Program Guide 11-02-2013

00:02:00 00:19:12 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Orchestra Naxos 557430

00:23:00 00:38:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67501

01:03:00 00:38:07 Antonín Dvorák Piano Quintet in A major Op 81

Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

01:42:00 00:41:50 Alfredo Casella Symphony No. 3 Op 63

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768

02:25:00 00:18:54 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf Harp Concerto in A

Paul Kuentz Chamber Orchestra Paul Kuentz Nicanor Zabaleta, harp DeutGram 439693

02:45:00 00:41:47 Richard Strauss Aus Italien Op 16

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425941

03:28:00 00:25:16 Frédéric Chopin Cello Sonata in G minor Op 65

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 53112

03:54:00 00:44:00 Sir Arnold Bax Symphony No. 7

Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122

04:39:00 00:36:08 Alexander Glazunov Raymonda: Suite Op 57

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61939

05:17:00 00:17:30 Antonio Casimir Cartellieri Symphony No. 1 in C minor

Gernot Schmalfuss Evergreen Symphony Orchestra CPO 777667

05:36:00 00:05:03 Charles Tomlinson Griffes The White Peacock Op 7

Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103

05:55:00 00:04:40 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Waltz & Pas de deux

Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra Sony 42450

06:00:50 Isaac Albéniz El Puerto, from Iberia

Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901

06:05:40 Ernesto Lecuona Canto del Guajiro

Thomas Tirino, piano BIS 754

06:07:58 Manuel Ponce Estrellita

Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 086

06:11:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Hamlet, Fantasy Overture, Op. 67

Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 15296

06:32:01 Manuel de Falla Nights in the Gardens of Spain

Martha Argerich, piano; Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 88255

07:00:50 Mauro Giuliani Guitar Concerto No. 3 in F Op 70

Angel Romero, guitar; English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 47986

07:31:13 Carlos Chávez Symphony No. 4 "Sinfonía Romántica"

Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 942

07:55:22 Anatol Liadov Russian Dance

Andrés Díaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano Sono Luminus 90188

Georg Phillip Telemann: Tafelmusik: Quatuor in d for 2 flutes

Musica Amphion: recorder & basso continuo, Pieter-Jan Belder, recorder; Wilbert Hazelzet, traverso; Kate Clark, traverso; Menno van Delft, harpsichord; Alber Bruggen, cello Brilliant 93311 - Music: 4:16

David Maslanka: Symphony No. 8

Dallas Wind Symphony; Jerry Junkin, conductor 1. Moderate/very fast Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, Texas - Music: 13:35

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Justin Kohmetscher from Overland Park, Kansas

Puzzler Payoff: Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben I. The Hero

Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Orchestra Hall at Symphony Center, Chicago, IL 0812(04-06) CSO Resound 901 1002 - Music: 4:27

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in D for Viola da Gamba & Strings TWV 55:d5

Concerto Copenhagen; Jordi Savall, conductor Garrison Church, Copenhagen, Denmark - Music: 18:19

Juan Arriaga: Symphony in D: Menuetto (Allegro)

English Chamber Orchestra. Jesus Lopez Cobos, conductor Ensayo 3417 - Music: 4:18

Lili Boulanger: Cortege

Catherine Peterson, flute; Rachelle McCabe, piano Chintimini Chamber Music Festival First Congregational United Church of Christ, Corvallis, Oregon - Music: 1:45

Giovanni Pergolesi (arr Lesser): Sinfonia a Violoncello Solo: Presto

Laurence Lesser and Carol Ou, cellos Jordan Hall, New England Conservatory, Boston, Massachusetts New England Conservatory - Music: 1:25

Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b D 759 "Unfinished"

New York Philharmonic. Alan Gilbert, conductor Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York City, New York - Music: 22:49

Andre Mathieu: Trio for Violin, Cello & Piano

Alain Lefevre, piano; Laura Andriani, violin; David Ellis, cello Analekta 9286 - Music: 16:31

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Zauberflöte: Aria: “Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja”

Erich Kunz, baritone; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69631 CD) 2:39

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Zauberflöte: Aria: Dies Bildnis ist bezaubernd schön”

Anton Dermota, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69631 CD) 4:28

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Zauberflöte: Duet: “Bei Männern welche Liebe fühlen”

Lisa Della Casa, soprano; Walter Berry, baritone; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/George Szell (Gala 100502 CD) 3:32

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Zauberflöte: Quintet “Wie Wie”

Anton Dermota, tenor; Erich Kunz, baritone; Sena Jurinac & Friedl Riegler, sopranos; Else Schürhof, mezzo-soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69631 CD) 3:03

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Zauberflöte: Aria: “Der Hölle Rache”

Erna Berger, soprano; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (Naxos 110127 CD) 2:50

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Zauberflöte: Aria: “In diesen heilig’n Hallen”

Wilhelm Streinz, bass; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (Naxos 110127 CD) 4:37

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Zauberflöte: Aria: Ach ich fühl’s”

Irmgard Seefried, soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69631 CD) 4:17

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Zauberflöte: Finale: “Pa-pa-pa” to end

Gerhard Hüsch, baritone; Irma Beilke, soprano; Wilhelm Streinz, bass; Heinrich Tessmer, tenor; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (Naxos 110127 CD) 7:39

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Battle on Land and Sea from Battleship, 2012 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 1462 - Steve Jablonsky

The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Finale from Gears of War 2, 2008 - Sumthing Else Music SE-2035-2 - Steve Jablonsky

The Skywalker Symphony Orchestra & Chorus

Music from The Sims 3, 2009 - Electronic Arts digital release - Steve Jablonsky

The Hollywood Studio Symphony

One Last Shot and He's A Pirate from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 2003 - Walt Disney D000102400 - Klaus Badelt

original soundtrack/Blake Neely, cond.

Arrival to Earth from Transformers, 2006 - Warner Bros 298812-2 - Steve Jablonsky

The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Infinite White from Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, 2009 - Warner Bros 519972-2 - Steve Jablonsky

Lisbeth Scott, vocals/original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Battle from Transformers, Dark of the Moon 2011 - Warner Bros 9362495785 - Steve Jablonsky

original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Sex, Murder & Rebirth from Desperate Housewives, 2004-2012 - digital release - Steve Jablonsky

original soundtrack

'Til We Meet Again from Your Highness, 2011 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 0712 - Steve Jablonsky

The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Autumn of Mankind from Gears of War 2, 2008 - Sumthing Else Music SE-2035-2 - Steve Jablonsky

The Skywalker Symphony Orchestra & Chorus

Manchester 1866 from Steamboy, 2004 - Domo Records 73045-2 - Steve Jablonsky

original soundtrack/Blake Neely, cond.

My Name is Lincoln from The Island, 2005 – Milan M2-36132 - Steve Jablonsky

The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Blake Neely, cond.

The City of Angels from Gangster Squad, 2012 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 1782 - Steve Jablonsky

The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Ender's Promise from Ender's Game, 2013 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 2278 - Steve Jablonsky

original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

I'm Big from Pain & Gain, 2013 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 1932 - Steve Jablonsky

original soundtrack

You're a Soldier Now from Transformers, 2006 - Warner Bros 298812-2 - Steve Jablonsky

The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

The Way We Win Matters from Ender's Game, 2013 - Varese Sarabande 302 068 2278 - Steve Jablonsky

original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Bill O’Connell

12:09:00 00:03:37 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

12:14:00 00:16:35 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604

12:33:00 00:06:02 Franz Joseph Haydn The Apothecary: Overture

Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Orchestra EMI 56535

12:42:00 00:14:02 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66

Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

13:05:00 00:00:01 Gioacchino Rossini L'Italiana in Algeri

15:50:00 00:06:29 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

16:00:00 00:17:26 Robert Schumann Märchenbilder Op 113

Paul Neubauer, viola; Juho Pohjonen, piano

Hugo Wolf: Auf einer Wanderung; Anakreons Grab; Der Rattenfänger

Thomas Hampson, baritone; Jupiter String Quartet [Nelson Lee, Meg Freivogel, violin; Liz Freivogel, viola; Daniel McDonough, cello]

16:30:00 00:26:53 Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in E flat Op 47

Juho Pohjonen, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Narek Hakhnazaryan, cello

Houston Youth Symphony (Michael Webster, Artistic Director and Conductor, 82 members)

Excerpt from Leonore Overture No.3 Op 72b by Ludwig van Beethoven

Charles Seo, cello, age 16 from Houston, TX

Excerpt from Zigeunerweisen by Pablo de Sarasate, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Shelby Nugent, horn, age 18 from Waterloo, IL

Movement (Massig bewegt) from Sonata in F by Paul Hindemith, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Aaron Bigeleisen, baritone, age 17 from Pittsford, NY

Kriegers Ahnung from Schwanengesang D 957 by Franz Schubert, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Esther Liao, piano, age 15 from Houston, TX

La Campanella from Grandes études de Paganini S 141/3 in g-Sharp by Franz Liszt

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:37 00:01:27 Johnny Green-Edward Heyman Body and Soul

Bobby Short Late Night at the Café Carlyle Telarc CD-83311

18:03:02 00:03:57 Cole Porter From This Moment On

Bobby Short 50 by Bobby Short Atlantic 7-81715-1

18:07:59 00:01:50 Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen I Like the Like of You

Bobby Short 50 by Bobby Short Atlantic 7-81715-1

18:10:34 00:01:50 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh I've Got Your Number

Bobby Short My Personal Property Atlantic SD-1689

18:13:26 00:03:20 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Ill Wind

Bobby Short Bobby Short at the Café Carlyle Atantic SD2-609

18:18:15 00:02:01 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Here's to Us

Bobby Short, Mabel Mercer Mabel Mercer and Bobby Short at Town Hall Collectables COL-CD-6839

18:20:43 00:02:45 Vernon Duke-Ogden Nash Roundabout

Bobby Short Mabel Mercer and Bobby Short: Second Town Hall Concert Collectables COL-CD-6839

18:24:49 00:03:23 Cole Porter You've Got That Thing

Bobby Short Bobby Short Loves Cole Porter Atlantic SD2-606

18:29:45 00:03:08 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart I Believe in You

Bobby Short Bobby Short Celebrates Rodgers and Hart Atlantic CD81320-2

18:33:44 00:02:46 Stephen Sondheim Losing My Mind

Bobby Short Bobby Short at the Café Carlyle Atlantic SD2-609

18:36:53 00:03:33 Duke Ellington-Billy Strayhorn Something to Live For

Bobby Short Mabel Mercer and Bobby Short: Second Town Hall Concert Atlantic COL-CD-6839

18:41:09 00:01:33 James Johnson-Andy Rasaf Guess Who's in Town?

Bobby Short Guess Who's in Town? Atlantic 7-81778-4

18:43:25 00:03:25 Fats Waller-Andy Rasaf Black and Blue

Bobby Short Guess Who's in Town? Atlantic 7-81778-4

18:47:18 00:03:10 Vernon Duke-Ira Gershwin I Can't Get Started

Bobby Short Celebrating 30 Years at the Café Carlyle Telarc CD-83428

18:50:28 00:01:15 Baldwin Bergeson Sleep, Baby, Don't Cry

Bobby Short Swing That Music Telarc CD-83317

18:51:56 00:01:04 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Bobby Short Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:09 00:03:50 Cole Porter Filler: At Long Last Love

Bobby Short 50 by Bobby Short Atlantic 7-81715-1

19:02:00 00:18:54 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf Harp Concerto in A

Paul Kuentz Chamber Orchestra Paul Kuentz Nicanor Zabaleta, harp DeutGram 439693

19:23:00 00:29:35 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Strings in E Op 22

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

20:05:00 00:42:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Mass in C major Op 86

21:09:00 00:15:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Great Fugue in B flat major Op 133

21:28:00 00:34:00 Olivier Messiaen Trois petits liturgies de la Présence

23:02:00 00:06:37 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F minor

Soyeon Lee, piano Naxos 570010

23:08:00 00:06:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 26

Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328

23:17:00 00:19:04 Franz Liszt Gretchen from "A Faust Symphony"

Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

23:45:00 00:08:06 John Corigliano Voyage for Flute & Strings

I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Paul Edmund-Davies, flute Telarc 80421

23:54:00 00:03:25 Vladimir Odoyevsky Lullaby

Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502

23:55:00 00:03:01 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 13 in F sharp Op 28

Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388