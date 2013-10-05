Program Guide 10-05-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT

00:02:00 00:43:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 17 in D

Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin Sony 86793

00:47:00 00:16:00 Carl Maria von Weber Konzertstück in F minor Op 79

Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219

01:04:00 00:32:35 Antonín Dvorák String Quintet No. 3 in E flat major Op 97

Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola DeutGram 4778765

01:38:00 00:31:57 Giovanni Palestrina Mass "Pope Marcellus"

Simon Preston Westminster Abbey Choir Archiv 415517

02:11:00 00:16:02 Ernest Chausson Poème Op 25

Monte Carlo Philharmonic Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin Decca 15535

02:29:00 00:52:06 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 2 in A Op 26

Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 45846

03:23:00 00:46:45 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 435390

04:11:00 00:44:41 Joseph Joachim Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 11

London Philharmonic Orchestra Leon Botstein Elmar Oliveira, violin IMP 27

04:57:00 00:18:01 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 46 in B

Ilan Volkov BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 225

05:17:00 00:18:02 Antonio Rosetti Symphony in B flat

Concerto Cologne Teldec 98420

05:37:00 00:08:05 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Fantasia Triumfal Op 69

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Moshe Atzmon Cristina Ortiz, piano Decca 414348

05:52:00 00:06:43 Astor Piazzolla Milonga Prelude "Flora's Game"

Joel Fan, piano Reference 119

CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez

06:00:50 Isaac Albéniz Rapsodia española Op 70 (arr Cristobal Halffter)

Alicia de Larrocha, piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Decca 410289

06:19:57 Jean-Philippe Rameau Allemande

Sérgio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79292 2

06:24:12 Jean-Philippe Rameau Le lardon

Sérgio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79292

06:25:07 Traditional Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem (Give Us Peace)

Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony 733336

06:26:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude and Fugue No. 3 in C-Sharp from WTC Book I

Sérgio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79292

06:32:18 Lalo Schifrin Dances Concertantes for Clarinet and Orchestra

David Shifrin, clarinet; Adelaide Symphony Orchestra Lalo Schifrin Aleph Records 037

07:00:50 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat Op 23

Martha Argerich, piano; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra Kirill Kondrashin Philips 446 673-2

07:36:22 Mario Lavista Clepsydra

Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555

07:48:14 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice

Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico Enrique Bátiz ASV 673

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Bill Morelock

Astor Piazzolla: Ave Maria

Maya Beiser, cello, Anthony de Mare, piano Koch 7442 music: 4:27

Johann Sebastian Bach: Bourree in g from English Suite No. 2

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Alastair Willis, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, Texas music: 2:47

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Church of St. John The Divine, Houston, Texas Music: 3:31

Piano Puzzler: Keith Weber from Houston, Texas

Puzzler Payoff: Leos Janacek: Sonata for Violin and Piano - Con moto

Elena Urioste, violin; Hugh Sung, piano White Pine Music 213 Music: 4:28

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Op 78

Anthony Marwood, violin; Aleksandar Madzar, piano Wigmore Hall, London, England Music: 19:15

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A Op 2/2 "Birthday"

Tempesta di Mare Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Music: 6:07

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Max Reger: Four Tone Poems after Arnold Böcklin Op 128 - Bacchanale

Buffalo Philharmonic; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Beau Fleuve 4562 Music: 4:30

John Dowland: Four Galliards

Nigel North, lute; Minnesota Guitar Society Sundin Hall - Hamline University; St. Paul, Minnesota Music: 6:23

John Dowland (arr Patrick Russ): Come again! Sweet love doth now invite

Kathleen Battle, soprano; Christopher Parkening, guitar CDC 47196 Music: 2:23

William Byrd: In nomine

Piffaro Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Music: 2:04

Edward Elgar: Allegro Piacevole (mv1) from Serenade for Strings Op 20

Martin Chalifour, concertmaster; William Pu, violin; Helen Nightengale, violin; Beth Newdome, violin; Philip Pan, violin; Jun Iwasaki, violin; Sabina Thatcher, viola; James Dunham, viola; Suzanne LeFevre, viola; Lynn Harrell, cello; Deborah Dunham, bass Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival Venues Unknown, Fernandina Beach, Florida Music: 2:59

Franz Schubert: Notturno in E-flat D 897

Juho Pohjonen, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; David Finckel, cello Music@Menlo The Center for the Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, California Music: 10:26

Franz Schreker: Prelude to a Drama

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall; Buffalo, New York City Music: 17:10

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Ida Haendel - Part 1

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra: Allegro non troppo

Ida Haendel, violin; Orchestra of Radio Canada/Franz-Paul Dekker (VAI DVD 4274) 23:24

Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy

Ida Haendel, violin; Orchestra of Radio Canada/Franz-Paul Dekker (VAI DVD 4274) 14:10

Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo Tarantelle

Ida Haendel, violin; Adela Kotowkska, piano (Decca 460658 CD) 4:23

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Portals - music from films that take us through the entrance to an alternate reality. We'll hear scores from Contact, Somewhere in Time and more.

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Alice's Theme from Alice in Wonderland, 2010 - Walt Disney D000490002 - Danny Elfman

original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Theme from Star Trek: Series 1, Episode 28 The City on the Edge of Forever, 1967 - La-La Land Records LLLCD-1701

Fred Steiner - original soundtrack/Fred Steiner, cond.

End Credits from Star Trek, 2009 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 966 2 - Michael Giacchino

The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec, cond.

Main Title from Lost in Space, 1998 - TVT Records TVT1950-2 - Bruce Broughton

The Sinfonia of London/Bruce Broughton, cond.

Overture from Stargate, 2004 – Silva FILMXCD 359 - David Arnold

The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

End Credits from Contact, 1997 – Telarc 80535 - Alan Silvestri

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

End Titles from The Final Countdown, 1980 - from DVD - John Scott

London Symphony Orchestra/John Scott, cond.

We're Losing Him from Somewhere in Time, 1980 – Telarc 80243 - John Barry

William Tritt, piano/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Hella Bar Talk from Star Trek, 2009 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 966 2 - Michael Giacchino

The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec, cond.

Lady Claire and Marek from Timeline, 2003 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 531 2 - Brian Tyler

The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Brian Tyler, cond.

Enter The Wormhole and Past and Present from Timeline, 2003 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 531 2 - Brian Tyler

The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Brian Tyler, cond.

Andalasia and Enchanted Suite from Enchanted, 2007 - Walt Disney D000092502 - Alan Menken

original soundtrack/Michael Kosarin, cond.

Proloxin/Leopold & Charlie Buys Flowers and Charlie Wins Patrice, Leopold Wins Kate from Kate & Leopold, 2001

Milan 73138-35982-2 - Rolfe Kent - original soundtrack/William Stromberg, cond.

Alice's Theme from Alice in Wonderland, 2010 - Walt Disney D000490002 - Danny Elfman

original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Finding Absolem and Alice Returns from Alice in Wonderland, 2010 - Walt Disney D000490002

Danny Elfman - original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Igor Stravinsky’s Life

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:09:00 00:06:26 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

12:17:00 00:04:29 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring: Sacrificial Dance

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578

12:23:00 00:04:16 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Che farò

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Harry Bicket Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano Erato 85768

12:30 BROADWAY BUZZ with Joe Garry: a pre-show talk about Matthew Bourne’s ‘Sleeping Beauty’, now on stage at the Palace Theater in Playhouse Square, part of the KeyBank Broadway Series

13:00:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Così fan tutte

Fiordiligi... Ellie Dehn

Dorabella... Christel Lötzsch

Despina... Heidi Stober

Ferrando... Francesco Demuro

Guglielmo... Philippe Sly

Don Alfonso... Marco Vinco

Conductor: Nicola Luisotti

16:00 13 DAYS WHEN MUSIC CHANGED FOREVER: November 4, 1964: The Premiere of Terry Riley’s ‘In C’ - This piece, which debuted at the San Francisco Tape Music Center, and the minimalist outpouring that it sparked, were a reaction to the rigid strictures of serialism and the stranglehold of the academic composers of the time.

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded March 3, 2013 in Athens, GA

Maria Ioudenitch, violin, age 17 from Overland Park, KS

Scherzo-Tarantelle, Op.16 by Henryk Wieniawski, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Bokyung Byun, guitar, age 18 from New York, NY

Recuerdos de la Alhambra (Memories of the Alhambra) by Francisco Tárrega

Ariela Bohrod, piano, age 17 from Madison, WI, and studying at the Interlochen Arts Academy

Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante, Op.22 by Frédéric Chopin

Wickliffe Simmons, cello, age 19 from Atlanta, GA

Kaddish by Maurice Ravel, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

The Hartman-Warren-Doyle Trio: Luther Warren, violin, age 17 from New Brighton, MN; Nora Doyle, cello, age 16 from Minneapolis, MN; and Derek Hartman, piano, age 15 from Blaine, MN

Moderato Assai from the Piano Trio in g Op 15 by Bedrich Smetana

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1954 on Screen - The best of the year featuring such diverse fare as “Brigadoon,” “A Star Is Born,” “Carmen Jones” and “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:04:40 00:03:46 Gene DePaul-Johnny Mercer Bless Yore Beautiful Hide

Howard Keel Seven Brides for Seven Brothers -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271966

18:04:40 00:08:10 00:03:30 Gene DePaul-Johnny Mercer Goin' Co'tin'

Jane Powell Seven Brides for Seven Brothers -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271966

18:08:38 00:11:16 00:02:38 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Waitin' for My Dearie

Carole Richards Brigadoon -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271965

18:11:15 00:14:47 00:03:32 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Almost Like Being in Love

Gene Kelly Brigadoon -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271965

18:15:24 00:19:35 00:04:11 Sigmund Romberg-Dorothy Donnelly Deep in My Heart, Dear

Mario Lanza Mario Lanza's Greatest Performances Rhino R272958

18:20:14 00:21:37 00:01:23 Sigmund Romberg Mr. and Mrs.

Jose Ferrer, Rosemary Clooney That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:22:45 00:26:06 00:03:21 Irving Berlin After You Get What You Want, You Don't Want It

Marilyn Monroe Irving Berlin in Hollywood Rhino R275614

18:26:03 00:28:38 00:02:35 Irving Berlin The Best Things Happen While You're Dancing

Danny Kaye White Christmas MCA MCL1777

18:28:51 00:31:58 00:03:07 Irving Berlin White Christmas

Danny Kaye White Christmas MCA MCL1777

18:32:01 00:36:30 00:04:29 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin The Man That Got Away

Judy Garland A Star Is Born -- Film Soundtrack Columbia CK65965

18:36:32 00:40:48 00:04:16 Hugh Martin Imagine

Debbie Reynolds, Vic Damone Athena -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27768

18:40:55 00:43:32 00:02:37 Georges Bizet-O.Hammerstein Dere's a Café on de Corner

Marilyn Horne Carmen Jones -- Film Soundtrack RCA LM1881

18:43:27 00:48:26 00:04:59 Georges Bizet-O.Hammerstein Beat Out Dat Rhythm on a Drum

Pearl Bailey Carmen Jones -- Film Soundtrack RCA LM1881

18:48:49 00:51:19 00:02:30 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin It's a New World

Judy Garland A Star Is Born -- Film Soundtrack Columbia CK65965

18:51:34 00:53:00 00:01:26 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:04 00:56:55 00:03:51 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin Lose That Long Face

Judy Garland A Star Is Born -- Film Soundtrack Columbia CK65965

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:08 Antonio Rosetti Symphony in G minor

Concerto Cologne Teldec 98420

19:20:00 00:34:08 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 2 in B flat

Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68545

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - The Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst; Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; University of Miami Frost Symphonic Women’s Chorus; Miami Children’s Chorus - recorded at Knight Concert Hall in Miami

20:04:00 01:44:00 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 3 in D minor

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some geographical Items from Stan Freberg, Spike Jones, the Royal Canadian Air Farce, Irving Taylor and Bob and Ray...Victor Borge gives English lessons...also The Wisdom of Mark Levy: Another Medical Breakthrough and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:24 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 471582

23:08:00 00:11:14 César Franck Sleep of Psyché

Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167

23:21:00 00:08:47 Federico Mompou Charmes

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963

23:29:00 00:09:20 Jean Sibelius Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434

23:41:00 00:07:57 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio Nashville Symphony

Andrew Mogrelia Members of Naxos 557460

23:48:00 00:05:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Affettuoso from String Quartet No. 28 Op 20

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

23:56:00 00:02:24 John Alden Carpenter Looking Glass River

Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano THM 5432