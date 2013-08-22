Program Guide 08-22-2013

12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912)

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 1 in d (1898)

6:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Vincent d'Indy: Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25 (1886)

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

Lighter fare for your midday break

Patrick Russ: Hitchcock Movie Suite (2009)

1:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto in b Op 61 (1910)

2:00 WCLV MIDDAY

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevoda: Overture (1869)

3:00 AUGUST CHOICE CDs

Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)

4:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

6:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Claude Debussy (arr André Caplet): Children's Corner Suite (1908)

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f Op 21 (1830)

8:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)

9:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young: Mahler Chamber Orchestra/Daniel Harding; Paul Lewis, piano - From the BBC Proms

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Masonic Funeral Music K 479 a (1785)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 in C Op 61 (1846)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C K 503 (1786)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C Op 105 (1924)

11:00 LATE PROGRAM

Toru Takemitsu: Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp (1989)