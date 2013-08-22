Program Guide 08-22-2013
12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912)
Charles Ives: Symphony No. 1 in d (1898)
6:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
Vincent d'Indy: Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25 (1886)
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
Lighter fare for your midday break
Patrick Russ: Hitchcock Movie Suite (2009)
1:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto in b Op 61 (1910)
2:00 WCLV MIDDAY
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevoda: Overture (1869)
3:00 AUGUST CHOICE CDs
Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)
4:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
6:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Claude Debussy (arr André Caplet): Children's Corner Suite (1908)
7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f Op 21 (1830)
8:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)
9:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young: Mahler Chamber Orchestra/Daniel Harding; Paul Lewis, piano - From the BBC Proms
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Masonic Funeral Music K 479 a (1785)
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 in C Op 61 (1846)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C K 503 (1786)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C Op 105 (1924)
11:00 LATE PROGRAM
Toru Takemitsu: Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp (1989)