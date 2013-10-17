Program Guide 10-17-2013

12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Te Deum H 146 (1698)

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat Op 63 (1911)

6:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Carl Reinecke: Serenade for Strings in g Op 242 (1896)

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)

1:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D Op 60 (1880)

2:00 WCLV MIDDAY

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti in G (1743)

3:00 OCTOBER CHOICE CDs

Carl Reinecke: Flute Concerto in D Op 283 (1908)

4:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

6:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D Op 99 (1939)

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Luigi Cherubini: Symphony in D (1815)

8:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e Op 98 (1885)

9:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young: Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra/Hans Graf

Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80 (1898)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 4 in c "Tragic" (1816)

Encore: Benjamin Britten: Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge Op 10 (1937)--Douglas Boyd

11:00 LATE PROGRAM

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 6 in A-Flat D 780 (1828)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)