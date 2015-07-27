1913 Jerome Moross – American composer (d.1983); in addition to works for orchestra, chamber ensembles and musical theater, also orchestrated film scores for other composers such as Copland's Our Town (1940) and Friedhofer's The Best Years of Our Lives (1946); best-known for his film and television scores, including The Big Country (1958), The Cardinal (1963) and Rachel, Rachel (1968); longtime friend of composer Bernard Herrmann.

1934 Hermann Baumann – German horn virtuoso, teacher and composer (84 years old); after starting his career as a singer and jazz drummer, switched to horn at the age of 17.

1988 Alice Sara Ott – German-Japanese pianist (34 years old); at the age of 3, after being taken to a concert, decided she wanted to become a pianist; as she says, she realized that "music was the language that goes much beyond any words."