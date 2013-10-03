Program Guide 10-03-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:35:44 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511
00:39:00 00:48:17 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 1 in D Op 11
Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522
01:29:00 00:20:14 Carl Maria von Weber Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Op 11
Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219
01:51:00 00:20:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet "Jesu meine Freude"
Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716
02:13:00 00:39:22 Felix Mendelssohn Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D minor
London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert David Lefèvre, violin; Alain Lefèvre, piano Analekta 9283
02:54:00 00:38:09 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes Op 13
Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281
03:34:00 00:16:01 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 25 in G
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352
03:52:00 00:35:45 Béla Bartók Violin Concerto No. 2
Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146
04:29:00 00:49:35 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 13 in B flat Op 130
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
05:20:00 00:16:00 Johan Helmich Roman Oboe d'amore Concerto in D
Stockholm Sinfonietta Jan-Olav Wedin Alf Nilsson, oboe d'amore Bis 165
05:42:00 00:06:30 Ferdinand Hérold Le pré aux clercs: Overture
Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Swiss Italian Orch Dynamic 282
05:50:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19
London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Evgeny Kissin, piano EMI 6311
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:05:00 00:02:18 Percy Grainger Spoon River
Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884
06:10:00 00:06:57 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Symphony No. 6 Op 74
Valéry Gergiev Vienna Philharmonic Philips 4114
06:20:00 00:09:31 Josef Myslivecek Overture No. 2 in A
Werner Ehrhardt Concerto Cologne Archiv 4776418
06:25:00 00:06:06 Maurice Ravel Scherzo from String Quartet in F
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202
06:40:00 00:07:21 Petronio Franceschini Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings in D
Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet Nimbus 5017
06:47:00 00:03:06 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Die Forelle"
Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530
06:51:00 00:02:30 Vince Guaraldi Christmastime is Here
Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112
06:55:00 00:03:12 John Philip Sousa March "The National Game"
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092
07:05:00 00:04:32 Ennio Morricone Once Upon a Time in the West: The Devil
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin; Louise-Andrée Baril, piano Analekta 8723
07:10:00 00:07:27 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 40
Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5330
07:20:00 00:04:01 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Infernal Dance
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587
07:25:00 00:05:47 Mark O'Connor Appalachia Waltz
Mark O'Connor, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass Sony 752307
07:40:00 00:08:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Two Minuets from Divertimento No.2
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793
07:51:00 00:03:14 György Cziffra Concert Etude No. 2
Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606
07:57:00 00:01:50 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Celadná Dance
Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695
08:05:00 00:02:22 Jean Sibelius Belshazzar's Feast: Oriental Procession Op 51
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434
08:10:00 00:09:48 Virgil Thomson The River: The Old South
Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612
08:20:00 00:03:23 Giuseppe Verdi Un ballo in maschera: Di tu se fedele
Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Teatro Municipale di Piacenza Sony 549204
08:30:00 00:09:02 Paul Hindemith Concert of Angels from "Mathis der Maler"
Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230
08:40:00 00:07:27 Carlos Chávez El Trópico
Alondra de la Parra Philharmonic Orch of Americas Sony 75555
08:51:00 00:03:15 George Frideric Handel Finale from Organ Concerto No. 13
Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi 807447
08:55:00 00:06:03 Frederick Loewe Gigi: Suite
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
09:05:00 00:17:46 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 6 in F Op 10
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
09:29:00 00:03:36 Vangelis Theme from "1492: Conquest of Paradise"
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 62592
09:36:00 00:07:54 Richard Strauss Second Waltz Sequence from "Der Rosenkavalier"
Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645
09:46:00 00:04:23 Giuseppe Verdi Luisa Miller: Quando le sere al placido
Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 549204
09:51:00 00:02:38 Juan Tizol Caravan
Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554
09:57:00 00:02:13 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 3: In My Homeland Op 43
Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:05:11 Giuseppe Verdi Don Carlos: Auto-da-fé Scene
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152
10:05:00 00:04:18 Giuseppe Verdi Don Carlo: Dio, che nell'alma infondere
Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Franco Vassallo, baritone; Teatro Municipale di Piacenza Sony 549204
10:13:00 00:07:23 Frédéric Chopin Ballade No. 3 in A flat Op 47
Van Cliburn, piano RCA 60358
10:21:00 00:04:29 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Overture
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra CBC 5229
10:28:00 00:04:48 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Piano Sonata in D
Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 459614
10:34:00 00:16:47 Michael Haydn Flute Concerto in D
Haydn Ensemble Berlin Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 56577
10:53:00 00:32:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat Op 60
Joshua Bell Academy St. Martin in Fields Sony 549176
11:28:00 00:07:03 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture
Riccardo Chailly Orchestra of La Scala CBS 37862
11:38:00 00:08:38 Muzio Clementi Overture No. 2 in D
Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 573071
11:48:00 00:07:02 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35
London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 3526
11:56:00 00:02:51 Richard Rodgers Mountain Greenery
Richard Rodgers, piano Harbinger 2501
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:05:05 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916
12:18:00 00:08:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold English Dances Set 1 Op 27
Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8867
12:28:00 00:08:52 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Roses from the South" Op 388
Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra Seraphim 73295
12:38:00 00:07:08 Sir William Walton Coronation March "Orb and Sceptre"
André Previn Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Telarc 80125
12:47:00 00:10:25 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in C sharp minor
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:36:41 Johannes Brahms Piano Trio No. 1 in B Op 8
André Previn, piano; Viktoria Mullova, violin; Heinrich Schiff, cello Philips 442123
13:38:00 00:19:35 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 28 in E flat Op 20
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326
WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane
Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310
14:02:00 00:01:46 Percy Grainger Country Gardens
Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884
14:07:00 00:08:25 Jean Sibelius Finlandia Op 26
Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 575
14:17:00 00:07:32 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in F Op 7
London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553002
14:27:00 00:12:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 27 in E minor Op 90
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
14:41:00 00:13:04 Jacques Ibert Suite symphonique "Paris"
Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 440332
14:55:00 00:03:09 Frédéric Chopin Tarantelle in A flat Op 43
Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 555048
OCTOBER CHOICE CDs
15:00:00 00:04:37 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Celeste Aïda Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma
Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 549204
15:09:00 00:11:28 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E minor
Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592
15:23:00 00:21:27 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 3 in D
Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154
15:46:00 00:09:57 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Poem for Flute & Orchestra
The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:03:42 Giuseppe Verdi Il trovatore: Ah! sì, ben mio
Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 549204
16:06:00 00:03:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Jeanne Lamon, violin Tafelmusik 1001
16:12:00 00:10:31 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Overture
Riccardo Muti Vienna Philharmonic EMI 54873
16:29:00 00:05:07 Basil Poledouris The Hunt for Red October: Hymn
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel May Festival Chorus Telarc 80342
16:37:00 00:02:33 Amy Beach Fireflies Op 15
Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121
16:41:00 00:08:51 Johannes Brahms Scherzo & Rondo from Serenade No. 1 Op 11
Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522
16:52:00 00:02:54 Ola Gjeilo Prelude
Charles Bruffy Phoenix Chorale Chandos 5100
16:56:00 00:02:35 Traditional Afro-Cuban Lullaby
Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853
17:05:00 00:04:29 Steve Reich Nagoya Marimbas
Bob Becker, marimba; James Preiss, marimba Nonesuch 79430
17:12:00 00:07:18 Igor Stravinsky Finale from Symphony Op 1
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 453434
17:22:00 00:13:35 Claude Debussy Pour le piano
Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127
17:40:00 00:04:12 Sir William Walton Scherzo from Viola Concerto
London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Yuri Bashmet, viola RCA 63292
17:46:00 00:04:03 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44
American String Project MSR 1386
17:52:00 00:03:13 Giuseppe Verdi Il trovatore: Di quella pira
Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Teatro Municipale di Piacenza Sony 549204
17:56:00 00:02:38 Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka: Russian Dance
Alpin Hong, piano MSR 1107
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:20:36 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 23 in F minor Op 57
Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523
18:32:00 00:02:23 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Dark-Eyed Sailor
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120
18:37:00 00:02:19 Ralph Vaughan Williams Linden Lea
Brian Kay Huddersfield Choral Society Chandos 2419
18:42:00 00:13:34 John Ireland A London Overture
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8879
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:19:20 Alexander Glazunov Chopiniana Suite Op 46
Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 555048
19:23:00 00:32:51 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C minor
Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154
19:57:00 00:01:29 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty
Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:27:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421
20:31:00 00:24:39 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes
Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Women of the; May Festival Chorus Telarc 80617
20:56:00 00:02:15 Johann Friedrich Fasch Bourrée from Suite in A minor
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783
SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young: West-Eastern Divan Orchestra/Daniel Barenboim, conductor; Westminster Choir College
21:03:00 00:35:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 36
21:42:00 01:09:57 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125
22:55:00 00:02:41 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 6 in G minor Op 19
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:07:00 Woldemar Bargiel Adagio in G major Op 38
German Chamber Philharmonic Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63665
23:09:00 00:10:07 Guillaume Lekeu Adagio for Orchestral Quartet
Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi 901455
23:21:00 00:14:24 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Serenade No. 1 in D Op 11
Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522
23:37:00 00:10:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 41
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574
23:47:00 00:08:06 Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520
23:57:00 00:02:35 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The girl with the GFlaxen Hair
Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564