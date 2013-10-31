Program Guide 10-31-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:26:52 Igor Stravinsky L'histoire du soldat: Suite
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Members of DeutGram 471197
00:31:00 00:37:11 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 17 in D major
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 16448
01:09:00 00:19:12 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 6 in D minor Op 12
Giovanni Antonini Il Giardino Armonico, Milano Naïve 30399
01:30:00 00:37:29 Dmitri Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 77
Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Marek Janowski Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89921
02:09:00 00:32:19 Felix Mendelssohn Die erste Walpurgisnacht Op 60
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Christine Cairns, mezzo; Jon Garrison, tenor; Tom Krause, baritone; Jeffrey Wells, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Telarc 80184
02:43:00 00:31:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 1 in E flat major Op 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724
03:16:00 00:39:49 Vasily Kalinnikov Symphony No. 2 in A major
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553417
03:56:00 00:54:30 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430201
04:52:00 00:26:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 45 in F sharp minor
Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530
05:20:00 00:14:13 Giuseppe Tartini Violin Sonata in G minor
Joshua Bell, violin; John Constable, harpsichord Sony 11013
05:35:00 00:06:01 E. T. A. Hoffmann The Drink of Immortality: Overture
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999606
05:51:00 00:03:03 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Romance
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:05:00 00:02:32 Edward MacDowell Hexentanz Op 17
Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121
06:10:00 00:09:07 Modest Mussorgsky A Night on Bald Mountain
Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2123
06:20:00 00:04:40 Marc-André Hamelin Etude No. 8 in B flat minor
Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789
06:29:00 00:10:52 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515
06:40:00 00:06:54 Camille Saint-Saëns Danse macabre Op 40
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8723
06:51:00 00:01:54 Charles Gounod Faust: Le veau d'or
Dresden State Orchestra Sebastian Weigle René Pape, bass; Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4776408
06:55:00 00:04:18 Charles Gounod Funeral March of a Marionette
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998
07:05:00 00:03:57 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782
07:10:00 00:07:20 Franz Waxman The Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81265
07:23:00 00:03:10 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 4
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57002
07:29:00 00:06:07 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: Hobgoblin
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334
07:40:00 00:08:15 Geoffrey Toye Waltz from "The Haunted Ballroom"
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66868
07:51:00 00:02:18 Eugène Ysaÿe Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 in A minor Op 27
Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 463483
07:55:00 00:03:10 Maurice Ravel Serenade grotesque
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 433515
08:05:00 00:02:23 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain
Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Estonian National Male Choir; Ellerhein Girls' Choir VirginClas 45722
08:10:00 00:08:30 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Mephisto's Calls from Hell" Op 101
Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic Sony 66860
08:20:00 00:03:53 Sir Arnold Bax The Poisoned Fountain
Joshua Pierce, piano; Dorothy Jonas, piano MSR 1260
08:29:00 00:08:16 Bernard Herrmann A Portrait of Hitch
Bernard Herrmann London Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 443895
08:40:00 00:10:19 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 1
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
08:51:00 00:01:30 Sergei Prokofiev The Love for Three Oranges: Scherzo
Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 43
08:55:00 00:04:12 John Williams The Witches of Eastwick: The Devil's
Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483
09:05:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Totentanz Budapest Symphony Orchestra
Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401
09:26:00 00:03:07 Irving Berlin Puttin' on the Ritz
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Lee Roy Reams, vocal Indiana Univ. Singing Hoosiers Telarc 80366
09:36:00 00:08:22 Max Reger The Isle of the Dead Op 128
Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794
09:46:00 00:06:25 Hector Berlioz Lélio: Chorus of the Shades Op 14
San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Sym Chorus RCA 60859
09:55:00 00:03:18 Edvard Grieg Lyric Suite: March of the Trolls Op 54
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437524
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:02:38 Alan Hovhaness Lullaby Op 1
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
10:02:00 00:02:28 Joseph Achron Hebrew Lullaby Op 35
Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Canary 10
10:05:00 00:05:47 Giovanni Paisiello Proserpine: Overture
Gennaro Cappabianca Collegium Philarmonicum Naxos 557031
10:13:00 00:04:55 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 9 in C major
Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515
10:21:00 00:05:12 Antonio Bazzini Scherzo-fantasque "La Ronde des lutins" Op 25
Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483
10:27:00 00:14:27 Bernard Herrmann Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra
Bernard Herrmann London Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 443895
10:43:00 00:05:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Slava Op 11
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur 3062
11:22:00 00:08:11 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in D major
Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Janet See, flute Harm Mundi 905193
11:35:00 00:05:53 Gustav Holst Brook Green Suite
Howard Griffiths English Sinfonia Naxos 570339
11:42:00 00:06:13 Max Bruch Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 51
Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932
11:49:00 00:08:47 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9
Andrew Litton Dallas Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80606
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:18:00 00:02:36 Bernard Herrmann The Devil and Daniel Webster: Swing Your
James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:36:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C major
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 6506
WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:02:36 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Minstrels
Robert Cassidy, piano Albany 1348
14:02:00 00:05:55 Giuseppe Verdi Il trovatore: Ballet Music
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818
14:08:00 00:11:40 Ottorino Respighi Belfagor Overture
Sir Edward Downes BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9311
14:23:00 00:05:31 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for Strings in A major Op 5
Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 663
14:32:00 00:12:04 César Franck Les Djinns
Arnhem Philharmonic Orchestra Roberto Benzi François-Joël Thiollier, piano Naxos 553472
14:46:00 00:08:22 Franz Schubert The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture
Manfred Huss Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna Koch Intl 1121
14:55:00 00:04:36 Girolamo Frescobaldi Toccata Camerata Salzburg
Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 474236
OCTOBER CHOICE CDs
15:00:00 00:09:57 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Poem for Flute & Orchestra
The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679
15:09:00 00:09:10 Johannes Brahms Ballade No. 4 in B major Op 10
Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309
15:19:00 00:21:27 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 3 in D major
Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154
15:49:00 00:08:30 Joaquín Turina La procesión del rocio Op 9
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80574
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:03:41 Giacomo Puccini Le Villi: The Witches' Sabbath
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025
16:06:00 00:03:36 Marius Constant Twilight Zone: Theme & Variations
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 411185
16:12:00 00:10:06 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the
Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020
16:28:00 00:06:56 Bernard Herrmann Psycho: Selections
José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17
16:37:00 00:03:28 Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Witches' Chorus "Che
London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox London Symphony Chorus MCA 25877
16:41:00 00:08:16 Sir Malcolm Arnold Overture "Tam O'Shanter" Op 51
Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Conifer 16847
16:52:00 00:02:52 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: March of the
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296
16:57:00 00:02:19 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Smoke Dance
Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695
17:05:00 00:04:20 Franz Schubert Erlkönig
Bryn Terfel, baritone; Malcolm Martineau, piano DeutGram 445294
17:12:00 00:04:30 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Erlkönig"
Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530
17:16:00 00:04:14 Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst Grand Caprice on Schubert's "Erlkönig" Op 26
Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695
17:43:00 00:03:26 Anatoly Lyadov Baba-Yaga Op 56
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084
17:45:00 00:02:49 Camille Saint-Saëns Chanson "Danse macabre" Op 40
London Philharmonic Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Anthony Roden, tenor; Stephanie Chase, violin Cala 4031
17:54:00 00:03:21 Jerry Goldsmith The Omen: Main Title
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale Philips 442425
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:13:50 César Franck Le Chasseur maudit
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80247
18:25:00 00:08:25 William Bolcom Graceful Ghost Rag
Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483
18:36:00 00:02:33 Charles Gounod Faust: Mephistopheles' Serenade "Vous
Orch of Valencian Community Riccardo Frizza Erwin Schrott, baritone Decca 11838
18:41:00 00:14:05 Antonín Dvorák The Noonday Witch Op 108
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 24487
18:55:00 00:02:42 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain
Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Totentanz
Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401
19:19:00 00:36:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D
Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:52:23 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 453432
20:56:00 00:02:41 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing
Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272
SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young
21:04:00 00:24:00 Steven Mackey Beautiful Passing
Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel Leila Josefowicz, violin
21:40:00 01:06:40 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem Op 45
Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel Christine Schäfer, soprano; Matthias Goerne, baritone; Los Angeles Master Chorale
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:05:35 Francisco Tárrega Capricho árabe
Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579
23:07:00 00:03:49 John Morris Young Frankenstein: A Transylvanian
Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483
23:11:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie
Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921
23:20:00 00:09:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Serenade No. 7
Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Oldrich Vlcek, violin Telarc 80161
23:29:00 00:07:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Elegiac Song Op 118
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80248
23:39:00 00:06:04 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Introduction Op 97
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Brilliant 6735
23:45:00 00:05:26 Maurice Ravel Le gibet from "Gaspard de la nuit"
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421
23:50:00 00:05:59 Heino Eller Symphonic Poem "Twilight"
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8656
23:57:00 00:01:43 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Sea Murmurs Op 24
Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; John Lenehan, piano Philips 434917