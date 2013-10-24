Program Guide 10-24-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:32:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 54

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2013

00:37:00 00:37:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat major Op 75

Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony Antoni Wit Bernd Glemser, piano Naxos 550819

01:16:00 00:23:06 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Suite

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257

01:40:00 00:51:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mass in C minor

BBC Symphony Orchestra David Robertson Laura Aikin, soprano; Emma Bell, soprano; Jeremy Ovenden, tenor; James Rutherford, bass; BBC Symphony Chorus BBC 327

02:33:00 00:32:02 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 10 in E flat major Op 51

Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

03:06:00 00:28:01 César Franck Psyché

Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167

03:35:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy String Quartet in G minor Op 10

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111

04:01:00 00:23:09 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Grand Concerto for Bassoon & Orchestra in F major

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Klaus Thunemann, bassoon Philips 432081

04:26:00 00:48:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80090

05:16:00 00:19:34 Alfredo Casella Italia Op 11

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768

05:37:00 00:05:38 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in G major

Andrew Parrott Taverner Players EMI 54208

05:52:00 00:04:01 Samuel Scheidt Canzona bergamasca

Paramount Brass Centaur 2355

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:00 00:03:07 Scott Joplin Maple Leaf Rag Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80112

06:10:00 00:09:14 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Oboe & Bassoon in G major

City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Kraemer Christopher Hooker, oboe; Joanna Graham, bassoon Naxos 553204

06:20:00 00:05:29 Emmerich Kálmán Miss Sunshine: Overture

Peter Falk WDR Symphony Cologne LaserLight 14165

06:31:00 00:08:12 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Overture

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

06:40:00 00:05:43 Erik Satie Jack in the Box

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

06:47:00 00:02:08 William Grant Still Suite for Violin: Gamin

Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

06:51:00 00:04:54 Nicolas Chédeville Allegro from Flute Sonata Op 13

Gary Schocker, flute; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71230

06:55:00 00:02:40 John Philip Sousa March "Who's Who in Navy Blue?"

Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

07:05:00 00:04:16 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: But Not For Me

London Symphony Orchestra John Williams Joshua Bell, violin Sony 60659

07:10:00 00:05:40 Franz Liszt Polonaise from Tchaikovsky's "Eugene

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 436736

07:20:00 00:03:09 Gerónimo Giménez El baile de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo

Burning River Brass Dorian 90316

07:25:00 00:02:17 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

07:29:00 00:05:59 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 32 in C sharp minor Op 50

Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 555048

07:40:00 00:06:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 60

Joshua Bell Academy St. Martin in Fields Sony 549176

07:51:00 00:02:30 Carl Orff Carmina burana: O fortuna

London Philharmonic Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Choir EMI 54054

07:55:00 00:02:53 George Gershwin Promenade "Walking the Dog"

Los Angeles Philharmonic Michael Tilson Thomas Michael Tilson Thomas, piano CBS 39699

08:05:00 00:02:27 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Ballet

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052

08:10:00 00:07:01 Carl Reinecke Allegro from Flute Concerto Op 283

The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

08:21:00 00:02:56 David Guion Turkey in the Straw

Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103

08:27:00 00:02:30 Julius Fucik Entry of the Gladiators Op 68

Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas 59285

08:29:00 00:09:33 Greg Anderson Star Wars Suite for 5 Pianos

The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041

08:43:00 00:07:23 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Allegro from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65

Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077

08:54:00 00:02:56 George Frideric Handel Acis and Galatea: O ruddier than the

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 453480

09:00:00 00:03:34 Franz Waxman The Philadelphia Story: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81265

09:10:00 00:17:25 Frédéric Chopin Variations on "Là ci darem la mano" Op 2

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 60771

09:31:00 00:03:21 John Kander Chicago: All That Jazz

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

09:35:00 00:08:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 85

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 46313

09:48:00 00:09:05 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in C major Op 9 American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Marc Schachman, oboe Centaur 3108

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:03:00 00:02:30 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Express" Op 311

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

10:06:00 00:03:14 György Cziffra Concert Etude No. 2

Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606

10:11:00 00:09:57 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Poem for Flute & Orchestra

The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

10:23:00 00:04:49 Pablo de Sarasate Habanera Op 26

Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Canary 7

10:31:00 00:05:56 Sergei Taneyev Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 30

Mikhail Pletnev, piano; Vadim Repin, violin; Ilya Gringolts, violin; Nobuko Imai, viola; Lynn Harrell, cello DeutGram 4775419

10:38:00 00:12:55 Sergei Rachmaninoff The Rock Op 7

Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2188

10:53:00 00:25:49 Johann Friedrich Fasch Suite for Winds & Strings in A minor

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

11:20:00 00:07:25 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo from Piano Trio Op 8

Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 53112

11:30:00 00:06:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Arie di corte

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

11:40:00 00:06:33 Peter Tchaikovsky Pezzo capriccioso Op 62

San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80724

11:48:00 00:06:28 Josef Suk Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

11:56:00 00:02:27 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dance No. 2 Op 35

Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

12:10:00 00:06:06 Modest Mussorgsky The Fair at Sorochinsk: Overture

Evgeny Svetlanov Russian State Symphony RCA 68406

12:20:00 00:06:08 Emmerich Kálmán Countess Maritza: Csárdás "Komm, Zigány"

London Philharmonic Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Thomas Hampson, baritone EMI 56758

12:29:00 00:06:08 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Dance for Six

Frederick Fennell London Pops Orchestra Mercury 434356

12:36:00 00:07:19 Joseph Lanner Waltz "The Suitors" Op 103

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628

12:45:00 00:10:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42

Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 87454

12:56:00 00:02:47 Giuseppe Verdi Il Trovatore: Anvil Chorus "Vedi! le

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

13:00:00 00:34:13 Zdenek Fibich Symphony No. 1 in F major Op 17

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9230

13:34:00 00:22:19 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite Op 39

Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506

14:00:00 00:02:34 Charles-Valentin Alkan Promenade sur l'eau Op 74

Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523

14:02:00 00:02:58 Franz Schubert Auf dem Wasser zu singen

Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312

14:09:00 00:08:10 George Frideric Handel Suite for Trumpet & Strings in D major

Philharmonia Orchestra Claudio Scimone Bibi Black, trumpet EMI 54620

14:19:00 00:07:28 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 13

Claudio Abbado Chicago Symphony Orchestra Sony 48056

14:30:00 00:11:43 Joaquín Rodrigo Sonata giocosa

Sir Angel Romero, guitar RCA 68767

14:44:00 00:13:26 Frédéric Chopin Andante Spianato & Grand Polonaise Op 22

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371

14:57:00 00:01:08 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 28 in G major Op 62

Daniel Gortler, piano Jerusalem 2006

15:00:00 00:11:52 Joaquín Rodrigo Tonadilla for 2 Guitars

Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592

15:16:00 00:04:23 Giuseppe Verdi Luisa Miller: Quando le sere al placido

Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 549204

15:21:00 00:04:37 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Celeste Aïda

Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 549204

15:27:00 00:03:31 Thomas Weelkes O vos omnes

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

15:34:00 00:16:16 Carl Nielsen Flute Concerto

The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

15:52:00 00:04:57 Modest Mussorgsky Solemn March "The Capture of Kars"

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Toronto Symphony Orchestra Finlandia 14911

15:58:00 00:03:26 Dmitri Shostakovich Moscow Cheryomushki: A Spin through

Riccardo Chailly Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 452597

16:06:00 00:03:17 Francis Poulenc Finale from Flute Sonata

The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

16:12:00 00:12:08 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 55

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 16869

16:28:00 00:03:39 Dmitri Shostakovich Hamlet: Ball at the Palace Op 116

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Brilliant 6735

16:35:00 00:03:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 Op 93

Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca 16871

16:41:00 00:09:06 Sir Edward Elgar Bach's Fantasia & Fugue in C minor Op 86

Esa-Pekka Salonen Los Angeles Philharmonic Sony 89012

16:52:00 00:03:24 Gabriel Fauré Requiem: Pie Jesu

London Symphony Orchestra Ion Marin Cheryl Studer, soprano DeutGram 435387

16:58:00 00:00:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Part Invention No. 8 in F

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746

17:05:00 00:05:17 Dmitri Shostakovich Allegretto from Symphony No. 5 Op 47

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70904

17:12:00 00:08:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46532

17:23:00 00:13:11 Samuel Wesley Symphony No. 4 in D major

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9823

17:46:00 00:03:53 Peter Tchaikovsky Largo & Allegro

The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

17:52:00 00:03:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

17:57:00 00:01:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1: Polka

Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:11:25 Francis Poulenc Flute Sonata

The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

18:24:00 00:02:45 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 7: Homeward Op 62

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296

18:30 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA: Fate and Freedom – live from the stage of Reinberger Chamber Hall, Cleveland Orchestra Music Director Franz Welser-Möst talks with the orchestra’s Director of Artistic Planning Mark Williams about the Beethoven and Shostakovich concerts at Severance Hall this week; followed by interviews from the Smith Lobby in Severance with Mark Williams, new Cleveland Orchestra Assistant Conductor Brett Mitchell and WCLV’s Bill O’Connell

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA: Fate and Freedom - live from Severance Hall, Franz Welser-Möst conducts the first of three concerts of symphonies by Beethoven and Shostakovich

19:35:00 00:47:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55

20:42:00 00:32:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 54

SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young: Dresden State Orchestra/Christian Thielemann, conductor; Genia Kuehmeier, soprano; Christa Mayer, alto; Daniel Behle, tenor; Alastair Miles, bass; Dresden State Opera Chorus

21:19:00 00:53:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem in D minor

22:16:00 00:10:21 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

Philadelphia Orchestra/Christian Thielemann (DeutGram 453485)

22:30:00 00:42:05 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61

Philharmonia Orchestra/Christian Thielemann (DeutGram 453482)

23:18:00 00:05:00 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur

Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

23:23:00 00:06:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Masonic Funeral Music

Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 48385

23:31:00 00:06:06 Paul Juon Adagio from Viola Sonata Op 15

Eliesha Nelson, viola; Glen Inanga, piano Sono Lumin 92136

23:37:00 00:06:09 Erik Satie Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056

23:45:00 00:06:09 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 Op 20

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

23:52:00 00:03:25 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E major Op 116

Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 69284

23:55:00 00:03:00 Lars-Erik Larsson A Winter's Tale: Epilogue Op 18

Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607