Program Guide 10-13-2013

12:00am LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Leif Ove Andsnes, piano

00:04:00 00:36:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37

00:45:00 00:52:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 55

02:00 LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/ Daniele Gatti (recorded 8/26/13)

Ludwig van Beethoven Larghetto from Violin Concerto in D Op 61

Kyung-Wha Chung, violin; Klaus Tennstedt (EMI 7540722) [09:42]

Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 9 in D

Sir Edward Elgar Rondo from Symphony No. 2 E-Flat Op 63

André Previn (RCO Live 11004) [07:46]

Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka, Scene 1

Riccardo Chailly (Q Disc MCCM 97033) [03:30]

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Slavonic Dance No. 8 Op 46/8

New York Philharmonic; Kurt Masur, conductor Teldec 73244 - Music: 4:19

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 22 in B-flat K 589

The Old City String Quartet Bryan Lee, violin; Joel Link, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Camden Shaw, cello St. Paul's Church, Fayetteville, Arkansas Artosphere Festival - Music: 22:15

Piano Puzzler: Genevieve Wild from Quakertown, Pennsylvania - Length: 7:06

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Footprints in the Snow, from Preludes for Piano, Book 1, No. 6

Paul Jacobs, piano Nonesuch 9 73031 - Music: 5:20

Arturo Marquez: Conga del Fuego Nuevo

Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Carnegie Hall, New York City, New York - Music: 4:42

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Peter Tchaikovsky: Gopak from 'Mazeppa'

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Kurt Masur, conductor Teldec 46322 - Music: 4:16

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto No. 4 in f Op 8/4 RV 297 "Winter"

Rachel Barton Pine, violin Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra; Edward Polochick, conductor Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln, Nebraska - Music: 8:31

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F K 370

John Snow, oboe; Stefan Jackiw, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Michael Nicolas, cello Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival The Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, New York - Music: 14:21

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Kurt Masur, conductor Gewandhaus, Leipzig, Germany - Music: 18:54

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Chiara Margarita Cozzolani, Part 2 - More from Warren Stewart and Magnificat, reconstructing the music of the 17th century nun (and Mother Superior) as it would have been heard in her own convent.

MUSICA SACRA

07:02:00 00:04:48 Thomas Tallis Loquebantur variis linguis

Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge Argo 425199

07:08:00 00:07:49 Thomas Tallis Motet "Dum transisset sabbatum"

Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge Argo 425199

07:17:00 00:10:41 Thomas Tallis Videte miraculum

Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge Argo 425199

07:29:00 00:24:55 Antonio Vivaldi Dixit Dominus

Academy of Ancient Music Stephen Cleobury Sarah Fox, soprano; Deborah Norman, soprano; Michael Chance, countertenor; James Gilchrist, tenor; Choir King's College Cambridge EMI 57265

07:56:00 00:03:41 Leopold Stokowski Chorale from Bach's "Easter Cantata"

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - Highlight Show 22

Natalie Dungey, trumpet, age 10 from Issaquah, WA

Carnival of Venice by Jean-Baptiste Arban (arr Del Staigers)

Evan Ritter, piano, age 14 from Dallas, TX

Suggestion Diabolique Op 4/4 by Sergei Prokofiev

Jisoo Kim, violin, age 17 from Palisades Park, NJ

Allegretto poco mosso from Violin Sonata in A by César Franck

Norman North High School Chorale from Norman, OK

Water Night by Eric Whitacre

Noah Kim, guitar, age 15 from San Marino, CA

Fuoco Libre by Roland Dyens

Juilliard Pre-College Division Piano Trio [Dawn Wang, violin, age 17 from New York, NY; Xinchi Wang, cello, age 17 from New York, NY; Conrad Tao, piano/composer, age 16 from New York, NY]

Eventide by Conrad Tao

Juilliard Pre-College Division Piano Trio

La Muerte del Angel by Astor Piazzolla

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

10:06:00 00:25:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 in C

Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

10:33:00 00:12:08 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 in D major Op 45

Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 416623

10:50:00 00:10:05 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Avie 2207

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:03:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C Op 48

Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

11:39:00 00:07:12 George Gershwin Three Preludes

Michael Tilson Thomas, piano CBS 44798

11:49:00 00:05:55 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day

Jerzy Maksymiuk BBC Scottish Symphony Naxos 550864

11:55:00 00:03:33 Manuel de Falla La Vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:08:00 00:06:18 Richard Rodgers The King and I: Overture

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

12:16:00 00:08:06 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Fairy Tales from the Orient" Op 444

Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

12:28:00 00:14:16 Frederick Loewe Brigadoon: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

12:45:00 00:11:24 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Three Dances

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 215

12:55:00 00:05:59 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance

Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music: Samuel Barber - Excerpts from the following recordings were heard:

Adagio for Strings Op 11 (1936)

Boston Symphony Orchestra/Charles Munch (RCA 68758 CD)

Concerto for Piano Op 38 (1936)

John Browning,piano; St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (RCA 60732 CD)

Symphony No.1 Op 9 (1936)

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/David Zinman (Decca 436288 CD)

The School for Scandal Overture Op 5 (1931-33)

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/David Zinman (Decca 436288 CD)

Essay for Orchestra No.1 Op 12 (1937)

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/David Zinman (Decca 436288 CD)

Essay for Orchestra No.2 Op 17 (1942)

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/David Zinman (Decca 436288 CD)

Music for a Scene from Shelley Op 7 (1933)

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/David Zinman (Decca 436288 CD)

Sonata for Piano in E-Flat (1949)

Daniel Pollack,piano (Naxos 559015 CD)

Sonata for Cello and Piano Op 6 (1932)

Kristina Blaumane,cello;Jacob Katsnelson,piano (Quartz 2057 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:07:00 00:32:51 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C minor

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

15:42:00 00:03:18 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in B minor Op 76

Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

15:45:00 00:03:37 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor

Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

15:49:00 00:03:37 Fernando Sor L'encouragement: Vals Op 34

Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Orchestra/Giancarlo Guerrero; Béla Fleck, banjo – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:04:15 John Adams Short Ride in a Fast Machine

16:12:00 00:36:00 Béla Fleck Banjo Concerto

16:52:00 00:21:20 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Suite

17:17:00 00:18:03 George Gershwin An American in Paris

17:46:00 00:12:49 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 215

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:13:32 Léo Delibes Le Roi s'amuse: Suite

Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 158

18:17:00 00:12:04 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods

Sir Colin Davis London Symphony Orchestra LSO Live 516

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:03 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

19:23:00 00:40:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F Op 68

Douglas Boyd Manchester Camerata Avie 2242

19:58:00 00:01:08 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 28 in G Op 62

Daniel Gortler, piano Jerusalem 2006

20:05:00 00:50:13 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425112

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild – this week, music by Margi Griebling-Haigh, Donald Sloan, Loris Chobanian and Frederick Koch

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Little Ironies

La Catrina Quartet (La Catrina CD 2009) 8:52

Margi Griebling Haigh: Divertissement Anniversaire

La Catrina Quartet (La Catrina CD 2009) 6:26

Donald Sloan: Ruminations for Alto Saxophone & Marimba

Shawn Teichmer, alto saxophone; Kris Kovlin, marimba (CCG CD 11-09-04) 11:58

Loris Chobanian: Forum of the Gods

Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman, cond. (Baldwin-Wallace 001) 12:09

Frederick Koch: String Quartet No. 2 with voice

Cleveland Orchestra String Quartet (Daniel Majeske, Bernard Goldschmidt, violins; Abraham Skernick, viola; William Stokker, cello) (Dimension 1004) 13:25

21:56:00 00:02:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: March of the Priests

Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Only Crayfish in My Brook - a tri-centenary salute to Bach’s favorite and most prolific student, Johann Ludwig Krebs (1713–1780)

Johann Ludwig Krebs: Toccata and Fugue in a

Felix Friedrich (1739 Trost/Castle Chapel, Altenburg) Querstand 9712

Johann Ludwig Krebs: Herr Jesu Christ, meines Lebens Licht

Norbert Kaschel, oboe; Felix Friedrich (Castle Chapel, Altenburg) Querstand 9903

Johann Ludwig Krebs: Prelude No. 3 in C; Herzlich lieb hab’ ich dich, o Herr

Irmtraud Krüger (Castle Chapel, Altenburg) MD&G 331.0384

Johann Ludwig Krebs: Herzlich lieb hab’ ich dich, o Herr

James Tinsley, trumpet; Edwin Swanborn (1969 Noack/Trinity Lutheran Church, Worcester, MA) Northeastern 211

Johann Ludwig Krebs: Herzlich lieb hab’ ich dich, o Herr

Gerhard Weinberger (1750 Gabler/Weingarten Abbey, Germany) Christophorus 74565

Johann Ludwig Krebs: Fantasia in C; Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme

Laurence Dean, flute; Ute Hartwich, trumpet; Franz Raml (Weingarten Abbey) MD&G 614.0971

Johann Ludwig Krebs: Trio in d

Beatrice-Maria Weinberger (1798 Holzhay/Abbey Church, Neresheim, Germany) Motette 12711

Johann Ludwig Krebs: Von Gott will ich nicht lassen

Felix Friedrich (1735 Silbermann/St. Peter Church, Freiberg, Germany) Querstand 0018

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Quartet No. 1

Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609

23:08:00 00:09:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 Op 20

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

23:21:00 00:06:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 1 in G major Op 40

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449923

23:27:00 00:09:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Peter-Lukas Graf, flute Brilliant 93290

23:38:00 00:11:24 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 7 in B flat

Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523

23:49:00 00:04:56 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Romance Op 39

Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506

23:56:00 00:02:41 Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir

Alison Balsom, trumpet; Alastair Ross, organ; Mark Caudle, viola da gamba EMI 58047

23:57:00 00:02:09 Igor Stravinsky Ave Maria

Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild 7380