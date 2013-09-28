Program Guide 09-28-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT
00:02:00 00:27:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 3 in C minor Op 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724
00:31:00 00:29:10 Florent Schmitt La Tragédie de Salomé Op 50
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647
01:02:00 00:38:04 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 7 in E
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 412176
01:42:00 00:45:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits
New Philharmonia Orchestra David Willcocks Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722
02:29:00 00:39:10 César Franck Symphony in D minor
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
03:10:00 00:29:14 Ernest Schelling Suite Fantastique Op 7
BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949
03:41:00 00:38:26 Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; St Cecilia Academy Chorus DeutGram 459365
04:21:00 00:34:55 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 6 in C
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184
04:57:00 00:22:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2 in C minor
Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943
05:21:00 00:17:12 Hans Pfitzner Symphony in C major Op 46
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770
05:40:00 00:05:01 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.4 in G Op 39
Sir Adrian Boult London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 28379
05:50:00 00:09:09 Frederick Delius The Walk to the Paradise Garden
John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194
CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez
06:00:50 Ricardo Castro Intermezzo Oriental
Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004
06:08:54 Ricardo Castro Intermezzo de Atzimba
Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004
06:15:44 Camille Saint-Saëns Violin Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat Op 102
Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Doris Stevenson, piano Arabesque 6619
06:40:26 Manuel de Falla Spanish Pieces
Mirian Conti, piano Koch 7663
06:56:56 Manuel de Falla Canciónes espanolas: No. 7, Polo (arr. by Pepe Romero)
Los Romeros Philips 412 609
07:00:50 Georges Bizet L'Arlesienne Suite No. 2
City Orchestra of Granada Josep Pons Harm Mundi 901675
07:19:26 Antonio Ruiz-Pipo Song and Dance No. 1
Sharon Isbin, guitar Teldec 25736
07:23:36 Antonio Carlos Jobim Estrada do Sol
Sharon Isbin, guitar Virgin 75959
07:26:02 Paz Abreu Quejas
Sharon Isbin, guitar Virgin 75959
07:31:35 Virgil Thomson The Plow That Broke the Plains
Post-Classical Ensemble Angel Gil-Ordóñez Naxos 559291
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Concerto for Oboe, Violin & Strings in c minor BWV 1060
Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor (DeutGram 986) Music: 4:26
Yefim Rosenfeld (arr Leonid Desyatnikov): My Happiness
The Astor Quartet: Gidon Kremer, violin; Per Arne Glorvigen, bandoneon; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass (Live at the CBC's Glenn Gould Studio) (Nonesuch 531411) Music: 2:12
Juan Carlos Cobian: Los Mareados
Gidon Kremer, violin; Per Arne Glorvigen, bandoneon; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass Astor Quartet (Nonesuch 531411) Music: 5:13
Piano Puzzler: Shawn Hampton from Round Rock, Texas
Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude No. 12 in f minor, from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1
Andras Schiff, piano (Decca 414388) Music: 2:06
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in B-flat K. 238
Jeffrey Kahane, pianist and conductor New York Philharmonic (Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York City, New York) Music: 18:50
Kenneth Frazelle: Fiddler's Galaxy
Joseph Swensen, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano (Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, Saint Paul, Minnesota) Music: 4:20
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Alexander Scriabin: Vers la Flamme
Ruth Laredo, piano (Nonesuch 79035) Music: 4:25
Richard Wagner: Overture to Rienzi
Academy Festival Orchestra; James Gaffigan, conductor (Music Academy of the West The Granada Theatre, Santa Barbara, California) Music: 11:39
Alexander Scriabin: Piano Concerto in F sharp minor Op 20
Severin von Eckardstein, piano Liege Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor (Philharmonic Hall, Liege, Belgium) Music: 27:27
Benedetto Ferrari: Queste pungente spine (These prickly thorns)
Raquel Andueza, soprano Members of L'Arpeggiata: Christina Pluhar, theorbo; Eero Palviainen, Baroque guitar; Margit Ubellacker, psaltery; Ben Allison, bass Christina Pluhar, artistic director (Zankel Hall, New York City, New York) Music: 3:18
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Invective Part 2
Peter Tchaikovsky: Concerto in D, op. 35: Allegro vivacissimo
Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 5933 CD) 8:10
Claude Debussy: Afternoon of a Faun
Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Ferenc Fricsay (Palladio 4213 CD) 10:18
Robert Schumann: Carnaval – selections
Solomon, piano (Testament 1084 CD) 5:10
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: “The Sea and Sinbad’s Ship” from Scheherezade
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 47717 CD) 10:02
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 – Finale
Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Original Jacket Collection CD) 7:12
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Sound of the City - London, New York, Paris, Rome, in some films, the city provides more than a backdrop. Sometimes, it's a character in itself. We'll hear music from big-city films, like Roma, An American in Paris and more.
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
The Third Man Theme from The Third Man, 1949 - Soundtrack Factory SFCD 33538 - Anton Karas
Anton Karas, zither
An American in Paris – Philips 438 663-2 - George Gershwin
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.
Alone in Kyoto from Lost in Translation, 2003 - Emperor Norton EMN7068-2 - Jean-Benoit Dunckel/Nicolas Godin
performed by Air/original soundtrack
Main Theme from The Last Emperor, 1987 – Silva SILCD1270 - Ryuichi Sakamoto
The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.
Mausam and Escape from Slumdog Millionaire, 2008 - Interscope Records B0012502-02 - A.R. Rahman
Asad Khan, sitar/original soundtrack/Johnny Green, cond.
District 9 from District 9, 2009 – Sony 62888 - Clinton Shorter
original soundtrack/Adam Klemens, cond.
Overture and Main Title from Doctor Zhivago, 1965 – Rhino R2 71957 - Maurice Jarre
MGM Studio Orchestra/Maurice Jarre, cond.
Winding It Up from Hugo, 2011 - Howe Records HWR-1007 - Howard Shore
original soundtrack/Howard Shore, cond.
It's Only A Diary from Bridget Jones's Diary, 2001 – Island 314 548 797-2 - Patrick Doyle
original soundtrack/James Shearman, cond.
Cafe Waltzes, from Hotel Berlin, 1945 - Phillips 438685 - Franz Waxman
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.
The Third Man Theme from The Third Man, 1949 - Soundtrack Factory SFCD 33538 - Anton Karas
Anton Karas, zither
Theme from Roma, 1972 – Silva SILCD 1153 - Nino Rota
The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Derek Wadsworth, cond.
La Valse D'Amelie, 2001 – Virgin 7243 8 210790 - Yann Tiersen
original soundtrack/Yann Tiersen, cond.
Panic, Sheer Bloody Panic from Sherlock Holmes, 2009 - Water Tower 391752 - Hans Zimmer
original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.
Main Theme from Taxi Driver, 1976 – Silva SILCD1235 - Bernard Herrmann
The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.
End Title from The Godfather Part II, 1974 – Sony 82876-77086-2 - Nino Rota
Filarmonica della Scala/Riccardo Muti, cond.
Mulholland Drive from Mulholland Drive, 2001 – Milan 73138-35971-2 - Angelo Badalementi
The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Angelo Badalementi, cond.
Suite from Sunset Boulevard, 1950 – RCA 8869 81265 2 - Franz Waxman
National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Harvest Home
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:09:00 00:12:11 Edvard Grieg Overture "In Autumn" Op 11
Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028
12:23:00 00:05:42 Vernon Duke Autumn in New York
Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano E1 Music 7780
12:28:00 00:05:29 Walter Gross & Joseph Kosma
Tenderly & Autumn Leaves Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano E1 Music 7780
12:37:00 00:14:21 Ottorino Respighi Poema autunnale
Monte Carlo Philharmonic Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin Decca 15535
12:53:00 00:04:08 Lü Wencheng Autumn Moon on a Calm Lake
Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 8233
OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera
13:00:00 03:48:00 Richard Wagner Lohengrin
Lohengrin... Brandon Jovanovich
Elsa von Brabant... Camilla Nylund
Ortrud... Petra Lang
Friedrich von Telramund... Gerd Grochowski
Heinrich der Vogler... Kristinn Sigmundsson
King’s Herald... Brian Mulligan
Conductor: Nicola Luisotti
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:50:00 00:08:48 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Overture
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded February 19, 2013 in Mesa, AZ
Austen Yueh, clarinet, age 16 from Scottsdale, AZ
Molto Allegro from Clarinet Sonata in E-flat Op 167 by Camille Saint-Saëns, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Jangwoo "Peter" Eom, cello, age 17 from Gilbert, AZ
Allegro molto vivace from the Sonata for Solo Cello Op 8 by Zoltán Kodály
Adé Williams, violin, age 15 from Chicago, IL
Presto agitato from Violin Sonata No.3 in d Op 108 by Johannes Brahms, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Christopher Richardson, piano, age 14 from Danville, CA
Allegro con brio, ma non leggiere from Piano Sonata No.4 in c Op 29 by Sergei Prokofiev
Trey Pernell, composer, age 17 from Denver, CO, with the Phoenix Children's Chorus, Ron Carpenter, artistic director
O Captain! My Captain! by Trey Pernell set to the poetry of Walt Whitman
Phoenix Children’s Chorus, Ron Carpenter, artistic director
Angels Watchin' Over Me, tradional spiritual, with additional words and music by Greg Gilpin, accompanied by Lori Woods, piano
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1953 on Screen - From Kiss Me, Kate, to Road to Bali, from Carmen Jones to Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
18:00:00 00:00:51 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:11 00:02:31 00:01:20 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz That's Entertainment
Fred Astaire, Nanette Fabray That's Entertainment Rhino R272182
18:02:28 00:02:51 00:00:23 Cole Porter Another Op'nin', Another Show
Company Kiss Me Kate Rhino R272152
18:02:46 00:05:30 00:02:44 Burton Lane-Ira Gershwin Applause, Applause
Debbie Reynolds, Gower Champion Burton Lane in Hollywood JJA 19824
18:05:53 00:08:53 00:03:00 Cole Porter We Open in Venice
Kathryn Grayson, Ann Miller Kiss Me Kate Rhino R272152
18:08:53 00:13:20 00:04:27 Cole Porter Where Is the Life That Late I Led?
Howard Keel Kiss Me Kate Rhino R272152
18:13:37 00:17:53 00:04:16 Jule Styne-Leo Robin Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend
Marilyn Monroe Hollywood's Best: '50s Rhino R272909
18:18:08 00:19:59 00:01:51 Sammy Fain-Sammy Cahn Second Star to the Right
Chorus The Music of Disney Disney 60957-2
18:20:52 00:23:24 00:02:32 Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke Merry Go Run-Around
Peggy Lee, Bob Hope, Bing Crosby Bob Hope in Hollywood MCA 76732-0906
18:23:24 00:25:49 00:02:25 Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke Road to Bali
Bob Hope, Bing Crosby Bob Hope in Hollywood MCA 76732-0906
18:26:49 00:29:58 00:03:09 Irving Berlin You're Just in Love
Ethel Merman, Donald O'Connor Call Me Madam -- Film Soundtrack Stet DS25001
18:30:26 00:32:33 00:02:07 Harold Arlen-Dorothy Fields Today I Love Ev'rybody
Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen CBS 62784
18:32:36 00:38:17 00:05:41 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Shine on My Shoes
Fred Astaire The Band Wagon -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R272253
18:38:15 00:40:00 00:01:45 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz I Guess I'll Have to Change My Plan
Fred Astaire The Band Wagon -- Fllm Soundtrack Rhino R272253
18:40:41 00:43:39 00:02:58 Joseph Myrow-Mack Gordon A Lady Loves
Debbie Reynolds That's Entertainment Rhino R272182
18:43:36 00:47:24 00:03:48 Burton Lane-Ira Gershwin In Our United State
Bob Fosse Burton Lane in Hollywood JJA 19824
18:47:41 00:51:25 00:03:44 Sammy Fain-Paul Francis Webster Secret Love
Doris Day Billboard Top Movie Hits: 1950-54 Rhino R272421
18:51:36 00:53:00 00:01:24 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:22 00:56:54 00:03:32 Irving Berlin Filler: It's a Lovely Day Today
Donald O'Connor Call Me Madam -- Film Soundtrack Stet DS25001
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:16:37 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 70 in D
Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 54297
19:20:00 00:33:38 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 42445
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - The Cleveland Orchestra/Herbert Blomstedt; Ellie Dehn, soprano; Michael Kelly, baritone - recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:37:44 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 3 Op 27
20:46:00 00:38:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92
21:35:00 00:24:56 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430413
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - I’m Sorry I’ll Read That Again from the BBC... In 1995, Rhino Records released the American Comedy Box, the first of their large compilations of great comedy material; we hear some classic routines... Also Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow and This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:09:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Serenade No. 9
Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 53277
23:11:00 00:08:29 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 Op 20
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326
23:22:00 00:09:04 Samuel Barber Andante from Violin Concerto Op 14
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029
23:31:00 00:10:08 Florent Schmitt La Tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647
23:43:00 00:06:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Keyboard Concerto No. 3
Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308
23:49:00 00:07:54 Georg Matthias Monn Adagio from Cello Concerto in G minor
Camerata Salzburg Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 474236
23:57:00 00:01:57 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28
Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388