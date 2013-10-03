Program Guide 10-03-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:35:44 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

00:39:00 00:48:17 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 1 in D Op 11

Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522

01:29:00 00:20:14 Carl Maria von Weber Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Op 11

Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219

01:51:00 00:20:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet "Jesu meine Freude"

Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

02:13:00 00:39:22 Felix Mendelssohn Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D minor

London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert David Lefèvre, violin; Alain Lefèvre, piano Analekta 9283

02:54:00 00:38:09 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes Op 13

Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281

03:34:00 00:16:01 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 25 in G

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352

03:52:00 00:35:45 Béla Bartók Violin Concerto No. 2

Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146

04:29:00 00:49:35 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 13 in B flat Op 130

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

05:20:00 00:16:00 Johan Helmich Roman Oboe d'amore Concerto in D

Stockholm Sinfonietta Jan-Olav Wedin Alf Nilsson, oboe d'amore Bis 165

05:42:00 00:06:30 Ferdinand Hérold Le pré aux clercs: Overture

Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Swiss Italian Orch Dynamic 282

05:50:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19

London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Evgeny Kissin, piano EMI 6311

06:05:00 00:02:18 Percy Grainger Spoon River

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

06:10:00 00:06:57 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Symphony No. 6 Op 74

Valéry Gergiev Vienna Philharmonic Philips 4114

06:20:00 00:09:31 Josef Myslivecek Overture No. 2 in A

Werner Ehrhardt Concerto Cologne Archiv 4776418

06:25:00 00:06:06 Maurice Ravel Scherzo from String Quartet in F

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

06:40:00 00:07:21 Petronio Franceschini Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings in D

Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet Nimbus 5017

06:47:00 00:03:06 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Die Forelle"

Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530

06:51:00 00:02:30 Vince Guaraldi Christmastime is Here

Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

06:55:00 00:03:12 John Philip Sousa March "The National Game"

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

07:05:00 00:04:32 Ennio Morricone Once Upon a Time in the West: The Devil

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin; Louise-Andrée Baril, piano Analekta 8723

07:10:00 00:07:27 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 40

Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5330

07:20:00 00:04:01 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Infernal Dance

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

07:25:00 00:05:47 Mark O'Connor Appalachia Waltz

Mark O'Connor, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass Sony 752307

07:40:00 00:08:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Two Minuets from Divertimento No.2

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

07:51:00 00:03:14 György Cziffra Concert Etude No. 2

Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606

07:57:00 00:01:50 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Celadná Dance

Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

08:05:00 00:02:22 Jean Sibelius Belshazzar's Feast: Oriental Procession Op 51

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434

08:10:00 00:09:48 Virgil Thomson The River: The Old South

Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612

08:20:00 00:03:23 Giuseppe Verdi Un ballo in maschera: Di tu se fedele

Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Teatro Municipale di Piacenza Sony 549204

08:30:00 00:09:02 Paul Hindemith Concert of Angels from "Mathis der Maler"

Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230

08:40:00 00:07:27 Carlos Chávez El Trópico

Alondra de la Parra Philharmonic Orch of Americas Sony 75555

08:51:00 00:03:15 George Frideric Handel Finale from Organ Concerto No. 13

Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi 807447

08:55:00 00:06:03 Frederick Loewe Gigi: Suite

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

09:05:00 00:17:46 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 6 in F Op 10

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

09:29:00 00:03:36 Vangelis Theme from "1492: Conquest of Paradise"

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 62592

09:36:00 00:07:54 Richard Strauss Second Waltz Sequence from "Der Rosenkavalier"

Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

09:46:00 00:04:23 Giuseppe Verdi Luisa Miller: Quando le sere al placido

Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 549204

09:51:00 00:02:38 Juan Tizol Caravan

Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554

09:57:00 00:02:13 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 3: In My Homeland Op 43

Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

10:00:00 00:05:11 Giuseppe Verdi Don Carlos: Auto-da-fé Scene

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152

10:05:00 00:04:18 Giuseppe Verdi Don Carlo: Dio, che nell'alma infondere

Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Franco Vassallo, baritone; Teatro Municipale di Piacenza Sony 549204

10:13:00 00:07:23 Frédéric Chopin Ballade No. 3 in A flat Op 47

Van Cliburn, piano RCA 60358

10:21:00 00:04:29 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Overture

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra CBC 5229

10:28:00 00:04:48 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Piano Sonata in D

Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 459614

10:34:00 00:16:47 Michael Haydn Flute Concerto in D

Haydn Ensemble Berlin Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 56577

10:53:00 00:32:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat Op 60

Joshua Bell Academy St. Martin in Fields Sony 549176

11:28:00 00:07:03 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture

Riccardo Chailly Orchestra of La Scala CBS 37862

11:38:00 00:08:38 Muzio Clementi Overture No. 2 in D

Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 573071

11:48:00 00:07:02 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35

London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 3526

11:56:00 00:02:51 Richard Rodgers Mountain Greenery

Richard Rodgers, piano Harbinger 2501

12:10:00 00:05:05 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

12:18:00 00:08:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold English Dances Set 1 Op 27

Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8867

12:28:00 00:08:52 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Roses from the South" Op 388

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra Seraphim 73295

12:38:00 00:07:08 Sir William Walton Coronation March "Orb and Sceptre"

André Previn Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Telarc 80125

12:47:00 00:10:25 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in C sharp minor

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

13:01:00 00:36:41 Johannes Brahms Piano Trio No. 1 in B Op 8

André Previn, piano; Viktoria Mullova, violin; Heinrich Schiff, cello Philips 442123

13:38:00 00:19:35 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 28 in E flat Op 20

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

14:00:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310

14:02:00 00:01:46 Percy Grainger Country Gardens

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

14:07:00 00:08:25 Jean Sibelius Finlandia Op 26

Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 575

14:17:00 00:07:32 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in F Op 7

London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553002

14:27:00 00:12:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 27 in E minor Op 90

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

14:41:00 00:13:04 Jacques Ibert Suite symphonique "Paris"

Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 440332

14:55:00 00:03:09 Frédéric Chopin Tarantelle in A flat Op 43

Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 555048

15:00:00 00:04:37 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Celeste Aïda Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma

Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 549204

15:09:00 00:11:28 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E minor

Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592

15:23:00 00:21:27 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 3 in D

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

15:46:00 00:09:57 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Poem for Flute & Orchestra

The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

15:58:00 00:03:42 Giuseppe Verdi Il trovatore: Ah! sì, ben mio

Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 549204

16:06:00 00:03:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Jeanne Lamon, violin Tafelmusik 1001

16:12:00 00:10:31 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Overture

Riccardo Muti Vienna Philharmonic EMI 54873

16:29:00 00:05:07 Basil Poledouris The Hunt for Red October: Hymn

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel May Festival Chorus Telarc 80342

16:37:00 00:02:33 Amy Beach Fireflies Op 15

Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121

16:41:00 00:08:51 Johannes Brahms Scherzo & Rondo from Serenade No. 1 Op 11

Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522

16:52:00 00:02:54 Ola Gjeilo Prelude

Charles Bruffy Phoenix Chorale Chandos 5100

16:56:00 00:02:35 Traditional Afro-Cuban Lullaby

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853

17:05:00 00:04:29 Steve Reich Nagoya Marimbas

Bob Becker, marimba; James Preiss, marimba Nonesuch 79430

17:12:00 00:07:18 Igor Stravinsky Finale from Symphony Op 1

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 453434

17:22:00 00:13:35 Claude Debussy Pour le piano

Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

17:40:00 00:04:12 Sir William Walton Scherzo from Viola Concerto

London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Yuri Bashmet, viola RCA 63292

17:46:00 00:04:03 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44

American String Project MSR 1386

17:52:00 00:03:13 Giuseppe Verdi Il trovatore: Di quella pira

Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Teatro Municipale di Piacenza Sony 549204

17:56:00 00:02:38 Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka: Russian Dance

Alpin Hong, piano MSR 1107

18:09:00 00:20:36 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 23 in F minor Op 57

Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523

18:32:00 00:02:23 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Dark-Eyed Sailor

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

18:37:00 00:02:19 Ralph Vaughan Williams Linden Lea

Brian Kay Huddersfield Choral Society Chandos 2419

18:42:00 00:13:34 John Ireland A London Overture

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8879

19:02:00 00:19:20 Alexander Glazunov Chopiniana Suite Op 46

Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 555048

19:23:00 00:32:51 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C minor

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

19:57:00 00:01:29 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty

Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084

20:02:00 00:27:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

20:31:00 00:24:39 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes

Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Women of the; May Festival Chorus Telarc 80617

20:56:00 00:02:15 Johann Friedrich Fasch Bourrée from Suite in A minor

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

21:03:00 00:35:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 36

21:42:00 01:09:57 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125

22:55:00 00:02:41 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 6 in G minor Op 19

23:02:00 00:07:00 Woldemar Bargiel Adagio in G major Op 38

German Chamber Philharmonic Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63665

23:09:00 00:10:07 Guillaume Lekeu Adagio for Orchestral Quartet

Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi 901455

23:21:00 00:14:24 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Serenade No. 1 in D Op 11

Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522

23:37:00 00:10:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 41

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574

23:47:00 00:08:06 Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:57:00 00:02:35 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The girl with the GFlaxen Hair

Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564