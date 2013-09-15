Program Guide 09-15-2013

12:00am SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Yuja Wang, piano

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 (1887)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3 in C Op 52 (1907)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d Op 30 (1909)

Encore: Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 in a Op 63 (1911)

2:00 LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra CD Special: Classic Recordings, Part 3 with conductors Eduard van Beinum, Antal Dorati, Christoph von Dohnányi, Eliahu Inbal, Michael Tilson Thomas, and Riccardo Chailly

4:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child (repeat)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 43 MVT 1 1. Allegretto

Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Hannu Lintu, conductor (Music Centre, Helsinki, Finland) 9:39

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F

Accordo: Steven Copes, violin; Ruggero Allifranchini, violin; Maiya Papach, viola; Ronald Thomas, cello (Christ Church Lutheran, Minneapolis, Minnesota) 27:34

Jean Françaix: Quartet for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet and Bassoon 1. Allegro 2. Andante

Linda Chesis, flute; James Roe, oboe; Marianne Gythfeldt, clarinet; Adrian Morejon, bassoon (The Otesaga Resort Hotel; Cooperstown, New York Cooperstown Summer Music Festival) 5:02

5:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Béla Bartók (arr JoAnn Falletta): Romanian Folk Dances

JoAnn Falletta, guitar; Debra Wendells Cross, flute; Robert Alemany, clarinet (Virginia Arts Festival 901) 4:26

Franz Schubert: Adagio in E-flat D 897

Mitsuko Uchida, piano; David McCarroll, violin; Bronwyn Banerdt, cello (Dining Hall, Marlboro, Vermont Marlboro Music Festival) 10:02

Roberto Sierra: Folias

Celil Refik Kaya, guitar; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY, JoAnn Falletta International Guitar Concerto Competition) 12:59

6:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis:

7:00 MUSICA SACRA

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 3 in B-Flat D 324 (1815)

8:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

9:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded February 17, 2013 in Tucson, AZ

Elli Choi, violin, age 11 from New York, NY

Allegro vivo from the Violin Sonata in g by Claude Debussy accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Elmer Churampi, trumpet, age 16, from Lima, Peru, and studying at the Interlochen Arts Academy

Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin (arr Timofei Dokshitser) accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Augustus Woodrow-Tomizuka, guitar, age 17 from Tucson, AZ

Grande Ouverture Op 61 by Mauro Giuliano

Cameron Williams, piano, age 13 from Tucson, AZ

Suggestion Diabolique Op 4/4 by Sergei Prokofiev

Daniel Kaler, cello, age 15 from Wilmette, IL

Chant du Minestrel (Minstrel's Song) Op 71 by Alexander Glazunov, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

10:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

Jenö Hubay: Fantaisie brillante on Carmen (1882)

11:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

John Lunn: Downton Abbey: Suite (2010)

12:00pm 100 BEST FILM CLASSICS

1:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

3:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO: Pledge Special with WCLV’s Robert Conrad and Robert Woods, cofounder of Telarc Records and currently supervising the digitalization of The Cleveland Orchestra’s concert archives; we promise you over three hours of recordings you’ve never heard before (or at least not in a very long time!) as you help support WCLV is the final moments of our September membership drive

6:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 7 in D K 250 "Haffner" (1776)

9:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild.

Nicholas Puin: Four from Two

Claire Black, piano (CCG CD 09-25-11) 8:00

Larry Baker: When Air Is Not Enough; Fold

Regina Mushabac, cello (CCG CD 09-25-11) 10:24

Hasu Patel: Sitar Concerto “Mangal Dhwani” (“Auspicious Sound”)

Hasu Patel, sitar; Doctors Orchestra of Houston/Libi Lebel (private CD) 27:21

10:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Hats Off for Horatio - a sesquicentennial salute to turn-of-the-(19th)-century recitalist, composer and teacher, Horatio Parker (9/15/1863-12/18/1919)

11:00 LATE PROGRAM

Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches Op 19 (1890)

Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River (1911)