Program Guide 10-25-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:31:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat Op 60
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80198
00:36:00 00:23:29 Johannes Brahms Four Ballades Op 10
Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309
01:01:00 00:17:44 Darius Milhaud La création du monde
Michael Tilson Thomas New World Symphony RCA 68798
01:20:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23
Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530
01:56:00 00:25:51 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 94 "Was frag ich"
English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Katherine Fuge, soprano; Daniel Taylor, countertenor; James Gilchrist, tenor; Peter Harvey, baritone; Monteverdi Choir Archiv 463590
02:23:00 01:07:46 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 8 in C minor Op 65
André Previn London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 437819
03:32:00 00:35:05 Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Op 6
London Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Midori, violin Philips 420943
04:09:00 00:27:06 Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in E flat Op 47
Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano; Members of RCA 6498
04:38:00 00:37:59 Georges Bizet Symphony No. 1 in C
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131
05:17:00 00:20:16 Clóvis Pereira Concertino for Cello & Strings in G
Northern Sinfonia Antonio Meneses Antonio Meneses, cello Avie 2176
05:39:00 00:05:20 Oskar Nedbal Valse triste
Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas 59285
05:55:00 00:02:11 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 30 in G Op 50
Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 62542
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:05:00 00:02:09 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 4 in C sharp minor Op 10
Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213
06:10:00 00:06:53 Nicolò Paganini Rondo from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 6
London Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Midori, violin Philips 420943
06:20:00 00:05:38 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230
06:25:00 00:10:28 Johann Strauss Jr Emperor Waltz Op 437
Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra Seraphim 73295
06:40:00 00:07:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Rondo from Sonata No. 15 Op 28
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
06:55:00 00:03:17 John Philip Sousa March "The White Rose"
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092
07:05:00 00:04:09 George Frideric Handel Messiah: All we like sheep
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208
07:10:00 00:05:52 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694
07:17:00 00:04:14 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657
07:22:00 00:02:13 Richard Rodgers Blue Moon
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011
07:25:00 00:07:18 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music
Slovak Radio Symphony Johannes Wildner Bratislava City Choir MarcoPolo 223247
07:40:00 00:07:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28
Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762
07:51:00 00:02:53 Giuseppe Verdi Scherzo from String Quartet
Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761
07:55:00 00:02:56 Jean-Philippe Rameau The Gathering of Birds
Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103
08:05:00 00:02:02 Gilbert & Sullivan HMS Pinafore: We sail the ocean blue
Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80374
08:10:00 00:08:05 Robert Schumann Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 38
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4780037
08:20:00 00:02:59 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in C sharp minor Op 76
Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309
08:25:00 00:08:52 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62401
08:40:00 00:08:04 Joaquín Rodrigo Bolero from Concierto Andaluz
Delaware Symphony David Amado William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar Telarc 31754
08:51:00 00:03:00 Andrea Luchesi Rondo in C
Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069
08:55:00 00:05:30 Klaus Badelt Pirates of the Caribbean: Themes
Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111
09:05:00 00:16:56 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 31 in F
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179
09:25:00 00:04:06 Max Steiner A Summer Place: Theme
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80168
09:33:00 00:08:54 Antonín Dvorák Prague Waltzes
Antal Doráti Detroit Symphony Orchestra Decca 414370
09:44:00 00:08:21 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in D Op 7
London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553035
09:55:00 00:03:04 Alberto Ginastera Ollantay: The Warriors Op 17
Gisèle Ben-Dor BBC National Orch of Wales Naxos 570999
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:03:18 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in B minor Op 76
Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309
10:06:00 00:05:44 Gustav Holst Capriccio
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9420
10:13:00 00:07:15 Johann Adolph Hasse Sinfonia in F Op 3
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453435
10:22:00 00:06:56 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat Op 11
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101
10:32:00 00:01:54 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Spanish Dance
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104
10:34:00 00:13:17 Franz Liszt Rapsodie espagnole
Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525
10:50:00 00:30:13 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A major Op 90
Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 54263
11:23:00 00:07:16 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773
11:33:00 00:06:47 Luigi Cherubini Sonata No. 2 in F
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Barry Tuckwell, horn EMI 69395
11:43:00 00:06:22 Dieterich Buxtehude Chaconne in E minor
Keri-Lynn Wilson Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90254
11:50:00 00:06:49 George Gershwin Finale from Piano Concerto in F
Rochester Philharmonic Jeff Tyzik Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 807441
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:05:40 Georges Bizet The Miracle Doctor: Overture
Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 158
12:19:00 00:05:50 Julius Fucik Florentine March Op 214
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099
12:27:00 00:06:32 Emile Waldteufel Waltz after Chabrier's "España" Op 263
Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5264
12:37:00 00:10:28 Johann Strauss Jr Emperor Waltz Op 437
Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra Seraphim 73295
12:49:00 00:09:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Marche slav Op 31
Zubin Mehta Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Teldec 90201
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:47:13 Wilhelm Stenhammar Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor
Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Mats Widlund, piano Chandos 9074
13:47:00 00:10:11 Camille Saint-Saëns Rhapsodie d'Auvergne Op 73
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra André Previn Jean-Philippe Collard, piano EMI 49757
LIVE FROM THE KEYBANK STUDIO: Akron Symphony Music Director Christopher Wilkins and pianist Martina Filjak with WCLV’s Robert Conrad on the Akron Symphony’s concert tomorrow night at E.J. Thomas Hall
14:14:00 Alexander Scriabin Nocturne for the Left Hand
Martina Filjak, piano
14:24:00 Robert Schumann Faschingschwank aus Wien: Intermezzo
Martina Filjak, piano
14:32:00 David Baker Jazz Suite for Clarinet & Orchestra: Three Ethnic Dances
Alan Balter, clarinet; Akron Symphony Alan Balter Telarc 80409
14:55:00 00:04:27 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Ernst Senff Choir DeutGram 431655
OCTOBER CHOICE CDs
15:00:00 00:25:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 in C
Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142
15:25:00 00:06:14 Johannes Brahms Ballade No. 2 in D major Op 10
Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309
15:31:00 00:07:04 Cécile Chaminade Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107
The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679
15:49:00 00:09:14 Franz Schubert Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 3
Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:05 John Williams The Olympic Spirit
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592
16:07:00 00:03:26 Johann Strauss Jr Polka française "Figaro" Op 320
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003
16:13:00 00:09:24 Johann Strauss Jr Waldmeister: Overture
Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628
16:27:00 00:03:44 Georges Bizet Carmen: Habanera
Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano RCA 63509
16:34:00 00:05:39 Joachim Raff Finale from Octet for Strings Op 176
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790
16:41:00 00:08:59 Carl Maria von Weber Euryanthe: Overture
Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154
16:51:00 00:03:59 Camillo Sivori Berceuse Op 30
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
16:59:00 00:00:51 Franz Schubert Five Minuets: Minuet No. 2 in F
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535
17:05:00 00:04:37 Georges Bizet Carmen: Gypsy Dance
Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 14777
17:24:00 00:13:31 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Tales from the Vienna Woods" Op 325
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003
17:40:00 00:03:45 Traditional Wayfaring Stranger
Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Abigail Lennox, soprano Avie 2205
17:46:00 00:04:17 Johannes Brahms Ballade No. 1 in D minor Op 10
Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309
17:52:00 00:03:48 Florence Foster Jenkins Laughing Song from "Die Fledermaus"
Florence Foster Jenkins, s; Cosme McMoon, piano RCA 61175
17:57:00 00:01:58 Francis Poulenc L'embarquement pour Cythère
Katia & Marielle Labèque,piano Philips 426284
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:17:44 Darius Milhaud La création du monde
Michael Tilson Thomas New World Symphony RCA 68798
18:29:00 00:04:15 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Carillon
José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305
18:36:00 00:05:59 Georges Bizet The Pearl Fishers: Au fond du temple
SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato Ramón Vargas, tenor; Ludovic Tézier, baritone DeutGram 4777177
18:45:00 00:09:10 Johannes Brahms Ballade No. 4 in B major Op 10
Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309
18:54:00 00:04:09 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: March of the Smugglers
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:11:36 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in B flat
John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176
19:15:00 00:11:57 Georges Bizet The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite
Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris EMI 64869
17:30 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA: Fate and Freedom – live from the Smith Lobby in Severance Hall, conversation with Mark Williams, the Cleveland Orchestra’s Director of Artistic Planning, orchestra violinist Jeffrey Zehngut and the new Assistant Conductor of the Cleveland Orchestra, Brett Mitchell with WCLV’s Bill O’Connell
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA: Fate and Freedom - live from Severance Hall, Franz Welser-Möst conducts the second of three concerts of symphonies by Beethoven and Shostakovich
20:05:00 00:34:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60
21:02:00 01:03:16 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 8 in C minor Op 65
22:08 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Dennis Scholl, VP of Arts, The Knight Foundation "Curate Your Own Experience"
LATE PROGRAM
23:08:00 00:08:01 Sir Edward Elgar Romance from Violin Sonata Op 82
Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 63331
23:16:00 00:07:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from String Quintet No. 5
Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001
23:26:00 00:10:12 Georges Bizet Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131
23:36:00 00:06:18 Francis Poulenc Intermezzo from Violin Sonata
Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 89699
23:43:00 00:06:03 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: La vallée des cloches
Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764
23:50:00 00:02:30 Edvard Grieg Ich liebe dich Op 5
Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 52567
23:52:00 00:02:31 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416