Program Guide 08-11-2013
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Itzhak Perlman, conductor/violinist
00:03:00 00:10:25 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Summer" Concerto in G minor Op 8
00:13:00 00:09:52 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Winter" Concerto in F minor Op 8
00:25:00 00:34:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D
01:03:00 00:43:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor Op 36
01:48:00 00:09:30 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9
LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Special: Eduard van Beinum, chief conductor 1945-1959
02:03:00 00:24:38 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes
Collegium Musicum Amstelodamense (Decca 475 635) [21:16]
02:27:00 00:27:00 Hans Henkemans Violin Concerto
Theo Olof, violin (Q Disc MCCL 97018) [26:58]
02:54:00 00:39:45 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73
(Philips 562 534) [37:04]
03:34:00 00:17:10 Gustav Mahler: Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen
Nan Merriman, alto (Philips 462 068) [15:42]
03:51:00 00:24:44 Anton Bruckner Adagio from Symphony No. 7
(Brilliant Classics 93194) [08:00]
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
JeanSibelius: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 in e Op 39
Lahti Symphony Orchestra; Osmo Vanska Bis 1286/1288 4:29
Jean Francaix: L'heure du berger (The Shepherd's Hour)
Ensemble Vienna-Berlin Courtyard, City Hall, Geneva 7:35
Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 in d
Steven Copes, violin: Ronald Thomas, cello; Jonathan Biss, piano Saint Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Paul, MN 28:03
Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture
Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Osmo Vanska Walk Festival Hall, Teton Village, WY 7:25
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Lars-Erik Larsson: Romance
Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Stig Westerberg Caprice 21340 4:33
Johann Sebastian Bach: Movements from Cello Suite No. 1 in G BWV 1007
Christopher Costanza, cello Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC 11:17
Antonin Dvorak: Symphonic Variations, Op. 78
Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Ilyich Rivas Berwaldhallen, Stockholm 23:04
Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 in g minor, Op. 63
Robyn Bollinger, violin Aspen Concert Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO 6:07
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Night Sessions (and Bach) - Having heard John Potter from the mid-'70s last week, we turn to his latest release on ECM with the Dowland Project (plus Keith Jarrett's new Bach project)
MUSICA SACRA
07:02:00 00:05:33 Giuseppe Sarti Now the Powers of Heaven
Paul Hillier Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Harm Mundi 2908304
07:09:00 00:17:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 7 in B flat
Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Janice Watson, soprano; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 592
07:28:00 00:25:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mass in C "Coronation"
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Barbara Schlick, soprano; Elisabeth von Magnus, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Matthijs Mesdag, baritone; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 10705
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians - recorded December 11, 2012 in Sarasota, Florida
Nadia Azzi, piano, age 14 from Palm Harbor, FL
Movement from Piano Sonata No. 2 in g Op 22 by Robert Schumann
Kaitlyn Resler, horn, age 17 from Clearwater Beach, FL
Nocturno Op 7 by Franz Strauss, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Alumni feature: Abraham Feder, cello, age 27, originally from Chicago and now in Sarasota
Allegro vivace from Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Op 99 by Johannes Brahms, with Christopher O'Riley, piano - Abe was featured on Show 57 (Oct '01) in Evanston, IL as a soloist and on Show 101 (Apr '04) in Minneapolis with the Praxis Quartet
Jennifer Kim, guitar, age 14 from Cypress, CA
Un Sueño en la Floresta by Agustín Barrios
Kevin Zhu, violin, age 12 from Cupertino, CA
Carmen Fantasie by Franz Waxman, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
10:04:00 00:17:55 Sir Edward Elgar The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1 Op 1
Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 1014
10:24:00 00:06:19 Edvard Grieg Adagio from Piano Concerto Op 16
Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311
10:31:00 00:04:13 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Rigaudon Op 40
Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311
10:42:00 00:16:37 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 70 in D
Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 54297
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
11:03:00 00:19:20 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Concerto for 2 Guitars Op 201
London Philharmonic Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar; Naoko Yamashita, guitar RCA 60355
11:24:00 00:07:56 Jean Sibelius Karelia Overture Op 10
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 7765
11:32:00 00:14:25 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite Op 11
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 7765
11:49:00 00:04:15 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Carillon
José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305
11:54:00 00:05:22 Bedrich Smetana Polka from String Quartet No. 1
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:10:00 00:15:24 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite
Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9867
12:28:00 00:05:43 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Waltz
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793
12:34:00 00:09:31 Jacques Offenbach La Périchole: Medley
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61429
12:46:00 00:07:22 Richard Strauss Waltzes from "Der Rosenkavalier"
Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano DeutGram 447640
12:54:00 00:05:20 Dmitri Kabalevsky Finale from Violin Concerto Op 48
Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 457064
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week: Gioachino Rossini
Giusto cielo from "Le Nozze Di Teti E Di Peleo" (1816)
Juan Diego Florez,tenor; Orchestra Filarmonica Della Scala/Ricardo Chailly (Decca 874326 CD)
Overture to "La Cenerentola" (1817)
Chamber Orchestra of Europe/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 431653 CD)
Ecco ridente in cielo from "The Barber of Seville" (1816)
Luciano Pavarotti,tenor;William Matteuzzi,tenor; Bologna Teatro Comunale Orchestra and Chorus/Giuseppe Patane (Decca 443599 CD)
William Tell Overture "Abridged" (1829)
Walter Wendy Carlos,moog synthesizer (Columbia KC 31480 CD)
Overture to "The Barber of Seville" (1816)
Chamber Orchestra of Europe/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 431653 CD)
Memento Homo from "Peches de vieillesse" (1857-68)
Alessandro Marangoni,piano (Naxos 572315 CD)
2013 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION, live from Severance Hall, the Awards Ceremony and Medalists’ Recital with WCLV’s Bill O’Connell
15:00-15:17 Presentation of Awards
15:19:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13
CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff Alexander Schimpf, piano CityMusic 2013
15:35 4th Place Medalist Jiayan Sun of China
Bela Bartok Out of Doors
15:55 3rd Place Medalist François Dumont of France
Franz Liszt Vallee d'Obermann
16:10 2nd Place Medalist Arseny Tarasevich-Nikolaev of Russia
Alexander Scriabin Piano Sonata No. 4 in F-Sharp Op 30
Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in g Op 23/5 & Prelude in G Op 32/5
16:25 Gold Medalist Stanislav Khristenko of Russia
Xavier Montsalvatge Sonatine para Yvette (1962)
Franz Liszt Rhapsodie espagnole
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Youth Orchestra/James Feddeck – recorded live in Severance Hall on November 27, 2012
16:48:00 00:09:47 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92
17:01:00 00:21:12 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60
17:27:00 00:27:54 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30
DINNER CLASSICS
18:05:00 00:12:47 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in C
Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 415291
18:20:00 00:09:08 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Spring" Concerto in E Op 8
Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Giuliano Carmignola, violin Sony 51352
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:26:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Concerto No. 1 in G
English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Peter-Lukas Graf, flute Brilliant 93290
19:30:00 00:20:45 Franz Joseph Haydn Sinfonia Concertante in B flat
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin; David Watkin, cello; Anthony Robson, oboe; Felix Warnock, bassoon VirginClas 59266
19:53:00 01:02:23 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 2 in C minor
Daniel Barenboim Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 21485
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild.
Loris Chobanian: Piano Trio #2 “Texturas”
Takako Masame, violin; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 23:04
Dana McCormick: Piccolo Suite
Mary Kay Fink, piccolo (private CD) 8:38
Katherine O’Connell: Let Something Remain
Cleveland Chamber Collective/Ty Alan Emerson (private CD) 20:36
10:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: New Sounds from St. Mark’s - in solos and choral accompaniments, resident and guest artists showcase the 2012 Foley-Baker rebuild of the Welte-Möller organ at the Episcopal Cathedral in Minneapolis
Jean Langlais: Incantation pour un jour Saint
Raymond Johnston (2012 Foley-Baker/St. Mark’s Cathedral, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 2/17/13)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata in f-Sharp BWV 910
Jeremy Filsell (St. Mark’s, Minneapolis) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/30/12)
Cesar Franck: Pastorale
Raymond Johnston (St. Mark’s Cathedral, Minneapolis) Pipedreams Archive (r. 2/17/13)
James MacMillan: A New Song
Choir of St. Thomas Church, NYC/John Scott, director; Frederick Teardo (St. Mark’s, Minneapolis) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/27/12)
Leo Sowerby: Carillon
Jeremy Filsell (St. Mark’s, Minneapolis) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/30/12)
Maurice Durufle: Sicilienne from Suite Op 5
Raymond Johnston (St. Mark’s, Minneapolis) Pipedreams Archive (r. 2/17/13)
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:07:11 Paul Creston Choreografic Suite: Cantilena
New York Chamber Symphony Gerard Schwarz Judith Mendenhall, flute Delos 3127
23:09:00 00:10:45 Frederick Delius Late Swallows
Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119
23:22:00 00:09:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1
English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Peter-Lukas Graf, flute Brilliant 93290
23:31:00 00:07:35 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Cello Concerto in A
English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219
23:41:00 00:04:33 Pablo Casals Song of the Birds
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390
23:45:00 00:10:19 Robert Schumann Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 421439
23:56:00 00:02:34 Ole Bull Solitude on the Mountain
Andrew Penny Orchestra of the Mill Lydian 18132