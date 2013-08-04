Program Guide 08-04-2013

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jeremy Denk, piano; Paul Jacobs, organ

00:04:00 00:18:00 Lou Harrison Organ Concerto

00:26:00 00:15:00 Henry Cowell Piano Concerto

00:44:00 00:53:00 Charles Ives A Concord Symphony

01:37:00 00:20:00 Edgard Varèse Amériques

LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Giovanni Antonini; Giovanni Sollima, cello

02:02:00 00:22:26 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C major

02:27:00 00:25:45 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 2 in D major

02:55:00 00:36:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D

03:35:00 00:19:40 Felix Mendelssohn Concerto for Piano, Violin and Strings in d

Jaap van Zweden, violin; Ronald Brautigam, piano; Royal Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra/(Philips 422230 CD)

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Robert Schumann: Romance No. 2 in F-sharp from Three Romances Op 28 Thomas Lorango, piano Newport 60034 4:18

Robert Schumann: String Quartet No. 2 in F Op 41/2

Escher String Quartet Alice Tully Hall, Star Theatre, NYC 23:27

Piano Puzzler: Warren Harder from Crystal Lake, IL

Puzzler Payoff: Sergei Prokofiev: First movement from Piano Sonata No. 7 in B-flat Op 83

Frederic Chiu, piano Harm Mundi 907086.88 8:56

Eric Whitacre (arr Chris Lennard): Lux Aurumque

Seattle Marimba Quartet; Craig Wende, Christian Krehbiel, Brian Yarkosky 4:21

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Triple Concerto in a BWV 1044

Alison Mitchell, flute, Angela Hewitt, piano; Australian Chamber Orchestra; Richard Tognetti, director and violin Hyperion 67307 4:34

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis and Chloe, Suite No. 2

Orchestre National de France; Daniele Gatti, conductor Theatre des Champs-Elysees, Paris, France 17:37

Johann Sebastian Bach: Air on the G string from Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D BWV 1068 (arr Xuefeu Yang)

Xuefei Yang, guitar Fraser Performance Studio, WGBH, Boston, MA 4:03

Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Flute Sonata for Flute and Continuo in e BWV 1034

Frank Gabriel Campos, trumpet; Nicholas Walker, bass Hockett Hall, Ithaca College, Ithaca, NY 2:45

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude from Cello Suite No. 3 in C BWV 1009

Alisa Weilerstein, cello Williamsburg Prebyterian Church, Williamsburg, Virginia 3:01

Clarice Assad: Suite for Lower Strings, based on themes of Bach

New Century Chamber Orchestra; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, music director Herbst Theatre, San Francisco, CA 13:07

Sergio Assad: Chuva from Seis Brevidades ("Six Short Pieces")

Odair Assad, guitar Lobero Theatre, Santa Barbara, CA CAMA: Community Arts Music Association 1:38

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Archiv Special: Music of the Gothic Era - When Andreas Holschneider took over Archiv in 1970, he wanted to expand the labels' repertoire, including this recording that helped shape the future of this program.

MUSICA SACRA

07:02:00 00:07:45 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on "The Old 100th" Psalm

City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best Corydon Singers; Roger Judd, organ Hyperion 66569

07:11:00 00:19:17 Maurice Duruflé Mass "Cum Jubilo" Op 11

Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson Thomas Hampson, baritone; Men of; Orfeón Donostiarra; Marie-Claire Alain, organ EMI 56878

07:32:00 00:21:29 Howard Hanson Lumen in Cristo

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Naxos 559704

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley: Recorded: October 25, 2012 in Davis, California

Alex Zhou, violin, age 11 from San Jose, CA

Zigeunerweisen, Op.20 by Pablo de Sarasate, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Annie Wu, flute, age 16 from Pleasanton, CA

Duo for Flute and Piano, III. Lively, With Bounce by Aaron Copland, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

3rd Beat from Three Beats for Beatbox Flute by Greg Pattillo

Alec Holcomb, guitar, age 17 from Franklin, TN

Prelude no.25 in D-flat Op.28 "Raindrop" by Frédéric Chopin (arr József Eötvös)

Phoebe Pan, piano, age 15 from Irvine, CA

Soirée de Vienne, Concert Paraphrase on Johann Strauss’s Die Fledermaus by Alfred Grünfeld

The Angeles Trio [Kristina Zlatareva, violin, age 19 from Culver City, CA; Ji Sun Jung, cello, age 18 from Irvine, CA; Jia Ying Dong, piano, age 18 from El Monte, CA; Mina Perry, coach)

Primavera Porteña from "The 4 Seasons of Buenos Aires" by Astor Piazzolla

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

10:04:00 00:16:21 William Schuman New England Triptych

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083

10:22:00 00:03:35 David Raksin The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme

Michael Tilson Thomas New World Symphony RCA 68798

10:27:00 00:03:01 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana: Passepied

Enrique Bátiz Royal Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 67435

2013 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Session 3 of the Second Round as 28 contestants vie for honors in one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind

10:30 COMPETITOR: Oleksandr Poliykov

Brahms Piano Sonata No. 3 in f Op 5

11:05 COMPETITOR: Beatrice Berrut

Haydn Piano Sonata in F Hob. XVI: 23

Chopin Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat Op 35 "Funeral March"

11:45:00 00:07:19 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in C

Drottningholm Baroque Ens. Musica Dolce Ensemble Bis 8

12:05 COMPETITOR: Oskar Jezior

Mozart Piano Sonata No. 12 in F K 332

Rzewski Winnsboro Cotton Mill Blues (1979)

12:40 COMPETITOR: Ben Schoeman

Schumann Kreisleriana Op 16

Chopin Etude in b Op 25/10 "Octaves"

13:10 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM

Claude Debussy Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune (1894)

Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (Telarc 80071 CD)

Claude Debussy Danses sacree et profane for harp and strings (1904)

Alexander Tietov,harp; Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (Telarc 80071 CD)

Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring Suite (1945)

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

2013 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Session 4 of the Second Round as 28 contestants vie for honors in one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind

14:35 COMPETITOR: Gerard Aimontche

Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-Flat Op 110

Chopin Etude in b Op 25/10 "Octaves"

15:05 COMPETITOR: Ben Kim

Bach Prelude and Fugue in F-Sharp, WTC 1: No. 13 BWV 858

Schumann Piano Sonata No. 1 in f-Sharp Op 11

15:46:00 00:05:37 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Symphony No. 5 Op 64

Jaap van Zweden Dallas Symphony Orchestra DSO Live 2009

15:52:00 00:04:22 Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No. 6 in D Op 5

Sir Angel Romero, guitar; Celedonio Romero, guitar Telarc 80216

16:00 COMPETITOR: Julia Kociuban

Haydn Piano Sonata in E-Flat Hob. XVI: 52

Chopin Fantasy in f Op 49

16:35 COMPETITOR: Andrejs Osokins

Haydn Piano Sonata in e Hob. XVI: 34

Schumann (arr Liszt): Widmung

Ravel Gaspard de la nuit

17:10 COMPETITOR: Meng-Sheng Shen

Corigliano Winging It (2008)

Chopin Piano Sonata No. 3 in b Op 58

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst – recorded live in Severance Hall

17:49:00 01:40:00 Richard Strauss Salome Op 54

Nina Stemme, soprano…Salome

Rudolf Schasching, tenor…Herod

Eric Owens, bass…Jochanaan

Jane Henschel, mezzo-soprano…Herodias

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:47:00 00:06:01 Gioacchino Rossini Tancredi: Overture

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415363

19:55:00 00:29:48 Mauro Giuliani Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A major Op 30

Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti John Williams, guitar Sony 63385

20:26:00 00:27:59 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 459156

INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Anthony Donofrio: Twitch (2010)

University of Iowa Center for New Music Ensemble/David Gompper (private CD) 11:11

Tom Lopez: The Death of the Moth (2003)

Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble/Tim Weiss (Centaur 2938) 14:00

Fredric Lissauer: Violin Sonata No. 1 “Shimmers from an Indigo Dusk” Op. 27 (1996-7)

Kia-Hui Tand, violin; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 12:23

Rudolph Bubalo: Offset I (1988)

Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (New World 80446) 16:34

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Organ and Friends - having a great time up in the organ loft, with trumpet, clarinet, cello, and brass ensemble

Sharon Willis: Vocalise for Trumpet and Organ

David Kuehn, trumpet; Calvert Johnson (2003 Rosales/St.Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, Atlanta, GA) Fleur de Son 57997

Sy Brandon: Meditation & Festive Celebration for Clarinet and Organ

Andrew Siegel, clarinet; Ji Hyun Woo (1990 Fisk/Lippes Concert Hall, SUNY-Buffalo, NY) Emeritus 20113

Karl Höller: Improvisation on Schönster Herr Jesu for Cello and Organ Op 55

Donald Moline, cello; Randall Swanson (1983 Casavant/St. Clement’s Church, Chicago, IL) Dorian Discovery 80148

John Gardner: Sonata Secolare Op 117

Cosmopolitan Brass/Chris Gardner, conductor; Stephen King (1881 Hunter-1991 Daniel/Brentwood Cathedral, England) Toccata Classics 0048

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:07 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

23:09:00 00:09:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 36

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

23:20:00 00:07:07 William Schuman New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083

23:27:00 00:11:16 Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80531

23:39:00 00:08:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1

English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219

23:47:00 00:07:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Clarinet Concerto

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Franklin Cohen, clarinet Decca 443176

23:56:00 00:02:48 Matteo Carcassi Etude mélodique in A major Op 60

Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Philips 446002