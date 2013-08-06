Program Guide 08-06-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:35:05 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 4
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769
00:38:00 00:18:06 Jean Sibelius Lemminkäinen in Tuonela Op 22
Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953
00:58:00 00:47:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem in D minor
Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Sibylla Rubens, soprano; Annette Markert, alto; Ian Bostridge, tenor; Hanno Müller-Brachmann, br; La Chapelle Royale Harm Mundi 2908304
01:46:00 00:33:08 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 421439
02:21:00 00:37:31 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 13 in G major Op 106
Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275
02:58:00 00:36:25 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293
03:36:00 00:36:34 Hans Gál Symphony No. 4 Op 105
Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231
04:14:00 00:32:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quartet No. 17 in B flat
Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076
04:48:00 00:26:12 Manuel Ponce Concierto del sur
Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Sony 75555
05:16:00 00:20:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in A
Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber James Galway, flute RCA 60244
05:38:00 00:04:50 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:05:00 00:02:14 Traditional El Paño moruno
Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406
06:10:00 00:08:13 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: El Albaicín
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80470
06:20:00 00:07:08 Georg Philipp Telemann Wind Quartet No. 1 in D
European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613
06:25:00 00:07:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Trio in C
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 75736
06:40:00 00:06:53 Nicolò Paganini Rondo from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 6
London Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Midori, violin Philips 420943
06:51:00 00:04:54 Leonard Bernstein Mass: A Simple Song
Canadian Brass RCA 68633
06:54:00 00:01:15 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 244920
06:55:00 00:02:47 Samuel E. Morris March "The Kilties"
Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430
07:05:00 00:04:06 Franz Joseph Haydn The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119
07:10:00 00:05:13 Camille Saint-Saëns Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 14
Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano Naxos 572904
07:20:00 00:04:56 Ferde Grofé Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras
Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Bridge 9212
07:24:00 00:02:36 Nobuo Uematsu Final Fantasy: Main Theme
Andrew Skeet London Philharmonic Orchestra X5 Group 2011
07:25:00 00:06:16 John Williams Summon the Heroes
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592
07:40:00 00:06:11 Maurice Ravel Feria from "Rapsodie espagnole"
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430413
07:54:00 00:03:28 Charlie Chaplin Modern Times: Smile
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733
07:55:00 00:02:58 José Padilla El relicario
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998
08:05:00 00:03:10 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: America
Canadian Brass RCA 68633
08:10:00 00:07:35 Paul Taffanel Finale from Wind Quintet in G minor
Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Sony 45996
08:20:00 00:05:10 Antonio Vivaldi Allegro from "Autumn" Concerto in F
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013
08:25:00 00:09:56 Carl Nielsen Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 27
Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623
08:40:00 00:07:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Prisoners' Chorus
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Karl Dent, tenor; Kevin Maynor, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333
08:55:00 00:02:50 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Balletto
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
08:56:00 00:04:09 Bruce Broughton Silverado: Themes
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141
09:05:00 00:16:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 2 in E
English Chamber Orchestra Steven Mercurio Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7785
09:26:00 00:06:06 John Williams Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 51333
09:40:00 00:07:17 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in C major Op 7
Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe Chandos 610
09:50:00 00:07:03 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 46
Ilan Volkov BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 225
09:55:00 00:03:51 Hugo Alfvén The Mountain King: Dance of the Mountain King's Daughter
Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 46668
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:02:19 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Mambo
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 444454
10:02:00 00:02:56 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Samba
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
10:08:00 00:06:22 Dieterich Buxtehude Chaconne in E minor
Keri-Lynn Wilson Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90254
10:15:00 00:05:45 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Dance
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867
10:24:00 00:05:59 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: Waltz "Since we met"
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic BBC 228
10:31:00 00:12:43 Richard Strauss First Waltz Sequence from "Der Rosenkavalier"
Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645
10:46:00 00:03:00 Gabriel Pierné March of the Little Lead Soldiers
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633
10:50:00 00:26:54 Joseph Eybler Symphony No. 2 in D minor
Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104
11:21:00 00:08:22 Tomaso Albinoni Sinfonia for 2 Oboes in G
London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe; Alison Alty, oboe Naxos 553002
11:32:00 00:06:14 Igor Stravinsky Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra
Riccardo Chailly London Sinfonietta Decca 417114
11:40:00 00:08:34 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 36
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
11:49:00 00:08:28 Bedrich Smetana Libuse: Overture
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:03:11 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: I Feel Pretty
Canadian Brass RCA 68633
12:16:00 00:06:08 Emmanuel Chabrier España
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
12:23:00 00:08:24 Richard Rodgers Slaughter on 10th Avenue from "On Your Toes"
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404
12:33:00 00:07:17 Daniel Auber The Bronze Horse: Overture
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765
12:43:00 00:08:37 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Danube Maidens" Op 427
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003
12:53:00 00:03:01 Leroy Anderson A Trumpeter's Lullaby
BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Catherine Moore, trumpet Naxos 559357
2013 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Session 1 of the Semi-Final Round as the remaining eight contestants vie for honors in one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind
13:05 COMPETITOR: Ruoyu Huang of China
Debussy Ce qu’a vu le vent d’ouest & Minstrels from Preludes Book 1
Ravel La valse
Schumann Davidsbuendlertaenze Op 6
Balakirev Islamey Op 18
14:06:00 00:05:21 Sir Arthur Sullivan Patience: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916
14:13:00 00:04:05 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2: Danse baroque Op 53
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9454
14:25 COMPETITOR: Jin Uk Kim of South Korea
Kirchner Interlude II (2003)
Scriabin Piano Sonata No. 3 in f-Sharp Op 23
Liszt Grandes etudes de Paganini S 141, 1-6
WCLV ARTS PARTNERS: Apollo’s Fire
15:20:00 00:08:32 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in F
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 437549
15:32:00 00:19:18 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2207
15:53:00 00:04:29 Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Overture
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:03:48 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 6 in D
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770
16:06:00 00:02:43 George Gershwin Shall We Dance: They All Laughed
London Symphony Orchestra Gregor Bühl Sharon Kam, clarinet Teldec 88482
16:11:00 00:14:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3 in E flat
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367
16:28:00 00:05:05 Max Steiner Johnny Belinda: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81270
16:36:00 00:02:54 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from String Sextet No. 1 Op 18
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151
16:41:00 00:09:14 Sir William Herschel Oboe Concerto in E flat
Mozart Orchestra Davis Jerome Richard Woodhams, oboe Newport 85612
16:52:00 00:02:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Non so più
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Harry Bicket Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano Erato 85768
16:56:00 00:03:19 Goff Richards Homage to the Noble Grape: Chianti
London Brass Teldec 46069
17:05:00 00:04:40 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Villanesca
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
17:12:00 00:07:25 Carl Nielsen Allegro sanguineo from Symphony No. 2 Op 16
Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623
17:21:00 00:14:15 Johann Baptist Georg Neruda Trumpet Concerto in E flat
German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213
17:39:00 00:04:13 Benjamin Godard Suite: Waltz Op 116
Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131
17:46:00 00:04:35 Juventino Rosas Waltz "Over the Waves"
Alondra de la Parra Philharmonic Orch of Americas Sony 75555
17:52:00 00:02:36 Bernard Herrmann The Devil and Daniel Webster: Swing Your Partners!
James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224
17:56:00 00:02:35 Leonard Bernstein Candide: The Best of All Possible Worlds
Canadian Brass RCA 68633
BBC NEWS; SYMPHONY AT SEVEN AT SIX with John Simna
18:12:00 00:23:20 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music
Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 448155
18:37:00 00:16:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 19 in E flat
Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714
2013 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION, livefrom Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Session 2 of the Semi-Final Round as the remaining eight contestants vie for honors in one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind
19:05 COMPETITOR: Jiayan Sun of China
Bold Fantasie in C Op 17
Liszt Bagatelle sans tonalite (Mephisto Waltz No. 4) & En reve S 207
Debussy Bruyeres, General Lavine - eccentric & Feux d’artifice from Preludes Book 2
Bartok Out of Doors Sz 81
20:20 COMPETITOR: Arseny Tarasevich-Nikolaev
Scriabin Five Preludes Op 16 & Piano Sonata No. 4 in F-Sharp Op 30
Ravel Gaspard de la nuit
Rachmaninoff Polka de W.R., Prelude in g Op 23/5, Prelude in G Op 32/5 & Moments musicaux Op 16/3 & 6
ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
21:20:00 00:06:09 Erik Satie Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056
21:28:00 00:28:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Concerto in A
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Jon Manasse, clarinet Harm Mundi 907516
CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti, conductor
22:03:00 00:09:10 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 in B flat
22:15:00 00:23:00 Anna Clyne Night Ferry
22:37:00 00:03:26 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Neighbors' Dance
22:40:00 00:54:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major
22:42:00 00:14:29 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole