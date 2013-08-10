Program Guide 08-10-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT

00:02:00 00:28:34 Johannes Brahms Horn Trio in E flat Op 40

Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Albany 1325

00:32:00 00:42:28 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 8 in E flat Op 83

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61939

01:16:00 00:27:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat Op 16

Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon Decca 414291

01:44:00 00:42:14 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 4 in d Op 13

Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144

02:28:00 00:18:39 Franz Krommer Wind Octet in F major Op 57

Sabine Meyer Wind Ensemble EMI 54383

02:48:00 00:41:57 Wilhelm Stenhammar Symphony No. 2 in g Op 34

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 445857

03:32:00 00:32:47 Edvard Grieg String Quartet No. 1 in G minor Op 27

Guarneri Quartet Philips 426286

04:06:00 00:41:18 Paul Dukas Symphony in C major

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515

04:49:00 00:20:10 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 7 "Festive Sounds"

Sir Georg Solti London Philharmonic Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

05:11:00 00:26:18 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 4 in D

Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 804

05:40:00 00:05:06 Sir Edward Elgar The Crown of India: March Op 66

BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus Chandos 10570

CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez

06:00:50 Joaquín Rodrigo Invocacion y danza

Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 98361

06:09:12 Sergei Prokofiev Pedro y El Lobo

Antonio Banderas, narrator; Russian National Orchestra Kent Nagano PentaTone 5186014

06:36:31 Antonio Soler Three Sonatas (arr Rodolfo Halffter)

Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 894

06:48:42 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto in e for Cello & Bassoon, RV 409

Charles Tunnell, cello; Graham Sheen, bassoon; English Chamber Orchestra José-Luis Garcia Sony 63284

07:00:50 Joaquín Gutiérrez Heras Sonata Simple para Flauta y Piano

Merrie Siegel, flute; Jay Mauchley, piano Albany 716

07 23:11:12 Percy Grainger Fantasy on Gershwin's "Porgy and Bess" for Two Pianos

Gabriela Montero, Alexander Gurning, pianos; Lugano Festival, June 2010 EMI 70836

07:29:44 Alberto Ginastera Argentinian Dances Op 2

Emilio Colón, cello; Nariaki Sugiura, piano Klavier 11143

07:39:38 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 3 in a

Rome Symphony Orchestra José Serebrier ASV 706

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jean Sibelius: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 in e Op 39

Lahti Symphony Orchestra; Osmo Vanska Bis 1286/1288 4:29

Jean Francaix: L'heure du berger (The Shepherd's Hour)

Ensemble Vienna-Berlin Courtyard, City Hall, Geneva 7:35

Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 in d

Steven Copes, violin: Ronald Thomas, cello; Jonathan Biss, piano Saint Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Paul, MN 28:03

Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture

Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Osmo Vanska Walk Festival Hall, Teton Village, WY 7:25

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Lars-Erik Larsson: Romance

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Stig Westerberg Caprice 21340 4:33

Johann Sebastian Bach: Movements from Cello Suite No. 1 in G BWV 1007

Christopher Costanza, cello Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC 11:17

Antonin Dvorak: Symphonic Variations, Op. 78

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Ilyich Rivas Berwaldhallen, Stockholm 23:04

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 in g minor, Op. 63

Robyn Bollinger, violin Aspen Concert Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO 6:07

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Forgotten Maestro: William Steinberg I

Franz Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No.94 “Surprise

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 6:10

Ludwig van Beethoven: Storm & Shepherds’ Song of Thanksgiving from Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral”

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 13:58

Johannes Brahms: First movement from Symphony No. 1 Op. 68

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 12:57

Antonin Dvorák: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 53

Nathan Milstein, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 9:27

Johann Strauss Jr: Tritsch-Tratsch Polka

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 2:50

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Beyond Spaghetti Westerns - Ennio Morricone is best known for his scores to films about gunslingers. But some of his best music was written for movies that weren't set in the Wild West. We'll hear excerpts from his scores to Cinema Paradiso, The Mission, Once Upon a Time in

America and more.

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Theme from The Untouchables, 1987 - Silva 1057 – Ennio Morricone

City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Gabriel’s Oboe from The Mission, 1986 – Sony 61672 – Ennio Morricone

Orchestra of the National Academy of Santa Cecilia/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Once Upon a Time in the West from Once Upon a Time in the West, 1968 - RCA 9974 – Ennio Morricone

original soundtrack/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Parlay from Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, 2007 – Walt Disney 37102

Hans Zimmer – original soundtrack/Blake Neely/Nick Glennie-Smith, conds.

The Legend of the Pianist from The Legend of 1900, 1999 – Sony 66767 – Ennio Morricone

original soundtrack/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Se Telefonando from Studio Uno 66, 1966 - Ri-Fi Record Co - Ennio Morricone

Mina Mazzini, vocals

Overture from A Fistful of Dollars, 1964 – RCA 9974 – Ennio Morricone

original soundtrack/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Theme from Investigation of A Citizen Above Suspicion, 1970 – Sony 61672 – Ennio Morricone

Orchestra of the National Academy of Santa Cecilia/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Romanza from 1900, 1977 – Silva 1057 – Ennio Morricone

City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Harvest and We Used To Do Things from Days of Heaven, 1978 – FSM Vol. 14, No. 12 – Ennio Morricone

original soundtrack/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Chi Mai from Le Professional, 1981 – Silva 1057 – Ennio Morricone

City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Deborah’s Theme from Once Upon a Time in America, 1984 – Silva 1057 – Ennio Morricone

City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Ships and Snow from The Legend of 1900, 1998 – Sony 66767 – Ennio Morricone

original soundtrack/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Theme from Casualties of War, 1989 – Sony 61672 – Ennio Morricone

Orchestra of the Academy of Santa Cecilia/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Ave Maria Guarani from The Mission, 1986 – Virgin 86001 – Ennio Morricone

original soundtrack/Ennio Morricone, cond.

On Earth As It Is In Heaven and Gabriel’s Oboe from The Mission, 1986 – Sony 61672 – Ennio Morricone

Orchestra of the National Academy of Santa Cecilia/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Movie Theme and Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso, 1988 – Sony 61672 – Ennio Morricone

Orchestra of the National Academy of Santa Cecilia/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Main Theme from The Untouchables, 1987 – Silva 1057 – Ennio Morricone

City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Music from Bugsy, 1991 – Sony 61672 – Ennio Morricone

Orchestra of the National Academy of Santa Cecila/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Music from In the Line of Fire, 1993 – Silva 1057 – Ennio Morricone

City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

The Legend of the Pianist from The Legend of 1900, 1999 – Sony 66767 – Ennio Morricone

original soundtrack

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Aaron Copland’s Cowboy Ballets

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:09:00 00:21:03 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Suite

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

12:32:00 00:06:15 Alexander Glazunov Wedding March Op 21

Igor Golovschin Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 553839

12:40:00 00:08:09 Girolamo Frescobaldi Aria detto Balletto

Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67130

12:52:00 00:04:13 Thomas Arne Rule Britannia!

BBC Symphony Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Bryn Terfel, baritone; BBC Singers; BBC Symphony Chorus; Audience Teldec 97868

OPERA IN AMERICA: LA Opera

13:00:00 00:00:01 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:37:00 00:10:42 Alexander Glazunov Solemn Overture Op 73

Igor Golovschin Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 553839

15:50:00 00:08:19 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in C

Orchestra of St Luke's Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67097

16:00 13 DAYS WHEN MUSIC CHANGED FOREVER: May 29, 1913: The Premiere of the Ballet, The Rite of Spring

Stravinsky’s completely original instrumentation and rhythms, and his use of dissonance, have made this work one of the most important of the 20th century, not to mention the riot and ensuing scandal that caused this Paris premiere to be one of the most shocking in all of performance history.

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians - recorded December 11, 2012 in Sarasota, Florida

Nadia Azzi, piano, age 14 from Palm Harbor, FL

Movement from Piano Sonata No. 2 in g Op 22 by Robert Schumann

Kaitlyn Resler, horn, age 17 from Clearwater Beach, FL

Nocturno Op 7 by Franz Strauss, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Alumni feature: Abraham Feder, cello, age 27, originally from Chicago and now in Sarasota

Allegro vivace from Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Op 99 by Johannes Brahms, with Christopher O'Riley, piano - Abe was featured on Show 57 (Oct '01) in Evanston, IL as a soloist and on Show 101 (Apr '04) in Minneapolis with the Praxis Quartet

Jennifer Kim, guitar, age 14 from Cypress, CA

Un Sueño en la Floresta by Agustín Barrios

Kevin Zhu, violin, age 12 from Cupertino, CA

Carmen Fantasie by Franz Waxman, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Welcome Home - Songs about one of the biggest themes in literature – and in life.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:55 00:01:40 Charlie Smalls Home

Diana Ross The Wiz -- Original Film Soundtrack MCA MCA2-14000

18:02:35 00:01:20 Harold Arlen-Herbert Stothart Finale from "The Wizard of Oz"

Judy Garland The Wizard of Oz -- Orignal Film Soundtrack CBS AK45356

18:04:34 00:03:34 Frank Loesser The Music of Home

Bruce MacKay Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG 19006

18:08:17 00:03:31 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Wouldn't It Be Loverly?

Julie Andrews My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89997

18:11:48 00:02:06 A.J.Lerner-Andre Previn A Million Miles Away Behind the Door

Jean Seberg Paint Your Wagon -- Original Film Soundtrack MCA MCA37009

18:13:54 00:04:21 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Everybody's Got a Home but Me

Laura Osnes Pipe Dream -- 2012 Encores Revival Ghostlight GH8-4463

18:18:53 00:00:53 George Gershwin-Irving Caesar Swanee

Al Jolson George Gershwin: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD048-2

18:19:46 00:02:08 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Edelweiss

Theodore Bikel The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60583

18:22:12 00:03:28 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Ohio

Donna Murphy, Jennifer Westfeldt Wonderful Town -- 2004 B'way Revival DRG DRG12999

18:26:09 00:02:59 John Kander-Fred Ebb Home

Mildred Natwick 70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30589

18:29:21 00:03:09 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson The Little Gray House

Todd Duncan Lost in the Stars -- Original B'way Cast MCA 0881-10302-2

18:32:27 00:04:26 Leonard Bernstein Build My House

Linda Eder Peter Pan -- 2005 Studio Cast Koch 99923-75962

18:37:07 00:03:06 Harold Rome Going Home Train

Lawrence Winters Call Me Mister -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0000831-02

18:40:20 00:02:57 Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray Home Sweet Heaven

Tammy Grimes High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10767

18:44:02 00:03:29 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Come Home

Audra McDonald Allegro -- Studio Cast Masterworks B'way 88697-41736-2

18:47:38 00:03:26 Harold Rome Welcome Home

Ezio Pinza Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074-2

18:51:18 00:01:42 George and Ira Gershwin

Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:11 00:03:42 Andre Previn-A.J.Lerner Filler: Let's Go Home

David Holiday Coco -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-11682

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:12:47 Václav Pichl Symphony in B flat

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9740

19:16:00 00:35:34 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F Op 90

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433548

2013 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION, live from Severance Hall, the Concerto Finals; the last two finalists play tonight with The Cleveland Orchestra conducted by Stefan Sanderling; after the concert, the announcement of the results of CIPC 2013

20:04:00 00:36:55 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23 -- Jiayan Sun, piano

21:00:00 00:48:46 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15 -- Stanislav Khristenko, piano

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

Bill Cosby talks about driving in San Francisco and Bob Newhart gives driving lessons... Don Imus calls “Rent-a-Car”... Michael Bentine’s “Scotland Yard,” “Film Extra of the Year,” and “Geneva Conference”... A Message from Richard Howland-Bolton and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:04:00 00:05:03 Volkmar Andreae Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot

Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild 7377

23:09:00 00:06:06 Vilém Blodek In the Well: Intermezzo

Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Orfeo 180891

23:15:00 00:06:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir Roger Norrington Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 68578

23:21:00 00:07:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Divertimento for Strings

Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

23:28:00 00:06:06 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil: Blessed is the Man Op 37

Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir Ondine 1206

23:35:00 00:05:12 Emil Darzins Valse mélancolique

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9227

23:41:00 00:06:13 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 24 Op 20

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

23:47:00 00:07:18 William Grant Still Mother and Child

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

23:54:00 00:05:05 Henry Cowell Hymn for String Orchestra

David Amos City of London Sinfonia Harm Mundi 906011