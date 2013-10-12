Program Guide 10-12-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:25:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

00:29:00 00:35:10 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor Op 60

Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 45846

01:06:00 00:20:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff Variations on a Theme of Corelli Op 42

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348

01:28:00 00:48:55 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 2

André Previn Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Telarc 80138

02:18:00 00:26:04 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

02:45:00 00:29:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto for Flute & Harp in C

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute; Lisa Wellbaum, harp Decca 443175

03:16:00 00:27:16 Johannes Brahms Cello Sonata No. 1 in E minor Op 38

Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664

03:45:00 01:01:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 1 "A Sea Symphony"

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Christine Goerke, soprano; Brett Polegato, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80588

04:47:00 00:29:05 Jean Sibelius String Quartet in D minor Op 56

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

05:17:00 00:17:02 Jean Françaix The Flower Clock

Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

05:36:00 00:06:30 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana: Pastorale

Enrique Bátiz Royal Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 67435

05:56:00 00:04:28 Edvard Grieg Two Melodies: The First Meeting Op 53

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

05:56:00 00:04:02 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in A minor Op 116

Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 435028

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez - Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Alberto Ginastera El Amanecer (Dawn) from Panambi, Op. 1 (extended suite)

London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999

06:05:48 Carlos Guastavino Cantilena No. 4 "El Ceibo"

Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Dorian 90202

06:09:19 Astor Piazzolla Summer, from "Four Seasons in Buenos Aires"

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; New Century Chamber Orchestra NSS Music 8

06:37:49 Ernesto Lecuona Andalucia Suite

Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan 2206

07:00:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 14 in Eb, K. 449

Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Mozart-Haydn Festival Orchestra Artek 0024

07:23:28 Joaquin Nin Spanish Suite

Moscow Concertino Discover 920129

07:34:53 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 3 in Bb, G.447

Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble Philips 426092

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Slavonic Dance No. 8 Op 46/8

New York Philharmonic; Kurt Masur, conductor Teldec 73244 - Music: 4:19

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 22 in B-flat K 589

The Old City String Quartet Bryan Lee, violin; Joel Link, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Camden Shaw, cello St. Paul's Church, Fayetteville, Arkansas Artosphere Festival - Music: 22:15

Piano Puzzler: Genevieve Wild from Quakertown, Pennsylvania - Length: 7:06

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Footprints in the Snow, from Preludes for Piano, Book 1, No. 6

Paul Jacobs, piano Nonesuch 9 73031 - Music: 5:20

Arturo Marquez: Conga del Fuego Nuevo

Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Carnegie Hall, New York City, New York - Music: 4:42

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Peter Tchaikovsky: Gopak from 'Mazeppa'

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Kurt Masur, conductor Teldec 46322 - Music: 4:16

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto No. 4 in f Op 8/4 RV 297 "Winter"

Rachel Barton Pine, violin Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra; Edward Polochick, conductor Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln, Nebraska - Music: 8:31

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F K 370

John Snow, oboe; Stefan Jackiw, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Michael Nicolas, cello Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival The Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, New York - Music: 14:21

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Kurt Masur, conductor Gewandhaus, Leipzig, Germany - Music: 18:54

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Violin Virtuosa: Ida Haendel Part 2

Béla Bartók: Six Romanian Folkdances

Ida Haendel, violin; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 460657 CD) 7:04

Fritz Kreisler: Tambourin chinois; Schön Rosmarin

Ida Haendel, violin; Adela Kotowska, piano (Decca 460658 CD) 5:20

George Enescu: Violin Sonata No. 3: Allegro con brio

Ida Haendel, violin; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 460657 CD) 8:21

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1: Vorspiel (Allegro moderato)

Ida Haendel, violin; Philharmonia Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (Testament 1083) 8:37

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Melody

Ida Haendel, violin; Alice Haendel, piano (Decca 460658 CD) 5:07

Jan Sibelius: Violin Concerto: Finale

Ida Haendel, violin; Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Paavo Berglund (EMI 75236 CD) 7:38

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Variations on the Classics - This week we focus on scores that are based in part on well-known classical pieces. We'll hear variations on Tchaikovsky, Henry Purcell and more, in films including The Black Swan, and Pride and Prejudice.

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

William Tell Overture – RCA 09026-68757-2 - Giacchino Rossini, arr. GJ Grant

Grimethorpe Colliery Band/John Anderson, cond.

The Kindertransport from Upstairs Downstairs, Series Two. 2012 - I Vow To Thee My Country - Carl Davis Collection CDC018

Gustav Holst, arr. Carl Davis The Chamber Orchestra of London/Carl Davis, cond.

Main Title from The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, 1963 - Funeral March of a Marionette - Varese Sarabande VCL 0511 1119

Charles Gounod, arr. Bernard Herrmann - original soundtrack/Bernard Herrmann, cond.

A Night on Bald Mountain - Walt Disney 6000707-07

Modest Mussorgsky, arr. Leopold Stokowski - Philadelphia Orchestra/Leopold Stokowski, cond.

Ave Maria, Op. 52, No. 6 - Walt Disney 6000707-07

Modest Mussorgsky, arr. Leopold Stokowski - Philadelphia Orchestra/Leopold Stokowski, cond.

Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 - Walt Disney 60986-7

Edward Elgar, arr. Peter Schichele - Kathleen Battle, soprano/Chicago SymphonyJames Levine, cond.

A Postcard from Henry Purcell from Pride & Prejudice, 2005 – Abdelazar – Decca B0005620-02

Henry Purcell, arr. Dario Marianelli - The English Chamber Orchestra/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.

En Arabjuez Con Tu Amor - Concierto de Aranjuez - RCA 09026-68757-2

Joaquin Rodrigo - Paul Hughes, solo flugelhorn/Grimethorpe Colliery Band/John Anderson, cond.

Knives and Bullets (and Cannons Too) - 1812 Overture - Warner Bros 58414

Peter Tchaikovsky, arr. Dario Marianelli - original soundtrack/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.

Perfection from Black Swan, 2010 - Swan Lake Ballet – Sony 88697813562

Peter Tchaikovsky, arr. Clint Mansell - original soundtrack/Matt Dunckley, cond.

A Room Of Her Own from Black Swan, 2010 - Swan Lake Ballet - Sony 88697813562

Peter Tchaikovsky, arr. Clint Mansell - original soundtrack/Matt Dunckley, cond.

Night of Terror, It's My Time and Swan Is Born from Black Swan, 2010 - Swan Lake Ballet - Sony 88697813562

Peter Tchaikovsky, arr. Clint Mansell - original soundtrack/Matt Dunckley, cond.

Nathaniel Breaks Down from The Soloist, 2009 - Symphony No. 3 – Eroica – London B001229802

Ludwig van Beethoven, arr. Dario Marianelli - original soundtrack/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.

Elegy For Dunkirk from Atonement, 2007 - Dear Lord and Father of Mankind – Decca B0009828-02

Charles Hubert Parry, arr. Dario Marianelli - Dunkirk Choir & Bede College Choir/The English Chamber Orchestra/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.

Heroes from Trading Places, 1983 - The Marriage of Figaro - La-La Land Records LLLCD 1194

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, arr. Elmer Bernstein - original soundtrack/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

What's Opera, Doc? From What's Opera, Doc?, 1957 - various operas - Warner Bros 9 26494-2

Richard Wagner, arr. Milton Franklyn - The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

Finale from The Lone Ranger, 2013 - William Tell Overture - Intrada D001809402

Giacchino Rossini, arr. Hans Zimmer/Geoff Zanelli - original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

The Rabbit of Seville from The Rabbit of Seville, 1950 - The Barber of Seville - Warner Bros 9 26494-2

Giacchino Rossini, arr. Carl Stalling - The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333

John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Igor Stravinsky: The Story of ‘The Firebird’

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:10:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams English Folk Song Suite

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

12:22:00 00:14:28 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson James Clark, violin Avie 2194

12:39:00 00:07:31 Ralph Vaughan Williams Scherzo: The Waves from "A Sea Symphony"

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80588

12:49:00 00:08:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 442427

OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera

13:00:00 Jacques Offenbach The Tales of Hoffmann

Hoffmann... Matthew Polenzani

Olympia... Hye Jung Lee

Antonia... Natalie Dessay

Giulietta... Irene Roberts

Stella... Jennifer Cherest

Nicklausse... Alice Coote

Coppélius, Dapertutto, Dr. Miracle, Lindorf... Christian Van Horn

Pittichinaccio... Steven Cole

Conductor: Patrick Fournillier

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER (series debut)

The Jupiter String Quartet (Nelson Lee, Meg Freivogel, violin; Liz Freivogel, viola; Daniel McDonough, cello)

16:00:00 00:07:08 George Gershwin Lullaby for Strings

16:07:00 00:18:23 Samuel Barber String Quartet Op 11

16:25:00 00:24:41 Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet No. 6 in F minor Op 80

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - Highlight Show 22

Natalie Dungey, trumpet, age 10 from Issaquah, WA

Carnival of Venice by Jean-Baptiste Arban (arr Del Staigers)

Evan Ritter, piano, age 14 from Dallas, TX

Suggestion Diabolique Op 4/4 by Sergei Prokofiev

Jisoo Kim, violin, age 17 from Palisades Park, NJ

Allegretto poco mosso from Violin Sonata in A by César Franck

Norman North High School Chorale from Norman, OK

Water Night by Eric Whitacre

Noah Kim, guitar, age 15 from San Marino, CA

Fuoco Libre by Roland Dyens

Juilliard Pre-College Division Piano Trio [Dawn Wang, violin, age 17 from New York, NY; Xinchi Wang, cello, age 17 from New York, NY; Conrad Tao, piano/composer, age 16 from New York, NY]

Eventide by Conrad Tao

Juilliard Pre-College Division Piano Trio

La Muerte del Angel by Astor Piazzolla

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Broadway’s “Cinderella’ - The “revisal” for the stage of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s 1957 TV musical is filled with pleasures, including Laura Osnes’s lovely star performance. We’ll visit with her and R&H president Ted Chapin.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:56 00:00:45 Richard Rodgers Overture from "Cinderella"

Orchestra Cinderella -- Original B'way Cast Ghostlight GH8-4472

18:02:34 00:00:29 Jim Jacobs-Warren Casey You're the One That I Want

Laura Osnes, Max Crumm Grease -- New Broadway Cast Recording Masterworks B'way 88697-16398-2

18:02:59 00:00:22 Cole Porter Easy to Love

Laura Osnes Anything Goes -- New Broadway Cast Recording Ghostlight GH8-4452

18:03:20 00:00:23 Frank Wildhorn-Don Black How 'Bout a Dance?

Laura Osnes Bonnie & Clyde -- Original B'way Cast Broadway BR-CD00112

18:03:41 00:01:10 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Next Time It Happens

Laura Osnes Pipe Dream -- City Center Encores Ghostlight GH8-4463

18:07:07 00:02:01 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein In My Own Little Corner

Laura Osnes Cinderella -- Original B'way Cast Ghostlight GH8-4472

18:12:06 00:01:47 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Me, Who Am I?

Santino Fontana Cinderella -- Original B'way Cast Ghostlight GH8-4472

18:17:07 00:01:17 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein In My Own Little Corner/Impossible

Laura Osnes, Victoria Clark Cinderella -- Original B'way Cast Ghostlight GH8-4472

18:19:50 00:01:44 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Ten Minutes Ago

Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana Cinderella -- Original B'way Cast Ghostlight GH8-4472

18:23:21 00:02:40 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Stepsister's Lament

Ann Harada Cinderella -- Original B'way Cast Ghostlight GH8-4472

18:26:50 00:01:31 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein He Was Tall, Very Tall

Laura Osnes Cinderella -- Original B'way Cast Ghostlight GH8-4472

18:29:53 00:05:27 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein When You're Driving Through the Moonlight/A Lovely Night

Laura Osnes, Harriet Harris Cinderella -- Original B'way Cast Ghostlight GH8-4472

18:37:36 00:03:14 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein There's Music in You

Victoria Clark Cinderella -- Original B'way Cast Ghostlight GH8-4472

18:42:20 00:02:38 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?

Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana Cinderella -- Original B'way Cast Ghostight GH8-4472

18:46:09 00:03:58 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Finale from "Cinderella"

Chorus Cinderella -- Original B'way Cast Ghostlight GH8-4472

18:51:36 00:01:24 Richard Rodgers Exit music from "Cinderella"

Orchestra Cinderella -- Original B'way Cast Ghotlight GH8-4472

18:53:06 00:03:57 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: The Prince Is Giving a Ball/Now's the Time

Santino Fontana, Chorus Cinderella -- Original B'way Cast Ghostight GH8-4472

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:24:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 39 in E flat

James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 4

19:28:00 00:24:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 4 in G Op 61

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - The Cleveland Orchestra/Marek Janowski; Matthew Polenzani, tenor; Richard King, horn; live from Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:18:08 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80

20:27:00 00:22:43 Benjamin Britten Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings Op 31

21:10:00 00:44:04 César Franck Symphony in D minor

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Non-Slanderous Political Smear Speech and How to Cook a Conductor are interlarded with selections by the Portsmouth Sinfonia...also Stuart McLean tells about Plant Boy...A Message from Richard Howland-Bolton and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:16:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Lento from Symphony No. 2

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9902

23:20:00 00:08:32 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F minor

Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G 9031587

23:28:00 00:07:01 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Adagio

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

23:37:00 00:16:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

Sir John Barbirolli Sinfonia of London EMI 67264

23:55:00 00:03:00 Gabriel Fauré Tristesse Op 6

Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano DeutGram 457657