Program Guide 07-09-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:27:47 Ottorino Respighi Church Windows
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80356
00:31:00 00:35:00 George W. Chadwick Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 21
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334
01:07:00 00:38:20 Aram Khachaturian Flute Concerto
Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman
Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563
01:48:00 00:35:07 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 2 in B minor Op 16
Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623
02:25:00 00:35:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat
Northern Sinfonia Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano Avie 2200
03:02:00 00:49:07 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat major Op 55
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80310
03:53:00 00:14:45 David Diamond Rounds for String Orchestra
Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717
04:09:00 00:24:22 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 2 in D
Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 573071
04:35:00 00:41:37 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396
05:18:00 00:20:13 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 48 in C major Op 64
Salomon String Quartet Hyperion 67011
05:40:00 00:04:30 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79
05:50:00 00:04:53 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 7 in E flat major Op 30
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350
05:57:00 00:03:20 Gabriel Fauré Après un rêve Op 7
Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249
FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:05:00 00:02:26 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
06:10:00 00:09:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Divertimento No. 17
Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane
Rafael Druian, violin Sony 86793
06:20:00 00:04:26 Peter Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin: Polonaise
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378
06:25:00 00:09:32 Franz Schubert Finale from String Quintet
Tokyo String Quartet David Watkin, cello Harm Mundi 807427
06:40:00 00:07:32 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in F major Op 7
London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553002
06:51:00 00:02:09 John Williams Aloft... To the Royal Masthead!
Alasdair Neale Bay Brass Harm Mundi 807556
06:51:00 00:02:42 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068
06:55:00 00:01:56 Henry Fillmore March "Rolling Thunder"
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505
07:05:00 00:03:53 Ignace Jan Paderewski Minuet in G major Op 14
Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300
07:10:00 00:05:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Divertimento No. 11
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669
07:14:00 00:02:26 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: New York, New York
Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman
Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358
07:17:00 00:03:23 W.C. Handy Beale Street Blues
Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623
07:22:00 00:03:14 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
07:25:00 00:05:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 146: "My Spirit Be Joyful"
Richard Kapp Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY CBS 44651
07:33:00 00:03:22 Igor Stravinsky Circus Polka
Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra RCA 68865
07:40:00 00:06:10 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 22
Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623
07:51:00 00:02:03 Anonymous Spiritual "The Battle of Jericho"
Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623
07:55:00 00:02:46 Traditional O Can Ye Sew Cushions
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter
Cambridge Singers Collegium 120
07:58:00 00:01:09 Jean-Baptiste Lully arche militaire
Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623
08:05:00 00:02:17 Dmitri Shostakovich Fugue No. 7 in A major Op 87
Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996
08:10:00 00:06:56 Aaron Copland Danzón Cubano
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639
08:20:00 00:06:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718
08:25:00 00:08:48 Josef Strauss Waltz "Delirious" Op 212
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962
08:40:00 00:07:56 Jacques Ibert Finale from Flute Concerto
Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman
Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563
08:48:00 00:02:36 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Folk Feast Op 97
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Brilliant 6735
08:52:00 00:07:21 Greg Anderson Three Disney Waltzes
The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041
09:05:00 00:16:50 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
09:24:00 00:02:53 Michael Nyman The Piano: The Heart Asks Pleasure First
Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80357
09:27:00 00:02:59 Michael Nyman The Piano: Big My Secret
Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80357
09:30:00 00:02:06 Michael Nyman The Piano: The Mood that Passes
Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80357
09:35:00 00:07:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 82
Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98265
09:45:00 00:07:19 Alessandro Scarlatti Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E
Fabio Biondi Europa Galante VirginClas 45495
09:55:00 00:02:35 Morton Gould Gavotte from "Interplay"
Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller
Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:05:05 Teresa Carreño Waltz "Flower Basket" Op 9
Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121
10:05:00 00:02:20 Stephen Goss The Chinese Garden: Red Flowers Blooming
Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322
10:07:00 00:07:08 Gabriel Pierné Pastorale Variée dans le Style Ancien Op 30
Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127
10:17:00 00:05:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante No. 2 from Symphony No. 31
Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 48385
10:25:00 00:07:30 Camille Saint-Saëns Omphale's Spinning Wheel Op 31
Charles Munch Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 68978
10:33:00 00:16:46 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 3 "Les Préludes"
Sir Georg Solti London Philharmonic Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
10:50:00 00:28:06 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat
Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55002
11:21:00 00:07:48 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 70
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 21278
11:30:00 00:06:49 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in F
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839
11:39:00 00:07:09 Johann Christian Bach Carattaco: Overture
Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999488
11:47:00 00:07:29 Sir Arthur Sullivan Iolanthe: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916
11:55:00 00:03:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634
MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:06:06 Modest Mussorgsky The Fair at Sorochinsk: Overture
Evgeny Svetlanov Russian State Symphony RCA 68406
12:16:00 00:06:25 Scott Joplin Magnetic Rag
William Appling, piano Albany 1163
12:26:00 00:06:12 Paul Schoenfield Café Music: Allegro
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
12:34:00 00:06:21 Franz von Suppé The Jolly Robbers: Overture
Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932
12:41:00 00:14:16 Frederick Loewe Brigadoon: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375
12:56:00 00:02:30 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Express" Op 311
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:40:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Suite
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
13:40:00 00:17:02 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 488
WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:02:57 Peter Tchaikovsky Un poco di Schumann in D flat major Op 72
Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284
14:02:00 00:01:21 Maurice Ravel Waltz "in the style of Borodin"
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 433515
14:07:00 00:10:02 Maurice Ravel Four Movements from Schumann's Carnaval
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79
14:19:00 00:06:23 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782
14:28:00 00:12:00 John Field Piano Sonata No. 1 in E flat major Op 1
John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290
14:42:00 00:13:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor
Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett, violin Gaudeamus 356
14:56:00 00:02:11 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Allegro
Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 419219
WCLV ARTS PARTNERS: Musical Upcoming Stars in the Classics (M.U.S.I.C.),
Ohio Light Opera, Cleveland International Piano Competition
15:03:00 00:08:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Theme & Variations from Clarinet Quintet
Emerson String Quartet
David Shifrin, clarinet DeutGram 459641
15:14:00 00:01:04 George Gershwin Gershwin Song-book: Oh, Lady Be Good
Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280
15:15:00 00:03:40 George Gershwin The Man I Love
London Symphony Orchestra Gregor Bühl
Sharon Kam, clarinet Teldec 88482
15:18:00 00:03:08 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Als flotter Geist
London Philharmonic Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst
Thomas Hampson, baritone; London Voices EMI 56758
15:24:00 00:24:45 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin
Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867
15:52:00 00:05:30 Alexander Borodin Scherzo from Symphony No. 2
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:03:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Caroso Dances
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
16:06:00 00:02:10 David Diamond Juliet and her Nurse from "Romeo and Juliet"
Gerard Schwarz New York Chamber Symphony Delos 3103
16:11:00 00:11:39 Aaron Copland El Salón México
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639
16:26:00 00:03:32 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Siciliana
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
16:34:00 00:06:28 Karol Szymanowski Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 60
BBC Symphony Orchestra Edward Gardner
Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 5115
16:41:00 00:09:09 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude
George Szell New York Philharmonic IMG 75962
16:52:00 00:02:32 Heitor Villa-Lobos Ciranda No. 1 "Terezinha de Jesús"
Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406
16:56:00 00:03:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Septet Op 20
Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3177
17:05:00 00:05:20 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Trojan March
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80164
17:12:00 00:10:16 Ottorino Respighi Fantasia slava
BBC Philharmonic Sir Edward Downes
Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9311
17:24:00 00:11:12 Antonio Casimir Cartellieri Symphony No. 2 in E flat
Gernot Schmalfuss Evergreen Symphony Orchestra CPO 777667
17:38:00 00:05:29 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533
17:46:00 00:04:14 Anton Rubinstein Melody in F major Op 3
John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391
17:52:00 00:03:23 Stephen Foster Gentle Annie
Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers; Jeffrey Van, guitar Gothic 49243
17:57:00 00:02:19 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Smoke Dance
Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695
DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:21:43 Claude Debussy La mer
George Szell WDR Symphony Cologne IMG 75962
18:32:00 00:03:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787
18:37:00 00:04:22 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Christmas Eve: Polonaise
Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 62647
18:45:00 00:09:03 Michael Torke Bright Blue Music
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Ecstatic 92201
18:53:00 00:04:23 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sérénade Op 37
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir John Eliot Gardiner
Steven Isserlis, cello VirginClas 91134
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:20:15 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 Op 10
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378
19:22:00 00:31:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421
CHAMBERFEST CLEVELAND: A Tempo
Recorded Friday, June 28 in Harkness Chapel
Artists: Julie Albers, Noah Bendix-Balgley, Yehonatan Berick, Diana Cohen,
Franklin Cohen, Robert deMaine, Amy Schwartz Moretti, Dmitri Murrath,
Matan Porat, Orion Weiss
20:03:00 00:07:54 Alberto Ginastera Pampeana No. 2 Op 21
20:13:00 00:24:54 Maurice Ravel Piano Trio in A minor
20:39:00 00:05:56 George Gershwin Three Preludes
20:48:00 00:10:20 Olivier Messiaen Theme & Variations
21:01:00 00:26:53 Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in E flat major Op 47
21:31:00 00:27:44 Carl Reinecke Serenade for Strings in G minor Op 242
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999159
CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Susanna Mälkki, conductor
22:03:00 00:05:51 Charles Ives The Unanswered Question
22:11:00 00:20:00 Thea Musgrave Autumn Sonata
22:33:00 00:19:40 Charles Ives Three Places in New England
22:54:00 00:33:26 Richard Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30
23:29:00 00:30:25 Leonard Bernstein Serenade after Plato's "Symposium"