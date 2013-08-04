Program Guide 08-04-2013
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jeremy Denk, piano; Paul Jacobs, organ
00:04:00 00:18:00 Lou Harrison Organ Concerto
00:26:00 00:15:00 Henry Cowell Piano Concerto
00:44:00 00:53:00 Charles Ives A Concord Symphony
01:37:00 00:20:00 Edgard Varèse Amériques
LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Giovanni Antonini; Giovanni Sollima, cello
02:02:00 00:22:26 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C major
02:27:00 00:25:45 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 2 in D major
02:55:00 00:36:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D
03:35:00 00:19:40 Felix Mendelssohn Concerto for Piano, Violin and Strings in d
Jaap van Zweden, violin; Ronald Brautigam, piano; Royal Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra/(Philips 422230 CD)
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Robert Schumann: Romance No. 2 in F-sharp from Three Romances Op 28 Thomas Lorango, piano Newport 60034 4:18
Robert Schumann: String Quartet No. 2 in F Op 41/2
Escher String Quartet Alice Tully Hall, Star Theatre, NYC 23:27
Piano Puzzler: Warren Harder from Crystal Lake, IL
Puzzler Payoff: Sergei Prokofiev: First movement from Piano Sonata No. 7 in B-flat Op 83
Frederic Chiu, piano Harm Mundi 907086.88 8:56
Eric Whitacre (arr Chris Lennard): Lux Aurumque
Seattle Marimba Quartet; Craig Wende, Christian Krehbiel, Brian Yarkosky 4:21
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Triple Concerto in a BWV 1044
Alison Mitchell, flute, Angela Hewitt, piano; Australian Chamber Orchestra; Richard Tognetti, director and violin Hyperion 67307 4:34
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis and Chloe, Suite No. 2
Orchestre National de France; Daniele Gatti, conductor Theatre des Champs-Elysees, Paris, France 17:37
Johann Sebastian Bach: Air on the G string from Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D BWV 1068 (arr Xuefeu Yang)
Xuefei Yang, guitar Fraser Performance Studio, WGBH, Boston, MA 4:03
Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Flute Sonata for Flute and Continuo in e BWV 1034
Frank Gabriel Campos, trumpet; Nicholas Walker, bass Hockett Hall, Ithaca College, Ithaca, NY 2:45
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude from Cello Suite No. 3 in C BWV 1009
Alisa Weilerstein, cello Williamsburg Prebyterian Church, Williamsburg, Virginia 3:01
Clarice Assad: Suite for Lower Strings, based on themes of Bach
New Century Chamber Orchestra; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, music director Herbst Theatre, San Francisco, CA 13:07
Sergio Assad: Chuva from Seis Brevidades ("Six Short Pieces")
Odair Assad, guitar Lobero Theatre, Santa Barbara, CA CAMA: Community Arts Music Association 1:38
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Archiv Special: Music of the Gothic Era - When Andreas Holschneider took over Archiv in 1970, he wanted to expand the labels' repertoire, including this recording that helped shape the future of this program.
MUSICA SACRA
07:02:00 00:07:45 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on "The Old 100th" Psalm
City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best Corydon Singers; Roger Judd, organ Hyperion 66569
07:11:00 00:19:17 Maurice Duruflé Mass "Cum Jubilo" Op 11
Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson Thomas Hampson, baritone; Men of; Orfeón Donostiarra; Marie-Claire Alain, organ EMI 56878
07:32:00 00:21:29 Howard Hanson Lumen in Cristo
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Naxos 559704
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley: Recorded: October 25, 2012 in Davis, California
Alex Zhou, violin, age 11 from San Jose, CA
Zigeunerweisen, Op.20 by Pablo de Sarasate, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Annie Wu, flute, age 16 from Pleasanton, CA
Duo for Flute and Piano, III. Lively, With Bounce by Aaron Copland, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
3rd Beat from Three Beats for Beatbox Flute by Greg Pattillo
Alec Holcomb, guitar, age 17 from Franklin, TN
Prelude no.25 in D-flat Op.28 "Raindrop" by Frédéric Chopin (arr József Eötvös)
Phoebe Pan, piano, age 15 from Irvine, CA
Soirée de Vienne, Concert Paraphrase on Johann Strauss’s Die Fledermaus by Alfred Grünfeld
The Angeles Trio [Kristina Zlatareva, violin, age 19 from Culver City, CA; Ji Sun Jung, cello, age 18 from Irvine, CA; Jia Ying Dong, piano, age 18 from El Monte, CA; Mina Perry, coach)
Primavera Porteña from "The 4 Seasons of Buenos Aires" by Astor Piazzolla
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
10:04:00 00:16:21 William Schuman New England Triptych
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083
10:22:00 00:03:35 David Raksin The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme
Michael Tilson Thomas New World Symphony RCA 68798
10:27:00 00:03:01 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana: Passepied
Enrique Bátiz Royal Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 67435
2013 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Session 3 of the Second Round as 28 contestants vie for honors in one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind
10:30 COMPETITOR: Oleksandr Poliykov
Brahms Piano Sonata No. 3 in f Op 5
11:05 COMPETITOR: Beatrice Berrut
Haydn Piano Sonata in F Hob. XVI: 23
Chopin Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat Op 35 "Funeral March"
11:45:00 00:07:19 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in C
Drottningholm Baroque Ens. Musica Dolce Ensemble Bis 8
12:05 COMPETITOR: Oskar Jezior
Mozart Piano Sonata No. 12 in F K 332
Rzewski Winnsboro Cotton Mill Blues (1979)
12:40 COMPETITOR: Ben Schoeman
Schumann Kreisleriana Op 16
Chopin Etude in b Op 25/10 "Octaves"
13:10 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM
Claude Debussy Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune (1894)
Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (Telarc 80071 CD)
Claude Debussy Danses sacree et profane for harp and strings (1904)
Alexander Tietov,harp; Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (Telarc 80071 CD)
Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring Suite (1945)
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)
2013 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Session 4 of the Second Round as 28 contestants vie for honors in one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind
14:35 COMPETITOR: Gerard Aimontche
Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-Flat Op 110
Chopin Etude in b Op 25/10 "Octaves"
15:05 COMPETITOR: Ben Kim
Bach Prelude and Fugue in F-Sharp, WTC 1: No. 13 BWV 858
Schumann Piano Sonata No. 1 in f-Sharp Op 11
15:46:00 00:05:37 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Symphony No. 5 Op 64
Jaap van Zweden Dallas Symphony Orchestra DSO Live 2009
15:52:00 00:04:22 Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No. 6 in D Op 5
Sir Angel Romero, guitar; Celedonio Romero, guitar Telarc 80216
16:00 COMPETITOR: Julia Kociuban
Haydn Piano Sonata in E-Flat Hob. XVI: 52
Chopin Fantasy in f Op 49
16:35 COMPETITOR: Andrejs Osokins
Haydn Piano Sonata in e Hob. XVI: 34
Schumann (arr Liszt): Widmung
Ravel Gaspard de la nuit
17:10 COMPETITOR: Meng-Sheng Shen
Corigliano Winging It (2008)
Chopin Piano Sonata No. 3 in b Op 58
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst – recorded live in Severance Hall
17:49:00 01:40:00 Richard Strauss Salome Op 54
Nina Stemme, soprano…Salome
Rudolf Schasching, tenor…Herod
Eric Owens, bass…Jochanaan
Jane Henschel, mezzo-soprano…Herodias
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:47:00 00:06:01 Gioacchino Rossini Tancredi: Overture
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415363
19:55:00 00:29:48 Mauro Giuliani Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A major Op 30
Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti John Williams, guitar Sony 63385
20:26:00 00:27:59 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 459156
INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Anthony Donofrio: Twitch (2010)
University of Iowa Center for New Music Ensemble/David Gompper (private CD) 11:11
Tom Lopez: The Death of the Moth (2003)
Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble/Tim Weiss (Centaur 2938) 14:00
Fredric Lissauer: Violin Sonata No. 1 “Shimmers from an Indigo Dusk” Op. 27 (1996-7)
Kia-Hui Tand, violin; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 12:23
Rudolph Bubalo: Offset I (1988)
Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (New World 80446) 16:34
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Organ and Friends - having a great time up in the organ loft, with trumpet, clarinet, cello, and brass ensemble
Sharon Willis: Vocalise for Trumpet and Organ
David Kuehn, trumpet; Calvert Johnson (2003 Rosales/St.Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, Atlanta, GA) Fleur de Son 57997
Sy Brandon: Meditation & Festive Celebration for Clarinet and Organ
Andrew Siegel, clarinet; Ji Hyun Woo (1990 Fisk/Lippes Concert Hall, SUNY-Buffalo, NY) Emeritus 20113
Karl Höller: Improvisation on Schönster Herr Jesu for Cello and Organ Op 55
Donald Moline, cello; Randall Swanson (1983 Casavant/St. Clement’s Church, Chicago, IL) Dorian Discovery 80148
John Gardner: Sonata Secolare Op 117
Cosmopolitan Brass/Chris Gardner, conductor; Stephen King (1881 Hunter-1991 Daniel/Brentwood Cathedral, England) Toccata Classics 0048
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:07:07 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
23:09:00 00:09:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 36
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421
23:20:00 00:07:07 William Schuman New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083
23:27:00 00:11:16 Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80531
23:39:00 00:08:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1
English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219
23:47:00 00:07:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Clarinet Concerto
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Franklin Cohen, clarinet Decca 443176
23:56:00 00:02:48 Matteo Carcassi Etude mélodique in A major Op 60
Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Philips 446002