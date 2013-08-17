Program Guide 08-17-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT

00:02:00 00:34:03 Claude Debussy La Boîte à Joujoux

Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra Sony 48231

00:38:00 00:36:39 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Act 1 Op 87

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162

01:16:00 00:39:20 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Act 2 Op 87

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162

01:57:00 00:33:16 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Act 3 Op 87

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162

02:32:00 00:25:26 Henry Purcell Queen Mary Birthday Ode "Come Ye Sons of Art"

Monteverdi Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Dame Felicity Lott, soprano; Charles Brett, counter-tenor; John Williams, counter-tenor; Sir Thomas Allen, baritone; Monteverdi Choir Erato 45123

02:59:00 00:36:24 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 12 in E flat Op 127

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

03:37:00 00:40:12 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor Op 33

Odense Symphony Justin Brown Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309

04:19:00 00:34:29 Édouard Lalo Symphonie espagnole Op 21

Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

04:55:00 00:22:13 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 4 in A

Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163

05:19:00 00:19:03 Richard Strauss Burleske in D minor Op 11

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Herbert Blomstedt Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 4645

05:40:00 00:05:00 Ludwig van Beethoven The Ruins of Athens: Overture Op 113

Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez

06:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Andrés Segovia) Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009

Andrés Segovia, guitar DeutGram 471430

06:25:40 Fray Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde Third Song (Canzon terza) Soprano solo, No. 3

Syntagma Amici Jérémie Papasergio Ricercar 279

06:31:12 Fray Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde First Song for Duet (Canzon prima a doi) Bass & Soprano No. 11

Syntagma Amici Jérémie Papasergio Ricercar 279

06:38:57 Isaac Albéniz Six Salon Mazurkas Op 66

Miguel Baselga, piano BIS 1953

07:00:45 Manuel García La figlia dell'aria: "E Non Lo Vedo...Son Regina"

Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Orchestra La Scintilla Adam Fischer Decca 9989

07:07:47 Manuel García El poeta calculista: "Yo que soy contrabandista" (I am a smuggler)

Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Orchestra La Scintilla Adam Fischer Decca 9989

07:10:37 Juan Antonio Sánchez Guitar Sonata: Homenaje a Violeta Parra

José Antonio Escobar, guitar Naxos 570341

07:25:12 Franz Schubert Piano Trio in E-Flat D 897 "Notturno"

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

07:37:14 Xavier Montsalvatge Cuarteto indiano

Solistes de l'Orquesta de Cadaqués Tritó 003

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Astor Piazzolla: Suite for Oboe and String Orchestra: Adagio

Camerata Bariloche Chamber Orchestra of Argentina; Fernando Hasaj, concertmaster Dorian 90201 4:18

Antonio Vivaldi: La Primavera (Spring) RV 269 in E Major

New Century Chamber Orchestra; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, music director Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Hrabba Atladottir, violin; Anna Presler, violin Herbst Theatre, San Francisco, CA 9:34

Piano Puzzler: Alan F. from Aspen, CO Time: 6:32

Beethoven: First movement from Piano Sonata No.8 in c Op 13 "Pathetique"

Stephen Kovacevich, piano EMI 62700 8:34

Astor Piazzolla (arr Leonid Desyatnikov): The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Otono Porteno (Autumn in Buenos Aires)

New Century Chamber Orchestra; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin and director Herbst Theatre, San Francisco, CA 7:17

Sergio Assad: Gypsy Songs based on Hungarian [The Pretty Girl, Coming Home, If I Could Catch the Mouse, Difficult for You, Curd-Porridge, As Many Inns As I Find, Young Bride]

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Sergio and Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79505 7:53

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Sergei Rachmaninoff (arr Lucien Cailliet): Prelude in g Op 23/5

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra; Sergiu Comissiona, conductor CBC 5143 4:34

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C Major, BWV 1066

Aspen Soloist Ensemble Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Aspen Music Festival 20:08

Perfchat with Nathan Chan

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Third movement from Cello Sonata in g Op 19

Fritz Kreisler: Tambourin Chinois Op 3

Nathan Chan, cello Carlos Avila, piano Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Aspen Music Festival

Isaac Albeniz (arr Andres Segovia): Asturias from Suite espanola

Sharon Isbin, guitar Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Aspen Music Festival 6:46

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Forgotten Maestro: William Steinberg II

Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 5:58

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: “Golden Cockerel Suite” – King Dodon & Queen of Shemakha; Marriage Feast & Lamentable Death of King Dodon

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 12:21

Modest Mussorgsky (arr Rimsky-Korsakov): Night on Bare Mountain

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 9:53

Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto Op 82 – Allegro

Nathan Milstein, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 5:48

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade

Godfrey Layefsky, viola; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 6:42

Johann Strauss II: Perpetuum Mobile

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 2:30

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Victor Young - A look at the composer of memorable film song hits including Stella by Starlight and Love Letters, and movie scores such as Gulliver's Travels, Samson and Delilah and Around the World in Eighty Days .

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Prelude from Samson and Delilah, 1949 – Koch Int'l 3.7365 - Victor Young

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Richard Kaufman, cond.

Around the World, Part 1 from Around the World in 80 Days, 1956 – Hit Parade Records 13502 - Victor Young

original soundtrack/Victor Young, cond.

My Foolish Heart from My Foolish Heart, 1949 – Sony 60773 - Victor Young

Itzhak Perlman, violin/Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

When I Fall in Love from One Minute to Zero, 1952 – Koch 7365 - Victor Young

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Richard Kaufman, cond.

Love Letters from Love Letters, 1945 – Koch 7365 - Victor Young

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Richard Kaufman, cond.

Stella By Starlight from The Uninvited, 1952 – Marco Polo 8.225063 - Victor Young

Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Prelude, Miriam & Exit Music from Samson and Delilah, 1949 – Koch Int'l 3.7365 - Victor Young

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Richard Kaufman, cond.

March from The Greatest Show On Earth, 1952 – Marco Polo 8.225063 – Victor Young

Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Prelude & Cemetery Hill from Shane, 1953 – Koch Int'l 3.7365 – Victor Young

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Richard Kaufman, cond.

St. Patrick's Day, Kathleen & Innedfree from The Quiet Man, 1952 – Koch 7365

Victor Young – New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Richard Kaufman, cond.

Finale from Bright Leaf, 1950 – Marco Polo 8.225063 – Victor Young

Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Pavane from Scaramouche, 1952 – Marco Polo 8.223607 – Victor Young

Brandenburg Philharmonic Orchestra/Richard Kaufman, cond.

Suite from For Whom The Bell Tolls, 1943 – Koch Int'l 3.7365 – Victor Young

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Richard Kaufman, cond.

Main Title, Vanished Merchant, The Music Box, Roses & Napoleon from Scaramouche, 1952 – Marco Polo 8.223607 – Victor Young

Brandenburg Philharmonic Orchestra/Richard Kaufman, cond.

Prelude and Finale from Gulliver’s Travels, 1939 – Marco Polo 8.225063 – Victor Young – Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Exit Music from Around The World In 80 Days, 1956 – Hit Parade Records 13502

original soundtrack/Victor Young, cond.

The Fall of Samson from Samson and Delilah, 1949 – Koch Int'l 3.7365 - Victor Young

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Richard Kaufman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Aaron Copland & Agnes de Mille

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:10:00 00:07:47 Richard Rodgers Carousel: Waltz

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

12:19:00 00:03:35 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: The Golden Willow Tree

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

12:26:00 00:17:01 Nicola Porpora Cello Concerto in G

I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Susan Moses, cello Erato 88172

12:45:00 00:11:01 Benjamin Britten Soirées musicales Op 9

Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Ondine 825

12:57:00 00:01:38 Giuseppe Torelli Allegro from Trumpet Concerto

Paramount Brass Centaur 2355

OPERA IN AMERICA: LA Opera

13:00:00 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola

Angelina/Cinderella… Kate Lindsey

Prince Ramiro… Renee Barbera

Dandini… Vito Priante

Don Magnifico… Alessandro Corbelli

Alidoro… Nicola Ulivien

Clorinda… Stacey Tappan

Tisbe… Ronnita Nicole Miller

Conductor: James Conlon

16:00 13 DAYS WHEN MUSIC CHANGED FOREVER: December 26, 1926: The Premiere of 'Tapiola' - This tone poem by Sibelius was his last major work before thirty years of silence, during which the world waited for an eighth symphony that never came. Sibelius in his time was seen as a nationalist along the lines of Grieg, but we now hear his music as radical and astonishingly prescient.

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded January 4, 2013 in Dallas, TX with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Aakash Patel, violin, age 19 from Carrollton, TX

Allegro non troppo from the Violin Concerto No.3 in b Op 61 by Camille Saint-Saëns

Russell Houston, cello, age 18 from Richardson, TX

Schelomo by Ernest Bloch

Christopher O'Riley, piano

Allegro from the Piano Concerto No.2 in F Op 102 by Dmitri Shostakovich with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Chase Dobson, composer, age 16 from Dallas, TX

performing Sporting of the Gods from his Piano Trio No.1 with Aakash Patel, violin and Russell Houston, cello

Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra

The Great Gate of Kiev from Pictures at an Exhibition by Modest Mussorgsky (arr Ravel) - This performance features 36 members of the GDYO playing alongside members of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Donna McKechnie - An hour in the company of the dancer and singer who became a Broadway legend in A Chorus Line

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

00:00:54 00:02:17 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban The Music and the Mirror

Company A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65282

00:08:05 00:01:15 Frank Loesser Coffee Break

Charles Nelson Reilly How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60532-2-RG

00:09:26 00:01:03 John Philips Monday, Monday

The Mamas and the Papas If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears MCA MCAD-31042

00:13:51 00:02:59 Burt Bacharach-Hal David Turkey Lurkey Time

Donna McKechnie, Margo Sappington Promises, Promises -- Original B'way Cast RYKO RCD10750

00:18:33 00:02:53 Stephen Sondheim You Could Drive a Person Crazy

Donna McKechnie, Pam Myers Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

00:23:54 00:02:35 Stephen Sondheim Tick Tock Orchestra

Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

00:27:36 00:02:02 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban I Hope I Get It

Company A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65282

00:32:39 00:04:30 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban The Music and the Mirror

Donna McKechnie A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65282

00:38:55 00:01:01 Cy Coleman Charity's Theme

Orchestra Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960

00:41:07 00:01:46 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein You Never Had It So Good

Donna McKechnie State Fair -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 8725-41696

00:43:33 00:03:05 Stephen Sondheim In Buddy's Eyes

Donna McKechnie Follies -- The Complete Recording TER TVT1030-2

00:47:21 00:01:46 Stephen Sondheim Losing My Mind

Donna McKechnie Follies -- The Complete Recording TER TVT1030-2

00:49:58 00:01:45 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green

Lucky to Be Me Donna McKechnie Inside the Music Fynsworth Alley 0206-21242

00:51:52 00:01:08 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

00:53:09 00:03:48 Ann Hampton Callaway – Lindy Robbins Astaire

Donna McKechnie Inside the Music Fynsworth Alley 0206-21242

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 4 in D

English Concert Andrew Manze Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907385

19:26:00 00:28:01 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 97 in C

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra/James Feddeck; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus - Severance Hall concert of 03/10/13

20:03:00 00:48:46 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64

20:54:00 00:13:50 Johannes Brahms Nänie Op 82

21:11:00 00:14:01 Howard Hanson Song of Democracy

21:28:00 00:31:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 2 in D Op 36

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 484

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Satire on Satire - Stan Freberg’s John and Marsha, and Peter Seller’s Whatever Happened to John and Marsha...Who’s on First by Abbott and Costello and Credibility Gap’s Who’s on First...The Bob Hope Show of 04/18/47 with Al Jolson...Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:08:06 Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:10:00 00:09:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante cantabile from Septet Op 20

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3177

23:21:00 00:06:03 Alexander Voormolen Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes

The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Pauline Oostenrijk, oboe; Hans Roerade, oboe Chandos 9815

23:27:00 00:04:30 Henri Tomasi Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto

Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255

23:31:00 00:06:16 Luigi Boccherini Andante from Cello Concerto No. 9

Camerata Salzburg Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 474236

23:39:00 00:09:57 Robert Farnon Lake of the Woods

Douglas Gamley Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Reference 47

23:48:00 00:06:05 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Susan Palma-Nidel, flute DeutGram 437782

23:57:00 00:02:04 Johannes Brahms Sapphische Ode Op 94

Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664