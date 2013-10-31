Program Guide 10-31-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:26:52 Igor Stravinsky L'histoire du soldat: Suite

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Members of DeutGram 471197

00:31:00 00:37:11 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 17 in D major

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 16448

01:09:00 00:19:12 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 6 in D minor Op 12

Giovanni Antonini Il Giardino Armonico, Milano Naïve 30399

01:30:00 00:37:29 Dmitri Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 77

Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Marek Janowski Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89921

02:09:00 00:32:19 Felix Mendelssohn Die erste Walpurgisnacht Op 60

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Christine Cairns, mezzo; Jon Garrison, tenor; Tom Krause, baritone; Jeffrey Wells, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Telarc 80184

02:43:00 00:31:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 1 in E flat major Op 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

03:16:00 00:39:49 Vasily Kalinnikov Symphony No. 2 in A major

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553417

03:56:00 00:54:30 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430201

04:52:00 00:26:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 45 in F sharp minor

Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530

05:20:00 00:14:13 Giuseppe Tartini Violin Sonata in G minor

Joshua Bell, violin; John Constable, harpsichord Sony 11013

05:35:00 00:06:01 E. T. A. Hoffmann The Drink of Immortality: Overture

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999606

05:51:00 00:03:03 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Romance

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:00 00:02:32 Edward MacDowell Hexentanz Op 17

Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121

06:10:00 00:09:07 Modest Mussorgsky A Night on Bald Mountain

Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2123

06:20:00 00:04:40 Marc-André Hamelin Etude No. 8 in B flat minor

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789

06:29:00 00:10:52 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515

06:40:00 00:06:54 Camille Saint-Saëns Danse macabre Op 40

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8723

06:51:00 00:01:54 Charles Gounod Faust: Le veau d'or

Dresden State Orchestra Sebastian Weigle René Pape, bass; Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4776408

06:55:00 00:04:18 Charles Gounod Funeral March of a Marionette

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998

07:05:00 00:03:57 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

07:10:00 00:07:20 Franz Waxman The Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81265

07:23:00 00:03:10 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 4

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57002

07:29:00 00:06:07 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: Hobgoblin

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334

07:40:00 00:08:15 Geoffrey Toye Waltz from "The Haunted Ballroom"

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66868

07:51:00 00:02:18 Eugène Ysaÿe Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 in A minor Op 27

Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 463483

07:55:00 00:03:10 Maurice Ravel Serenade grotesque

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 433515

08:05:00 00:02:23 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain

Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Estonian National Male Choir; Ellerhein Girls' Choir VirginClas 45722

08:10:00 00:08:30 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Mephisto's Calls from Hell" Op 101

Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic Sony 66860

08:20:00 00:03:53 Sir Arnold Bax The Poisoned Fountain

Joshua Pierce, piano; Dorothy Jonas, piano MSR 1260

08:29:00 00:08:16 Bernard Herrmann A Portrait of Hitch

Bernard Herrmann London Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 443895

08:40:00 00:10:19 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 1

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

08:51:00 00:01:30 Sergei Prokofiev The Love for Three Oranges: Scherzo

Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 43

08:55:00 00:04:12 John Williams The Witches of Eastwick: The Devil's

Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483

09:05:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Totentanz Budapest Symphony Orchestra

Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401

09:26:00 00:03:07 Irving Berlin Puttin' on the Ritz

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Lee Roy Reams, vocal Indiana Univ. Singing Hoosiers Telarc 80366

09:36:00 00:08:22 Max Reger The Isle of the Dead Op 128

Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794

09:46:00 00:06:25 Hector Berlioz Lélio: Chorus of the Shades Op 14

San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Sym Chorus RCA 60859

09:55:00 00:03:18 Edvard Grieg Lyric Suite: March of the Trolls Op 54

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437524

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:38 Alan Hovhaness Lullaby Op 1

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

10:02:00 00:02:28 Joseph Achron Hebrew Lullaby Op 35

Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Canary 10

10:05:00 00:05:47 Giovanni Paisiello Proserpine: Overture

Gennaro Cappabianca Collegium Philarmonicum Naxos 557031

10:13:00 00:04:55 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 9 in C major

Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515

10:21:00 00:05:12 Antonio Bazzini Scherzo-fantasque "La Ronde des lutins" Op 25

Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483

10:27:00 00:14:27 Bernard Herrmann Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra

Bernard Herrmann London Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 443895

10:43:00 00:05:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Slava Op 11

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur 3062

11:22:00 00:08:11 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in D major

Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Janet See, flute Harm Mundi 905193

11:35:00 00:05:53 Gustav Holst Brook Green Suite

Howard Griffiths English Sinfonia Naxos 570339

11:42:00 00:06:13 Max Bruch Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 51

Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932

11:49:00 00:08:47 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9

Andrew Litton Dallas Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80606

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:04:55 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

12:18:00 00:02:36 Bernard Herrmann The Devil and Daniel Webster: Swing Your

James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:36:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C major

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 6506

13:39:00 00:19:12 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 6 in D minor Op 12

Giovanni Antonini Il Giardino Armonico, Milano Naïve 30399

WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:02:36 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Minstrels

Robert Cassidy, piano Albany 1348

14:02:00 00:05:55 Giuseppe Verdi Il trovatore: Ballet Music

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818

14:08:00 00:11:40 Ottorino Respighi Belfagor Overture

Sir Edward Downes BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9311

14:23:00 00:05:31 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for Strings in A major Op 5

Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 663

14:32:00 00:12:04 César Franck Les Djinns

Arnhem Philharmonic Orchestra Roberto Benzi François-Joël Thiollier, piano Naxos 553472

14:46:00 00:08:22 Franz Schubert The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture

Manfred Huss Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna Koch Intl 1121

14:55:00 00:04:36 Girolamo Frescobaldi Toccata Camerata Salzburg

Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 474236

OCTOBER CHOICE CDs

15:00:00 00:09:57 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Poem for Flute & Orchestra

The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

15:09:00 00:09:10 Johannes Brahms Ballade No. 4 in B major Op 10

Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

15:19:00 00:21:27 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 3 in D major

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

15:49:00 00:08:30 Joaquín Turina La procesión del rocio Op 9

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80574

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:03:41 Giacomo Puccini Le Villi: The Witches' Sabbath

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025

16:06:00 00:03:36 Marius Constant Twilight Zone: Theme & Variations

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 411185

16:12:00 00:10:06 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the

Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020

16:28:00 00:06:56 Bernard Herrmann Psycho: Selections

José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17

16:37:00 00:03:28 Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Witches' Chorus "Che

London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox London Symphony Chorus MCA 25877

16:41:00 00:08:16 Sir Malcolm Arnold Overture "Tam O'Shanter" Op 51

Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Conifer 16847

16:52:00 00:02:52 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: March of the

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296

16:57:00 00:02:19 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Smoke Dance

Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

17:05:00 00:04:20 Franz Schubert Erlkönig

Bryn Terfel, baritone; Malcolm Martineau, piano DeutGram 445294

17:12:00 00:04:30 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Erlkönig"

Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530

17:16:00 00:04:14 Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst Grand Caprice on Schubert's "Erlkönig" Op 26

Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695

17:24:00 00:12:37 Modest Mussorgsky A Night on Bald Mountain

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 244920

17:43:00 00:03:26 Anatoly Lyadov Baba-Yaga Op 56

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084

17:45:00 00:02:49 Camille Saint-Saëns Chanson "Danse macabre" Op 40

London Philharmonic Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Anthony Roden, tenor; Stephanie Chase, violin Cala 4031

17:54:00 00:03:21 Jerry Goldsmith The Omen: Main Title

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale Philips 442425

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:13:50 César Franck Le Chasseur maudit

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80247

18:25:00 00:08:25 William Bolcom Graceful Ghost Rag

Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483

18:36:00 00:02:33 Charles Gounod Faust: Mephistopheles' Serenade "Vous

Orch of Valencian Community Riccardo Frizza Erwin Schrott, baritone Decca 11838

18:41:00 00:14:05 Antonín Dvorák The Noonday Witch Op 108

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 24487

18:55:00 00:02:42 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain

Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Totentanz

Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401

19:19:00 00:36:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D

Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:52:23 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 453432

20:56:00 00:02:41 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing

Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young

21:04:00 00:24:00 Steven Mackey Beautiful Passing

Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel Leila Josefowicz, violin

21:40:00 01:06:40 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem Op 45

Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel Christine Schäfer, soprano; Matthias Goerne, baritone; Los Angeles Master Chorale

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:05:35 Francisco Tárrega Capricho árabe

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

23:07:00 00:03:49 John Morris Young Frankenstein: A Transylvanian

Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483

23:11:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie

Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

23:20:00 00:09:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Serenade No. 7

Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Oldrich Vlcek, violin Telarc 80161

23:29:00 00:07:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Elegiac Song Op 118

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80248

23:39:00 00:06:04 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Introduction Op 97

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Brilliant 6735

23:45:00 00:05:26 Maurice Ravel Le gibet from "Gaspard de la nuit"

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

23:50:00 00:05:59 Heino Eller Symphonic Poem "Twilight"

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8656

23:57:00 00:01:43 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Sea Murmurs Op 24

Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; John Lenehan, piano Philips 434917