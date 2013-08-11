Program Guide 08-11-2013

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Itzhak Perlman, conductor/violinist

00:03:00 00:10:25 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Summer" Concerto in G minor Op 8

00:13:00 00:09:52 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Winter" Concerto in F minor Op 8

00:25:00 00:34:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D

01:03:00 00:43:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor Op 36

01:48:00 00:09:30 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9

LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Special: Eduard van Beinum, chief conductor 1945-1959

02:03:00 00:24:38 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes

Collegium Musicum Amstelodamense (Decca 475 635) [21:16]

02:27:00 00:27:00 Hans Henkemans Violin Concerto

Theo Olof, violin (Q Disc MCCL 97018) [26:58]

02:54:00 00:39:45 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

(Philips 562 534) [37:04]

03:34:00 00:17:10 Gustav Mahler: Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen

Nan Merriman, alto (Philips 462 068) [15:42]

03:51:00 00:24:44 Anton Bruckner Adagio from Symphony No. 7

(Brilliant Classics 93194) [08:00]

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

JeanSibelius: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 in e Op 39

Lahti Symphony Orchestra; Osmo Vanska Bis 1286/1288 4:29

Jean Francaix: L'heure du berger (The Shepherd's Hour)

Ensemble Vienna-Berlin Courtyard, City Hall, Geneva 7:35

Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 in d

Steven Copes, violin: Ronald Thomas, cello; Jonathan Biss, piano Saint Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Paul, MN 28:03

Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture

Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Osmo Vanska Walk Festival Hall, Teton Village, WY 7:25

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Lars-Erik Larsson: Romance

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Stig Westerberg Caprice 21340 4:33

Johann Sebastian Bach: Movements from Cello Suite No. 1 in G BWV 1007

Christopher Costanza, cello Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC 11:17

Antonin Dvorak: Symphonic Variations, Op. 78

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Ilyich Rivas Berwaldhallen, Stockholm 23:04

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 in g minor, Op. 63

Robyn Bollinger, violin Aspen Concert Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO 6:07

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Night Sessions (and Bach) - Having heard John Potter from the mid-'70s last week, we turn to his latest release on ECM with the Dowland Project (plus Keith Jarrett's new Bach project)

MUSICA SACRA

07:02:00 00:05:33 Giuseppe Sarti Now the Powers of Heaven

Paul Hillier Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Harm Mundi 2908304

07:09:00 00:17:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 7 in B flat

Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Janice Watson, soprano; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 592

07:28:00 00:25:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mass in C "Coronation"

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Barbara Schlick, soprano; Elisabeth von Magnus, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Matthijs Mesdag, baritone; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 10705

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians - recorded December 11, 2012 in Sarasota, Florida

Nadia Azzi, piano, age 14 from Palm Harbor, FL

Movement from Piano Sonata No. 2 in g Op 22 by Robert Schumann

Kaitlyn Resler, horn, age 17 from Clearwater Beach, FL

Nocturno Op 7 by Franz Strauss, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Alumni feature: Abraham Feder, cello, age 27, originally from Chicago and now in Sarasota

Allegro vivace from Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Op 99 by Johannes Brahms, with Christopher O'Riley, piano - Abe was featured on Show 57 (Oct '01) in Evanston, IL as a soloist and on Show 101 (Apr '04) in Minneapolis with the Praxis Quartet

Jennifer Kim, guitar, age 14 from Cypress, CA

Un Sueño en la Floresta by Agustín Barrios

Kevin Zhu, violin, age 12 from Cupertino, CA

Carmen Fantasie by Franz Waxman, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

10:04:00 00:17:55 Sir Edward Elgar The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1 Op 1

Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 1014

10:24:00 00:06:19 Edvard Grieg Adagio from Piano Concerto Op 16

Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311

10:31:00 00:04:13 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Rigaudon Op 40

Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

10:42:00 00:16:37 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 70 in D

Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 54297

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:03:00 00:19:20 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Concerto for 2 Guitars Op 201

London Philharmonic Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar; Naoko Yamashita, guitar RCA 60355

11:24:00 00:07:56 Jean Sibelius Karelia Overture Op 10

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 7765

11:32:00 00:14:25 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite Op 11

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 7765

11:49:00 00:04:15 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Carillon

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

11:54:00 00:05:22 Bedrich Smetana Polka from String Quartet No. 1

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:10:00 00:15:24 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite

Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9867

12:28:00 00:05:43 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Waltz

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793

12:34:00 00:09:31 Jacques Offenbach La Périchole: Medley

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61429

12:46:00 00:07:22 Richard Strauss Waltzes from "Der Rosenkavalier"

Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano DeutGram 447640

12:54:00 00:05:20 Dmitri Kabalevsky Finale from Violin Concerto Op 48

Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 457064

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week: Gioachino Rossini

Giusto cielo from "Le Nozze Di Teti E Di Peleo" (1816)

Juan Diego Florez,tenor; Orchestra Filarmonica Della Scala/Ricardo Chailly (Decca 874326 CD)

Overture to "La Cenerentola" (1817)

Chamber Orchestra of Europe/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 431653 CD)

Ecco ridente in cielo from "The Barber of Seville" (1816)

Luciano Pavarotti,tenor;William Matteuzzi,tenor; Bologna Teatro Comunale Orchestra and Chorus/Giuseppe Patane (Decca 443599 CD)

William Tell Overture "Abridged" (1829)

Walter Wendy Carlos,moog synthesizer (Columbia KC 31480 CD)

Overture to "The Barber of Seville" (1816)

Chamber Orchestra of Europe/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 431653 CD)

Memento Homo from "Peches de vieillesse" (1857-68)

Alessandro Marangoni,piano (Naxos 572315 CD)

2013 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION, live from Severance Hall, the Awards Ceremony and Medalists’ Recital with WCLV’s Bill O’Connell

15:00-15:17 Presentation of Awards

15:19:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13

CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff Alexander Schimpf, piano CityMusic 2013

15:35 4th Place Medalist Jiayan Sun of China

Bela Bartok Out of Doors

15:55 3rd Place Medalist François Dumont of France

Franz Liszt Vallee d'Obermann

16:10 2nd Place Medalist Arseny Tarasevich-Nikolaev of Russia

Alexander Scriabin Piano Sonata No. 4 in F-Sharp Op 30

Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in g Op 23/5 & Prelude in G Op 32/5

16:25 Gold Medalist Stanislav Khristenko of Russia

Xavier Montsalvatge Sonatine para Yvette (1962)

Franz Liszt Rhapsodie espagnole

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Youth Orchestra/James Feddeck – recorded live in Severance Hall on November 27, 2012

16:48:00 00:09:47 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92

17:01:00 00:21:12 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60

17:27:00 00:27:54 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30

DINNER CLASSICS

18:05:00 00:12:47 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in C

Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 415291

18:20:00 00:09:08 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Spring" Concerto in E Op 8

Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Giuliano Carmignola, violin Sony 51352

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:26:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Concerto No. 1 in G

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Peter-Lukas Graf, flute Brilliant 93290

19:30:00 00:20:45 Franz Joseph Haydn Sinfonia Concertante in B flat

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin; David Watkin, cello; Anthony Robson, oboe; Felix Warnock, bassoon VirginClas 59266

19:53:00 01:02:23 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 2 in C minor

Daniel Barenboim Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 21485

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild.

Loris Chobanian: Piano Trio #2 “Texturas”

Takako Masame, violin; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 23:04

Dana McCormick: Piccolo Suite

Mary Kay Fink, piccolo (private CD) 8:38

Katherine O’Connell: Let Something Remain

Cleveland Chamber Collective/Ty Alan Emerson (private CD) 20:36

10:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: New Sounds from St. Mark’s - in solos and choral accompaniments, resident and guest artists showcase the 2012 Foley-Baker rebuild of the Welte-Möller organ at the Episcopal Cathedral in Minneapolis

Jean Langlais: Incantation pour un jour Saint

Raymond Johnston (2012 Foley-Baker/St. Mark’s Cathedral, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 2/17/13)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata in f-Sharp BWV 910

Jeremy Filsell (St. Mark’s, Minneapolis) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/30/12)

Cesar Franck: Pastorale

Raymond Johnston (St. Mark’s Cathedral, Minneapolis) Pipedreams Archive (r. 2/17/13)

James MacMillan: A New Song

Choir of St. Thomas Church, NYC/John Scott, director; Frederick Teardo (St. Mark’s, Minneapolis) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/27/12)

Leo Sowerby: Carillon

Jeremy Filsell (St. Mark’s, Minneapolis) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/30/12)

Maurice Durufle: Sicilienne from Suite Op 5

Raymond Johnston (St. Mark’s, Minneapolis) Pipedreams Archive (r. 2/17/13)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:11 Paul Creston Choreografic Suite: Cantilena

New York Chamber Symphony Gerard Schwarz Judith Mendenhall, flute Delos 3127

23:09:00 00:10:45 Frederick Delius Late Swallows

Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119

23:22:00 00:09:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Peter-Lukas Graf, flute Brilliant 93290

23:31:00 00:07:35 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Cello Concerto in A

English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219

23:41:00 00:04:33 Pablo Casals Song of the Birds

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

23:45:00 00:10:19 Robert Schumann Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 421439

23:56:00 00:02:34 Ole Bull Solitude on the Mountain

Andrew Penny Orchestra of the Mill Lydian 18132