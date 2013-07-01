Program Guide 07-01-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:15:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in F major
Academy St. Martin in Fields Murray Perahia, piano Sony 89690
00:19:00 00:44:50 Rodion Shchedrin Carmen Suite
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038
01:05:00 00:33:48 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition
Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67018
01:40:00 00:40:11 Charles Ives Symphony No. 1 in D minor
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053
02:21:00 00:33:27 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell
David Oistrakh, violin; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello EMI 65701
02:55:00 00:29:08 Ernö Dohnányi Piano Quintet No. 1 in C minor Op 1
Takács Quartet András Schiff, piano Decca 421423
03:26:00 00:24:32 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 49 in F minor
Gary Cooper Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7769
03:52:00 00:34:03 Claude Debussy La Boîte à Joujoux
Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra Sony 48231
04:28:00 00:37:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 3 in C major
Tokyo String Quartet Pinchas Zukerman, viola RCA 60940
05:07:00 00:27:08 Niels Gade Symphony No. 8 in B minor Op 47
Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862
05:36:00 00:06:07 Franz Schubert Overture in E minor
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329
05:47:00 00:10:12 John Knowles Paine Overture to "As You Like It" Op 28
Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374
05:57:00 00:01:25 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks: Bourrée
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:05:00 00:03:20 George Frideric Handel Minuet from Concerto Grosso Op 6
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733
06:10:00 00:09:42 Johannes Brahms Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83
BBC Symphony Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis
Stephen Hough, piano VirginClas 61412
06:20:00 00:04:29 Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Overture
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576
06:30:00 00:08:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from String Quartet No. 17
Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076
06:40:00 00:06:20 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34
Brian Thornton, cello; Spencer Myer, piano Thornton 2013
06:51:00 00:01:48 William Henry Harris Holy is the True Light
King's Singers Naxos 572987
06:54:00 00:02:39 John Philip Sousa March "Semper Fidelis"
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
07:05:00 00:03:35 David Raksin The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme
Michael Tilson Thomas New World Symphony RCA 68798
07:10:00 00:04:23 Maurice Ravel Valse noble et sentimentale No. 7
Vladimir Spivakov, violin; Sergei Bezrodny, piano RCA 60861
07:20:00 00:03:33 Richard Allison Batchelar's Delight
Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084
07:22:00 00:02:18 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Masks
Ayako Uehara, piano EMI 17852
07:25:00 00:06:59 Anton Reicha Finale from Wind Quintet No. 23 Op 100
Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011
07:33:00 00:01:51 Traditional The Girl I Left Behind Me
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120
07:40:00 00:06:02 Franz Joseph Haydn The Apothecary: Overture
Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Orchestra EMI 56535
07:48:00 00:03:43 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378
07:55:00 00:03:38 George Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It
London Symphony Orchestra John Williams
Joshua Bell, violin Sony 60659
08:05:00 00:02:17 Gilbert & Sullivan The Mikado: Chorus of Nobles
Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras
Men of; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80284
08:10:00 00:04:04 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 3
Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865
08:20:00 00:06:19 Stephen Sondheim A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685
08:25:00 00:10:41 Armstrong Gibbs Miniature Dance Suite Op 124
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554186
08:40:00 00:05:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Gloria in excelsis Deo from Mass in B minor
Harry Christophers The Sixteen Choir & Orch Collins 70322
08:47:00 00:03:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "Wachet auf"
Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67324
08:52:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Clouds from "Three Nocturnes"
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617
09:05:00 00:17:34 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 3 in A minor
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786
09:28:00 00:03:23 Dimitri Tiomkin The Alamo: The Green Leaves of Summer
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 48224
09:32:00 00:06:51 Béla Bartók Finale from Music for Strings,
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443173
09:40:00 00:09:48 Johann Melchior Molter Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds in D
Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM 7976
09:55:00 00:03:21 Dame Ethel Smyth The March of the Women
Plymouth Festival Orchestra Philip Brunelle Eiddwen Harrhy, soprano;
Plymouth Festival Chorus VirginClas 91188
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:02:26 François Couperin Suite No. 25: The Victorious Muse
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480
10:05:00 00:03:57 Josef Strauss Polka "The Dancing Muse" Op 266
Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628
10:10:00 00:08:44 Franz Schubert Fierrabras: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329
10:21:00 00:06:53 Jean Sibelius Lemminkäinen's Return Op 22
Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953
10:29:00 00:03:27 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E major
Ivo Pogorelich, piano DeutGram 435855
10:35:00 00:14:10 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti in G
Roy Goodman Brandenburg Consort Hyperion 66891
10:52:00 00:25:14 Karol Szymanowski Symphony No. 4 Op 60
BBC Symphony Orchestra Edward Gardner Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 5115
11:19:00 00:06:33 Richard Wagner Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286
11:28:00 00:07:14 Sir William Walton Capriccio burlesco
James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070
11:37:00 00:05:53 Josef Suk Toward a New Life Op 35
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592
11:43:00 00:13:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 4 in A major
Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:04:05 Pascual Marquina March "España Cañí"
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505
12:14:00 00:07:55 Riccardo Drigo Pas de deux for Adam's "Le Corsaire"
Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433862
12:22:00 00:05:33 Edward Ward Phantom of the Opera: Piano Concerto
Fairfax Symphony Orchestra William Hudson
Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan 82268
12:27:00 00:05:40 Joseph Hellmesberger Sr Ball Scene
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:33:27 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell David Oistrakh, violin;
Mstislav Rostropovich, cello EMI 65701
13:33:00 00:25:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409
WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:04:22 Ottorino Respighi The Birds: The Dove
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533
14:04:00 00:03:03 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Turtledove
Paul Spicer James Oxley, tenor; Finzi Singers Chandos 9425
14:07:00 00:09:04 Jean-Philippe Rameau Concert No. 4 en sextuor
Christophe Rousset Les Talens Lyriques Decca 1845
14:16:00 00:07:51 Hector Berlioz Reverie and Caprice Op 8
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Guillermo Figueroa, violin
DeutGram 431680
14:24:00 00:11:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 in F major
Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525
MONDAY MOZART
15:00:00 00:10:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony in C major
Sir Charles Mackerras Prague Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80273
15:10:00 00:11:31 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 19 in D
Roy Goodman Hanover Band Hyperion 66533
15:21:00 00:21:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Concerto in C major
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi
John Mack, oboe Decca 443176
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:55:00 00:03:44 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 3 in C sharp major
Daniel Barenboim, piano Warner 61553
16:06:00 00:01:55 John Novacek Intoxication Rag
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948
16:10:00 00:08:45 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in F major Op 7
Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648
16:40:00 00:06:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181
16:55:00 00:02:09 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat
San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas
Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931
17:06:00 00:02:53 Lev Aronson Hasidic Dance
Brian Thornton, cello; Spencer Myer, piano Thornton 2013
17:10:00 00:07:27 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture
James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2
17:20:00 00:05:17 Claude Debussy Waltz "La plus que lente"
Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit
James Barnes, cimbalom Decca 444386
17:40:00 00:07:19 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 93
Douglas Boyd Manchester Camerata Avie 2242
17:55:00 00:02:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Flute Sonata No. 4
Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord;
Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:10:00 00:12:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude & Fugue in D
Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67324
18:25:00 00:03:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon, violin
Tafelmusik 1001
18:32:00 00:03:41 Giuseppe Martucci Giga Op 61
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280
18:39:00 00:13:05 Antonín Dvorák Adagio from Symphony No. 6 Op 60
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:24:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 87 in A major
Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66296
19:28:00 00:25:57 Ludwig Spohr Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E flat Op 57
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz
Jon Manasse, clarinet Harm Mundi 907516
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:18:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major
Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Erin Helyard, harpsichord Analekta 9996
20:22:00 00:29:49 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 97
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Archiv 457591
21:00 STAR-SPANGLED SPECTACULAR: Live from Public Square in Cleveland, the 24th
annual holiday program made possible by Cuyahoga Arts and Culture; William Eddins conducts
The Cleveland Orchestra with soprano Jessica Rivera
JOHN STAFFORD SMITH Star Spangled Banner
JOHN WILLIAMS Liberty Fanfare
RANDY NEWMAN Toy Story Suite
LEONARD BERNSTEIN “Somewhere” from West Side Story
AARON COPLAND “Buckaroo Holiday” & “Hoe Down” from Rodeo
AARON COPLAND Zion’s Walls” & “At the River” from Old American Songs
JOHN WILLIAMS March from Superman
TRADITIONAL Armed Forces Salute (arr Loras John Schissel)
SAMUEL WARD (arr Dragon) America the Beautiful - audience sing-a-long
PETER TCHAIKOVSKY “1812” Overture Op 49
JOHN PHILLIP SOUSA March "The Stars and Stripes Forever"
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:08:08 Alexander Glazunov Mélodie Op 20
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano
Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390
23:10:00 00:07:45 Alexander Borodin In the Steppes of Central Asia
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 470840
23:19:00 00:08:19 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante cantabile from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin;
Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724
23:27:00 00:08:28 Richard Strauss Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18
Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 46742
23:37:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153
Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orch Hyperion 66628
23:46:00 00:07:59 Gustav Holst The Planets: Venus Op 32
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086
23:56:00 00:02:31 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening Op 71
Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207