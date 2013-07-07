Program Guide 07-07-2013

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Herbert Blomstedt, conductor;

Garrick Ohlsson, piano

00:03:00 00:31:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 9 in E flat

00:27:00 00:46:00 Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64

01:26:00 00:28:08 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 52

LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw

Orchestra/Mariss Jansons; Eva-Maria Westbroek, soprano; Burkhard Fritz, tenor

02:02:00 00:10:32 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

02:14:00 00:05:09 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Prize Song

02:21:00 00:03:27 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Dich, teure Halle

02:26:00 00:07:00 Richard Wagner Rienzi: 'Allmächt'ger Vater, blick herab

02:36:00 00:07:50 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude

02:46:00 00:16:34 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Winterstürme

03:05:00 00:04:43 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries

03:12:00 00:18:34 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Brünnhilde's

03:34:00 00:21:47 Richard Wagner Wesendonck Lieder

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion

Adam Summerhayes, violin; Chris Grist, cello London Concertante CMG 17 4:25

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 39 in G "Gypsy"

Andres Cardenes, violin; Anne Martindale Williams, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano

(Strings Music Pavillion; Steamboat Strings, CO) 15:15

Piano Puzzler: Lorelei Costa from Kitty Hawk, NC [6:16]

Puzzler Payoff: Bela Bartok (arr Ion Bogdan Stefanescu): Six Romanian Dances Sz 56

Costin Soare, Guitar; Ion Bogdan Stefanescu, flute (Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Romanian

Radio, Bucharest, Romania) 6:11

Debussy: Suite Bergamasque

Nobuyuki Tsujii, piano (University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall,

Athens, Georgia, USA) 16:05

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY

Paul Hindemith: March from Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber

San Francisco Symphony Herbert Blomstedt Decca 421523 4:27

Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue

Potsdam Chamber Academy (FreiRaum, Wolfsburg, Germany) 5:22

Alessio Bax Perfchat Part 1 [19:03]

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Egon Petri): Sheep May Safely Graze

Johannes Brahms: Ballade Op 10/1 (Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D K 385 'Haffner'

San Francisco Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas (Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco) 18:41

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Laude: Joy and Mystery -

A recent exhibit at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles featured the reconstruction of the

beautiful Laudario of the Compagnia di Sant' Agnese, inspiring this new release by the

ensemble Lionheart.

MUSICA SACRA

07:03:00 00:09:54 John Browne Jesu, Mercy, How May This Be?

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544

07:15:00 00:10:41 Thomas Tallis Videte miraculum

Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge Argo 425199

07:27:00 00:26:30 Alessandro Striggio Missa "Ecco sì beato giorno"

Chamber Ensemble Robert Hollingworth I Fagiolini Decca 4782734

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians;

Recorded: July 29, 2012 at the Great Wall International Music Academy in Beijing, China.

Kristine Clair Uchi Galano, violin, age 11 from Brunei

Allegro moderato from the Violin Concerto No. 4 in G by Franz Joseph Haydn, with Kurt

Sassmannshaus and the Great Wall Soloists

Jiang Yi Liang, violin, age 16 from Shanghai

Allegro moderato from the Violin Concerto No.1 in B-flat K 207 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

with Kurt Sassmannshaus and the Great Wall Soloists.

Ji Bolin, erhu, age 15 from Beijing

Sunshine on Taxkorgan by Chen Gang, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Great Wall String Quartet [Yabing Tan, age 23; Lin Haoli, violin, age 23; Guo Yi Tong, viola, age 19;

Bryant Tjahjono Gozali, cello, age 19] with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Allegro brillante from the Piano Quintet in E-flat Op 44 by Robert Schumann

Xu Jin Zhao, piano, age 15 from Beijing

Etude in a Op 25/11 by Frédéric Chopin

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

10:04:00 00:04:23 Gian Carlo Menotti Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture

James Conlon Metropolitan Opera Orchestra RCA 61509

10:08:00 00:03:45 Gian Carlo Menotti Sebastian: Barcarolle

Andrew Schenck New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7005

10:15:00 00:29:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181

10:53:00 00:02:17 Gustav Mahler Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Wer hat dies

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez

Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-sop DeutGram 4779060

10:55:00 00:03:27 Gustav Mahler Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Des Antonius

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez

Christian Gerhaher, baritone DeutGram 4779060

10:58:00 00:02:31 Gustav Mahler Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Lob des hohen

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez

Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-sop DeutGram 4779060

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:03:00 00:25:36 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.101 in D

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

11:31:00 00:15:46 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The High Castle

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic RCA 54331

11:50:00 00:04:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in G minor Op 23

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348

11:52:00 00:05:45 Franz Schubert Finale from Piano Quintet

Cleveland Quartet John O'Conor, piano;

James Vandemark, bass Telarc 80225

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:10:00 00:22:49 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko

Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191

12:34:00 00:05:53 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Vilja-Lied

English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate

Renée Fleming, soprano; London Voices Decca 458858

12:38:00 00:44:48 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64

Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 425516

12:42:00 00:11:18 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances

Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev

Mariinsky Theater Chorus Philips 442011

12:51:00 00:08:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20

Kremerata Baltica Evgeny Kissin, piano EMI 26645

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:23:39 Gustav Mahler Veni, creator Spiritus from Symphony No. 8

Berlin State Orchestra Pierre Boulez Berlin State Opera Chorus;

Berlin Radio Choir; Aurelius Boys Choir DeutGram 4776597

15:29:00 00:08:35 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 4 in A flat

Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943

15:41:00 00:11:50 Gustav Mahler Scherzo from Symphony No. 10

Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421182

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Orchestra/

Robin Tricciati; Simon Trpceski, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:03:00 00:08:10 Anatoly Lyadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62

16:15:00 00:34:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18

16:53:00 00:44:43 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43

17:45:00 00:14:28 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 50605

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:16:47 Gustav Mahler Songs of a Wayfarer

Vienna Philharmonic Pierre Boulez

Thomas Quasthoff, baritone DeutGram 3894

18:21:00 00:08:54 Frédéric Chopin Three Waltzes Op 70

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:08:35 Robert Schumann Overture to Schiller's "The Bride of Messina"

Thomas Dausgaard Swedish Chamber Orchestra Bis 1569

19:13:00 00:35:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45

Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2188

19:51:00 01:05:14 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425438

20:56:00 00:02:35 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Mélancolie

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers,

presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild.

Fredric Lissauer: Ivory Mix Op 46 (2005-06)

Julie Wesolek, flute; Henry Peyrebrune, double bass;

Stuart Raleigh, piano (private CD) 8:05

Fredric Lissauer: Two Tapestries Op 36 (2001-02)

Karin Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello;

Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 12:19

Fredric Lissauer: String Quartet No. 2 Op 25 “From an Earthen Cathedral” (1994)

Cavani String Quartet (private CD) 14:17

Fredric Lissauer: Violin Sonata No. 1 Op 27 “Shimmers from an Indigo Dusk” (1996-97)

Kia-Hui Tan, violin; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 12:23

Fredric Lissauer: Ballade for Solo Piano Op 44 “Th’ Down ‘n’ Dirty Cobalt 60 Uptown Blues” (2005)

Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 4:00

21:56:00 00:03:13 Anonymous Spiritual "Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child"

Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Wynton Marsalis, cornet CBS 42137

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Homeland Security

the good feeling generated by these diverse and creative works of American composers

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:05:53 Gustav Mahler Blumine from Symphony No. 1 in D

Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 469376

23:07:00 00:10:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42

Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 87454

23:19:00 00:07:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff

Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic

Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191

23:26:00 00:10:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5

English Concert Andrew Manze Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907385

23:38:00 00:10:31 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 10 in E flat major

Mitsuko Uchida, piano Philips 456572

23:48:00 00:06:01 Gustav Mahler Rückert Lieder: Ich bin der Welt

Laurence Equilbey Accentus Chamber Choir Naïve 4947

23:56:00 00:02:31 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 13 in A flat major Op 25

Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griffin 213