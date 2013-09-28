Program Guide 09-28-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT

00:02:00 00:27:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 3 in C minor Op 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

00:31:00 00:29:10 Florent Schmitt La Tragédie de Salomé Op 50

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

01:02:00 00:38:04 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 7 in E

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 412176

01:42:00 00:45:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits

New Philharmonia Orchestra David Willcocks Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722

02:29:00 00:39:10 César Franck Symphony in D minor

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

03:10:00 00:29:14 Ernest Schelling Suite Fantastique Op 7

BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949

03:41:00 00:38:26 Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; St Cecilia Academy Chorus DeutGram 459365

04:21:00 00:34:55 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 6 in C

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184

04:57:00 00:22:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2 in C minor

Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943

05:21:00 00:17:12 Hans Pfitzner Symphony in C major Op 46

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

05:40:00 00:05:01 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.4 in G Op 39

Sir Adrian Boult London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 28379

05:50:00 00:09:09 Frederick Delius The Walk to the Paradise Garden

John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez

06:00:50 Ricardo Castro Intermezzo Oriental

Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004

06:08:54 Ricardo Castro Intermezzo de Atzimba

Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004

06:15:44 Camille Saint-Saëns Violin Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat Op 102

Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Doris Stevenson, piano Arabesque 6619

06:40:26 Manuel de Falla Spanish Pieces

Mirian Conti, piano Koch 7663

06:56:56 Manuel de Falla Canciónes espanolas: No. 7, Polo (arr. by Pepe Romero)

Los Romeros Philips 412 609

07:00:50 Georges Bizet L'Arlesienne Suite No. 2

City Orchestra of Granada Josep Pons Harm Mundi 901675

07:19:26 Antonio Ruiz-Pipo Song and Dance No. 1

Sharon Isbin, guitar Teldec 25736

07:23:36 Antonio Carlos Jobim Estrada do Sol

Sharon Isbin, guitar Virgin 75959

07:26:02 Paz Abreu Quejas

Sharon Isbin, guitar Virgin 75959

07:31:35 Virgil Thomson The Plow That Broke the Plains

Post-Classical Ensemble Angel Gil-Ordóñez Naxos 559291

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Concerto for Oboe, Violin & Strings in c minor BWV 1060

Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor (DeutGram 986) Music: 4:26

Yefim Rosenfeld (arr Leonid Desyatnikov): My Happiness

The Astor Quartet: Gidon Kremer, violin; Per Arne Glorvigen, bandoneon; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass (Live at the CBC's Glenn Gould Studio) (Nonesuch 531411) Music: 2:12

Juan Carlos Cobian: Los Mareados

Gidon Kremer, violin; Per Arne Glorvigen, bandoneon; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass Astor Quartet (Nonesuch 531411) Music: 5:13

Piano Puzzler: Shawn Hampton from Round Rock, Texas

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude No. 12 in f minor, from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1

Andras Schiff, piano (Decca 414388) Music: 2:06

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in B-flat K. 238

Jeffrey Kahane, pianist and conductor New York Philharmonic (Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York City, New York) Music: 18:50

Kenneth Frazelle: Fiddler's Galaxy

Joseph Swensen, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano (Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, Saint Paul, Minnesota) Music: 4:20

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Alexander Scriabin: Vers la Flamme

Ruth Laredo, piano (Nonesuch 79035) Music: 4:25

Richard Wagner: Overture to Rienzi

Academy Festival Orchestra; James Gaffigan, conductor (Music Academy of the West The Granada Theatre, Santa Barbara, California) Music: 11:39

Alexander Scriabin: Piano Concerto in F sharp minor Op 20

Severin von Eckardstein, piano Liege Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor (Philharmonic Hall, Liege, Belgium) Music: 27:27

Benedetto Ferrari: Queste pungente spine (These prickly thorns)

Raquel Andueza, soprano Members of L'Arpeggiata: Christina Pluhar, theorbo; Eero Palviainen, Baroque guitar; Margit Ubellacker, psaltery; Ben Allison, bass Christina Pluhar, artistic director (Zankel Hall, New York City, New York) Music: 3:18

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Invective Part 2

Peter Tchaikovsky: Concerto in D, op. 35: Allegro vivacissimo

Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 5933 CD) 8:10

Claude Debussy: Afternoon of a Faun

Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Ferenc Fricsay (Palladio 4213 CD) 10:18

Robert Schumann: Carnaval – selections

Solomon, piano (Testament 1084 CD) 5:10

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: “The Sea and Sinbad’s Ship” from Scheherezade

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 47717 CD) 10:02

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 – Finale

Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Original Jacket Collection CD) 7:12

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Sound of the City - London, New York, Paris, Rome, in some films, the city provides more than a backdrop. Sometimes, it's a character in itself. We'll hear music from big-city films, like Roma, An American in Paris and more.

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Third Man Theme from The Third Man, 1949 - Soundtrack Factory SFCD 33538 - Anton Karas

Anton Karas, zither

An American in Paris – Philips 438 663-2 - George Gershwin

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Alone in Kyoto from Lost in Translation, 2003 - Emperor Norton EMN7068-2 - Jean-Benoit Dunckel/Nicolas Godin

performed by Air/original soundtrack

Main Theme from The Last Emperor, 1987 – Silva SILCD1270 - Ryuichi Sakamoto

The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Mausam and Escape from Slumdog Millionaire, 2008 - Interscope Records B0012502-02 - A.R. Rahman

Asad Khan, sitar/original soundtrack/Johnny Green, cond.

District 9 from District 9, 2009 – Sony 62888 - Clinton Shorter

original soundtrack/Adam Klemens, cond.

Overture and Main Title from Doctor Zhivago, 1965 – Rhino R2 71957 - Maurice Jarre

MGM Studio Orchestra/Maurice Jarre, cond.

Winding It Up from Hugo, 2011 - Howe Records HWR-1007 - Howard Shore

original soundtrack/Howard Shore, cond.

It's Only A Diary from Bridget Jones's Diary, 2001 – Island 314 548 797-2 - Patrick Doyle

original soundtrack/James Shearman, cond.

Cafe Waltzes, from Hotel Berlin, 1945 - Phillips 438685 - Franz Waxman

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

The Third Man Theme from The Third Man, 1949 - Soundtrack Factory SFCD 33538 - Anton Karas

Anton Karas, zither

Theme from Roma, 1972 – Silva SILCD 1153 - Nino Rota

The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Derek Wadsworth, cond.

La Valse D'Amelie, 2001 – Virgin 7243 8 210790 - Yann Tiersen

original soundtrack/Yann Tiersen, cond.

Panic, Sheer Bloody Panic from Sherlock Holmes, 2009 - Water Tower 391752 - Hans Zimmer

original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Main Theme from Taxi Driver, 1976 – Silva SILCD1235 - Bernard Herrmann

The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

End Title from The Godfather Part II, 1974 – Sony 82876-77086-2 - Nino Rota

Filarmonica della Scala/Riccardo Muti, cond.

Mulholland Drive from Mulholland Drive, 2001 – Milan 73138-35971-2 - Angelo Badalementi

The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Angelo Badalementi, cond.

Suite from Sunset Boulevard, 1950 – RCA 8869 81265 2 - Franz Waxman

National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Harvest Home

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:09:00 00:12:11 Edvard Grieg Overture "In Autumn" Op 11

Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

12:23:00 00:05:42 Vernon Duke Autumn in New York

Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano E1 Music 7780

12:28:00 00:05:29 Walter Gross & Joseph Kosma

Tenderly & Autumn Leaves Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano E1 Music 7780

12:37:00 00:14:21 Ottorino Respighi Poema autunnale

Monte Carlo Philharmonic Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin Decca 15535

12:53:00 00:04:08 Lü Wencheng Autumn Moon on a Calm Lake

Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 8233

OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera

13:00:00 03:48:00 Richard Wagner Lohengrin

Lohengrin... Brandon Jovanovich

Elsa von Brabant... Camilla Nylund

Ortrud... Petra Lang

Friedrich von Telramund... Gerd Grochowski

Heinrich der Vogler... Kristinn Sigmundsson

King’s Herald... Brian Mulligan

Conductor: Nicola Luisotti

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:50:00 00:08:48 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Overture

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded February 19, 2013 in Mesa, AZ

Austen Yueh, clarinet, age 16 from Scottsdale, AZ

Molto Allegro from Clarinet Sonata in E-flat Op 167 by Camille Saint-Saëns, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Jangwoo "Peter" Eom, cello, age 17 from Gilbert, AZ

Allegro molto vivace from the Sonata for Solo Cello Op 8 by Zoltán Kodály

Adé Williams, violin, age 15 from Chicago, IL

Presto agitato from Violin Sonata No.3 in d Op 108 by Johannes Brahms, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Christopher Richardson, piano, age 14 from Danville, CA

Allegro con brio, ma non leggiere from Piano Sonata No.4 in c Op 29 by Sergei Prokofiev

Trey Pernell, composer, age 17 from Denver, CO, with the Phoenix Children's Chorus, Ron Carpenter, artistic director

O Captain! My Captain! by Trey Pernell set to the poetry of Walt Whitman

Phoenix Children’s Chorus, Ron Carpenter, artistic director

Angels Watchin' Over Me, tradional spiritual, with additional words and music by Greg Gilpin, accompanied by Lori Woods, piano

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1953 on Screen - From Kiss Me, Kate, to Road to Bali, from Carmen Jones to Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

18:00:00 00:00:51 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:11 00:02:31 00:01:20 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz That's Entertainment

Fred Astaire, Nanette Fabray That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:02:28 00:02:51 00:00:23 Cole Porter Another Op'nin', Another Show

Company Kiss Me Kate Rhino R272152

18:02:46 00:05:30 00:02:44 Burton Lane-Ira Gershwin Applause, Applause

Debbie Reynolds, Gower Champion Burton Lane in Hollywood JJA 19824

18:05:53 00:08:53 00:03:00 Cole Porter We Open in Venice

Kathryn Grayson, Ann Miller Kiss Me Kate Rhino R272152

18:08:53 00:13:20 00:04:27 Cole Porter Where Is the Life That Late I Led?

Howard Keel Kiss Me Kate Rhino R272152

18:13:37 00:17:53 00:04:16 Jule Styne-Leo Robin Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend

Marilyn Monroe Hollywood's Best: '50s Rhino R272909

18:18:08 00:19:59 00:01:51 Sammy Fain-Sammy Cahn Second Star to the Right

Chorus The Music of Disney Disney 60957-2

18:20:52 00:23:24 00:02:32 Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke Merry Go Run-Around

Peggy Lee, Bob Hope, Bing Crosby Bob Hope in Hollywood MCA 76732-0906

18:23:24 00:25:49 00:02:25 Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke Road to Bali

Bob Hope, Bing Crosby Bob Hope in Hollywood MCA 76732-0906

18:26:49 00:29:58 00:03:09 Irving Berlin You're Just in Love

Ethel Merman, Donald O'Connor Call Me Madam -- Film Soundtrack Stet DS25001

18:30:26 00:32:33 00:02:07 Harold Arlen-Dorothy Fields Today I Love Ev'rybody

Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen CBS 62784

18:32:36 00:38:17 00:05:41 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Shine on My Shoes

Fred Astaire The Band Wagon -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R272253

18:38:15 00:40:00 00:01:45 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz I Guess I'll Have to Change My Plan

Fred Astaire The Band Wagon -- Fllm Soundtrack Rhino R272253

18:40:41 00:43:39 00:02:58 Joseph Myrow-Mack Gordon A Lady Loves

Debbie Reynolds That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:43:36 00:47:24 00:03:48 Burton Lane-Ira Gershwin In Our United State

Bob Fosse Burton Lane in Hollywood JJA 19824

18:47:41 00:51:25 00:03:44 Sammy Fain-Paul Francis Webster Secret Love

Doris Day Billboard Top Movie Hits: 1950-54 Rhino R272421

18:51:36 00:53:00 00:01:24 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:22 00:56:54 00:03:32 Irving Berlin Filler: It's a Lovely Day Today

Donald O'Connor Call Me Madam -- Film Soundtrack Stet DS25001

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:37 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 70 in D

Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 54297

19:20:00 00:33:38 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 42445

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - The Cleveland Orchestra/Herbert Blomstedt; Ellie Dehn, soprano; Michael Kelly, baritone - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:37:44 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 3 Op 27

20:46:00 00:38:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92

21:35:00 00:24:56 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430413

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - I’m Sorry I’ll Read That Again from the BBC... In 1995, Rhino Records released the American Comedy Box, the first of their large compilations of great comedy material; we hear some classic routines... Also Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:09:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Serenade No. 9

Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 53277

23:11:00 00:08:29 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 Op 20

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

23:22:00 00:09:04 Samuel Barber Andante from Violin Concerto Op 14

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029

23:31:00 00:10:08 Florent Schmitt La Tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

23:43:00 00:06:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Keyboard Concerto No. 3

Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

23:49:00 00:07:54 Georg Matthias Monn Adagio from Cello Concerto in G minor

Camerata Salzburg Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 474236

23:57:00 00:01:57 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28

Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388