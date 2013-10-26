Program Guide 10-26-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT
00:02:00 00:16:00 Johan Helmich Roman Oboe d'amore Concerto in D
Stockholm Sinfonietta Jan-Olav Wedin Alf Nilsson, oboe d'amore Bis 165
00:20:00 00:30:12 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 202
00:52:00 00:28:13 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 450021
01:22:00 00:25:20 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd: Suite
Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic Orchestra MCA 6231
01:49:00 01:02:23 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 2 in C minor
Daniel Barenboim Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 21485
02:53:00 00:28:35 Anton Arensky String Quartet No. 2 in A minor Op 35
Ying Quartet Sono Lumin 92143
03:23:00 00:52:00 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 in E minor Op 93
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430844
04:16:00 00:32:02 John Field Piano Concerto No. 2 in A flat
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370
04:59:00 00:26:18 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 4 in D
Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 804
05:27:00 00:20:22 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod
Christian Thielemann Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 453485
05:48:00 00:05:25 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Polonaise Op 52
Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347
05:54:00 00:05:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mitridate: Overture
Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479
CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez
06:00:50 Santiago de Murcia / Gaspar Sanz Marionas
Constantinople Analekta 29989
06:04:45 Santiago de Murcia / Lucas Ruis Ribayaz Pabanas
Constantinople Analekta 29989
06:08:05 Santiago de Murcia Fandango
Constantinople Analekta 29989
06:13:50 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in a Op 54
Claudio Arrau, piano; Boston Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Philips 420874
06:49:14 Juventino Rosas Over the Waves Waltz (Sobre las Olas)
Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224
07:00:50 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio Espagnol Op 34
Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 6089
07:17:36 Federico Mompou Canciones y Dances Nos. 7-12
Gustavo Romero, piano Koch 7185
07:43:22 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Sonata No. 1 in b BWV 1014
Jaime Laredo, violin; Glenn Gould, piano Sony 52615
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
John Corigliano: The Red Violin Soundtrack: Coitus Musicalis; Victoria's Departure
Joshua Bell, violin Philharmonia Orchestra; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor Sony 63010 - Music: 4:38
Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D Op 6/1
Australian Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, conductor & basso continuo Adelaide Town Hall, Adelaide, Australia - Music: 11:32
Piano Puzzler: contestant this week is Steve Hoog from New Orleans, Louisiana
Puzzler Payoff: Igor Stravinsky: Suite from The Soldier's Tale (L'Histoire du soldat)
London Sinfonietta; Diego Masson, conductor International Chamber Orchestra Festival Ted Mann Concert Hall, Minneapolis, Minnesota - Music: 6:33
John Corigliano: Gazebo Dances: 1. Overture 2. Waltz 3. Adagio 4. Tarantella
United States Marine Band; Major Michael J. Colburn, conductor Center for the Arts Concert Hall, George Mason University, Arlington, Virginia - Music: 15:26
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F - IV. Vif et agite
Ebene String Quartet Virgin 519045 - Music: 4:39
Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata in d minor, Kk 90/L106/P 9
Avi Avital, mandolin; Jakob Koranyi, cello; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord; Paul O'Dette, lute Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Alice Tully Hall, Starr Theater, Lincoln Center, New York City, New York - Music: 9:54
John Mackey: Aurora Awakes
Dallas Wind Symphony; Jerry Junkin, conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, Texas - Music: 11:39
Maurice Ravel: Bolero
China Philharmonic Orchestra; Long Yu, conductor La Jolla Music Society Copley Symphony Hall, San Diego, California - Music: 16:09
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Return Visit by Rachel Barton Pine Pt.1
Mohammed Fairouz: Sonata for Solo Violin: Rounds; For Egypt
Rachel Barton Pine, violin (Naxos 559744 CD) 3:33; 5:51
Dario Castello: Sonata ottova in d
Trio Settecento (Rachel Barton Pine, violin; John Mark Rozendaal, cello; David Schrader, harpsichord) (Cedille 099 CD) 4:38
Arcangelo Corelli: Sonata in C Op 5/3 - Adagio; Allegro
Trio Settecento (Cedille 099 CD) 2:15; 1:42
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in G minor BWV 1026
Trio Settecento (Cedille 114 CD) 3:54
François Couperin: Troisiéme Concert: Muzette; Chaconne
Trio Settecento (Cedille 129 CD) 2:25; 2:55
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Quatrième Concert: La Rameau
Trio Settecento (Cedille 129 CD) 4:02
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Things That Go Bump in the Night - On our annual Halloween show, we'll hear some of the best scary music ever written, from films including The Sixth Sense, Drag Me To Hell, The Exorcist and more.
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
The Conjuring from The Conjuring, 2013 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1265 - Joseph Bishara
original soundtrack/Jeffrey Holmes, cond.
Main Title and Sir John's Discovery from The Wolf Man, 1941 - Marco Polo 8.223747 - Frank Skinner/Hans J. Salter
Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William T. Stromberg, cond.
Finale from Cat People, 1941 - Marco Polo 225125 - Roy Webb
Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra/William T. Stromberg, cond.
Finale from The Body Snatcher, 1945 - Marco Polo 225125 - Roy Webb
Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra/William T. Stromberg, cond.
Carol Anne's Theme from Poltergeist, 1982 - Turner Classic Movies R2 72725 Jerry Goldsmith
original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
Rebirth from Poltergeist, 1982 - Turner Classic Movies R2 72725 - Jerry Goldsmith
original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
Tubuler Bells from The Exorcist, 1973 – Silva SILVACD1235 - Mike Oldfield
Mark Ayres, keyboards
Family Theme from The Conjuring, 2013 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1265 - Mark Isham
original soundtrack/Michael Nowak, cond.
Concerto To Hell from Drag Me To Hell, 2009 – Lakeshore 340912 - Christopher Young
original soundtrack
Main Title from Phantasm, 1979 - Rock-Is-Dead Records RID 2001 - Fred Myrow
original soundtrack
The Whole Truth from Shutter, 2008 – Lakeshore digital release - Nathan Barr
original soundtrack
Bathtub Reflections from The Changeling, 2001 - Percepto Records PERCEPTO-006XE - Ken Wannberg/Rick Wilkins/Howard Blake
The National Philharmonic Orchestra
Malcolm's Story/Cole's Secret from The Sixth Sense, 1990 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 061 2 - James Newton-Howard
original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.
Malcolm is Dead from The Sixth Sense, 1990 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 061 2 - James Newton-Howard
original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.
End Credits from The Others, 2001 – Sony 89705 - Alejandro Amenabar
London Session Orchestra/Claudio Ianni, cond.
Main Theme from The Fog, 1980 – Silva SSD 1123 - John Carpenter
John Carpenter, keyboards
The History of Hill House from The Haunting, 1963 – Silva 1288 - Humphrey Searle
The Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.
End Titles from The Haunting, 1999 - Silva 1288 - Jerry Goldsmith
City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus/Nic Raine, cond.
Music Box/End Credits from The Changeling, 1982 - Percepto Records PERCEPTO-006XE Ken Wannberg/Rick Wilkins/Howard Blake
The National Philharmonic Orchestra
Main Title from Tarantula, 1955 - Monstrous Movie Music 1951 - Herman Stein
Radio Symphony of Cracow/Masatoshi Mitsumoto, cond.
Main Title from Them, 1954 - Monstrous Movie Music 1950 - Bronislau Kaper
Radio Symphony of Cracow/Masatoshi Mitsumoto, cond.
The Kraken from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, 2006 – Silva SILCD1241 - Hans Zimmer
City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.
Concerto To Hell from Drag Me To Hell, 2009 – Lakeshore 340912 - Christopher Young
original soundtrack
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Igor Stravinsky & Halloween Music
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Bill O’Connell
12:09:00 00:13:50 César Franck Le Chasseur maudit
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80247
12:25:00 00:11:30 Modest Mussorgsky St. John's Night on the Bare Mountain
Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Anatoli Kotscherga, bass; Berlin Radio Choir; South Tyrol Children's Choir Sony 62034
12:39:00 00:10:19 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 1
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
12:51:00 00:07:20 Franz Waxman The Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81265
OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera – Archive recording from 1974
13:05:00 Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller (1849)
Laura… Gwendolyn Jones
Miller… Louis Quilico
Luisa… Katia Ricciarelli
Rodolfo… Luciano Pavarotti
Wurm… Dieter Weller
Count… Walter Giorgio Tozzi
Federica… Huguette Tourangeau
A Peasant… Joseph Frank
Conductor: Jesús López-Cobos
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:30:00 00:17:18 Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Suite
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576
15:50:00 00:07:27 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 2
Daniel Barenboim Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 21485
CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER: Colin Carr, cello; Sara Gruber, soprano; John Aler, tenor; Christòpheren Nomura, tenor; Carol Wincenc, flute; Joseph Silverstein, Lily Francis, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; Priscilla Lee, cello; Daxun Zhang, double bass; Kenneth Cooper, harpsichord
16:04:00 00:22:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3 in C
16:31:00 00:27:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.211
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded: September 15, 2013 in Vermillion, SD, the home of one of the greatest collections of musical instruments in the world, the National Music Museum
Luna Quartet [Anna Humphrey, violin I, age 17 from Rogers, MN; Emma Richman, violin II, age 15 from Minneapolis, MN; Alexandra Sophocleus, viola, age 18 from Minneapolis, MN; Nora Doyle, cello, age 17 from Minneapolis, MN]
Finale: Presto from String Quartet No. 64 in D Op 76/5 by Franz Joseph Haydn
Maya Anjali Buchanan, violin, age 13 from Rapid City, SD
Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Op 24 "Spring" accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Evan Lee, piano, age 15 from Brooklyn, NY
Transcendental Etude No. 4 in d "Mazeppa" by Franz Liszt
Henry Johnston, guitar, age 16 from Saint Paul, MN
Allegro non troppo from Sonata No. 3 by Manuel Ponce
Jon Corin, saxophone, age 18 from Sarasota, FL
Anime from Fantasia by Heitor Villa-Lobos, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Christopher O'Riley, piano
Allegro con brio from Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Op 53 "Waldstein" by Ludwig van Beethoven
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1957 on Screen - The old guard still thrived (Astaire, Kelly and Sinatra), but make way for Audrey Hepburn, Pat Boone…and Elvis!
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:11 00:01:04 Richard Rodgers-L.Hart Bewitched
Orchestra Musical Comedy Favorites Columbia ML4241
18:02:12 00:02:06 Richard Rodgers-L.Hart I Could Write a Book
Frank Sinatra, Trudy Erwin Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278285
18:04:17 00:03:14 Richard Rodgers-L.Hart The Lady Is a Tramp
Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278285
18:07:43 00:01:14 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Overture from "The Pajama Game"
Orchestra The Pajama Game -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89253
18:08:55 00:04:07 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross I'm Not at All in Love
Doris Day The Pajama Game -- Film Soundtrack Collectables COL-CD-6699
18:12:58 00:03:45 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Small Talk
Doris Day, John Raitt The Pajama Game -- Film Soundtrack Collectables COL-CD-6699
18:17:06 00:02:27 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Why Was I Born?
Gogi Grant Warner Bros.: 75 Years Entertaining the World Rhino R275287
18:20:07 00:01:29 Cole Porter Gone About That Gal
Gene Kelly Les Girls -- Film Soundtrack MGM 2-SES-51ST
18:21:36 00:02:27 Cole Porter Les Girls
K.Kendall,T.Elg,M.Gaynor Les Girls -- Film Soundtrack MGM 2-SES-51ST
18:24:29 00:03:08 Cole Porter Paris Loves Lovers
F.Astaire, Carole Ricards Silk Stockings -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R274368
18:28:02 00:03:55 Cole Porter Stereophonic Sound
Janis Paige Silk Stockings -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R274368
18:32:25 00:02:21 Sammy Fain-Paul Francis Webster April Love
Pat Boone April Love -- Film Soundtrack Dot DLP9000
18:34:43 00:02:29 Jerry Lieber-Mike Stoller Jailhouse Rock
Elvis Presley Elvis's Greatest Jukebox Hits RCA 07863-67605-2
18:38:00 00:02:03 George and Ira Gershwin Clap Your Hands
Kay Thompson Funny Face -- Film Soundtrack Stet DS15001
18:40:27 00:05:09 George and Ira Gershwin How Long Has This Been Going On?
Audrey Hepburn Funny Face -- Film Soundtrack Stet DS15001
18:45:32 00:06:07 Cole Porter All of You
Fred Astaire Silk Stockings -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R274368
18:51:54 00:01:06 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:10 00:03:53 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Filler: Hey There
John Raitt The Pajama Game --Film Soundtrack Collectables COL-CD-6699
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:07:05 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
19:11:00 00:16:00 Johan Helmich Roman Oboe d'amore Concerto in D
Stockholm Sinfonietta Jan-Olav Wedin Alf Nilsson, oboe d'amore Bis 165
19:30 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA: Fate and Freedom – live from the Smith Lobby in Severance Hall, WCLV’s Bill O’Connell in conversation with Mark Williams, the Cleveland Orchestra’s Director of Artistic Planning, Cleveland Orchestra Principal Trombone Massimo La Rosa and Brett Mitchell, the orchestra's new Assistant Conductor & Music Director of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA: Fate and Freedom - live from Severance Hall, Franz Welser-Möst conducts the third of three concerts of symphonies by Beethoven and Shostakovich
20:05:00 00:33:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67
21:00:00 00:52:00 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 in E minor Op 93
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Garrison Keillor tells about Radio Monthly, On the Road and 6 AM and other Keillor items...The Wisdom of Mark Levy: Can I get There From Here? and This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:05:33 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 18 in E major Op 62
Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 10870
23:07:00 00:06:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
23:14:00 00:08:32 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F minor
Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G 9031587
23:24:00 00:05:33 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46
James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 3
23:29:00 00:04:49 Sir Edward Elgar Adagio from Cello Concerto Op 85
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 450021
23:34:00 00:07:22 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559701
23:42:00 00:10:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 18
Northern Sinfonia Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano Avie 2200
23:54:00 00:02:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273
23:57:00 00:01:25 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601