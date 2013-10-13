Program Guide 10-13-2013
12:00am LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Leif Ove Andsnes, piano
00:04:00 00:36:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37
00:45:00 00:52:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 55
02:00 LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/ Daniele Gatti (recorded 8/26/13)
Ludwig van Beethoven Larghetto from Violin Concerto in D Op 61
Kyung-Wha Chung, violin; Klaus Tennstedt (EMI 7540722) [09:42]
Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 9 in D
Sir Edward Elgar Rondo from Symphony No. 2 E-Flat Op 63
André Previn (RCO Live 11004) [07:46]
Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka, Scene 1
Riccardo Chailly (Q Disc MCCM 97033) [03:30]
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Antonin Dvorak: Slavonic Dance No. 8 Op 46/8
New York Philharmonic; Kurt Masur, conductor Teldec 73244 - Music: 4:19
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 22 in B-flat K 589
The Old City String Quartet Bryan Lee, violin; Joel Link, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Camden Shaw, cello St. Paul's Church, Fayetteville, Arkansas Artosphere Festival - Music: 22:15
Piano Puzzler: Genevieve Wild from Quakertown, Pennsylvania - Length: 7:06
Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Footprints in the Snow, from Preludes for Piano, Book 1, No. 6
Paul Jacobs, piano Nonesuch 9 73031 - Music: 5:20
Arturo Marquez: Conga del Fuego Nuevo
Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Carnegie Hall, New York City, New York - Music: 4:42
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Peter Tchaikovsky: Gopak from 'Mazeppa'
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Kurt Masur, conductor Teldec 46322 - Music: 4:16
Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto No. 4 in f Op 8/4 RV 297 "Winter"
Rachel Barton Pine, violin Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra; Edward Polochick, conductor Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln, Nebraska - Music: 8:31
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F K 370
John Snow, oboe; Stefan Jackiw, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Michael Nicolas, cello Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival The Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, New York - Music: 14:21
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Kurt Masur, conductor Gewandhaus, Leipzig, Germany - Music: 18:54
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Chiara Margarita Cozzolani, Part 2 - More from Warren Stewart and Magnificat, reconstructing the music of the 17th century nun (and Mother Superior) as it would have been heard in her own convent.
MUSICA SACRA
07:02:00 00:04:48 Thomas Tallis Loquebantur variis linguis
Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge Argo 425199
07:08:00 00:07:49 Thomas Tallis Motet "Dum transisset sabbatum"
Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge Argo 425199
07:17:00 00:10:41 Thomas Tallis Videte miraculum
Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge Argo 425199
07:29:00 00:24:55 Antonio Vivaldi Dixit Dominus
Academy of Ancient Music Stephen Cleobury Sarah Fox, soprano; Deborah Norman, soprano; Michael Chance, countertenor; James Gilchrist, tenor; Choir King's College Cambridge EMI 57265
07:56:00 00:03:41 Leopold Stokowski Chorale from Bach's "Easter Cantata"
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - Highlight Show 22
Natalie Dungey, trumpet, age 10 from Issaquah, WA
Carnival of Venice by Jean-Baptiste Arban (arr Del Staigers)
Evan Ritter, piano, age 14 from Dallas, TX
Suggestion Diabolique Op 4/4 by Sergei Prokofiev
Jisoo Kim, violin, age 17 from Palisades Park, NJ
Allegretto poco mosso from Violin Sonata in A by César Franck
Norman North High School Chorale from Norman, OK
Water Night by Eric Whitacre
Noah Kim, guitar, age 15 from San Marino, CA
Fuoco Libre by Roland Dyens
Juilliard Pre-College Division Piano Trio [Dawn Wang, violin, age 17 from New York, NY; Xinchi Wang, cello, age 17 from New York, NY; Conrad Tao, piano/composer, age 16 from New York, NY]
Eventide by Conrad Tao
Juilliard Pre-College Division Piano Trio
La Muerte del Angel by Astor Piazzolla
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
10:06:00 00:25:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 in C
Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142
10:33:00 00:12:08 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 in D major Op 45
Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 416623
10:50:00 00:10:05 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Avie 2207
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
11:03:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C Op 48
Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150
11:39:00 00:07:12 George Gershwin Three Preludes
Michael Tilson Thomas, piano CBS 44798
11:49:00 00:05:55 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day
Jerzy Maksymiuk BBC Scottish Symphony Naxos 550864
11:55:00 00:03:33 Manuel de Falla La Vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:08:00 00:06:18 Richard Rodgers The King and I: Overture
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932
12:16:00 00:08:06 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Fairy Tales from the Orient" Op 444
Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569
12:28:00 00:14:16 Frederick Loewe Brigadoon: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375
12:45:00 00:11:24 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Three Dances
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 215
12:55:00 00:05:59 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance
Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music: Samuel Barber - Excerpts from the following recordings were heard:
Adagio for Strings Op 11 (1936)
Boston Symphony Orchestra/Charles Munch (RCA 68758 CD)
Concerto for Piano Op 38 (1936)
John Browning,piano; St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (RCA 60732 CD)
Symphony No.1 Op 9 (1936)
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/David Zinman (Decca 436288 CD)
The School for Scandal Overture Op 5 (1931-33)
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/David Zinman (Decca 436288 CD)
Essay for Orchestra No.1 Op 12 (1937)
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/David Zinman (Decca 436288 CD)
Essay for Orchestra No.2 Op 17 (1942)
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/David Zinman (Decca 436288 CD)
Music for a Scene from Shelley Op 7 (1933)
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/David Zinman (Decca 436288 CD)
Sonata for Piano in E-Flat (1949)
Daniel Pollack,piano (Naxos 559015 CD)
Sonata for Cello and Piano Op 6 (1932)
Kristina Blaumane,cello;Jacob Katsnelson,piano (Quartz 2057 CD)
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:07:00 00:32:51 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C minor
Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154
15:42:00 00:03:18 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in B minor Op 76
Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309
15:45:00 00:03:37 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor
Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309
15:49:00 00:03:37 Fernando Sor L'encouragement: Vals Op 34
Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Orchestra/Giancarlo Guerrero; Béla Fleck, banjo – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:04:00 00:04:15 John Adams Short Ride in a Fast Machine
16:12:00 00:36:00 Béla Fleck Banjo Concerto
16:52:00 00:21:20 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Suite
17:17:00 00:18:03 George Gershwin An American in Paris
17:46:00 00:12:49 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 215
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:13:32 Léo Delibes Le Roi s'amuse: Suite
Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 158
18:17:00 00:12:04 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods
Sir Colin Davis London Symphony Orchestra LSO Live 516
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:19:03 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
19:23:00 00:40:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F Op 68
Douglas Boyd Manchester Camerata Avie 2242
19:58:00 00:01:08 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 28 in G Op 62
Daniel Gortler, piano Jerusalem 2006
20:05:00 00:50:13 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425112
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild – this week, music by Margi Griebling-Haigh, Donald Sloan, Loris Chobanian and Frederick Koch
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Little Ironies
La Catrina Quartet (La Catrina CD 2009) 8:52
Margi Griebling Haigh: Divertissement Anniversaire
La Catrina Quartet (La Catrina CD 2009) 6:26
Donald Sloan: Ruminations for Alto Saxophone & Marimba
Shawn Teichmer, alto saxophone; Kris Kovlin, marimba (CCG CD 11-09-04) 11:58
Loris Chobanian: Forum of the Gods
Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman, cond. (Baldwin-Wallace 001) 12:09
Frederick Koch: String Quartet No. 2 with voice
Cleveland Orchestra String Quartet (Daniel Majeske, Bernard Goldschmidt, violins; Abraham Skernick, viola; William Stokker, cello) (Dimension 1004) 13:25
21:56:00 00:02:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: March of the Priests
Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Only Crayfish in My Brook - a tri-centenary salute to Bach’s favorite and most prolific student, Johann Ludwig Krebs (1713–1780)
Johann Ludwig Krebs: Toccata and Fugue in a
Felix Friedrich (1739 Trost/Castle Chapel, Altenburg) Querstand 9712
Johann Ludwig Krebs: Herr Jesu Christ, meines Lebens Licht
Norbert Kaschel, oboe; Felix Friedrich (Castle Chapel, Altenburg) Querstand 9903
Johann Ludwig Krebs: Prelude No. 3 in C; Herzlich lieb hab’ ich dich, o Herr
Irmtraud Krüger (Castle Chapel, Altenburg) MD&G 331.0384
Johann Ludwig Krebs: Herzlich lieb hab’ ich dich, o Herr
James Tinsley, trumpet; Edwin Swanborn (1969 Noack/Trinity Lutheran Church, Worcester, MA) Northeastern 211
Johann Ludwig Krebs: Herzlich lieb hab’ ich dich, o Herr
Gerhard Weinberger (1750 Gabler/Weingarten Abbey, Germany) Christophorus 74565
Johann Ludwig Krebs: Fantasia in C; Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme
Laurence Dean, flute; Ute Hartwich, trumpet; Franz Raml (Weingarten Abbey) MD&G 614.0971
Johann Ludwig Krebs: Trio in d
Beatrice-Maria Weinberger (1798 Holzhay/Abbey Church, Neresheim, Germany) Motette 12711
Johann Ludwig Krebs: Von Gott will ich nicht lassen
Felix Friedrich (1735 Silbermann/St. Peter Church, Freiberg, Germany) Querstand 0018
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Quartet No. 1
Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609
23:08:00 00:09:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 Op 20
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326
23:21:00 00:06:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 1 in G major Op 40
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449923
23:27:00 00:09:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1
English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Peter-Lukas Graf, flute Brilliant 93290
23:38:00 00:11:24 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 7 in B flat
Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523
23:49:00 00:04:56 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Romance Op 39
Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506
23:56:00 00:02:41 Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir
Alison Balsom, trumpet; Alastair Ross, organ; Mark Caudle, viola da gamba EMI 58047
23:57:00 00:02:09 Igor Stravinsky Ave Maria
Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild 7380