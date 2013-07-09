Program Guide 07-09-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:27:47 Ottorino Respighi Church Windows

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80356

00:31:00 00:35:00 George W. Chadwick Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 21

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334

01:07:00 00:38:20 Aram Khachaturian Flute Concerto

Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman

Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563

01:48:00 00:35:07 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 2 in B minor Op 16

Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623

02:25:00 00:35:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat

Northern Sinfonia Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano Avie 2200

03:02:00 00:49:07 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat major Op 55

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80310

03:53:00 00:14:45 David Diamond Rounds for String Orchestra

Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

04:09:00 00:24:22 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 2 in D

Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 573071

04:35:00 00:41:37 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396

05:18:00 00:20:13 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 48 in C major Op 64

Salomon String Quartet Hyperion 67011

05:40:00 00:04:30 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79

05:50:00 00:04:53 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 7 in E flat major Op 30

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

05:57:00 00:03:20 Gabriel Fauré Après un rêve Op 7

Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:00 00:02:26 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

06:10:00 00:09:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Divertimento No. 17

Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane

Rafael Druian, violin Sony 86793

06:20:00 00:04:26 Peter Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin: Polonaise

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378

06:25:00 00:09:32 Franz Schubert Finale from String Quintet

Tokyo String Quartet David Watkin, cello Harm Mundi 807427

06:40:00 00:07:32 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in F major Op 7

London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553002

06:51:00 00:02:09 John Williams Aloft... To the Royal Masthead!

Alasdair Neale Bay Brass Harm Mundi 807556

06:51:00 00:02:42 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

06:55:00 00:01:56 Henry Fillmore March "Rolling Thunder"

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505

07:05:00 00:03:53 Ignace Jan Paderewski Minuet in G major Op 14

Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300

07:10:00 00:05:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Divertimento No. 11

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

07:14:00 00:02:26 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: New York, New York

Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman

Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358

07:17:00 00:03:23 W.C. Handy Beale Street Blues

Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

07:22:00 00:03:14 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

07:25:00 00:05:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 146: "My Spirit Be Joyful"

Richard Kapp Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY CBS 44651

07:33:00 00:03:22 Igor Stravinsky Circus Polka

Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra RCA 68865

07:40:00 00:06:10 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 22

Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623

07:51:00 00:02:03 Anonymous Spiritual "The Battle of Jericho"

Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

07:55:00 00:02:46 Traditional O Can Ye Sew Cushions

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter

Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

07:58:00 00:01:09 Jean-Baptiste Lully arche militaire

Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

08:05:00 00:02:17 Dmitri Shostakovich Fugue No. 7 in A major Op 87

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996

08:10:00 00:06:56 Aaron Copland Danzón Cubano

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

08:20:00 00:06:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

08:25:00 00:08:48 Josef Strauss Waltz "Delirious" Op 212

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962

08:40:00 00:07:56 Jacques Ibert Finale from Flute Concerto

Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman

Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563

08:48:00 00:02:36 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Folk Feast Op 97

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Brilliant 6735

08:52:00 00:07:21 Greg Anderson Three Disney Waltzes

The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041

09:05:00 00:16:50 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

09:24:00 00:02:53 Michael Nyman The Piano: The Heart Asks Pleasure First

Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80357

09:27:00 00:02:59 Michael Nyman The Piano: Big My Secret

Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80357

09:30:00 00:02:06 Michael Nyman The Piano: The Mood that Passes

Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80357

09:35:00 00:07:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 82

Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98265

09:45:00 00:07:19 Alessandro Scarlatti Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E

Fabio Biondi Europa Galante VirginClas 45495

09:55:00 00:02:35 Morton Gould Gavotte from "Interplay"

Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller

Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:05:05 Teresa Carreño Waltz "Flower Basket" Op 9

Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121

10:05:00 00:02:20 Stephen Goss The Chinese Garden: Red Flowers Blooming

Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322

10:07:00 00:07:08 Gabriel Pierné Pastorale Variée dans le Style Ancien Op 30

Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

10:17:00 00:05:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante No. 2 from Symphony No. 31

Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 48385

10:25:00 00:07:30 Camille Saint-Saëns Omphale's Spinning Wheel Op 31

Charles Munch Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 68978

10:33:00 00:16:46 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 3 "Les Préludes"

Sir Georg Solti London Philharmonic Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

10:50:00 00:28:06 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat

Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55002

11:21:00 00:07:48 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 70

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 21278

11:30:00 00:06:49 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in F

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839

11:39:00 00:07:09 Johann Christian Bach Carattaco: Overture

Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999488

11:47:00 00:07:29 Sir Arthur Sullivan Iolanthe: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

11:55:00 00:03:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:06:06 Modest Mussorgsky The Fair at Sorochinsk: Overture

Evgeny Svetlanov Russian State Symphony RCA 68406

12:16:00 00:06:25 Scott Joplin Magnetic Rag

William Appling, piano Albany 1163

12:26:00 00:06:12 Paul Schoenfield Café Music: Allegro

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

12:34:00 00:06:21 Franz von Suppé The Jolly Robbers: Overture

Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932

12:41:00 00:14:16 Frederick Loewe Brigadoon: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

12:56:00 00:02:30 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Express" Op 311

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:40:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Suite

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

13:40:00 00:17:02 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 488

WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:02:57 Peter Tchaikovsky Un poco di Schumann in D flat major Op 72

Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284

14:02:00 00:01:21 Maurice Ravel Waltz "in the style of Borodin"

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 433515

14:07:00 00:10:02 Maurice Ravel Four Movements from Schumann's Carnaval

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79

14:19:00 00:06:23 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

14:28:00 00:12:00 John Field Piano Sonata No. 1 in E flat major Op 1

John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

14:42:00 00:13:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor

Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett, violin Gaudeamus 356

14:56:00 00:02:11 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Allegro

Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 419219

WCLV ARTS PARTNERS: Musical Upcoming Stars in the Classics (M.U.S.I.C.),

Ohio Light Opera, Cleveland International Piano Competition

15:03:00 00:08:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Theme & Variations from Clarinet Quintet

Emerson String Quartet

David Shifrin, clarinet DeutGram 459641

15:14:00 00:01:04 George Gershwin Gershwin Song-book: Oh, Lady Be Good

Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

15:15:00 00:03:40 George Gershwin The Man I Love

London Symphony Orchestra Gregor Bühl

Sharon Kam, clarinet Teldec 88482

15:18:00 00:03:08 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Als flotter Geist

London Philharmonic Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst

Thomas Hampson, baritone; London Voices EMI 56758

15:24:00 00:24:45 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin

Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

15:52:00 00:05:30 Alexander Borodin Scherzo from Symphony No. 2

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:03:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Caroso Dances

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

16:06:00 00:02:10 David Diamond Juliet and her Nurse from "Romeo and Juliet"

Gerard Schwarz New York Chamber Symphony Delos 3103

16:11:00 00:11:39 Aaron Copland El Salón México

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

16:26:00 00:03:32 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Siciliana

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

16:34:00 00:06:28 Karol Szymanowski Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 60

BBC Symphony Orchestra Edward Gardner

Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 5115

16:41:00 00:09:09 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

George Szell New York Philharmonic IMG 75962

16:52:00 00:02:32 Heitor Villa-Lobos Ciranda No. 1 "Terezinha de Jesús"

Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406

16:56:00 00:03:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Septet Op 20

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3177

17:05:00 00:05:20 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Trojan March

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80164

17:12:00 00:10:16 Ottorino Respighi Fantasia slava

BBC Philharmonic Sir Edward Downes

Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9311

17:24:00 00:11:12 Antonio Casimir Cartellieri Symphony No. 2 in E flat

Gernot Schmalfuss Evergreen Symphony Orchestra CPO 777667

17:38:00 00:05:29 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

17:46:00 00:04:14 Anton Rubinstein Melody in F major Op 3

John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391

17:52:00 00:03:23 Stephen Foster Gentle Annie

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers; Jeffrey Van, guitar Gothic 49243

17:57:00 00:02:19 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Smoke Dance

Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:21:43 Claude Debussy La mer

George Szell WDR Symphony Cologne IMG 75962

18:32:00 00:03:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

18:37:00 00:04:22 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Christmas Eve: Polonaise

Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 62647

18:45:00 00:09:03 Michael Torke Bright Blue Music

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Ecstatic 92201

18:53:00 00:04:23 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sérénade Op 37

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Steven Isserlis, cello VirginClas 91134

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:15 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 Op 10

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378

19:22:00 00:31:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

CHAMBERFEST CLEVELAND: A Tempo

Recorded Friday, June 28 in Harkness Chapel

Artists: Julie Albers, Noah Bendix-Balgley, Yehonatan Berick, Diana Cohen,

Franklin Cohen, Robert deMaine, Amy Schwartz Moretti, Dmitri Murrath,

Matan Porat, Orion Weiss

20:03:00 00:07:54 Alberto Ginastera Pampeana No. 2 Op 21

20:13:00 00:24:54 Maurice Ravel Piano Trio in A minor

20:39:00 00:05:56 George Gershwin Three Preludes

20:48:00 00:10:20 Olivier Messiaen Theme & Variations

21:01:00 00:26:53 Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in E flat major Op 47

21:31:00 00:27:44 Carl Reinecke Serenade for Strings in G minor Op 242

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999159

CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Susanna Mälkki, conductor

22:03:00 00:05:51 Charles Ives The Unanswered Question

22:11:00 00:20:00 Thea Musgrave Autumn Sonata

22:33:00 00:19:40 Charles Ives Three Places in New England

22:54:00 00:33:26 Richard Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30

23:29:00 00:30:25 Leonard Bernstein Serenade after Plato's "Symposium"