Program Guide 09-08-2013

12:00am SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: David Robertson, conductor; Nelson Freire, piano

Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f Op 21 (1830)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d Op 70 (1885)

Encore: Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C Op 21 (1800)

2:00 LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra CD Special: The French Tradition

4:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child (repeat)

Franz Schubert: Adagio and Rondo Concertante in F D 487

Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Misha Amory, viola; Edward Arron, cello; Jeewon Park, piano (Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, New York) 12:24

Ildebrando Pizzetti: Venetian Rondo

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY) 23:38

Daniel Felsenfeld: Cohen Variations

Simone Dinnerstein, piano (Studio 4A, NPR, Washington DC) 6:40

5:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Anonymous (arr Jose Riojas): Veracruz

New Century Saxophone Quartet (Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA) 6:54

Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in d Op 76/2 Quinten

Danish String Quartet (Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA) 19:13

6:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Old Wine, New Skins - One of our first regular guests on the program was founder of the Musica Antiqua ensemble John Guillory, whose specialty was early music used in new guises. In honor of his passing last month, we recreated a program inspired by his example and using the title he brought to us.

7:00 MUSICA SACRA

Antonín Dvorák: Te Deum Op 103 (1892)

Anton Bruckner: Te Deum (1884)

8:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

9:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley: This week's From the Top comes to you from the Texas State International Piano Festival in San Marcos, Texas. Appropriately, all the performances on the program include the piano.

10:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

Antonín Dvorák: Prague Waltzes (1879)

11:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1888)

12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Maurice Jarre: Ryan's Daughter: Suite (1970)

1:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

3:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso Op 66 (1883)

4:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Orchestra/James Feddeck; Joshua Smith, flute – recorded live in St. Colman Church, 05/16/13

Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture Fingal's Cave Op 26 (1830)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Op 25 Classical (1917)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107 (1902)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Dead Princess (1899)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34 (1887)

6:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Antonín Dvorák: Five Bagatelles Op 47 (1878)

6:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in e Op 95 From the New World (1893)

9:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild; program to be announced

10:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Historical Eclecticism in Houston - concert performances from a recent conference on organ building and playing

11:00 LATE PROGRAM

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in b K 540 (1788)