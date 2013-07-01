Program Guide 07-01-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:15:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in F major

Academy St. Martin in Fields Murray Perahia, piano Sony 89690

00:19:00 00:44:50 Rodion Shchedrin Carmen Suite

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038

01:05:00 00:33:48 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition

Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67018

01:40:00 00:40:11 Charles Ives Symphony No. 1 in D minor

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053

02:21:00 00:33:27 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell

David Oistrakh, violin; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello EMI 65701

02:55:00 00:29:08 Ernö Dohnányi Piano Quintet No. 1 in C minor Op 1

Takács Quartet András Schiff, piano Decca 421423

03:26:00 00:24:32 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 49 in F minor

Gary Cooper Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7769

03:52:00 00:34:03 Claude Debussy La Boîte à Joujoux

Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra Sony 48231

04:28:00 00:37:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 3 in C major

Tokyo String Quartet Pinchas Zukerman, viola RCA 60940

05:07:00 00:27:08 Niels Gade Symphony No. 8 in B minor Op 47

Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862

05:36:00 00:06:07 Franz Schubert Overture in E minor

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

05:47:00 00:10:12 John Knowles Paine Overture to "As You Like It" Op 28

Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

05:57:00 00:01:25 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks: Bourrée

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:00 00:03:20 George Frideric Handel Minuet from Concerto Grosso Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

06:10:00 00:09:42 Johannes Brahms Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83

BBC Symphony Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis

Stephen Hough, piano VirginClas 61412

06:20:00 00:04:29 Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Overture

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

06:30:00 00:08:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from String Quartet No. 17

Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076

06:40:00 00:06:20 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34

Brian Thornton, cello; Spencer Myer, piano Thornton 2013

06:51:00 00:01:48 William Henry Harris Holy is the True Light

King's Singers Naxos 572987

06:54:00 00:02:39 John Philip Sousa March "Semper Fidelis"

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

07:05:00 00:03:35 David Raksin The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme

Michael Tilson Thomas New World Symphony RCA 68798

07:10:00 00:04:23 Maurice Ravel Valse noble et sentimentale No. 7

Vladimir Spivakov, violin; Sergei Bezrodny, piano RCA 60861

07:20:00 00:03:33 Richard Allison Batchelar's Delight

Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084

07:22:00 00:02:18 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Masks

Ayako Uehara, piano EMI 17852

07:25:00 00:06:59 Anton Reicha Finale from Wind Quintet No. 23 Op 100

Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011

07:33:00 00:01:51 Traditional The Girl I Left Behind Me

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

07:40:00 00:06:02 Franz Joseph Haydn The Apothecary: Overture

Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Orchestra EMI 56535

07:48:00 00:03:43 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378

07:55:00 00:03:38 George Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It

London Symphony Orchestra John Williams

Joshua Bell, violin Sony 60659

08:05:00 00:02:17 Gilbert & Sullivan The Mikado: Chorus of Nobles

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras

Men of; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80284

08:10:00 00:04:04 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 3

Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

08:20:00 00:06:19 Stephen Sondheim A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

08:25:00 00:10:41 Armstrong Gibbs Miniature Dance Suite Op 124

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554186

08:40:00 00:05:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Gloria in excelsis Deo from Mass in B minor

Harry Christophers The Sixteen Choir & Orch Collins 70322

08:47:00 00:03:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "Wachet auf"

Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67324

08:52:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Clouds from "Three Nocturnes"

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617

09:05:00 00:17:34 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 3 in A minor

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

09:28:00 00:03:23 Dimitri Tiomkin The Alamo: The Green Leaves of Summer

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 48224

09:32:00 00:06:51 Béla Bartók Finale from Music for Strings,

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443173

09:40:00 00:09:48 Johann Melchior Molter Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds in D

Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM 7976

09:55:00 00:03:21 Dame Ethel Smyth The March of the Women

Plymouth Festival Orchestra Philip Brunelle Eiddwen Harrhy, soprano;

Plymouth Festival Chorus VirginClas 91188

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:02:26 François Couperin Suite No. 25: The Victorious Muse

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480

10:05:00 00:03:57 Josef Strauss Polka "The Dancing Muse" Op 266

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628

10:10:00 00:08:44 Franz Schubert Fierrabras: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

10:21:00 00:06:53 Jean Sibelius Lemminkäinen's Return Op 22

Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

10:29:00 00:03:27 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E major

Ivo Pogorelich, piano DeutGram 435855

10:35:00 00:14:10 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti in G

Roy Goodman Brandenburg Consort Hyperion 66891

10:52:00 00:25:14 Karol Szymanowski Symphony No. 4 Op 60

BBC Symphony Orchestra Edward Gardner Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 5115

11:19:00 00:06:33 Richard Wagner Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

11:28:00 00:07:14 Sir William Walton Capriccio burlesco

James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070

11:37:00 00:05:53 Josef Suk Toward a New Life Op 35

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

11:43:00 00:13:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 4 in A major

Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:04:05 Pascual Marquina March "España Cañí"

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505

12:14:00 00:07:55 Riccardo Drigo Pas de deux for Adam's "Le Corsaire"

Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433862

12:22:00 00:05:33 Edward Ward Phantom of the Opera: Piano Concerto

Fairfax Symphony Orchestra William Hudson

Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan 82268

12:27:00 00:05:40 Joseph Hellmesberger Sr Ball Scene

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:33:27 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell David Oistrakh, violin;

Mstislav Rostropovich, cello EMI 65701

13:33:00 00:25:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:04:22 Ottorino Respighi The Birds: The Dove

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

14:04:00 00:03:03 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Turtledove

Paul Spicer James Oxley, tenor; Finzi Singers Chandos 9425

14:07:00 00:09:04 Jean-Philippe Rameau Concert No. 4 en sextuor

Christophe Rousset Les Talens Lyriques Decca 1845

14:16:00 00:07:51 Hector Berlioz Reverie and Caprice Op 8

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Guillermo Figueroa, violin

DeutGram 431680

14:24:00 00:11:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 in F major

Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

MONDAY MOZART

15:00:00 00:10:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony in C major

Sir Charles Mackerras Prague Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80273

15:10:00 00:11:31 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 19 in D

Roy Goodman Hanover Band Hyperion 66533

15:21:00 00:21:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Concerto in C major

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi

John Mack, oboe Decca 443176

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:55:00 00:03:44 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 3 in C sharp major

Daniel Barenboim, piano Warner 61553

16:06:00 00:01:55 John Novacek Intoxication Rag

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

16:10:00 00:08:45 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in F major Op 7

Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648

16:40:00 00:06:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181

16:55:00 00:02:09 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat

San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas

Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931

17:06:00 00:02:53 Lev Aronson Hasidic Dance

Brian Thornton, cello; Spencer Myer, piano Thornton 2013

17:10:00 00:07:27 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture

James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2

17:20:00 00:05:17 Claude Debussy Waltz "La plus que lente"

Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit

James Barnes, cimbalom Decca 444386

17:40:00 00:07:19 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 93

Douglas Boyd Manchester Camerata Avie 2242

17:55:00 00:02:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Flute Sonata No. 4

Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord;

Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:10:00 00:12:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude & Fugue in D

Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67324

18:25:00 00:03:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon, violin

Tafelmusik 1001

18:32:00 00:03:41 Giuseppe Martucci Giga Op 61

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280

18:39:00 00:13:05 Antonín Dvorák Adagio from Symphony No. 6 Op 60

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:24:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 87 in A major

Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66296

19:28:00 00:25:57 Ludwig Spohr Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E flat Op 57

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz

Jon Manasse, clarinet Harm Mundi 907516

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:18:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major

Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Erin Helyard, harpsichord Analekta 9996

20:22:00 00:29:49 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 97

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Archiv 457591

21:00 STAR-SPANGLED SPECTACULAR: Live from Public Square in Cleveland, the 24th

annual holiday program made possible by Cuyahoga Arts and Culture; William Eddins conducts

The Cleveland Orchestra with soprano Jessica Rivera

JOHN STAFFORD SMITH Star Spangled Banner

JOHN WILLIAMS Liberty Fanfare

RANDY NEWMAN Toy Story Suite

LEONARD BERNSTEIN “Somewhere” from West Side Story

AARON COPLAND “Buckaroo Holiday” & “Hoe Down” from Rodeo

AARON COPLAND Zion’s Walls” & “At the River” from Old American Songs

JOHN WILLIAMS March from Superman

TRADITIONAL Armed Forces Salute (arr Loras John Schissel)

SAMUEL WARD (arr Dragon) America the Beautiful - audience sing-a-long

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY “1812” Overture Op 49

JOHN PHILLIP SOUSA March "The Stars and Stripes Forever"

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:08:08 Alexander Glazunov Mélodie Op 20

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano

Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

23:10:00 00:07:45 Alexander Borodin In the Steppes of Central Asia

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 470840

23:19:00 00:08:19 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante cantabile from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin;

Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

23:27:00 00:08:28 Richard Strauss Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18

Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 46742

23:37:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153

Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orch Hyperion 66628

23:46:00 00:07:59 Gustav Holst The Planets: Venus Op 32

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086

23:56:00 00:02:31 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening Op 71

Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207