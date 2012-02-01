February 1

1690 Francesco Maria Veracini – Italian composer (d. 1768); his grandfather and uncle were famous violinists in the 17th and 18th centuries.

1859 Victor Herbert – Irish-American composer and cellist (d.1923); first music director of the Pittsburgh Symphony; his second cello concerto inspired Dvorak to compose his cello concerto.

1869 Julius Conus – Russian composer and violinist (d.1942); his Concerto in e is the only item from his catalogue that is played occasionally today.

1893 premiere of Giacomo Puccini's Manon Lescaut in Turin; the same subject also inspired operas by Daniel Auber, Jules Massenet and Hans Werner Henze.

1896 premiere of Giacomo Puccini's La bohème in Turin at the Teatro Regio, conducted by the young Arturo Toscanini; in 1946, fifty years after the opera's premiere, Toscanini conducted a performance of it on radio with the NBC Symphony, the only recording of a Puccini opera by its original conductor.

1907 Camargo Guàrnieri – Brazilian composer (d. 1993); his birth name was Mozart Guàrnieri, but when he began a musical career, he decided his first name was too pretentious, so he adopted his mother's maiden name Camargo as a middle name, and signed himself ‘M. Camargo Guàrnieri’; in 1948, he legally changed his name to Mozart Camargo Guàrnieri, but continued to sign only the initial of his first name; by the way, one of his brothers was named Rossine (a Portuguese spelling of Rossini) and another one Verdi.