov Raymonda: Suite Op 57
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61939
05:17:00 00:17:30 Antonio Casimir Cartellieri Symphony No. 1 in C minor
Gernot Schmalfuss Evergreen Symphony Orchestra CPO 777667
05:36:00 00:05:03 Charles Tomlinson Griffes The White Peacock Op 7
Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103
05:55:00 00:04:40 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Waltz & Pas de deux
Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra Sony 42450
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:50 Isaac Albéniz El Puerto, from Iberia
Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901
06:05:40 Ernesto Lecuona Canto del Guajiro
Thomas Tirino, piano BIS 754
06:07:58 Manuel Ponce Estrellita
Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 086
06:11:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Hamlet, Fantasy Overture, Op. 67
Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 15296
06:32:01 Manuel de Falla Nights in the Gardens of Spain
Martha Argerich, piano; Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 88255
07:00:50 Mauro Giuliani Guitar Concerto No. 3 in F Op 70
Angel Romero, guitar; English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 47986
07:31:13 Carlos Chávez Symphony No. 4 "Sinfonía Romántica"
Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 942
07:55:22 Anatol Liadov Russian Dance
Andrés Díaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano Sono Luminus 90188
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Georg Phillip Telemann: Tafelmusik: Quatuor in d for 2 flutes
Musica Amphion: recorder & basso continuo, Pieter-Jan Belder, recorder; Wilbert Hazelzet, traverso; Kate Clark, traverso; Menno van Delft, harpsichord; Alber Bruggen, cello Brilliant 93311 - Music: 4:16
David Maslanka: Symphony No. 8
Dallas Wind Symphony; Jerry Junkin, conductor 1. Moderate/very fast Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, Texas - Music: 13:35
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Justin Kohmetscher from Overland Park, Kansas
Puzzler Payoff: Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben I. The Hero
Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Orchestra Hall at Symphony Center, Chicago, IL 0812(04-06) CSO Resound 901 1002 - Music: 4:27
Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in D for Viola da Gamba & Strings TWV 55:d5
Concerto Copenhagen; Jordi Savall, conductor Garrison Church, Copenhagen, Denmark - Music: 18:19
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Juan Arriaga: Symphony in D: Menuetto (Allegro)
English Chamber Orchestra. Jesus Lopez Cobos, conductor Ensayo 3417 - Music: 4:18
Lili Boulanger: Cortege
Catherine Peterson, flute; Rachelle McCabe, piano Chintimini Chamber Music Festival First Congregational United Church of Christ, Corvallis, Oregon - Music: 1:45
Giovanni Pergolesi (arr Lesser): Sinfonia a Violoncello Solo: Presto
Laurence Lesser and Carol Ou, cellos Jordan Hall, New England Conservatory, Boston, Massachusetts New England Conservatory - Music: 1:25
Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b D 759 "Unfinished"
New York Philharmonic. Alan Gilbert, conductor Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York City, New York - Music: 22:49
Andre Mathieu: Trio for Violin, Cello & Piano
Alain Lefevre, piano; Laura Andriani, violin; David Ellis, cello Analekta 9286 - Music: 16:31
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: David Bamberger on Mozart’s 'The Magic Flute'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Zauberflöte: Aria: “Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja”
Erich Kunz, baritone; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69631 CD) 2:39
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Zauberflöte: Aria: Dies Bildnis ist bezaubernd schön”
Anton Dermota, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69631 CD) 4:28
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Zauberflöte: Duet: “Bei Männern welche Liebe fühlen”
Lisa Della Casa, soprano; Walter Berry, baritone; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/George Szell (Gala 100502 CD) 3:32
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Zauberflöte: Quintet “Wie Wie”
Anton Dermota, tenor; Erich Kunz, baritone; Sena Jurinac & Friedl Riegler, sopranos; Else Schürhof, mezzo-soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69631 CD) 3:03
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Zauberflöte: Aria: “Der Hölle Rache”
Erna Berger, soprano; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (Naxos 110127 CD) 2:50
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Zauberflöte: Aria: “In diesen heilig’n Hallen”
Wilhelm Streinz, bass; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (Naxos 110127 CD) 4:37
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Zauberflöte: Aria: Ach ich fühl’s”
Irmgard Seefried, soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69631 CD) 4:17
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Zauberflöte: Finale: “Pa-pa-pa” to end
Gerhard Hüsch, baritone; Irma Beilke, soprano; Wilhelm Streinz, bass; Heinrich Tessmer, tenor; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (Naxos 110127 CD) 7:39
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Steve Jablonsky - The composer for films including Ender's Game, three Transformers movies, Battleship and more.
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Battle on Land and Sea from Battleship, 2012 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 1462 - Steve Jablonsky
The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.
Finale from Gears of War 2, 2008 - Sumthing Else Music SE-2035-2 - Steve Jablonsky
The Skywalker Symphony Orchestra & Chorus
Music from The Sims 3, 2009 - Electronic Arts digital release - Steve Jablonsky
The Hollywood Studio Symphony
One Last Shot and He's A Pirate from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 2003 - Walt Disney D000102400 - Klaus Badelt
original soundtrack/Blake Neely, cond.
Arrival to Earth from Transformers, 2006 - Warner Bros 298812-2 - Steve Jablonsky
The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.
Infinite White from Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, 2009 - Warner Bros 519972-2 - Steve Jablonsky
Lisbeth Scott, vocals/original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.
Battle from Transformers, Dark of the Moon 2011 - Warner Bros 9362495785 - Steve Jablonsky
original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.
Sex, Murder & Rebirth from Desperate Housewives, 2004-2012 - digital release - Steve Jablonsky
original soundtrack
'Til We Meet Again from Your Highness, 2011 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 0712 - Steve Jablonsky
The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.
Autumn of Mankind from Gears of War 2, 2008 - Sumthing Else Music SE-2035-2 - Steve Jablonsky
The Skywalker Symphony Orchestra & Chorus
Manchester 1866 from Steamboy, 2004 - Domo Records 73045-2 - Steve Jablonsky
original soundtrack/Blake Neely, cond.
My Name is Lincoln from The Island, 2005 – Milan M2-36132 - Steve Jablonsky
The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Blake Neely, cond.
The City of Angels from Gangster Squad, 2012 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 1782 - Steve Jablonsky
The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.
Ender's Promise from Ender's Game, 2013 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 2278 - Steve Jablonsky
original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.
I'm Big from Pain & Gain, 2013 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 1932 - Steve Jablonsky
original soundtrack
You're a Soldier Now from Transformers, 2006 - Warner Bros 298812-2 - Steve Jablonsky
The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.
The Way We Win Matters from Ender's Game, 2013 - Varese Sarabande 302 068 2278 - Steve Jablonsky
original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Benjamin Britten
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Bill O’Connell
12:09:00 00:03:37 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660
12:14:00 00:16:35 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604
12:33:00 00:06:02 Franz Joseph Haydn The Apothecary: Overture
Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Orchestra EMI 56535
12:42:00 00:14:02 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66
Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533
OPERA IN AMERICA: Houston Grand Opera
13:05:00 00:00:01 Gioacchino Rossini L'Italiana in Algeri
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:50:00 00:06:29 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867
CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest
16:00:00 00:17:26 Robert Schumann Märchenbilder Op 113
Paul Neubauer, viola; Juho Pohjonen, piano
Hugo Wolf: Auf einer Wanderung; Anakreons Grab; Der Rattenfänger
Thomas Hampson, baritone; Jupiter String Quartet [Nelson Lee, Meg Freivogel, violin; Liz Freivogel, viola; Daniel McDonough, cello]
16:30:00 00:26:53 Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in E flat Op 47
Juho Pohjonen, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Narek Hakhnazaryan, cello
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 12, 2012 in the Wortham Theater Center in Houston, Texas
Houston Youth Symphony (Michael Webster, Artistic Director and Conductor, 82 members)
Excerpt from Leonore Overture No.3 Op 72b by Ludwig van Beethoven
Charles Seo, cello, age 16 from Houston, TX
Excerpt from Zigeunerweisen by Pablo de Sarasate, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Shelby Nugent, horn, age 18 from Waterloo, IL
Movement (Massig bewegt) from Sonata in F by Paul Hindemith, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Aaron Bigeleisen, baritone, age 17 from Pittsford, NY
Kriegers Ahnung from Schwanengesang D 957 by Franz Schubert, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Esther Liao, piano, age 15 from Houston, TX
La Campanella from Grandes études de Paganini S 141/3 in g-Sharp by Franz Liszt
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Bobby Short - An hour in the company of the debonair king of cabaret, with excerpts from Bill Rudman’s interview taped when Bobby was 77.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:37 00:01:27 Johnny Green-Edward Heyman Body and Soul
Bobby Short Late Night at the Café Carlyle Telarc CD-83311
18:03:02 00:03:57 Cole Porter From This Moment On
Bobby Short 50 by Bobby Short Atlantic 7-81715-1
18:07:59 00:01:50 Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen I Like the Like of You
Bobby Short 50 by Bobby Short Atlantic 7-81715-1
18:10:34 00:01:50 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh I've Got Your Number
Bobby Short My Personal Property Atlantic SD-1689
18:13:26 00:03:20 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Ill Wind
Bobby Short Bobby Short at the Café Carlyle Atantic SD2-609
18:18:15 00:02:01 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Here's to Us
Bobby Short, Mabel Mercer Mabel Mercer and Bobby Short at Town Hall Collectables COL-CD-6839
18:20:43 00:02:45 Vernon Duke-Ogden Nash Roundabout
Bobby Short Mabel Mercer and Bobby Short: Second Town Hall Concert Collectables COL-CD-6839
18:24:49 00:03:23 Cole Porter You've Got That Thing
Bobby Short Bobby Short Loves Cole Porter Atlantic SD2-606
18:29:45 00:03:08 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart I Believe in You
Bobby Short Bobby Short Celebrates Rodgers and Hart Atlantic CD81320-2
18:33:44 00:02:46 Stephen Sondheim Losing My Mind
Bobby Short Bobby Short at the Café Carlyle Atlantic SD2-609
18:36:53 00:03:33 Duke Ellington-Billy Strayhorn Something to Live For
Bobby Short Mabel Mercer and Bobby Short: Second Town Hall Concert Atlantic COL-CD-6839
18:41:09 00:01:33 James Johnson-Andy Rasaf Guess Who's in Town?
Bobby Short Guess Who's in Town? Atlantic 7-81778-4
18:43:25 00:03:25 Fats Waller-Andy Rasaf Black and Blue
Bobby Short Guess Who's in Town? Atlantic 7-81778-4
18:47:18 00:03:10 Vernon Duke-Ira Gershwin I Can't Get Started
Bobby Short Celebrating 30 Years at the Café Carlyle Telarc CD-83428
18:50:28 00:01:15 Baldwin Bergeson Sleep, Baby, Don't Cry
Bobby Short Swing That Music Telarc CD-83317
18:51:56 00:01:04 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Bobby Short Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:09 00:03:50 Cole Porter Filler: At Long Last Love
Bobby Short 50 by Bobby Short Atlantic 7-81715-1
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:54 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf Harp Concerto in A
Paul Kuentz Chamber Orchestra Paul Kuentz Nicanor Zabaleta, harp DeutGram 439693
19:23:00 00:29:35 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Strings in E Op 22
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Joela Jones, piano; Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot; Luba Orgonášová, soprano; Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano; Herbert Lippert, tenor; Ruben Drole, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – live from Severance Hall
20:05:00 00:42:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Mass in C major Op 86
21:09:00 00:15:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Great Fugue in B flat major Op 133
21:28:00 00:34:00 Olivier Messiaen Trois petits liturgies de la Présence
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Lester Moran and the Cadillac Cowboys and Joyce Grenfell salute small town radio...A Message from Richard Howland-Bolton and This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:06:37 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F minor
Soyeon Lee, piano Naxos 570010
23:08:00 00:06:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 26
Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328
23:17:00 00:19:04 Franz Liszt Gretchen from "A Faust Symphony"
Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
23:45:00 00:08:06 John Corigliano Voyage for Flute & Strings
I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Paul Edmund-Davies, flute Telarc 80421
23:54:00 00:03:25 Vladimir Odoyevsky Lullaby
Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502
23:55:00 00:03:01 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 13 in F sharp Op 28
Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388