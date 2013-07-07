Program Guide 07-07-2013
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Herbert Blomstedt, conductor;
Garrick Ohlsson, piano
00:03:00 00:31:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 9 in E flat
00:27:00 00:46:00 Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64
01:26:00 00:28:08 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 52
LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw
Orchestra/Mariss Jansons; Eva-Maria Westbroek, soprano; Burkhard Fritz, tenor
02:02:00 00:10:32 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude
02:14:00 00:05:09 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Prize Song
02:21:00 00:03:27 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Dich, teure Halle
02:26:00 00:07:00 Richard Wagner Rienzi: 'Allmächt'ger Vater, blick herab
02:36:00 00:07:50 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude
02:46:00 00:16:34 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Winterstürme
03:05:00 00:04:43 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries
03:12:00 00:18:34 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Brünnhilde's
03:34:00 00:21:47 Richard Wagner Wesendonck Lieder
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY
Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion
Adam Summerhayes, violin; Chris Grist, cello London Concertante CMG 17 4:25
Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 39 in G "Gypsy"
Andres Cardenes, violin; Anne Martindale Williams, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano
(Strings Music Pavillion; Steamboat Strings, CO) 15:15
Piano Puzzler: Lorelei Costa from Kitty Hawk, NC [6:16]
Puzzler Payoff: Bela Bartok (arr Ion Bogdan Stefanescu): Six Romanian Dances Sz 56
Costin Soare, Guitar; Ion Bogdan Stefanescu, flute (Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Romanian
Radio, Bucharest, Romania) 6:11
Debussy: Suite Bergamasque
Nobuyuki Tsujii, piano (University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall,
Athens, Georgia, USA) 16:05
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY
Paul Hindemith: March from Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber
San Francisco Symphony Herbert Blomstedt Decca 421523 4:27
Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue
Potsdam Chamber Academy (FreiRaum, Wolfsburg, Germany) 5:22
Alessio Bax Perfchat Part 1 [19:03]
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Egon Petri): Sheep May Safely Graze
Johannes Brahms: Ballade Op 10/1 (Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D K 385 'Haffner'
San Francisco Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas (Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco) 18:41
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Laude: Joy and Mystery -
A recent exhibit at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles featured the reconstruction of the
beautiful Laudario of the Compagnia di Sant' Agnese, inspiring this new release by the
ensemble Lionheart.
MUSICA SACRA
07:03:00 00:09:54 John Browne Jesu, Mercy, How May This Be?
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544
07:15:00 00:10:41 Thomas Tallis Videte miraculum
Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge Argo 425199
07:27:00 00:26:30 Alessandro Striggio Missa "Ecco sì beato giorno"
Chamber Ensemble Robert Hollingworth I Fagiolini Decca 4782734
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: For playlists, click here.
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians;
Recorded: July 29, 2012 at the Great Wall International Music Academy in Beijing, China.
Kristine Clair Uchi Galano, violin, age 11 from Brunei
Allegro moderato from the Violin Concerto No. 4 in G by Franz Joseph Haydn, with Kurt
Sassmannshaus and the Great Wall Soloists
Jiang Yi Liang, violin, age 16 from Shanghai
Allegro moderato from the Violin Concerto No.1 in B-flat K 207 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
with Kurt Sassmannshaus and the Great Wall Soloists.
Ji Bolin, erhu, age 15 from Beijing
Sunshine on Taxkorgan by Chen Gang, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Great Wall String Quartet [Yabing Tan, age 23; Lin Haoli, violin, age 23; Guo Yi Tong, viola, age 19;
Bryant Tjahjono Gozali, cello, age 19] with Christopher O'Riley, piano
Allegro brillante from the Piano Quintet in E-flat Op 44 by Robert Schumann
Xu Jin Zhao, piano, age 15 from Beijing
Etude in a Op 25/11 by Frédéric Chopin
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
10:04:00 00:04:23 Gian Carlo Menotti Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture
James Conlon Metropolitan Opera Orchestra RCA 61509
10:08:00 00:03:45 Gian Carlo Menotti Sebastian: Barcarolle
Andrew Schenck New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7005
10:15:00 00:29:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181
10:53:00 00:02:17 Gustav Mahler Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Wer hat dies
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez
Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-sop DeutGram 4779060
10:55:00 00:03:27 Gustav Mahler Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Des Antonius
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez
Christian Gerhaher, baritone DeutGram 4779060
10:58:00 00:02:31 Gustav Mahler Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Lob des hohen
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez
Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-sop DeutGram 4779060
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
11:03:00 00:25:36 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.101 in D
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
11:31:00 00:15:46 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The High Castle
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic RCA 54331
11:50:00 00:04:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in G minor Op 23
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348
11:52:00 00:05:45 Franz Schubert Finale from Piano Quintet
Cleveland Quartet John O'Conor, piano;
James Vandemark, bass Telarc 80225
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:10:00 00:22:49 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko
Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191
12:34:00 00:05:53 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Vilja-Lied
English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate
Renée Fleming, soprano; London Voices Decca 458858
12:38:00 00:44:48 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64
Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 425516
12:42:00 00:11:18 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances
Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev
Mariinsky Theater Chorus Philips 442011
12:51:00 00:08:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20
Kremerata Baltica Evgeny Kissin, piano EMI 26645
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:23:39 Gustav Mahler Veni, creator Spiritus from Symphony No. 8
Berlin State Orchestra Pierre Boulez Berlin State Opera Chorus;
Berlin Radio Choir; Aurelius Boys Choir DeutGram 4776597
15:29:00 00:08:35 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 4 in A flat
Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943
15:41:00 00:11:50 Gustav Mahler Scherzo from Symphony No. 10
Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421182
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Orchestra/
Robin Tricciati; Simon Trpceski, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:03:00 00:08:10 Anatoly Lyadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62
16:15:00 00:34:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18
16:53:00 00:44:43 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43
17:45:00 00:14:28 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 50605
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:16:47 Gustav Mahler Songs of a Wayfarer
Vienna Philharmonic Pierre Boulez
Thomas Quasthoff, baritone DeutGram 3894
18:21:00 00:08:54 Frédéric Chopin Three Waltzes Op 70
Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:08:35 Robert Schumann Overture to Schiller's "The Bride of Messina"
Thomas Dausgaard Swedish Chamber Orchestra Bis 1569
19:13:00 00:35:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45
Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2188
19:51:00 01:05:14 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425438
20:56:00 00:02:35 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Mélancolie
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers,
presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild.
Fredric Lissauer: Ivory Mix Op 46 (2005-06)
Julie Wesolek, flute; Henry Peyrebrune, double bass;
Stuart Raleigh, piano (private CD) 8:05
Fredric Lissauer: Two Tapestries Op 36 (2001-02)
Karin Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello;
Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 12:19
Fredric Lissauer: String Quartet No. 2 Op 25 “From an Earthen Cathedral” (1994)
Cavani String Quartet (private CD) 14:17
Fredric Lissauer: Violin Sonata No. 1 Op 27 “Shimmers from an Indigo Dusk” (1996-97)
Kia-Hui Tan, violin; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 12:23
Fredric Lissauer: Ballade for Solo Piano Op 44 “Th’ Down ‘n’ Dirty Cobalt 60 Uptown Blues” (2005)
Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 4:00
21:56:00 00:03:13 Anonymous Spiritual "Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child"
Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Wynton Marsalis, cornet CBS 42137
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Homeland Security
the good feeling generated by these diverse and creative works of American composers
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:05:53 Gustav Mahler Blumine from Symphony No. 1 in D
Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 469376
23:07:00 00:10:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42
Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 87454
23:19:00 00:07:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff
Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic
Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191
23:26:00 00:10:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5
English Concert Andrew Manze Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907385
23:38:00 00:10:31 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 10 in E flat major
Mitsuko Uchida, piano Philips 456572
23:48:00 00:06:01 Gustav Mahler Rückert Lieder: Ich bin der Welt
Laurence Equilbey Accentus Chamber Choir Naïve 4947
23:56:00 00:02:31 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 13 in A flat major Op 25
Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griffin 213