Program Guide 07-13-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT
00:02:00 00:32:32 Ignace Jan Paderewski Piano Concerto in A minor Op 17
London Symphony Orchestra Arthur Fiedler Earl Wild, piano Elan 82266
00:38:00 00:39:37 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63151
01:21:00 00:43:14 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 15 in A minor Op 132
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
02:07:00 00:32:37 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 15
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769
02:42:00 00:37:29 Dmitri Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 77
Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Marek Janowski Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89921
03:23:00 00:40:05 Antonín Dvorák String Quintet No. 2 in G major Op 77
Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152
04:06:00 00:27:09 Béla Bartók Divertimento for Strings
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
04:36:00 00:27:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 3 in C minor Op 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724
05:05:00 00:23:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.104 in D
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779
05:28:00 00:15:55 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80344
05:48:00 00:07:31 Jean Sibelius Suite champêtre Op 98
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5169
06:00 CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez
Astor Piazzolla Soledad (Solitude)
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Octavio Brunetti, piano Sony 702668
Astor Piazzolla Libertango
Eduardo Hubert, Martha Argerich, pianos EMI 67051
Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b BWV 1067
Ornulf Gulbransen, flute; Ruth Laredo, continuo Marlboro Festival
Orchestra Pablo Casals Sony 45892
Ernesto Lecuona Siboney
Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 629502
Manuel Ponce Estrellita
Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 629502
Franz Schubert Ave Maria
Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Bologna Community Theatre Michele Mariotti Decca 14875
Hector Berlioz Reverie & Caprice Op 8
Guillermo Figueroa, violin Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431680
Carlos Chávez String Quartet No. 3
Lorenz Gamma, Mitchell Newman, violins; Jan Karlin, viola; Peter Jacobson, cello [Southwest
Chamber Music] Cambria 8853
Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp Op 27/2 "Moonlight"
Claudio Arrau, piano Philips 15402
Joaquín Turina Danzas fantásticas
London Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz EMI 49405
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Epistle Sonata in C KV 329
Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra; Andrew Parrott, conductor DENON 9573
Paul McCartney (arr Frank Gabriel Campos): Here, There, and Everywhere
Frank Gabriel Campos, trumpet; Nicholas Walker, bass Hockett Hall, Ithaca College,
Ithaca, NY 4:21
Paul McCartney (arr Time for Three): Blackbird
Time for Three - Zachary DePue, violin; Nicolas Kendall, violin; Ranaan Meyer, double bass
Ilfeld Auditorium, Las Vegas, New Mexico 5:03
Piano Puzzler: John C. from Charlotte, SC
Piano Puzzler Payoff: George Gershwin: Prelude for Piano No. 2 - "Blue Lullaby"
John O'Connor, piano Telarc 80542 3:14
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G K 216
Nigel Armstrong, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Andrew Shulman, conductor
Royce Hall, Westwood, CA 23:54
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Zoltan Kodaly: Three Hungarian Dances
David Oistrach, violin; Naum Walter, piano Berlin Classics 2132 4:33
Frederic Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-flat Op 47
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Carnegie Hall Carnegie Hall, New York City 7:15
Zoltan Kodaly: Variations on a Hungarian Folksong "The Peacock"
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnnFalleta, conductor
Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, New York, USA 25:58
Joao Gilberto (arr Colin Jacobsen): Undiu
Dawn Upshaw, soprano The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor
Ravinia Festival, Martin Theatre, Highland Park, IL 9:37
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Virtuosi – Jascha Heifetz, Part 2
Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D: Finale
Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner
(RCA 5933 CD) 8:10
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Chaconne
Jascha Heifetz, violin (RCA LM 6105 LP) 12:50
Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings
Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chamber Orchestra (RCA 5933 CD) 3:57
Cesar Franck: Sonata in A Major: Finale
Jascha Heifetz, violin; Brooks Smith, piano (Columbia 33444 LP) 5:47
Ernest Bloch: Nigun from Baal Shem Suite
Jascha Heifetz, violin; Brooks Smith, piano (Columbia 33444 LP) 5:03
Claude Debussy: La plus que lente
Jascha Heifetz, violin; Brooks Smith, piano (Columbia 33444 LP) 3:56
Grigoras Dinicu: Hora Staccato
Jascha Heifetz, violin; Emanuel Bay, piano (RCA 0944 LP) 2:02
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Robert Townson Part 2
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Prelude and Main Title from Superman, 1978 - Varese Sarabande VSD2-5981
John Williams - Royal Scottish National Orchestra/ John Debney, cond.
Funeral March of a Marionette used as Main Title for The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, 1963
Varese Sarabande VCL 0511 1119 - Charles Gounod - original soundtrack/Bernard Herrmann
Suite 4 from A Home Away From Home used in The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, 1963
Varese Sarabande 302 067 012-2/VSD 7012 - Bernard Herrmann -
original soundtrack/Bernard Herrmann, cond.
This is Berk and Coming Back Around from How To Train Your Dragon, 2010
Varese Sarabande VCL 0910 1113 - John Powell - original soundtrack
Night Journeys from Dracula, 1979 – Philips 442 425-2 - John Williams
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.
For Gillian/End Title from The Fury, 1978 - Varese Sarabande VS 302 067 059
John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
Prelude and Main Title from Superman, 1978 - Varese Sarabande VSD2-5981
John Williams - Royal Scottish National Orchestra/John Debney, cond.
Love Theme from Superman, 1978 – Telarc 80700 - John Williams
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Enterprising Young Men from Star Trek, 2009
Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 2 - Michael Giacchino -
original soundtrack/Tim Simonec
Watergate from Frost/Nixon, 2008 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 2
Hans Zimmer - original soundtrack
Enterprising Young Men, Kirk Enterprises, Star Trek Main Theme from Star Trek Into Darkness, 2013
Varese Sarabande 302 067 192 2/VSD-7198 - Michael Giacchino
original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.
A Renaissance Timepiece from Romeo and Juliet, 1968 - Varese Sarabande VSD 5752
Nino Rota - Royal Scottish National Orchestra/ Cliff Eidelman, cond.
Real Rain from Pleasantville, 1998 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2
Randy Newman - original soundtrack
The Ides of March from The Ides of March, 2011 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 2
Alexandre Desplat - London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.
Largo Winch from The Heir Apparent: Largo Winch, 2008 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 2
Alexandre Desplat - original soundtrack/Alexandre Desplat, cond.
The Flood from Evan Almighty, 2007 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2
John Debney - Hollywood Studio Orchestra/John Debney, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Charles Ives’s ‘Country Band March’
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:09:00 00:11:18 Charles Ives Finale from Symphony No. 1
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053
12:22:00 00:06:48 William Grant Still Land of Romance from "Africa"
Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016
12:31:00 00:07:35 John Knowles Paine Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 23
Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374
12:41:00 00:13:41 George Gershwin Allegro from Piano Concerto in F
Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705
12:56:00 00:03:44 George Gershwin Nos. 1 & 3 from Three Preludes
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago
Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II: Oklahoma! (1943)
16:00 GERSHWIN ALONE with Hershey Felder: recorded live in Chicago,
the one-man show on the life and music of George Gershwin
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:03 00:03:13 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'
Alfred Drake Oklahoma! -- Original B'way Cast Decca 012157981-2
18:04:54 00:03:49 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Pore Jud Is Daid
Alfred Drake, Howard da Silva Oklahoma! -- Original B'way Cast Decca 012157981-2
18:09:35 00:02:10 Elie Siegmeister Wand'rin'
Alfred Drake Sing Out, Sweet Land -- Original B'way Cast Decca DL8023
18:11:53 00:02:58 Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach Don't Ask Me Not to Sing
Alfred Drake Roberta -- Studio Cast Recording Decca 440018731-2
18:15:15 00:02:44 Duke Ellington-John Latouche Toothe and Claw
Alfred Drake Beggar's Holiday Blue Pear BP1013
18:18:41 00:04:23 Cole Porter Where Is the Life That Late I Led?
Alfred Drake Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60536
18:23:09 00:03:17 Cole Porter So in Love
Alfred Drake Kiss Me, Kate -- Studio Cast Angel 0777-76476025
18:26:56 00:01:42 Cole Porter Brush Up Your Shakespeare
Alfred Drake Kiss Me, Kate -- Studio Cast Angel 0777-76476025
18:29:15 00:01:48 Kurt Weill-Arnold Sundgard Hop Up, My Ladies
Alfred Drake, Jane Wilson Down in the Valley -- Studio Cast Decca DL74239
18:30:58 00:03:35 Borodin-Wright-Forrest Gesticulate
Alfred Drake Kismet -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89252
18:34:30 00:02:39 Borodin-Wright-Forrest The Olive Tree
Alfred Drake Kismet -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89252
18:37:35 00:01:42 Robert Wright-Chet Forrest Man and Shadow
Alfred Drake Kean -- Original B'way Cast DRG 19029
18:39:16 00:04:46 Robert Wright-Chet Forrest Apology
Alfred Drake Kean -- Original B'way Cast DRG 19029
18:44:24 00:05:00 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe I'm Glad I'm Not Young Anymore
Alfred Drake Gigi -- Stage Version RCA ABL1-0404
18:50:04 00:01:35 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Lonely Feet
Alfred Drake, Blossom Dearie Oscar Hammerstein Revisited Painted Smiles PS1365
18:51:52 00:01:08 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:18 00:03:39 Cole Porter Wunderbar
Alfred Drake, Patricia Morison Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60536
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:16:08 Antonio Rosetti Symphony in G minor
Concerto Cologne Teldec 98420
19:20:00 00:36:04 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61
Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231
8:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - The Cleveland Orchestra/Robert Porco;
Liudmyla Monastyrska, soprano; Michelle DeYoung, mezzo-soprano;
Dimitri Pittas. tenor; Raymond Aceto, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
20:04:00 01:31:54 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem
21:40:00 00:19:00 Camille Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 33
Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 410019
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:07:05 Miguel Llobet Catalan Folksongs
Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404
23:09:00 00:09:24 César Franck Psyché and Eros
Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167
23:20:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3
Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56564
23:30:00 00:09:43 John Cage In a Landscape
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281
23:41:00 00:04:00 Kevin Puts Elegy for Brass
Bay Brass Harm Mundi 807556
23:45:00 00:10:11 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22
Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953
23:56:00 00:03:03 Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55
Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume
Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 12217