Program Guide 10-11-2013

00:02:00 00:39:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92

Joshua Bell Academy St. Martin in Fields Sony 549176

00:43:00 00:45:50 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11

Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684

01:30:00 00:31:03 Edvard Grieg Symphonic Dances Op 64

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 419431

02:02:00 00:20:16 Alexander Glazunov Violin Concerto in A minor Op 82

Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946

02:24:00 00:31:41 Johannes Brahms String Quintet No. 2 in G major Op 111

American String Project MSR 1386

02:57:00 00:30:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 7 in C sharp minor Op 131

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528

03:28:00 00:37:02 Frederick Delius Florida Suite

David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535

04:07:00 00:34:11 Alberto Ginastera Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 36

Bamberg Symphony Lothar Zagrosek Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 572372

04:43:00 00:32:51 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C minor

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

05:18:00 00:17:36 Camille Saint-Saëns Septet in E flat Op 65

Ensemble Vivant OpeningDay 9379

05:37:00 00:06:51 Joseph Lanner Styrian Dances Op 165

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

06:05:00 00:02:09 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 5 in B flat Op 7

Frederic Chiu, piano Harm Mundi 2908375

06:10:00 00:07:41 Robert Schumann Finale from Piano Quartet Op 47

Menahem Pressler, piano; Philip Setzer, violin; Lawrence Dutton, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 445848

06:20:00 00:05:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Divertimento No. 11

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

06:27:00 00:06:47 Sir Arthur Sullivan Ruddigore: Overture

Alexander Faris Scottish Chamber Orchestra Nimbus 5066

06:35:00 00:04:55 Sir Edward Elgar March of the Mogul Emperors Op 66

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10570

06:40:00 00:07:03 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 46

Ilan Volkov BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 225

06:47:00 00:01:47 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1: Seguidilla

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

06:49:00 00:02:28 Johann Sebastian Bach Orch Suite No. 2: Minuet & Badinerie

Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe Avie 2171

06:51:00 00:01:49 William Boyce Jig from Symphony No. 7 Op 2

Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

06:55:00 00:03:18 John Philip Sousa March "The Diplomat"

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559131

07:05:00 00:04:17 Leonard Bernstein Slava! [A Political Overture]

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra TCO 8221

07:10:00 00:05:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Scherzo from Symphony No. 3

Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8896

07:16:00 00:03:34 Ruggiero Leoncavallo Pagliacci: Vesti la giubba

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca 15463

07:22:00 00:03:30 Gioacchino Rossini Galop from "William Tell" Overture

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141

07:25:00 00:07:24 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Trumpets in C

Chamber Ensemble Genevieve Leclair Josh Rzepka, trumpet Rzepka 2010

07:40:00 00:08:38 Georg Philipp Telemann Wind Quartet No. 6 in E

European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613

07:51:00 00:02:03 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella: Overture

Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra CSO Res 901918

07:55:00 00:02:16 Jean-Philippe Rameau Naïs: Rigaudons

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

07:58:00 00:01:15 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 244920

08:05:00 00:03:43 Richard Strauss Wiegenlied Op 41

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

08:10:00 00:03:27 Franz Schubert Minuet from Symphony No. 4

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

08:20:00 00:07:23 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Piano Quintet Op 81

Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

08:25:00 00:09:43 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No.10 in F

Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261

08:40:00 00:08:43 George Gershwin Variations on "I Got Rhythm"

Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

08:51:00 00:02:27 John Dowland Clear or cloudy

La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650

08:55:00 00:05:26 John Williams Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

09:05:00 00:17:11 Percy Grainger Lincolnshire Posy

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

09:26:00 00:04:03 John Barry The Ipcress File: A Man Alone

City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398

09:32:00 00:08:22 George Frideric Handel Harp Concerto in F Op 4

Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Maxine Eilander, harp Atma 2541

09:44:00 00:09:28 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "On the Beautiful Blue Danube" Op 314

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

09:55:00 00:02:50 Manuel Infante Andalusian Dance No. 3

Sandra Shapiro, piano; Thomas Hecht, piano Azica 1201

10:00:00 00:02:43 Manuel Ponce Scherzino mexicano

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

10:05:00 00:03:23 Manuel Ponce Mexican Serenade "Estrellita"

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

10:10:00 00:07:17 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

10:18:00 00:05:51 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: Intermezzo "May Night"

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 10538

10:27:00 00:03:11 Sir Edward Elgar Chanson de matin Op 15

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

10:31:00 00:12:52 Sir Edward Elgar Introduction & Allegro for Strings Op 47

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463265

10:44:00 00:04:00 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481

10:50:00 00:32:51 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C minor

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

11:25:00 00:09:01 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in F [No. 3]

Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

11:37:00 00:07:33 E. J. Moeran Serenade in G: Galop, Minuet & Rigadoon

JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 573034

11:46:00 00:07:51 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 10

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775

11:52:00 00:03:06 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: Ballet

Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

12:10:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 1 in D

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63052

12:14:00 00:06:56 Aaron Copland Danzón Cubano

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

12:24:00 00:06:13 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.5 in C Op 39

James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273

12:32:00 00:06:13 Jacques Offenbach Master Péronilla: Overture

Antonio de Almeida Philharmonia Orchestra Philips 422057

12:39:00 00:06:54 Richard Rodgers South Pacific: Overture

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

12:47:00 00:09:25 Mikhail Glinka Waltz Fantasy

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9227

12:57:00 00:02:01 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Pizzicato

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

13:00:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598

13:43:00 00:16:30 Knudage Riisager Fool's Paradise Suite No. 1 Op 33

Thomas Dausgaard Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo 224082

14:00:00 00:02:55 Emmerich Kálmán What does a rosy mouth that has never

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043

14:05:00 00:05:34 Franz Lehár Giuditta: Meine Lippen sie küssen

Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 12217

14:12:00 00:09:37 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on "Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen"

Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740

14:25:00 00:07:21 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Rondeña

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80470

14:34:00 00:10:21 John Stanley Concerto Grosso in D Op 2

Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 638

14:45:00 00:11:33 Richard Wagner A Faust Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403

15:00:00 00:04:23 Giuseppe Verdi Luisa Miller: Quando le sere al placido

Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 549204

15:04:00 00:11:52 Joaquín Rodrigo Tonadilla for 2 Guitars

Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592

15:16:00 00:21:27 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 3 in D

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

15:58:00 00:03:45 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Summertime

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

16:06:00 00:03:54 Ludwig Schwab Berceuse écossaise

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

16:12:00 00:10:12 Frédéric Chopin Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11

Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387

16:27:00 00:04:37 Michael Giacchino Ratatouille: End Credits

City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398

16:35:00 00:05:30 Alexander Borodin Scherzo from Symphony No. 2

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

16:41:00 00:07:55 Sergei Prokofiev Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 131

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528

16:52:00 00:02:59 Fernando Bustamante Misionera

Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449

16:57:00 00:02:12 Gilbert & Sullivan HMS Pinafore: A British tar

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Michael Schade, tenor; Richard Van Allen, bass; Men of; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80374

17:05:00 00:04:55 John Amner A Stranger Here

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544

17:22:00 00:12:47 John Taverner O splendor gloriae

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

17:41:00 00:04:55 Stefan Malzew Eliza in Ascot

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

17:48:00 00:04:26 Cole Porter Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

17:52:00 00:02:10 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Galop Op 97

Riccardo Chailly Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 452597

17:57:00 00:02:07 Grigoras Dinicu Hora Staccato

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92

18:09:00 00:19:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

18:31:00 00:03:45 Gabriel Fauré Berceuse Op 16

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

18:37:00 00:03:49 Eugène Ysaÿe Rêve d'enfant Op 14

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

18:43:00 00:09:14 Franz Schubert Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 3

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

18:53:00 00:05:47 Kara Karayev In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby

Rauf Abdullayev Moscow Radio & TV Symphony Delos 2009

19:02:00 00:20:16 Alexander Glazunov Violin Concerto in A minor Op 82

Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946

19:24:00 00:29:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat

Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4778117

CIM LIVE: A faculty recital live from Mixon Hall - Richard Weiss, cello; Maximilian Dimoff, double bass; Joela Jones, piano and accordion; Marc Damoulakis, percussion

20:05:00 00:07:54 Alberto Ginastera Pampeana No. 2 Op 21

20:16:00 00:08:00 Astor Piazzolla Milonga del Angel

20:28:00 00:11:19 Astor Piazzolla Le Grand Tango

20:59:00 00:48:00 Claude Bolling Suite for Cello & Jazz Piano Trio

23:02:00 00:09:13 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 4

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

23:11:00 00:06:01 Gustav Mahler Rückert Lieder: Ich bin der Welt

Laurence Equilbey Accentus Chamber Choir Naïve 4947

23:17:00 00:04:06 Alexander Glazunov Meditation in D Op 32

Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946

23:23:00 00:09:45 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11

Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387

23:32:00 00:08:19 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante cantabile from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

23:43:00 00:06:18 William Grant Still Mother and Child

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:49:00 00:05:11 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99

23:56:00 00:02:25 Maurice Ravel Berceuse on the Name "Fauré"

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:56:00 00:02:44 Joseph Canteloube Lullaby from "Songs of the Auvergne"

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962