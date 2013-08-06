Program Guide 08-06-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:35:05 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 4

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769

00:38:00 00:18:06 Jean Sibelius Lemminkäinen in Tuonela Op 22

Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

00:58:00 00:47:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem in D minor

Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Sibylla Rubens, soprano; Annette Markert, alto; Ian Bostridge, tenor; Hanno Müller-Brachmann, br; La Chapelle Royale Harm Mundi 2908304

01:46:00 00:33:08 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 421439

02:21:00 00:37:31 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 13 in G major Op 106

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

02:58:00 00:36:25 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

03:36:00 00:36:34 Hans Gál Symphony No. 4 Op 105

Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231

04:14:00 00:32:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quartet No. 17 in B flat

Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076

04:48:00 00:26:12 Manuel Ponce Concierto del sur

Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Sony 75555

05:16:00 00:20:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in A

Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber James Galway, flute RCA 60244

05:38:00 00:04:50 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

06:05:00 00:02:14 Traditional El Paño moruno

Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406

06:10:00 00:08:13 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: El Albaicín

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80470

06:20:00 00:07:08 Georg Philipp Telemann Wind Quartet No. 1 in D

European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613

06:25:00 00:07:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Trio in C

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 75736

06:40:00 00:06:53 Nicolò Paganini Rondo from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 6

London Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Midori, violin Philips 420943

06:51:00 00:04:54 Leonard Bernstein Mass: A Simple Song

Canadian Brass RCA 68633

06:54:00 00:01:15 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 244920

06:55:00 00:02:47 Samuel E. Morris March "The Kilties"

Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430

07:05:00 00:04:06 Franz Joseph Haydn The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

07:10:00 00:05:13 Camille Saint-Saëns Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 14

Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano Naxos 572904

07:20:00 00:04:56 Ferde Grofé Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras

Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Bridge 9212

07:24:00 00:02:36 Nobuo Uematsu Final Fantasy: Main Theme

Andrew Skeet London Philharmonic Orchestra X5 Group 2011

07:25:00 00:06:16 John Williams Summon the Heroes

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

07:40:00 00:06:11 Maurice Ravel Feria from "Rapsodie espagnole"

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430413

07:54:00 00:03:28 Charlie Chaplin Modern Times: Smile

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733

07:55:00 00:02:58 José Padilla El relicario

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998

08:05:00 00:03:10 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: America

Canadian Brass RCA 68633

08:10:00 00:07:35 Paul Taffanel Finale from Wind Quintet in G minor

Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Sony 45996

08:20:00 00:05:10 Antonio Vivaldi Allegro from "Autumn" Concerto in F

Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013

08:25:00 00:09:56 Carl Nielsen Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 27

Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623

08:40:00 00:07:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Prisoners' Chorus

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Karl Dent, tenor; Kevin Maynor, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

08:55:00 00:02:50 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Balletto

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

08:56:00 00:04:09 Bruce Broughton Silverado: Themes

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141

09:05:00 00:16:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 2 in E

English Chamber Orchestra Steven Mercurio Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7785

09:26:00 00:06:06 John Williams Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 51333

09:40:00 00:07:17 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in C major Op 7

Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe Chandos 610

09:50:00 00:07:03 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 46

Ilan Volkov BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 225

09:55:00 00:03:51 Hugo Alfvén The Mountain King: Dance of the Mountain King's Daughter

Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 46668

10:00:00 00:02:19 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Mambo

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 444454

10:02:00 00:02:56 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Samba

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

10:08:00 00:06:22 Dieterich Buxtehude Chaconne in E minor

Keri-Lynn Wilson Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90254

10:15:00 00:05:45 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Dance

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

10:24:00 00:05:59 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: Waltz "Since we met"

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic BBC 228

10:31:00 00:12:43 Richard Strauss First Waltz Sequence from "Der Rosenkavalier"

Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

10:46:00 00:03:00 Gabriel Pierné March of the Little Lead Soldiers

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

10:50:00 00:26:54 Joseph Eybler Symphony No. 2 in D minor

Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104

11:21:00 00:08:22 Tomaso Albinoni Sinfonia for 2 Oboes in G

London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe; Alison Alty, oboe Naxos 553002

11:32:00 00:06:14 Igor Stravinsky Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra

Riccardo Chailly London Sinfonietta Decca 417114

11:40:00 00:08:34 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 36

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

11:49:00 00:08:28 Bedrich Smetana Libuse: Overture

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

12:10:00 00:03:11 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: I Feel Pretty

Canadian Brass RCA 68633

12:16:00 00:06:08 Emmanuel Chabrier España

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

12:23:00 00:08:24 Richard Rodgers Slaughter on 10th Avenue from "On Your Toes"

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

12:33:00 00:07:17 Daniel Auber The Bronze Horse: Overture

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

12:43:00 00:08:37 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Danube Maidens" Op 427

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

12:53:00 00:03:01 Leroy Anderson A Trumpeter's Lullaby

BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Catherine Moore, trumpet Naxos 559357

2013 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Session 1 of the Semi-Final Round as the remaining eight contestants vie for honors in one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind

13:05 COMPETITOR: Ruoyu Huang of China

Debussy Ce qu’a vu le vent d’ouest & Minstrels from Preludes Book 1

Ravel La valse

Schumann Davidsbuendlertaenze Op 6

Balakirev Islamey Op 18

14:06:00 00:05:21 Sir Arthur Sullivan Patience: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

14:13:00 00:04:05 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2: Danse baroque Op 53

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9454

14:25 COMPETITOR: Jin Uk Kim of South Korea

Kirchner Interlude II (2003)

Scriabin Piano Sonata No. 3 in f-Sharp Op 23

Liszt Grandes etudes de Paganini S 141, 1-6

15:20:00 00:08:32 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in F

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 437549

15:32:00 00:19:18 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2207

15:53:00 00:04:29 Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Overture

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

15:58:00 00:03:48 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 6 in D

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

16:06:00 00:02:43 George Gershwin Shall We Dance: They All Laughed

London Symphony Orchestra Gregor Bühl Sharon Kam, clarinet Teldec 88482

16:11:00 00:14:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3 in E flat

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

16:28:00 00:05:05 Max Steiner Johnny Belinda: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81270

16:36:00 00:02:54 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from String Sextet No. 1 Op 18

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151

16:41:00 00:09:14 Sir William Herschel Oboe Concerto in E flat

Mozart Orchestra Davis Jerome Richard Woodhams, oboe Newport 85612

16:52:00 00:02:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Non so più

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Harry Bicket Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano Erato 85768

16:56:00 00:03:19 Goff Richards Homage to the Noble Grape: Chianti

London Brass Teldec 46069

17:05:00 00:04:40 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Villanesca

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

17:12:00 00:07:25 Carl Nielsen Allegro sanguineo from Symphony No. 2 Op 16

Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623

17:21:00 00:14:15 Johann Baptist Georg Neruda Trumpet Concerto in E flat

German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

17:39:00 00:04:13 Benjamin Godard Suite: Waltz Op 116

Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131

17:46:00 00:04:35 Juventino Rosas Waltz "Over the Waves"

Alondra de la Parra Philharmonic Orch of Americas Sony 75555

17:52:00 00:02:36 Bernard Herrmann The Devil and Daniel Webster: Swing Your Partners!

James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

17:56:00 00:02:35 Leonard Bernstein Candide: The Best of All Possible Worlds

Canadian Brass RCA 68633

18:12:00 00:23:20 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music

Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 448155

18:37:00 00:16:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 19 in E flat

Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714

2013 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION, livefrom Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Session 2 of the Semi-Final Round as the remaining eight contestants vie for honors in one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind

19:05 COMPETITOR: Jiayan Sun of China

Bold Fantasie in C Op 17

Liszt Bagatelle sans tonalite (Mephisto Waltz No. 4) & En reve S 207

Debussy Bruyeres, General Lavine - eccentric & Feux d’artifice from Preludes Book 2

Bartok Out of Doors Sz 81

20:20 COMPETITOR: Arseny Tarasevich-Nikolaev

Scriabin Five Preludes Op 16 & Piano Sonata No. 4 in F-Sharp Op 30

Ravel Gaspard de la nuit

Rachmaninoff Polka de W.R., Prelude in g Op 23/5, Prelude in G Op 32/5 & Moments musicaux Op 16/3 & 6

21:20:00 00:06:09 Erik Satie Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056

21:28:00 00:28:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Concerto in A

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Jon Manasse, clarinet Harm Mundi 907516

22:03:00 00:09:10 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 in B flat

22:15:00 00:23:00 Anna Clyne Night Ferry

22:37:00 00:03:26 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Neighbors' Dance

22:40:00 00:54:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major

22:42:00 00:14:29 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole