Program Guide 10-25-2013

00:02:00 00:31:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat Op 60

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80198

00:36:00 00:23:29 Johannes Brahms Four Ballades Op 10

Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

01:01:00 00:17:44 Darius Milhaud La création du monde

Michael Tilson Thomas New World Symphony RCA 68798

01:20:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23

Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530

01:56:00 00:25:51 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 94 "Was frag ich"

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Katherine Fuge, soprano; Daniel Taylor, countertenor; James Gilchrist, tenor; Peter Harvey, baritone; Monteverdi Choir Archiv 463590

02:23:00 01:07:46 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 8 in C minor Op 65

André Previn London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 437819

03:32:00 00:35:05 Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Op 6

London Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Midori, violin Philips 420943

04:09:00 00:27:06 Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in E flat Op 47

Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano; Members of RCA 6498

04:38:00 00:37:59 Georges Bizet Symphony No. 1 in C

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

05:17:00 00:20:16 Clóvis Pereira Concertino for Cello & Strings in G

Northern Sinfonia Antonio Meneses Antonio Meneses, cello Avie 2176

05:39:00 00:05:20 Oskar Nedbal Valse triste

Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas 59285

05:55:00 00:02:11 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 30 in G Op 50

Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 62542

06:05:00 00:02:09 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 4 in C sharp minor Op 10

Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213

06:10:00 00:06:53 Nicolò Paganini Rondo from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 6

London Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Midori, violin Philips 420943

06:20:00 00:05:38 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230

06:25:00 00:10:28 Johann Strauss Jr Emperor Waltz Op 437

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra Seraphim 73295

06:40:00 00:07:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Rondo from Sonata No. 15 Op 28

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

06:55:00 00:03:17 John Philip Sousa March "The White Rose"

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

07:05:00 00:04:09 George Frideric Handel Messiah: All we like sheep

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

07:10:00 00:05:52 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694

07:17:00 00:04:14 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657

07:22:00 00:02:13 Richard Rodgers Blue Moon

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

07:25:00 00:07:18 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music

Slovak Radio Symphony Johannes Wildner Bratislava City Choir MarcoPolo 223247

07:40:00 00:07:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28

Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762

07:51:00 00:02:53 Giuseppe Verdi Scherzo from String Quartet

Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761

07:55:00 00:02:56 Jean-Philippe Rameau The Gathering of Birds

Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103

08:05:00 00:02:02 Gilbert & Sullivan HMS Pinafore: We sail the ocean blue

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80374

08:10:00 00:08:05 Robert Schumann Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 38

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4780037

08:20:00 00:02:59 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in C sharp minor Op 76

Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

08:25:00 00:08:52 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62401

08:40:00 00:08:04 Joaquín Rodrigo Bolero from Concierto Andaluz

Delaware Symphony David Amado William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar Telarc 31754

08:51:00 00:03:00 Andrea Luchesi Rondo in C

Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

08:55:00 00:05:30 Klaus Badelt Pirates of the Caribbean: Themes

Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

09:05:00 00:16:56 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 31 in F

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179

09:25:00 00:04:06 Max Steiner A Summer Place: Theme

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80168

09:33:00 00:08:54 Antonín Dvorák Prague Waltzes

Antal Doráti Detroit Symphony Orchestra Decca 414370

09:44:00 00:08:21 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in D Op 7

London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553035

09:55:00 00:03:04 Alberto Ginastera Ollantay: The Warriors Op 17

Gisèle Ben-Dor BBC National Orch of Wales Naxos 570999

10:00:00 00:03:18 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in B minor Op 76

Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

10:06:00 00:05:44 Gustav Holst Capriccio

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9420

10:13:00 00:07:15 Johann Adolph Hasse Sinfonia in F Op 3

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453435

10:22:00 00:06:56 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat Op 11

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101

10:32:00 00:01:54 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Spanish Dance

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

10:34:00 00:13:17 Franz Liszt Rapsodie espagnole

Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

10:50:00 00:30:13 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A major Op 90

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 54263

11:23:00 00:07:16 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

11:33:00 00:06:47 Luigi Cherubini Sonata No. 2 in F

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Barry Tuckwell, horn EMI 69395

11:43:00 00:06:22 Dieterich Buxtehude Chaconne in E minor

Keri-Lynn Wilson Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90254

11:50:00 00:06:49 George Gershwin Finale from Piano Concerto in F

Rochester Philharmonic Jeff Tyzik Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 807441

12:10:00 00:05:40 Georges Bizet The Miracle Doctor: Overture

Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 158

12:19:00 00:05:50 Julius Fucik Florentine March Op 214

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

12:27:00 00:06:32 Emile Waldteufel Waltz after Chabrier's "España" Op 263

Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5264

12:37:00 00:10:28 Johann Strauss Jr Emperor Waltz Op 437

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra Seraphim 73295

12:49:00 00:09:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Marche slav Op 31

Zubin Mehta Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Teldec 90201

13:00:00 00:47:13 Wilhelm Stenhammar Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Mats Widlund, piano Chandos 9074

13:47:00 00:10:11 Camille Saint-Saëns Rhapsodie d'Auvergne Op 73

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra André Previn Jean-Philippe Collard, piano EMI 49757

LIVE FROM THE KEYBANK STUDIO: Akron Symphony Music Director Christopher Wilkins and pianist Martina Filjak with WCLV’s Robert Conrad on the Akron Symphony’s concert tomorrow night at E.J. Thomas Hall

14:14:00 Alexander Scriabin Nocturne for the Left Hand

Martina Filjak, piano

14:24:00 Robert Schumann Faschingschwank aus Wien: Intermezzo

Martina Filjak, piano

14:32:00 David Baker Jazz Suite for Clarinet & Orchestra: Three Ethnic Dances

Alan Balter, clarinet; Akron Symphony Alan Balter Telarc 80409

14:55:00 00:04:27 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Ernst Senff Choir DeutGram 431655

15:00:00 00:25:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 in C

Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

15:25:00 00:06:14 Johannes Brahms Ballade No. 2 in D major Op 10

Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

15:31:00 00:07:04 Cécile Chaminade Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107

The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

15:49:00 00:09:14 Franz Schubert Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 3

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

15:58:00 00:04:05 John Williams The Olympic Spirit

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

16:07:00 00:03:26 Johann Strauss Jr Polka française "Figaro" Op 320

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

16:13:00 00:09:24 Johann Strauss Jr Waldmeister: Overture

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628

16:27:00 00:03:44 Georges Bizet Carmen: Habanera

Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano RCA 63509

16:34:00 00:05:39 Joachim Raff Finale from Octet for Strings Op 176

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

16:41:00 00:08:59 Carl Maria von Weber Euryanthe: Overture

Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154

16:51:00 00:03:59 Camillo Sivori Berceuse Op 30

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

16:59:00 00:00:51 Franz Schubert Five Minuets: Minuet No. 2 in F

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535

17:05:00 00:04:37 Georges Bizet Carmen: Gypsy Dance

Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 14777

17:24:00 00:13:31 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Tales from the Vienna Woods" Op 325

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

17:40:00 00:03:45 Traditional Wayfaring Stranger

Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Abigail Lennox, soprano Avie 2205

17:46:00 00:04:17 Johannes Brahms Ballade No. 1 in D minor Op 10

Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

17:52:00 00:03:48 Florence Foster Jenkins Laughing Song from "Die Fledermaus"

Florence Foster Jenkins, s; Cosme McMoon, piano RCA 61175

17:57:00 00:01:58 Francis Poulenc L'embarquement pour Cythère

Katia & Marielle Labèque,piano Philips 426284

18:09:00 00:17:44 Darius Milhaud La création du monde

Michael Tilson Thomas New World Symphony RCA 68798

18:29:00 00:04:15 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Carillon

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

18:36:00 00:05:59 Georges Bizet The Pearl Fishers: Au fond du temple

SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato Ramón Vargas, tenor; Ludovic Tézier, baritone DeutGram 4777177

18:45:00 00:09:10 Johannes Brahms Ballade No. 4 in B major Op 10

Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

18:54:00 00:04:09 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: March of the Smugglers

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

19:02:00 00:11:36 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in B flat

John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

19:15:00 00:11:57 Georges Bizet The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite

Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris EMI 64869

17:30 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA: Fate and Freedom – live from the Smith Lobby in Severance Hall, conversation with Mark Williams, the Cleveland Orchestra’s Director of Artistic Planning, orchestra violinist Jeffrey Zehngut and the new Assistant Conductor of the Cleveland Orchestra, Brett Mitchell with WCLV’s Bill O’Connell

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA: Fate and Freedom - live from Severance Hall, Franz Welser-Möst conducts the second of three concerts of symphonies by Beethoven and Shostakovich

20:05:00 00:34:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60

21:02:00 01:03:16 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 8 in C minor Op 65

22:08 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Dennis Scholl, VP of Arts, The Knight Foundation "Curate Your Own Experience"

23:08:00 00:08:01 Sir Edward Elgar Romance from Violin Sonata Op 82

Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 63331

23:16:00 00:07:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from String Quintet No. 5

Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001

23:26:00 00:10:12 Georges Bizet Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

23:36:00 00:06:18 Francis Poulenc Intermezzo from Violin Sonata

Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 89699

23:43:00 00:06:03 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: La vallée des cloches

Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

23:50:00 00:02:30 Edvard Grieg Ich liebe dich Op 5

Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 52567

23:52:00 00:02:31 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416