Program Guide 07-13-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT

00:02:00 00:32:32 Ignace Jan Paderewski Piano Concerto in A minor Op 17

London Symphony Orchestra Arthur Fiedler Earl Wild, piano Elan 82266

00:38:00 00:39:37 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63151

01:21:00 00:43:14 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 15 in A minor Op 132

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

02:07:00 00:32:37 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 15

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769

02:42:00 00:37:29 Dmitri Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 77

Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Marek Janowski Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89921

03:23:00 00:40:05 Antonín Dvorák String Quintet No. 2 in G major Op 77

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152

04:06:00 00:27:09 Béla Bartók Divertimento for Strings

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

04:36:00 00:27:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 3 in C minor Op 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

05:05:00 00:23:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.104 in D

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

05:28:00 00:15:55 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80344

05:48:00 00:07:31 Jean Sibelius Suite champêtre Op 98

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5169

06:00 CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez

Astor Piazzolla Soledad (Solitude)

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Octavio Brunetti, piano Sony 702668

Astor Piazzolla Libertango

Eduardo Hubert, Martha Argerich, pianos EMI 67051

Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b BWV 1067

Ornulf Gulbransen, flute; Ruth Laredo, continuo Marlboro Festival

Orchestra Pablo Casals Sony 45892

Ernesto Lecuona Siboney

Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 629502

Manuel Ponce Estrellita

Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 629502

Franz Schubert Ave Maria

Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Bologna Community Theatre Michele Mariotti Decca 14875

Hector Berlioz Reverie & Caprice Op 8

Guillermo Figueroa, violin Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431680

Carlos Chávez String Quartet No. 3

Lorenz Gamma, Mitchell Newman, violins; Jan Karlin, viola; Peter Jacobson, cello [Southwest

Chamber Music] Cambria 8853

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp Op 27/2 "Moonlight"

Claudio Arrau, piano Philips 15402

Joaquín Turina Danzas fantásticas

London Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz EMI 49405

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Epistle Sonata in C KV 329

Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra; Andrew Parrott, conductor DENON 9573

Paul McCartney (arr Frank Gabriel Campos): Here, There, and Everywhere

Frank Gabriel Campos, trumpet; Nicholas Walker, bass Hockett Hall, Ithaca College,

Ithaca, NY 4:21

Paul McCartney (arr Time for Three): Blackbird

Time for Three - Zachary DePue, violin; Nicolas Kendall, violin; Ranaan Meyer, double bass

Ilfeld Auditorium, Las Vegas, New Mexico 5:03

Piano Puzzler: John C. from Charlotte, SC

Piano Puzzler Payoff: George Gershwin: Prelude for Piano No. 2 - "Blue Lullaby"

John O'Connor, piano Telarc 80542 3:14

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G K 216

Nigel Armstrong, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Andrew Shulman, conductor

Royce Hall, Westwood, CA 23:54

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Zoltan Kodaly: Three Hungarian Dances

David Oistrach, violin; Naum Walter, piano Berlin Classics 2132 4:33

Frederic Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-flat Op 47

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Carnegie Hall Carnegie Hall, New York City 7:15

Zoltan Kodaly: Variations on a Hungarian Folksong "The Peacock"

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnnFalleta, conductor

Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, New York, USA 25:58

Joao Gilberto (arr Colin Jacobsen): Undiu

Dawn Upshaw, soprano The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor

Ravinia Festival, Martin Theatre, Highland Park, IL 9:37

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Virtuosi – Jascha Heifetz, Part 2

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D: Finale

Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner

(RCA 5933 CD) 8:10

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Chaconne

Jascha Heifetz, violin (RCA LM 6105 LP) 12:50

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings

Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chamber Orchestra (RCA 5933 CD) 3:57

Cesar Franck: Sonata in A Major: Finale

Jascha Heifetz, violin; Brooks Smith, piano (Columbia 33444 LP) 5:47

Ernest Bloch: Nigun from Baal Shem Suite

Jascha Heifetz, violin; Brooks Smith, piano (Columbia 33444 LP) 5:03

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente

Jascha Heifetz, violin; Brooks Smith, piano (Columbia 33444 LP) 3:56

Grigoras Dinicu: Hora Staccato

Jascha Heifetz, violin; Emanuel Bay, piano (RCA 0944 LP) 2:02

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Robert Townson Part 2

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Prelude and Main Title from Superman, 1978 - Varese Sarabande VSD2-5981

John Williams - Royal Scottish National Orchestra/ John Debney, cond.

Funeral March of a Marionette used as Main Title for The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, 1963

Varese Sarabande VCL 0511 1119 - Charles Gounod - original soundtrack/Bernard Herrmann

Suite 4 from A Home Away From Home used in The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, 1963

Varese Sarabande 302 067 012-2/VSD 7012 - Bernard Herrmann -

original soundtrack/Bernard Herrmann, cond.

This is Berk and Coming Back Around from How To Train Your Dragon, 2010

Varese Sarabande VCL 0910 1113 - John Powell - original soundtrack

Night Journeys from Dracula, 1979 – Philips 442 425-2 - John Williams

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

For Gillian/End Title from The Fury, 1978 - Varese Sarabande VS 302 067 059

John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Prelude and Main Title from Superman, 1978 - Varese Sarabande VSD2-5981

John Williams - Royal Scottish National Orchestra/John Debney, cond.

Love Theme from Superman, 1978 – Telarc 80700 - John Williams

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Enterprising Young Men from Star Trek, 2009

Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 2 - Michael Giacchino -

original soundtrack/Tim Simonec

Watergate from Frost/Nixon, 2008 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 2

Hans Zimmer - original soundtrack

Enterprising Young Men, Kirk Enterprises, Star Trek Main Theme from Star Trek Into Darkness, 2013

Varese Sarabande 302 067 192 2/VSD-7198 - Michael Giacchino

original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

A Renaissance Timepiece from Romeo and Juliet, 1968 - Varese Sarabande VSD 5752

Nino Rota - Royal Scottish National Orchestra/ Cliff Eidelman, cond.

Real Rain from Pleasantville, 1998 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2

Randy Newman - original soundtrack

The Ides of March from The Ides of March, 2011 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 2

Alexandre Desplat - London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Largo Winch from The Heir Apparent: Largo Winch, 2008 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 2

Alexandre Desplat - original soundtrack/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

The Flood from Evan Almighty, 2007 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2

John Debney - Hollywood Studio Orchestra/John Debney, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Charles Ives’s ‘Country Band March’

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:09:00 00:11:18 Charles Ives Finale from Symphony No. 1

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053

12:22:00 00:06:48 William Grant Still Land of Romance from "Africa"

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

12:31:00 00:07:35 John Knowles Paine Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 23

Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

12:41:00 00:13:41 George Gershwin Allegro from Piano Concerto in F

Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

12:56:00 00:03:44 George Gershwin Nos. 1 & 3 from Three Preludes

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago

Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II: Oklahoma! (1943)

16:00 GERSHWIN ALONE with Hershey Felder: recorded live in Chicago,

the one-man show on the life and music of George Gershwin

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:03 00:03:13 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'

Alfred Drake Oklahoma! -- Original B'way Cast Decca 012157981-2

18:04:54 00:03:49 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Pore Jud Is Daid

Alfred Drake, Howard da Silva Oklahoma! -- Original B'way Cast Decca 012157981-2

18:09:35 00:02:10 Elie Siegmeister Wand'rin'

Alfred Drake Sing Out, Sweet Land -- Original B'way Cast Decca DL8023

18:11:53 00:02:58 Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach Don't Ask Me Not to Sing

Alfred Drake Roberta -- Studio Cast Recording Decca 440018731-2

18:15:15 00:02:44 Duke Ellington-John Latouche Toothe and Claw

Alfred Drake Beggar's Holiday Blue Pear BP1013

18:18:41 00:04:23 Cole Porter Where Is the Life That Late I Led?

Alfred Drake Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60536

18:23:09 00:03:17 Cole Porter So in Love

Alfred Drake Kiss Me, Kate -- Studio Cast Angel 0777-76476025

18:26:56 00:01:42 Cole Porter Brush Up Your Shakespeare

Alfred Drake Kiss Me, Kate -- Studio Cast Angel 0777-76476025

18:29:15 00:01:48 Kurt Weill-Arnold Sundgard Hop Up, My Ladies

Alfred Drake, Jane Wilson Down in the Valley -- Studio Cast Decca DL74239

18:30:58 00:03:35 Borodin-Wright-Forrest Gesticulate

Alfred Drake Kismet -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89252

18:34:30 00:02:39 Borodin-Wright-Forrest The Olive Tree

Alfred Drake Kismet -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89252

18:37:35 00:01:42 Robert Wright-Chet Forrest Man and Shadow

Alfred Drake Kean -- Original B'way Cast DRG 19029

18:39:16 00:04:46 Robert Wright-Chet Forrest Apology

Alfred Drake Kean -- Original B'way Cast DRG 19029

18:44:24 00:05:00 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe I'm Glad I'm Not Young Anymore

Alfred Drake Gigi -- Stage Version RCA ABL1-0404

18:50:04 00:01:35 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Lonely Feet

Alfred Drake, Blossom Dearie Oscar Hammerstein Revisited Painted Smiles PS1365

18:51:52 00:01:08 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:18 00:03:39 Cole Porter Wunderbar

Alfred Drake, Patricia Morison Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60536

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:08 Antonio Rosetti Symphony in G minor

Concerto Cologne Teldec 98420

19:20:00 00:36:04 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61

Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231

8:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - The Cleveland Orchestra/Robert Porco;

Liudmyla Monastyrska, soprano; Michelle DeYoung, mezzo-soprano;

Dimitri Pittas. tenor; Raymond Aceto, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

20:04:00 01:31:54 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem

21:40:00 00:19:00 Camille Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 33

Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 410019

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:07:05 Miguel Llobet Catalan Folksongs

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404

23:09:00 00:09:24 César Franck Psyché and Eros

Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167

23:20:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3

Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56564

23:30:00 00:09:43 John Cage In a Landscape

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

23:41:00 00:04:00 Kevin Puts Elegy for Brass

Bay Brass Harm Mundi 807556

23:45:00 00:10:11 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22

Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

23:56:00 00:03:03 Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55

Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume

Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 12217