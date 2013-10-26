Program Guide 10-26-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT

00:02:00 00:16:00 Johan Helmich Roman Oboe d'amore Concerto in D

Stockholm Sinfonietta Jan-Olav Wedin Alf Nilsson, oboe d'amore Bis 165

00:20:00 00:30:12 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 202

00:52:00 00:28:13 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 450021

01:22:00 00:25:20 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd: Suite

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic Orchestra MCA 6231

01:49:00 01:02:23 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 2 in C minor

Daniel Barenboim Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 21485

02:53:00 00:28:35 Anton Arensky String Quartet No. 2 in A minor Op 35

Ying Quartet Sono Lumin 92143

03:23:00 00:52:00 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 in E minor Op 93

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430844

04:16:00 00:32:02 John Field Piano Concerto No. 2 in A flat

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

04:59:00 00:26:18 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 4 in D

Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 804

05:27:00 00:20:22 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod

Christian Thielemann Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 453485

05:48:00 00:05:25 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Polonaise Op 52

Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

05:54:00 00:05:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mitridate: Overture

Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez

06:00:50 Santiago de Murcia / Gaspar Sanz Marionas

Constantinople Analekta 29989

06:04:45 Santiago de Murcia / Lucas Ruis Ribayaz Pabanas

Constantinople Analekta 29989

06:08:05 Santiago de Murcia Fandango

Constantinople Analekta 29989

06:13:50 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in a Op 54

Claudio Arrau, piano; Boston Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Philips 420874

06:49:14 Juventino Rosas Over the Waves Waltz (Sobre las Olas)

Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

07:00:50 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio Espagnol Op 34

Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 6089

07:17:36 Federico Mompou Canciones y Dances Nos. 7-12

Gustavo Romero, piano Koch 7185

07:43:22 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Sonata No. 1 in b BWV 1014

Jaime Laredo, violin; Glenn Gould, piano Sony 52615

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

John Corigliano: The Red Violin Soundtrack: Coitus Musicalis; Victoria's Departure

Joshua Bell, violin Philharmonia Orchestra; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor Sony 63010 - Music: 4:38

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D Op 6/1

Australian Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, conductor & basso continuo Adelaide Town Hall, Adelaide, Australia - Music: 11:32

Piano Puzzler: contestant this week is Steve Hoog from New Orleans, Louisiana

Puzzler Payoff: Igor Stravinsky: Suite from The Soldier's Tale (L'Histoire du soldat)

London Sinfonietta; Diego Masson, conductor International Chamber Orchestra Festival Ted Mann Concert Hall, Minneapolis, Minnesota - Music: 6:33

John Corigliano: Gazebo Dances: 1. Overture 2. Waltz 3. Adagio 4. Tarantella

United States Marine Band; Major Michael J. Colburn, conductor Center for the Arts Concert Hall, George Mason University, Arlington, Virginia - Music: 15:26

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F - IV. Vif et agite

Ebene String Quartet Virgin 519045 - Music: 4:39

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata in d minor, Kk 90/L106/P 9

Avi Avital, mandolin; Jakob Koranyi, cello; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord; Paul O'Dette, lute Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Alice Tully Hall, Starr Theater, Lincoln Center, New York City, New York - Music: 9:54

John Mackey: Aurora Awakes

Dallas Wind Symphony; Jerry Junkin, conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, Texas - Music: 11:39

Maurice Ravel: Bolero

China Philharmonic Orchestra; Long Yu, conductor La Jolla Music Society Copley Symphony Hall, San Diego, California - Music: 16:09

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Return Visit by Rachel Barton Pine Pt.1

Mohammed Fairouz: Sonata for Solo Violin: Rounds; For Egypt

Rachel Barton Pine, violin (Naxos 559744 CD) 3:33; 5:51

Dario Castello: Sonata ottova in d

Trio Settecento (Rachel Barton Pine, violin; John Mark Rozendaal, cello; David Schrader, harpsichord) (Cedille 099 CD) 4:38

Arcangelo Corelli: Sonata in C Op 5/3 - Adagio; Allegro

Trio Settecento (Cedille 099 CD) 2:15; 1:42

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in G minor BWV 1026

Trio Settecento (Cedille 114 CD) 3:54

François Couperin: Troisiéme Concert: Muzette; Chaconne

Trio Settecento (Cedille 129 CD) 2:25; 2:55

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Quatrième Concert: La Rameau

Trio Settecento (Cedille 129 CD) 4:02

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Things That Go Bump in the Night - On our annual Halloween show, we'll hear some of the best scary music ever written, from films including The Sixth Sense, Drag Me To Hell, The Exorcist and more.

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Conjuring from The Conjuring, 2013 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1265 - Joseph Bishara

original soundtrack/Jeffrey Holmes, cond.

Main Title and Sir John's Discovery from The Wolf Man, 1941 - Marco Polo 8.223747 - Frank Skinner/Hans J. Salter

Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William T. Stromberg, cond.

Finale from Cat People, 1941 - Marco Polo 225125 - Roy Webb

Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra/William T. Stromberg, cond.

Finale from The Body Snatcher, 1945 - Marco Polo 225125 - Roy Webb

Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra/William T. Stromberg, cond.

Carol Anne's Theme from Poltergeist, 1982 - Turner Classic Movies R2 72725 Jerry Goldsmith

original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Rebirth from Poltergeist, 1982 - Turner Classic Movies R2 72725 - Jerry Goldsmith

original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Tubuler Bells from The Exorcist, 1973 – Silva SILVACD1235 - Mike Oldfield

Mark Ayres, keyboards

Family Theme from The Conjuring, 2013 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1265 - Mark Isham

original soundtrack/Michael Nowak, cond.

Concerto To Hell from Drag Me To Hell, 2009 – Lakeshore 340912 - Christopher Young

original soundtrack

Main Title from Phantasm, 1979 - Rock-Is-Dead Records RID 2001 - Fred Myrow

original soundtrack

The Whole Truth from Shutter, 2008 – Lakeshore digital release - Nathan Barr

original soundtrack

Bathtub Reflections from The Changeling, 2001 - Percepto Records PERCEPTO-006XE - Ken Wannberg/Rick Wilkins/Howard Blake

The National Philharmonic Orchestra

Malcolm's Story/Cole's Secret from The Sixth Sense, 1990 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 061 2 - James Newton-Howard

original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Malcolm is Dead from The Sixth Sense, 1990 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 061 2 - James Newton-Howard

original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

End Credits from The Others, 2001 – Sony 89705 - Alejandro Amenabar

London Session Orchestra/Claudio Ianni, cond.

Main Theme from The Fog, 1980 – Silva SSD 1123 - John Carpenter

John Carpenter, keyboards

The History of Hill House from The Haunting, 1963 – Silva 1288 - Humphrey Searle

The Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

End Titles from The Haunting, 1999 - Silva 1288 - Jerry Goldsmith

City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus/Nic Raine, cond.

Music Box/End Credits from The Changeling, 1982 - Percepto Records PERCEPTO-006XE Ken Wannberg/Rick Wilkins/Howard Blake

The National Philharmonic Orchestra

Main Title from Tarantula, 1955 - Monstrous Movie Music 1951 - Herman Stein

Radio Symphony of Cracow/Masatoshi Mitsumoto, cond.

Main Title from Them, 1954 - Monstrous Movie Music 1950 - Bronislau Kaper

Radio Symphony of Cracow/Masatoshi Mitsumoto, cond.

The Kraken from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, 2006 – Silva SILCD1241 - Hans Zimmer

City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Concerto To Hell from Drag Me To Hell, 2009 – Lakeshore 340912 - Christopher Young

original soundtrack

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Igor Stravinsky & Halloween Music

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Bill O’Connell

12:09:00 00:13:50 César Franck Le Chasseur maudit

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80247

12:25:00 00:11:30 Modest Mussorgsky St. John's Night on the Bare Mountain

Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Anatoli Kotscherga, bass; Berlin Radio Choir; South Tyrol Children's Choir Sony 62034

12:39:00 00:10:19 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 1

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

12:51:00 00:07:20 Franz Waxman The Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81265

OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera – Archive recording from 1974

13:05:00 Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller (1849)

Laura… Gwendolyn Jones

Miller… Louis Quilico

Luisa… Katia Ricciarelli

Rodolfo… Luciano Pavarotti

Wurm… Dieter Weller

Count… Walter Giorgio Tozzi

Federica… Huguette Tourangeau

A Peasant… Joseph Frank

Conductor: Jesús López-Cobos

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:30:00 00:17:18 Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Suite

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

15:50:00 00:07:27 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 2

Daniel Barenboim Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 21485

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER: Colin Carr, cello; Sara Gruber, soprano; John Aler, tenor; Christòpheren Nomura, tenor; Carol Wincenc, flute; Joseph Silverstein, Lily Francis, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; Priscilla Lee, cello; Daxun Zhang, double bass; Kenneth Cooper, harpsichord

16:04:00 00:22:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3 in C

16:31:00 00:27:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.211

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded: September 15, 2013 in Vermillion, SD, the home of one of the greatest collections of musical instruments in the world, the National Music Museum

Luna Quartet [Anna Humphrey, violin I, age 17 from Rogers, MN; Emma Richman, violin II, age 15 from Minneapolis, MN; Alexandra Sophocleus, viola, age 18 from Minneapolis, MN; Nora Doyle, cello, age 17 from Minneapolis, MN]

Finale: Presto from String Quartet No. 64 in D Op 76/5 by Franz Joseph Haydn

Maya Anjali Buchanan, violin, age 13 from Rapid City, SD

Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Op 24 "Spring" accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Evan Lee, piano, age 15 from Brooklyn, NY

Transcendental Etude No. 4 in d "Mazeppa" by Franz Liszt

Henry Johnston, guitar, age 16 from Saint Paul, MN

Allegro non troppo from Sonata No. 3 by Manuel Ponce

Jon Corin, saxophone, age 18 from Sarasota, FL

Anime from Fantasia by Heitor Villa-Lobos, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Christopher O'Riley, piano

Allegro con brio from Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Op 53 "Waldstein" by Ludwig van Beethoven

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1957 on Screen - The old guard still thrived (Astaire, Kelly and Sinatra), but make way for Audrey Hepburn, Pat Boone…and Elvis!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:11 00:01:04 Richard Rodgers-L.Hart Bewitched

Orchestra Musical Comedy Favorites Columbia ML4241

18:02:12 00:02:06 Richard Rodgers-L.Hart I Could Write a Book

Frank Sinatra, Trudy Erwin Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278285

18:04:17 00:03:14 Richard Rodgers-L.Hart The Lady Is a Tramp

Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278285

18:07:43 00:01:14 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Overture from "The Pajama Game"

Orchestra The Pajama Game -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89253

18:08:55 00:04:07 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross I'm Not at All in Love

Doris Day The Pajama Game -- Film Soundtrack Collectables COL-CD-6699

18:12:58 00:03:45 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Small Talk

Doris Day, John Raitt The Pajama Game -- Film Soundtrack Collectables COL-CD-6699

18:17:06 00:02:27 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Why Was I Born?

Gogi Grant Warner Bros.: 75 Years Entertaining the World Rhino R275287

18:20:07 00:01:29 Cole Porter Gone About That Gal

Gene Kelly Les Girls -- Film Soundtrack MGM 2-SES-51ST

18:21:36 00:02:27 Cole Porter Les Girls

K.Kendall,T.Elg,M.Gaynor Les Girls -- Film Soundtrack MGM 2-SES-51ST

18:24:29 00:03:08 Cole Porter Paris Loves Lovers

F.Astaire, Carole Ricards Silk Stockings -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R274368

18:28:02 00:03:55 Cole Porter Stereophonic Sound

Janis Paige Silk Stockings -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R274368

18:32:25 00:02:21 Sammy Fain-Paul Francis Webster April Love

Pat Boone April Love -- Film Soundtrack Dot DLP9000

18:34:43 00:02:29 Jerry Lieber-Mike Stoller Jailhouse Rock

Elvis Presley Elvis's Greatest Jukebox Hits RCA 07863-67605-2

18:38:00 00:02:03 George and Ira Gershwin Clap Your Hands

Kay Thompson Funny Face -- Film Soundtrack Stet DS15001

18:40:27 00:05:09 George and Ira Gershwin How Long Has This Been Going On?

Audrey Hepburn Funny Face -- Film Soundtrack Stet DS15001

18:45:32 00:06:07 Cole Porter All of You

Fred Astaire Silk Stockings -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R274368

18:51:54 00:01:06 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:10 00:03:53 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Filler: Hey There

John Raitt The Pajama Game --Film Soundtrack Collectables COL-CD-6699

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:07:05 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

19:11:00 00:16:00 Johan Helmich Roman Oboe d'amore Concerto in D

Stockholm Sinfonietta Jan-Olav Wedin Alf Nilsson, oboe d'amore Bis 165

19:30 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA: Fate and Freedom – live from the Smith Lobby in Severance Hall, WCLV’s Bill O’Connell in conversation with Mark Williams, the Cleveland Orchestra’s Director of Artistic Planning, Cleveland Orchestra Principal Trombone Massimo La Rosa and Brett Mitchell, the orchestra's new Assistant Conductor & Music Director of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA: Fate and Freedom - live from Severance Hall, Franz Welser-Möst conducts the third of three concerts of symphonies by Beethoven and Shostakovich

20:05:00 00:33:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

21:00:00 00:52:00 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 in E minor Op 93

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Garrison Keillor tells about Radio Monthly, On the Road and 6 AM and other Keillor items...The Wisdom of Mark Levy: Can I get There From Here? and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:33 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 18 in E major Op 62

Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 10870

23:07:00 00:06:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

23:14:00 00:08:32 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F minor

Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G 9031587

23:24:00 00:05:33 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46

James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 3

23:29:00 00:04:49 Sir Edward Elgar Adagio from Cello Concerto Op 85

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 450021

23:34:00 00:07:22 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559701

23:42:00 00:10:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 18

Northern Sinfonia Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano Avie 2200

23:54:00 00:02:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

23:57:00 00:01:25 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601