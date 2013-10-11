Program Guide 10-11-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:39:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92
Joshua Bell Academy St. Martin in Fields Sony 549176
00:43:00 00:45:50 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11
Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684
01:30:00 00:31:03 Edvard Grieg Symphonic Dances Op 64
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 419431
02:02:00 00:20:16 Alexander Glazunov Violin Concerto in A minor Op 82
Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946
02:24:00 00:31:41 Johannes Brahms String Quintet No. 2 in G major Op 111
American String Project MSR 1386
02:57:00 00:30:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 7 in C sharp minor Op 131
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528
03:28:00 00:37:02 Frederick Delius Florida Suite
David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535
04:07:00 00:34:11 Alberto Ginastera Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 36
Bamberg Symphony Lothar Zagrosek Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 572372
04:43:00 00:32:51 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C minor
Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154
05:18:00 00:17:36 Camille Saint-Saëns Septet in E flat Op 65
Ensemble Vivant OpeningDay 9379
05:37:00 00:06:51 Joseph Lanner Styrian Dances Op 165
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM
06:05:00 00:02:09 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 5 in B flat Op 7
Frederic Chiu, piano Harm Mundi 2908375
06:10:00 00:07:41 Robert Schumann Finale from Piano Quartet Op 47
Menahem Pressler, piano; Philip Setzer, violin; Lawrence Dutton, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 445848
06:20:00 00:05:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Divertimento No. 11
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669
06:27:00 00:06:47 Sir Arthur Sullivan Ruddigore: Overture
Alexander Faris Scottish Chamber Orchestra Nimbus 5066
06:35:00 00:04:55 Sir Edward Elgar March of the Mogul Emperors Op 66
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10570
06:40:00 00:07:03 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 46
Ilan Volkov BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 225
06:47:00 00:01:47 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1: Seguidilla
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
06:49:00 00:02:28 Johann Sebastian Bach Orch Suite No. 2: Minuet & Badinerie
Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe Avie 2171
06:51:00 00:01:49 William Boyce Jig from Symphony No. 7 Op 2
Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761
06:55:00 00:03:18 John Philip Sousa March "The Diplomat"
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559131
07:05:00 00:04:17 Leonard Bernstein Slava! [A Political Overture]
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra TCO 8221
07:10:00 00:05:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Scherzo from Symphony No. 3
Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8896
07:16:00 00:03:34 Ruggiero Leoncavallo Pagliacci: Vesti la giubba
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca 15463
07:22:00 00:03:30 Gioacchino Rossini Galop from "William Tell" Overture
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141
07:25:00 00:07:24 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Trumpets in C
Chamber Ensemble Genevieve Leclair Josh Rzepka, trumpet Rzepka 2010
07:40:00 00:08:38 Georg Philipp Telemann Wind Quartet No. 6 in E
European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613
07:51:00 00:02:03 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella: Overture
Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra CSO Res 901918
07:55:00 00:02:16 Jean-Philippe Rameau Naïs: Rigaudons
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478
07:58:00 00:01:15 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 244920
08:05:00 00:03:43 Richard Strauss Wiegenlied Op 41
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
08:10:00 00:03:27 Franz Schubert Minuet from Symphony No. 4
Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154
08:20:00 00:07:23 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Piano Quintet Op 81
Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459
08:25:00 00:09:43 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No.10 in F
Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261
08:40:00 00:08:43 George Gershwin Variations on "I Got Rhythm"
Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705
08:51:00 00:02:27 John Dowland Clear or cloudy
La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650
08:55:00 00:05:26 John Williams Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178
09:05:00 00:17:11 Percy Grainger Lincolnshire Posy
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117
09:26:00 00:04:03 John Barry The Ipcress File: A Man Alone
City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398
09:32:00 00:08:22 George Frideric Handel Harp Concerto in F Op 4
Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Maxine Eilander, harp Atma 2541
09:44:00 00:09:28 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "On the Beautiful Blue Danube" Op 314
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
09:55:00 00:02:50 Manuel Infante Andalusian Dance No. 3
Sandra Shapiro, piano; Thomas Hecht, piano Azica 1201
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:02:43 Manuel Ponce Scherzino mexicano
Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000
10:05:00 00:03:23 Manuel Ponce Mexican Serenade "Estrellita"
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948
10:10:00 00:07:17 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
10:18:00 00:05:51 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: Intermezzo "May Night"
Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 10538
10:27:00 00:03:11 Sir Edward Elgar Chanson de matin Op 15
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409
10:31:00 00:12:52 Sir Edward Elgar Introduction & Allegro for Strings Op 47
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463265
10:44:00 00:04:00 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481
10:50:00 00:32:51 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C minor
Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154
11:25:00 00:09:01 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in F [No. 3]
Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069
11:37:00 00:07:33 E. J. Moeran Serenade in G: Galop, Minuet & Rigadoon
JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 573034
11:46:00 00:07:51 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 10
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775
11:52:00 00:03:06 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: Ballet
Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 1 in D
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63052
12:14:00 00:06:56 Aaron Copland Danzón Cubano
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639
12:24:00 00:06:13 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.5 in C Op 39
James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273
12:32:00 00:06:13 Jacques Offenbach Master Péronilla: Overture
Antonio de Almeida Philharmonia Orchestra Philips 422057
12:39:00 00:06:54 Richard Rodgers South Pacific: Overture
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932
12:47:00 00:09:25 Mikhail Glinka Waltz Fantasy
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9227
12:57:00 00:02:01 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Pizzicato
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598
13:43:00 00:16:30 Knudage Riisager Fool's Paradise Suite No. 1 Op 33
Thomas Dausgaard Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo 224082
WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:02:55 Emmerich Kálmán What does a rosy mouth that has never
Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043
14:05:00 00:05:34 Franz Lehár Giuditta: Meine Lippen sie küssen
Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 12217
14:12:00 00:09:37 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on "Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen"
Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740
14:25:00 00:07:21 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Rondeña
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80470
14:34:00 00:10:21 John Stanley Concerto Grosso in D Op 2
Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 638
14:45:00 00:11:33 Richard Wagner A Faust Overture
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403
OCTOBER CHOICE CDs
15:00:00 00:04:23 Giuseppe Verdi Luisa Miller: Quando le sere al placido
Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 549204
15:04:00 00:11:52 Joaquín Rodrigo Tonadilla for 2 Guitars
Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592
15:16:00 00:21:27 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 3 in D
Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:03:45 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Summertime
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
16:06:00 00:03:54 Ludwig Schwab Berceuse écossaise
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
16:12:00 00:10:12 Frédéric Chopin Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11
Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387
16:27:00 00:04:37 Michael Giacchino Ratatouille: End Credits
City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398
16:35:00 00:05:30 Alexander Borodin Scherzo from Symphony No. 2
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786
16:41:00 00:07:55 Sergei Prokofiev Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 131
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528
16:52:00 00:02:59 Fernando Bustamante Misionera
Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449
16:57:00 00:02:12 Gilbert & Sullivan HMS Pinafore: A British tar
Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Michael Schade, tenor; Richard Van Allen, bass; Men of; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80374
17:05:00 00:04:55 John Amner A Stranger Here
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544
17:22:00 00:12:47 John Taverner O splendor gloriae
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572
17:41:00 00:04:55 Stefan Malzew Eliza in Ascot
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011
17:48:00 00:04:26 Cole Porter Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011
17:52:00 00:02:10 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Galop Op 97
Riccardo Chailly Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 452597
17:57:00 00:02:07 Grigoras Dinicu Hora Staccato
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:19:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511
18:31:00 00:03:45 Gabriel Fauré Berceuse Op 16
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
18:37:00 00:03:49 Eugène Ysaÿe Rêve d'enfant Op 14
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
18:43:00 00:09:14 Franz Schubert Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 3
Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154
18:53:00 00:05:47 Kara Karayev In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby
Rauf Abdullayev Moscow Radio & TV Symphony Delos 2009
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:20:16 Alexander Glazunov Violin Concerto in A minor Op 82
Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946
19:24:00 00:29:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat
Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4778117
CIM LIVE: A faculty recital live from Mixon Hall - Richard Weiss, cello; Maximilian Dimoff, double bass; Joela Jones, piano and accordion; Marc Damoulakis, percussion
20:05:00 00:07:54 Alberto Ginastera Pampeana No. 2 Op 21
20:16:00 00:08:00 Astor Piazzolla Milonga del Angel
20:28:00 00:11:19 Astor Piazzolla Le Grand Tango
20:59:00 00:48:00 Claude Bolling Suite for Cello & Jazz Piano Trio
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Janet Murguía, President of the National Council of La Raza
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:09:13 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 4
Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154
23:11:00 00:06:01 Gustav Mahler Rückert Lieder: Ich bin der Welt
Laurence Equilbey Accentus Chamber Choir Naïve 4947
23:17:00 00:04:06 Alexander Glazunov Meditation in D Op 32
Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946
23:23:00 00:09:45 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11
Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387
23:32:00 00:08:19 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante cantabile from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724
23:43:00 00:06:18 William Grant Still Mother and Child
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
23:49:00 00:05:11 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99
23:56:00 00:02:25 Maurice Ravel Berceuse on the Name "Fauré"
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
23:56:00 00:02:44 Joseph Canteloube Lullaby from "Songs of the Auvergne"
Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962